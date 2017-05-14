Duchess Kate in yellow Chloe at Buckingham Palace: tedious or lovely?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Prince Harry on Saturday. They organized an event at Buckingham Palace for the children of fallen soldiers. It was not a sad event though – it seems like Will, Kate and Harry wanted the kids to have a day of fun on the palace grounds, so there were slingshots, plate spinning, and… I would assume some nice snacks, at the very least. Kate in particular made it seem like she was having a great time – in most of the photos from the event, she’s the one laughing the hardest.

As for what she wore, I honestly thought this was a repeat but apparently it is not (update: it is a repeat! She wore this dress to that garden party at the British embassy in Canada last year, it must be her “garden party” dress). It’s a pale yellow dress by Chloe, at a cost of $460. Would you spend $500 on a lacy dress that looks a lot like about 20 other lacy, pale dresses you already own? While I think she was dressed on par with Harry and William – both of whom wore sport coats with no tie – it does feel like Kate was more “dressed up” than the occasion really called for. I’m not saying she needed to wear her favorite painted-on jeggings while she rolled around on the palace grounds. Of course not. But perhaps she could acknowledge that she didn’t need to wear high heels, a high-collared dress and loose, freshly-blown-out hair when she knew she was going to be interacting with kids all day? A smart pair of trousers and a functional ponytail would have been great here. But then she wouldn’t have looked like a “princess,” I guess.

In Prince Harry news, Vanity Fair reports that Harry is taking over as head of the Royal Marines. It’s the position that Prince Philip has held since 1953! And it was one of Philip’s favorite positions. It seems like a good fit for Harry too.