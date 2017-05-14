Duchess Kate in yellow Chloe at Buckingham Palace: tedious or lovely?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host a Tea Party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Prince Harry on Saturday. They organized an event at Buckingham Palace for the children of fallen soldiers. It was not a sad event though – it seems like Will, Kate and Harry wanted the kids to have a day of fun on the palace grounds, so there were slingshots, plate spinning, and… I would assume some nice snacks, at the very least. Kate in particular made it seem like she was having a great time – in most of the photos from the event, she’s the one laughing the hardest.

As for what she wore, I honestly thought this was a repeat but apparently it is not (update: it is a repeat! She wore this dress to that garden party at the British embassy in Canada last year, it must be her “garden party” dress). It’s a pale yellow dress by Chloe, at a cost of $460. Would you spend $500 on a lacy dress that looks a lot like about 20 other lacy, pale dresses you already own? While I think she was dressed on par with Harry and William – both of whom wore sport coats with no tie – it does feel like Kate was more “dressed up” than the occasion really called for. I’m not saying she needed to wear her favorite painted-on jeggings while she rolled around on the palace grounds. Of course not. But perhaps she could acknowledge that she didn’t need to wear high heels, a high-collared dress and loose, freshly-blown-out hair when she knew she was going to be interacting with kids all day? A smart pair of trousers and a functional ponytail would have been great here. But then she wouldn’t have looked like a “princess,” I guess.

In Prince Harry news, Vanity Fair reports that Harry is taking over as head of the Royal Marines. It’s the position that Prince Philip has held since 1953! And it was one of Philip’s favorite positions. It seems like a good fit for Harry too.

108 Responses to “Duchess Kate in yellow Chloe at Buckingham Palace: tedious or lovely?”

  1. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:08 am

    FFS those awful wedges are back. I don’t mind the dress but considering there were lots of events, wearing a floaty skirt that meant photog’s could see right up your skirt wasn’t the brightest move, but then we all know she’s not the brightest spark in the fire and that she does love to flash the royal biscuit to the press. Fitted cigarette trousers or a maxi dress would have been better.

    Anyway, onto something more important and thats how Romania was robbed of Eurovision victory last night. That Portuguese entry was so boring and I hated the constipated performance – it could have been staged a bit better.

    Reply
  2. Chaucer says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:12 am

    What a terrible dress. Yikes. Have we ever seen her in trousers? Or just jeggings? A pair of white leg trousers and a nice blouse would have been great here.

    Reply
  3. Jennifer says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:15 am

    It is a repeat. She wore it at the no-touch kids party in Canada.

    Reply
  4. sarri says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Those are some ugly wedges.

    Reply
  5. Naptime says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:16 am

    If it’s Chloe, even the cheap line, it was more than $460. Maybe that’s the price tag on the belt alone?

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Don’t think a white outfit ist the best choice for a gardenparty with kids.

    Reply
    • Zaratustra says:
      May 14, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      Well, in those Jane Austen novels the girls who got their prince did usually wear simple white dresses when they would go for a walk.
      I think that that is Waity’s source of inspiration. I doubt any aristo would wear white for an outdoor thing with activities with kids. Even when the Queen “inspects” her horses she wears some sensible colours. Waity is probably a constant source of amusement to the aristos.

      Reply
    • Ree says:
      May 14, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      The children were at the Buckingham Palace Garden party with a princess (duchess), and if i were a kid I would want to see a princess dress like a princess too at her garden party . :D She can go with her jeggings in sporty events or a blouse in more casual events but I think it was a nice gesture.

      Reply
  7. Aligoat says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Wear trousers! How is that a difficult concept?

    Reply
  8. MunichGirl says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I don’t like the top of that dress – but I don’t have to wear it.

    Reply
  9. Indira says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

    The first pic.. sorry to say but all three look older than they really are/don’t age gracefully.

    Reply
  10. Prince says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Lacy Kate.

    Reply
  11. Citresse says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:51 am

    The three Musketeers?

    Reply
  12. cindyp says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:54 am

    She just can never dress occasion appropriate. Why would anyone wear a high neck dress in the spring with wedges or to a children’s party? She looks ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Zardi123 says:
      May 14, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      So agree why she cant dress appropriately its because she likes to show off having a skinny waist and also loves to flash her legs and thighs and her knickers …she is an exhibitionist in extreme form and only knows how to interact with children as she is a child herself
      this i a debarcle and cannot get any worse.. you cannot take the vulgar out of this girl child she is awful…

      Reply
  13. manda says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:59 am

    She just has awful taste/style. This is just blah. The coat dresses make it look like she’s ready to leave. She has the world practically at her fingertips, and is so disappointing

    Reply
  14. Seraphina says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:10 am

    She looks good as far as relaxed and having fun. This evening shoes are an eye sore with that dress. And I agree, pants and a pony tail would have been great. Ugh this girl makes me drink.

    And it is a perfect fit for Harry! Wise choice.
    Could it have gone to Wills???? Because if it could have that speaks volumes on Phillip giving it to Harry instead.

    Reply
  15. Capepopsie says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Maybe it was chilly?
    Anyway, I like the dress.

    Reply
  16. Tulip Garden says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I see that the love fest for Kate has begun. I get it but “out of proportion” comes to mind.

    Reply
  17. Joy says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Hmmm a kid’s event where I’ll be kneeling and squatting? Geeves bring me something floaty that makes no sense whatsoever in this setting!

    Reply
  18. HappyMom says:
    May 14, 2017 at 10:13 am

    There are such great pants and cute blouse options she could have worn. With her up in a pony tail. Why, oh why, despite spending so much money on her clothes must she look so blah?? Duchess Meghan is going to look so much better and dress circles around her. Maybe then, because she’s so competitive, she will up her game.

    Reply
  19. Lainey says:
    May 14, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Wearing a short cream dress around kids is just a big no. This dress wasn’t suitable last year when she wore it in Canada wasn’t yesterday either. And for God’s sake girl tie your hair up.
    It was so obvious yesterday this event was all Harry with the Cambridges just jumping aboard. He went so beyond-writing letters to the kids, doing a speech etc.

    Reply
  20. FLORC says:
    May 14, 2017 at 10:26 am

    She has trousers. She’s worn them once. Few years ago. I forgot the event, but we here were all floored.
    Even jeggins would work for this. Ponytail. Simple styling.
    And yea the smiles… she has an underbite. Plus veneers. Plus an ott laugh. She lacks selfawareness.

    But, she’s doing something Harry cares about and William found the time for so whatever. hope the children had fun.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 14, 2017 at 11:10 am

      I recently watched a video of one of her events, it’s quite clear that those veneers are too big such that as soon as she opens her mouth, no matter how small, she immediately looks like she’s smiling wide at people because the entire set of veneers on her upper teeth is glaring, coupled with her top lip that can’t quite cover the exposed teeth. Rather like Ross from friends.
      http://i1191.photobucket.com/albums/z468/Jamie80Rocks/Friends%20TV%20Show/Frien1019.jpg

      When she really opens her mouth wide, the effect is similar to that female Italian-American celeb chef with too many teeth in her mouth.

      Since watching the video, i’m not convinced anymore that she is deliberately baring her teeth at people as you see in the pictures-Giada something.

      Kate’s veneers are really big, coupled with thin lips and all the usual ticks of her mouth as she speaks, and the effect is rather startling.

      Reply
      • bluhare says:
        May 14, 2017 at 11:48 am

        Giardia somebody or another, and I agree!

      • Hazel says:
        May 14, 2017 at 1:42 pm

        LAK–You’re thinking Giada de Laurentiis (Bluhare: giardia is something you get when you drink out of a stream–not good!). Look, people have different jaw shapes & sizes, different tooth shapes & sizes; I’ve seen people with Giada’s smile–every tooth on display. It’s not an affectation, it is what it is.

        As for Kate–I agree with folks who say her veneers are too big. It seems with both women, they have all 32 teeth, and with Kate, her jaw size can’t accommodate the increased size in all those front teeth, which were pretty good-sized to start with. (As a contrast, I only have 24 teeth, due to four being removed before braces & four (the wisdom teeth) being removed after braces.)

      • LAK says:
        May 14, 2017 at 2:58 pm

        Hazel: i’ve never really considered what you are saying. You learn something new everyday.

        It was fascinating watching the video. Not sure why i’d never noticed before. Every single time she opened her mouth, those giant veneers popped out. Yet, there was no corresponding movement of her mouth to indicate that she had opened it particularly wide to show that many teeth. Even when she talked, the big teeth led the way which gave the impression she had a perma-grin. Talking, not talking, listening. Same result.

      • FLORC says:
        May 14, 2017 at 8:52 pm

        It’s another addition to the looong list of cosmetic procedures people get that look… off. Unnatural in a subconscious way. Ultimately, our minds process it as a false image and something we should be wary of.

        Remember the fake smiles quiz we all took here via a BBC link? Yea. That.

        She was fine before.

  21. aquarius64 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 11:11 am

    The dress in ok, but too formal for an event involving kids. I think the boring clothes Kate wears reflects the lack of confidence in herself. Kate is a future queen and she needs to step up.

    Reply
  22. Zut alors says:
    May 14, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Is she not allowed to walk with her hands swinging freely by her sides? Must she always clasp them together like that? It looks so unnatural.

    Reply
  23. Bliss 51 says:
    May 14, 2017 at 11:16 am

    So she loves wearing doilies.

    Reply
  24. PrincessK says:
    May 14, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I thought it was cream, but its OK if she likes it because she is wearing it.

    Reply
  25. Amelie says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    That’s yellow? Unless I’m color blind it’s more off white or cream?

    Reply
  26. PettyRiperton says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Again SMFH nice dress, wrong occasion. Some nice jeans rolled up at the cuff and like a nice shirt or blouse with sneakers would’ve been cute.

    Reply
  27. Joannie says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Not a big fan of the dress but its appropriate as the children want to meet a “princess”. I’m sure its a day those children will remember all of their lives. What a fantastic way to pay tribute to the soldiers and their wives and children. I really like what these three are doing. It’s obvious they are enjoying themselves as well.

    Reply
  28. Citresse says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Yeah Kate and the usual mediocrity…. I’m surprised there is no CB coverage of James Hewitt aka the “cad” currently at death’s door is he not? Yes, another PR caper. If death has warmed over I hope he doesn’t decide to reveal more info for cash, we get enough of that already from too many others.

    Reply
  29. NikoleN says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    All I can see – fake, very fake people from BRF, fake smiles, fake laughing and it won’t stops.

    Reply
  30. Penelope says:
    May 14, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    She usually does better at casual events. This is just a no.

    Reply
  31. Egla says:
    May 14, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    I was at a wedding once in Brussels. It was the 28-th of May. I had a bridesmaids gown on and super high hills. After the ceremony (not a religious one) we went to the restaurant. That damn place had a huge garden that was designed for open air cocktails and guess what? There was a cocktail there and because the sun decided to shine high and mighty EVERYBODY got rid of their high heels and fancy clothes. It turned in a picnic for a while more than a wedding. Anyway I had no change of clothes BUT I had flats with me, not because of the picnic part but because I can’t stay in heels to long.
    Long story short it was a Godsend as it was nearly impossible to walk in the grass and remain dignified hence the wedges of this lady. Yes they are ugly but….. As for the dress, well all I say is IF you don;t know how to move or stay around in a dress don’t put it on. Trousers would have been a more sensible choice given that she is taking part in the games. I can understand TQ wearing always dresses as she only greets people. I am sure if she was to play she and her smart stylist would have come up with something appropriate to wear. So in the end she needs someone to help her dress herself for a while at least.

    Reply
  32. vava says:
    May 14, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Kate really doesn’t have a clue.
    The dress is ugly.
    The shoes are as well.
    The behavior is certainly not dignified – can’t she smile and have some fun without looking like an absolute Looney Tune? Guess not!

    Reply
  33. paddyjr says:
    May 14, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Whenever I see Kate, I just want to take her into her closet, go through all of her clothes and make a major donation to a charity shop. Maybe the EACH charity shop she spent 5 minutes at a few years ago?

    Seriously, if she spent a fraction of the energy on her role as Duchess as she did chasing after William, she would be amazing.

    Reply
  34. Stephanie says:
    May 14, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Still bad, the second time around.

    Reply
  35. suze says:
    May 14, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    She does seem a bit dressed up, but.

    The public – kids in particular – want a princess when they go to a Buck House garden party. She delivered ; ). And the wedges, while not my favorite, at least don’t dig divots into the lawn and are comfortable for a variety of activities.

    She isn’t a style icon in my eyes, but I get what she’s doing. I think she looks appropriate, comfortable and duchess -y.

    Reply
  36. Marion says:
    May 14, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Oh for heavens sake leave the woman alone! What she wears is HER choice. The way people carry about her reminds me of the terrible time Princess Diana had with the press and public and we all know how that turned out. She’s new to the Royal scene and will make mistakes on the way. But she doesn’t need everyone to point a finger just because they don’t agree with what she is wearing. It’s her taste and it’s her style, so live with it!

    Reply
    • suze says:
      May 14, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      WEll, she’s not that new.

      But I agree that she gets too much grief about her clothes. She seems to have conquered the hem flying up issue, and has settled into a conventional groove. Maybe her outfits are not super stylish, but they are not enough to cause the controversy that they do, imo. She’s fine. I am not sure why this outfit would cause any consternation at all.

      Reply
      • FLORC says:
        May 14, 2017 at 8:58 pm

        To add. There are many royal ladies that get slaughtered in the press for clothes. Assume you can’t win. And focus on the work. Kate has the easiest of all. Her clothes will be praised and she can slack on her charities that struggle along while she cannot return their pleas. After all. They shouldn’t expect her to show up every year. Am I right?

    • HappyMom says:
      May 14, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      Oh for god’s sake: she’s been married and royal duchess for SIX YEARS, not six months. It’s so ridiculous that people keep cutting her so much slack.

      Reply
  37. fiorucci says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    She looks fine to me, other than the crouching photo that looks awkward. God forbid anyone doesn’t have the exact right length legs right? Her torso looks totally normal, I think it’s a reach to concern troll that she is dressing to disguise her proportions. Also since she has no problem wearing heels she wouldn’t look wide, frumpy or anything like that in trousers. For gods sake she can’t weigh much more than 110 of that. Maybe William doesn’t like trousers? She just doesn’t care for them? Or maybe she’s saving trousers. Like she saved her prettiness. Until recently she looked less pretty due to the eyeliner. Maybe she’s saving trousers for the future to get some praise when she needs it more!

    Reply

