“Miley Cyrus’s new single, ‘Malibu’, is a return to her prosaic pop roots” links
  • May 12, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Don’t worry, everyone: Miley Cyrus is no longer culture-vulturing black artists. Now she’s all about lazy pop music like “Malibu.” [LaineyGossip]
Kelly Clarkson is joining The Voice, not the American Idol reboot. [Dlisted]
Emperor Baby Fists created a commission to suppress the vote. [Jezebel]
Rita Ora has some sketchy street style. [Go Fug Yourself]
My theory: Baby Fists wants to be impeached. [Pajiba]
Kourtney Kardashian has had an undercover romance this whole time. [Starcasm]
Katy Perry posed in a bikini for some reason. [Popoholic]
Beyonce cannot trademark her daughter’s name. [Wonderwall]
Bow Wow lied about his private jet. LOL. [Celebslam]
Recap of the Second Wives Club. [Reality Tea]
Paris Hilton made a video for W Magazine too. [OMG Blog]

BGC Partners Charity Day

 

17 Responses to ““Miley Cyrus’s new single, ‘Malibu’, is a return to her prosaic pop roots” links”

  1. me says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    How authentic is she when she keeps switching up her style of music, etc.?

    Also, lmao at bow wow. Ha ha ha !

    Reply
  2. Sigh... says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    #bowwowchallenge = further proof how ppl on Twitter are sooooo much more creative/entertaining than most of HW and what it belches out

    Reply
  3. Bridget says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    That Bow Wow story killed me.

    Reply
  4. effy says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Her voice is so nasal, it’s awful! I’ll never understand how people like her singing…

    Reply
  5. Aarika says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    The #bowwowchallenge is the best thing ever. Oh God freaking Bow Wow.

    Reply
  6. mar_time says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I personally really like the song, maybe I’m into “lazy pop” 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  7. slowsnow says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    So Lana del Rey believes in happiness and shed her morbid hipster persona, this one is no longer an edgy, gender-fluid weed smoker and became a nice, tall (almost) blonde cup of boring.

    They’re the future Madonna’s (at least Lana, Miley not so sure): a few good years and we’ll be listening to the rest of their future non-descript music and huge egos until the end of time.

    Reply
  8. Chaucer says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I would like her music so much more if she could pronounce ‘s’ instead of ‘sh’. Every freaking song and when she talks. is it a lisp? A retainer thing? I have no idea. But I wish she would stop.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      May 12, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      So true.
      But have you noticed Brad Pitt does the same thing?
      I was showing the awful Legends of a Fall to my daughter the other day – we gave up when the native-american girl decided not to study to “wait” for his character (!!!), when I noticed it.
      It’s really distracting. And his baby-face-ooooopsie expression.

      Reply
  9. Sam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Remember when Hole released their Hollywoodified album Celebrity Skin and the cleaned up Courtney Love sang the song Malibu. Is there a prerequisite for drugged up people to sing about Malibu when they are clean?
    Not in any way comparing Miley’s weed to Courtney’s heroine, just thought it was an interesting correlation.

    Reply

