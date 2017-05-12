White House furious over Russian-meeting photos: ‘They tricked us!’

I started yesterday’s Emperor Baby Fists post with the story about the Emperor meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in the Oval Office, which happened on Wednesday, the morning after Bigly fired James Comey. I follow some of news editors and producers on Twitter, and they were absolutely appalled that the first – and ONLY – photos we got from the meeting were from the Russian photographers. The Emperor didn’t allow American photographers into the meeting whatsoever. But wait – the story has gotten even crazier.
First off, many wondered: why is the POTUS meeting with some career political hacks from Russia? That’s a job for the Secretary of State, not the president. Well, Trump decided to meet with Kislyak and Lavrov because Vladimir Putin made a special request of Trump when they spoke on the phone recently. The WH spokesperson said, “He chose to receive him because Putin asked him to. Putin did specifically ask on the call when they last talked.” Lavrov hasn’t been invited to the WH since 2013, and the Obama administration famously had a tense relationship with all of Putin’s people, which is why Obama never had them back in the last three years of his presidency. Some former Obama senior staffers were like, yeah, Putin requested that we meet with Lavrov in the Oval for years and we always said no.
But it gets worse. The Russian photographer who was allowed into the Oval, remember him? Well, Trump’s people didn’t even know he was part of the media. They thought he was just Putin’s private photographer or whatever and the photos were just for Putin.
Trump was similarly accommodating Wednesday morning, when he ushered a Russian photographer into the Oval Office for his meeting with Lavrov — even as he kept the crowd of American photojournalists locked outside. As it turned out, the White House was not discriminating on the basis of nationality, but merely profession — or, at least, that’s what it thought it was doing. The administration did not want any members of the news media to record and publicly disseminate images of the closed-door meeting. But the administration believed that Lavrov’s cameraman was an official state photographer — not a photojournalist. This proved to be a mistake.
“We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted and would be releasing the photographs on the state news agency,” one administration official told the Washington Post.
The administration was not eager for the public to see images of Trump getting chummy with Lavrov and ambassador Sergey Kislyak — the man whose conversation with Michael Flynn about the lifting of sanctions ultimately got the national security adviser fired. But some intelligence experts worry that Lavrov may have deceived Trump about more than his photographer’s media ties. As the Post reports: “The officials cited the danger that a listening device or other surveillance equipment could have been brought into the Oval Office while hidden in cameras or other electronics … Among those commenting on the issue was former deputy CIA director David S. Cohen. Responding to a question posed online about whether it was a sound decision to allow the photographer into the Oval Office, Cohen replied on Twitter: “No it was not.” He declined to elaborate when reached by phone.”
The White House insists that the photographer’s equipment was subjected to a security screening and that the Oval Office is routinely swept for bugs. And that should dispel all concerns. After all, what cause do we have to question this administration’s competence?
CNN’s Jim Acosta went so far as to say that the White House was “furious” over the photo situation:
WH furious over Russian government photos of Trump meeting with Lavrov/Kislyak. "They tricked us," an official said of Russians "They lie."
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 11, 2017
OMG THEY LIE! THIS IS BRAND NEW INFORMATION. And Jesus Christ, Trump was fine with the photos when he thought they were just going to be the (blackmail?) evidence that he was meeting with his new Russian handlers. But to have the chummy photos be released to the public? THEY TRICKED US!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Oh I’m sorry but Bollocks, just bollocks. Why the effing h*ll do they even think anyone is buying this crap? Ye Gods I’m on the other side of the pond and we are up to our eyes in our own mess but it’s blindingly obvious these people are crooks, charlatans and downright bloody scoundrels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frisbee, true as borderline autocratic as Maybot is at least she’s competent (then any politician is compared to orange satan).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I quickly read that as ‘any politician is compared to an Orangutan’ actually I think the nice big red hairy ape would be a better bet than any of them as well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ye Gods I’m on the other side of the pond and we are up to our eyes in our own mess
Tell me about it, fecking hell. At least Trump seems to answer questions to reporters and the reporters try to challenge him. Theresa May can’t and won’t even do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“We were not informed by the Russians…” yeah, you also have not been informed about where they hid all the bugs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only we had a federal agency that handled meetings with representatives of other countries and another federal agency to keep tabs on all the bad characters so that the federal agency that meets with those representatives would have intelligence information on how to handle them.
No. The Russians did not trick anybody. Voldemort’s Orange Turd’s tweets yesterday were a giant middle finger at the American people. And Princess Nagini the Corrupt posted old pictures of her staring at Marines in Berlin to distract from this mess. She’s exploiting the US Marines Corps now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean she isn’t still walking around Manhattan in a white lace dress (from her own line, of course) for pap pics? I am so behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But who’s keeping tabs on the second federal agency?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see. But he wouldn’t shake Angela Merkel’s hand.
HATE this man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This will be Putin’s campaign ad..don’t they check everyone going into the white house?? Boris and Natasha are probably living in Lincoln’s bedroom😎
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We can only pray Moose and Squirrel are on their way to save us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Canada! Please send Dudley Doright to help save us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is like Rocky and Bulwinkle mixed with the Three Stooges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lies, excuses, obfuscation, protestations from baby fists are meant to confuse us. baby fists was celebrating with his peeps Kislyak et al after the Comey firing. baby fists didn’t care about the optics until everyone called him out on it.
baby fists is hip deep in Russian money laundering and other treasonous crimes. His demise can’t come soon enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am filled with glee right now. These morons are either lying or – and in this case that might be worse – they really are appalled that THE RUSSIANS WOULD TRICK THEM! WTF? No really, who is protecting the launch codes? Because this is horrifyingly incompetent and I’d like to know whether it’s possible that this bumbling fool blows us all up by accident. I mean I have plans this weekend.
I don’t understand the Russians though. They got who they wanted, why are they antagonizing the WH like that? Do they have THAT much on them all that they can just bend them over in public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we impeach him now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Patience is a virtue. I love when The White House starts to crumble. I don’t want Donald Trump to be just impeached, I want him annihilated and exiled. He, his mail order wife and all his family will have a special place for them. That is right up Vladimir Putin butt hole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“and ambassador Sergey Kislyak — the man whose conversation with Michael Flynn about the lifting of sanctions ultimately got the national security adviser fired.” – it was as the same guy, seriously?!
Putin’s administration is obviously leagues above in intelligence- I mean IQ here – from Trump and his dumb staffers.
Honestly any country anywhere with competent diplomats wouldn’t have fallen for this trick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You weren’t tricked you’re just so Fing incompetent that you let a foreign photographer in the Oval and not your own press people. It’s like we don’t have national security people to know about these things. The administration is full of idiots
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jaysus.
It would be funny, if it weren’t so stupidly dangerous. I think we ALL know that they were not tricked, so I’m not sure what he thinks this accomplishes.
Either it is another agreed upon set up between he and Putin,, which is bad enough, or he’s trying to go off script which will piss off someone as deranged as he is and who can do a lot of damage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sergey Lavrov some career political hack from Russia?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FYI–we should all just assume from here on out that the oval office is bugged.
my god, this is like living in a shitty tom clancy book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he any self awareness he would know why he was encouraged by Putin to run, besides calling in the I.O.U’s. They knew that HRC was gonna be a big old problem and then some. This is the worse episode of The West Wing ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any ruler and any head of state does meet the representatives of other nations like foreign ministers and ambassadors and other representatives. Same for millionaire business men and aspiring politicians.
I have no idea why the Americans tie themselves in knots about Trump meeting foreign dignitaries before or after his ascent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the issues is allegedly blocking your own country’s media from said meeting. What’s to hide?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. The issue is not that he met with them. It’s that they blocked US media from the meeting, but not the Russian media, and then were apparently surprised when the Russian media published the pictures. Because they didn’t know the photographer was media?
It would be funny if it weren’t another sign of how Bizarro World this presidency is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As you just said, you …”have no idea why the American tie themselves in knots about Trump meeting foreign dignitaries before or after his ascent”. I just can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s the Russians, the links to whom are being investigated by the FBI, the day after Trump fired the FBI director in dubious circumstances. Plus the Obama staff rejected requests for him to meet with Lavrov.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be more worried that the US american media did apparently accept to be gagged over this meeting. CNN agreed to not report according to German media. WTF???
http://www.celebitchy.com/535172/white_house_furious_over_russian-meeting_photos_they_tricked_us/#comment-15483077
Of course the deceptive German upper-class ruled media did twist that into “the Russians lied to us” without even specifying what the Russians might have lied about. Apparently the Russian press did report this and CNN did not and somehow this means the Russians lied ??????
Seriously, sometimes German media is so pathetic.
Btw. why would Trump think that gagging the US media would work? Why didn’t he understand that he would put himself into a hilarious position when he would allow russian media to report but deny the same to US media? He should have never lied about any past or present meetings with Russian Officials.
Putin is in a nice position in this, btw. He can say that Russia doesn’t gag its media and that their government and politicians are transparent about whom they meet.
*LOL*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, I can’t stop laughing!!!! He thought the Russians would have kept his secret that he had a spy in the White House. American press and photographers were prevented from witnessing the secret documents being passed along to 45. kislyak the spy was there, thank to RT for keeping us informed with photos to prove it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, what is with Donald’s skin color on his face??? That’s not just sunless tanner. His face looks *charred*
Report this comment as spam or abuse