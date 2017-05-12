Zoe Saldana: ‘Our assistant, nanny & housekeeper are raising our children with us’

Did you guys see Guardians of The Galaxy 2 yet? It was so much better than I was expecting and my 12 year-old son and I were thoroughly entertained. Plus he came away with an appreciation for the music from the 70s which made up the awesome soundtrack. Zoe Saldana of course reprised her role as Gamora, and she was decent as usual but I thought the new character, Mantis, was the standout. Although it’s not like Zoe has to promote this movie at all, it’s made 1/2 a billion worldwide so far and will continue to dominate the box office I’m sure, she has a new interview with Yahoo! Zoe and her husband, Marco Perego, have three children together: twin sons Bowie and Cy, two and a half, and a new son Zen, at least three months although we’re not sure of his age, maybe he’s more like five months. Zoe told Yahoo! she couldn’t do it all without help, and she was very effusive about the people who help her.

On how she does it with three kids under three

Our assistant, our nanny, and our housekeeper. They are literally raising our children with us. It’s because of them I am able to rip myself away as long as I can, and my husband as well, to do what we do. They’re teaching us how to manage our pain as they’re raising our kids with us. When you’re away a little too much, it compromises a lot more things. It’s a sacrifice and a pain that will never go away. You take every day at a time. If something changes in their behavior, you know how to adjust to it. On teaching her kids to put themselves first

I don’t want to raise kids who put other people’s priorities first. They need to know how to put their priorities where they need to be. You show them how you fight for your dreams On her boys loving female superheross

I’m raising three boys as someone who has done three movies that have become franchises. My boys are obsessed with female superheroes. And we have to search high and low to find those toys It was love at first sight with her husband, Marco Perego

I met this man, I shook his hand, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to have babies with you. I’m going to marry you. And my life is going to be done.’ After shaking hands at 6 a.m. on a plane, six months later we were married. Eight months later, we were pregnant. It wasn’t a joke. It really happened.

I had a live in nanny for about a year, when my child was three. I didn’t look for a nanny at all, my friend’s daycare closed and one of her employees needed a position before she was set to move back to Poland to get married. Honestly I had a lot of guilt over the fact that I had a nanny, even though I was running this site at the time. She was wonderful with my son and although we got along well it was challenging to have someone in my house caring for our child. We recently connected on Facebook and she has two kids of her own now! Anyway good for Zoe for thanking the people who help raise her children and for acknowledging the work that they do.

Also, compare Zoe Saldana thanking all her helpers and her nanny with the recent story about how Amal Clooney, a busy barrister, is only going to take six months off work and isn’t going to hire a live in nanny, just a nurse. Zoe’s husband is even around more, I would assume, than George is or will be. There’s no shame in having help and admitting you can’t do it all. I guess I get it though, I didn’t want to tell my friends I had a nanny because I felt like a privileged a-hole.

