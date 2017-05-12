“Miley Cyrus’s new single, ‘Malibu’, is a return to her prosaic pop roots” links

Don’t worry, everyone: Miley Cyrus is no longer culture-vulturing black artists. Now she’s all about lazy pop music like “Malibu.” [LaineyGossip]

Kelly Clarkson is joining The Voice, not the American Idol reboot. [Dlisted]

Emperor Baby Fists created a commission to suppress the vote. [Jezebel]

Rita Ora has some sketchy street style. [Go Fug Yourself]

My theory: Baby Fists wants to be impeached. [Pajiba]

Kourtney Kardashian has had an undercover romance this whole time. [Starcasm]

Katy Perry posed in a bikini for some reason. [Popoholic]

Beyonce cannot trademark her daughter’s name. [Wonderwall]

Bow Wow lied about his private jet. LOL. [Celebslam]

Recap of the Second Wives Club. [Reality Tea]

Paris Hilton made a video for W Magazine too. [OMG Blog]