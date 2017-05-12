White House furious over Russian-meeting photos: ‘They tricked us!’

I started yesterday’s Emperor Baby Fists post with the story about the Emperor meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in the Oval Office, which happened on Wednesday, the morning after Bigly fired James Comey. I follow some of news editors and producers on Twitter, and they were absolutely appalled that the first – and ONLY – photos we got from the meeting were from the Russian photographers. The Emperor didn’t allow American photographers into the meeting whatsoever. But wait – the story has gotten even crazier.

First off, many wondered: why is the POTUS meeting with some career political hacks from Russia? That’s a job for the Secretary of State, not the president. Well, Trump decided to meet with Kislyak and Lavrov because Vladimir Putin made a special request of Trump when they spoke on the phone recently. The WH spokesperson said, “He chose to receive him because Putin asked him to. Putin did specifically ask on the call when they last talked.” Lavrov hasn’t been invited to the WH since 2013, and the Obama administration famously had a tense relationship with all of Putin’s people, which is why Obama never had them back in the last three years of his presidency. Some former Obama senior staffers were like, yeah, Putin requested that we meet with Lavrov in the Oval for years and we always said no.

But it gets worse. The Russian photographer who was allowed into the Oval, remember him? Well, Trump’s people didn’t even know he was part of the media. They thought he was just Putin’s private photographer or whatever and the photos were just for Putin.

Trump was similarly accommodating Wednesday morning, when he ushered a Russian photographer into the Oval Office for his meeting with Lavrov — even as he kept the crowd of American photojournalists locked outside. As it turned out, the White House was not discriminating on the basis of nationality, but merely profession — or, at least, that’s what it thought it was doing. The administration did not want any members of the news media to record and publicly disseminate images of the closed-door meeting. But the administration believed that Lavrov’s cameraman was an official state photographer — not a photojournalist. This proved to be a mistake. “We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted and would be releasing the photographs on the state news agency,” one administration official told the Washington Post. The administration was not eager for the public to see images of Trump getting chummy with Lavrov and ambassador Sergey Kislyak — the man whose conversation with Michael Flynn about the lifting of sanctions ultimately got the national security adviser fired. But some intelligence experts worry that Lavrov may have deceived Trump about more than his photographer’s media ties. As the Post reports: “The officials cited the danger that a listening device or other surveillance equipment could have been brought into the Oval Office while hidden in cameras or other electronics … Among those commenting on the issue was former deputy CIA director David S. Cohen. Responding to a question posed online about whether it was a sound decision to allow the photographer into the Oval Office, Cohen replied on Twitter: “No it was not.” He declined to elaborate when reached by phone.” The White House insists that the photographer’s equipment was subjected to a security screening and that the Oval Office is routinely swept for bugs. And that should dispel all concerns. After all, what cause do we have to question this administration’s competence?

[From NY Magazine]

CNN’s Jim Acosta went so far as to say that the White House was “furious” over the photo situation:

WH furious over Russian government photos of Trump meeting with Lavrov/Kislyak. "They tricked us," an official said of Russians "They lie." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 11, 2017

OMG THEY LIE! THIS IS BRAND NEW INFORMATION. And Jesus Christ, Trump was fine with the photos when he thought they were just going to be the (blackmail?) evidence that he was meeting with his new Russian handlers. But to have the chummy photos be released to the public? THEY TRICKED US!