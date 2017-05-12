“Miley Cyrus’s new single, ‘Malibu’, is a return to her prosaic pop roots” links

Don’t worry, everyone: Miley Cyrus is no longer culture-vulturing black artists. Now she’s all about lazy pop music like “Malibu.” [LaineyGossip]
Kelly Clarkson is joining The Voice, not the American Idol reboot. [Dlisted]
Emperor Baby Fists created a commission to suppress the vote. [Jezebel]
Rita Ora has some sketchy street style. [Go Fug Yourself]
My theory: Baby Fists wants to be impeached. [Pajiba]
Kourtney Kardashian has had an undercover romance this whole time. [Starcasm]
Katy Perry posed in a bikini for some reason. [Popoholic]
Beyonce cannot trademark her daughter’s name. [Wonderwall]
Bow Wow lied about his private jet. LOL. [Celebslam]
Recap of the Second Wives Club. [Reality Tea]
Paris Hilton made a video for W Magazine too. [OMG Blog]
How authentic is she when she keeps switching up her style of music, etc.?
Also, lmao at bow wow. Ha ha ha !
She’s what, 25? When are you supposed to change and evolve if not at this age? It would be sad if she stayed the same as she was 3-4 years ago.
most artist’s evolve. I still don’t understand how she was culture-vulturing black music before if you actually listen to her music.
Is she “evolving though”? So going from “black music” to “lazy pop” is evolution?
#bowwowchallenge = further proof how ppl on Twitter are sooooo much more creative/entertaining than most of HW and what it belches out
#bowwowchallenge funniest sh*t ever !
That Bow Wow story killed me.
Her voice is so nasal, it’s awful! I’ll never understand how people like her singing…
all i hear is nose singing
I can’t stand her singing. She does look cute in these pictures, though.
The #bowwowchallenge is the best thing ever. Oh God freaking Bow Wow.
+1
LMAO
I personally really like the song, maybe I’m into “lazy pop” 🤷🏻♀️
So Lana del Rey believes in happiness and shed her morbid hipster persona, this one is no longer an edgy, gender-fluid weed smoker and became a nice, tall (almost) blonde cup of boring.
They’re the future Madonna’s (at least Lana, Miley not so sure): a few good years and we’ll be listening to the rest of their future non-descript music and huge egos until the end of time.
I would like her music so much more if she could pronounce ‘s’ instead of ‘sh’. Every freaking song and when she talks. is it a lisp? A retainer thing? I have no idea. But I wish she would stop.
So true.
But have you noticed Brad Pitt does the same thing?
I was showing the awful Legends of a Fall to my daughter the other day – we gave up when the native-american girl decided not to study to “wait” for his character (!!!), when I noticed it.
It’s really distracting. And his baby-face-ooooopsie expression.
Remember when Hole released their Hollywoodified album Celebrity Skin and the cleaned up Courtney Love sang the song Malibu. Is there a prerequisite for drugged up people to sing about Malibu when they are clean?
Not in any way comparing Miley’s weed to Courtney’s heroine, just thought it was an interesting correlation.
