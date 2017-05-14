Duchess Kate in yellow Chloe at Buckingham Palace: tedious or lovely?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plus Prince Harry on Saturday. They organized an event at Buckingham Palace for the children of fallen soldiers. It was not a sad event though – it seems like Will, Kate and Harry wanted the kids to have a day of fun on the palace grounds, so there were slingshots, plate spinning, and… I would assume some nice snacks, at the very least. Kate in particular made it seem like she was having a great time – in most of the photos from the event, she’s the one laughing the hardest.
As for what she wore, I honestly thought this was a repeat but apparently it is not (update: it is a repeat! She wore this dress to that garden party at the British embassy in Canada last year, it must be her “garden party” dress). It’s a pale yellow dress by Chloe, at a cost of $460. Would you spend $500 on a lacy dress that looks a lot like about 20 other lacy, pale dresses you already own? While I think she was dressed on par with Harry and William – both of whom wore sport coats with no tie – it does feel like Kate was more “dressed up” than the occasion really called for. I’m not saying she needed to wear her favorite painted-on jeggings while she rolled around on the palace grounds. Of course not. But perhaps she could acknowledge that she didn’t need to wear high heels, a high-collared dress and loose, freshly-blown-out hair when she knew she was going to be interacting with kids all day? A smart pair of trousers and a functional ponytail would have been great here. But then she wouldn’t have looked like a “princess,” I guess.
In Prince Harry news, Vanity Fair reports that Harry is taking over as head of the Royal Marines. It’s the position that Prince Philip has held since 1953! And it was one of Philip’s favorite positions. It seems like a good fit for Harry too.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
FFS those awful wedges are back. I don’t mind the dress but considering there were lots of events, wearing a floaty skirt that meant photog’s could see right up your skirt wasn’t the brightest move, but then we all know she’s not the brightest spark in the fire and that she does love to flash the royal biscuit to the press. Fitted cigarette trousers or a maxi dress would have been better.
Anyway, onto something more important and thats how Romania was robbed of Eurovision victory last night. That Portuguese entry was so boring and I hated the constipated performance – it could have been staged a bit better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uurrrgghhh those effing wedges, so ten years ago. I need to see just one good outfit, one…it’s not a lot to ask.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This would’ve been a good, casual outfit, too, if she wanted to repeat:
http://ca.hellomagazine.com/fashion/02016090229165/kate-middleton-gap-pants-eden-project/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re : cigarette trousers. Jackie Kennedy (not yet Onassis) perfected this look in her early New York City years. Khakis and a polo shirt with loafers for casual outings. The type of elegance that Kate does not seem to achieve much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah,
Khakis and loafers would have been perfect fot this type of event. It would also photograph as relaxed and fun, focused on the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s proportions aren’t suited for khakis and a polo shirt. She has a long torso, her legs look short in comparison. In khakis that would become apparent.
Kate wears skirts and dresses because that means she can raise her waistline enough to make her legs look longer.
Ridiculous. In that pic in which she is kneeling she is lucky the photographer didn’t catch her at a more revealing angle. Or the pics were censored before they were published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her proportions are what they are, but fashion shouldn’t stop her from dressing properly for the day’s work. If she’s worried about her precious optical illusion, she could wear khakis with a long peasant blouse or tunic over them that covers/disguises the location of her waist.
Rania has a similar long torso, shorter legs frame. Kate Middleton should look to her for day wear ideas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should’ve tucked the dress behind her knees before kneeling. It’s as if she’s never worn one before!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alix, its not that she doesn’t know how to wear a dress properly, its down to the fact that she doesn’t care. She knows that if it gets ruined, it can easily be discarded & replaced with a new one! She’s shallow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t help myself, had a soft spot for the Croatian guy. That’s Eurovision kitsch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DigitalUnicorn
Yes, that Portuguese song sounded like a second rate lala land song. YUCK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it did and I didn’t like his pretentious speech he gave saying his victory was a victory for ‘music that means something’ – this is Eurovision, the biggest festival of cheesy and fun music; get over yourself mate. I think the press around his ill health played a big part in his win, he got the sympathy vote and I do hope that he gets better but lets be honest it got him votes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betti: what?! Music that does what?! Did he forget he was at Eurovision? That’s hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK yes it is. It was disrespectful to the rest of the competitors to the spirit of the competition. Even in his interviews he came across as a pretentious twit. He’s not John Mayer.
Am going to go off an watch the Montenegro act again who got booted in the semi’s – he was just amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that I like the shoes, but wedges are perfect for garden parties if one must wear heels, which apparently she does. They don’t get stuck in the grass like pointy heels do. So while the shoe was somewhat appropriate, the dress certainly wasn’t.
The color combination of the pale yellow dress with gray-ish shoe reminded me of over cooked hard boiled eggs. You know how you get that gray line around the pale yolk?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is probably wearing wedges for comfort, high heels sinking into grass while talking to children and trying to get involved in games is not very practical. It is important to be practical with clothing doing royal duties. But I admit I would not have chosen that dress but it seems as though a large section of the public , especially children have a fairytale idea of what a princess should look like so Kate did not want to disappoint by wearing chinos or something boyish. I remember when she went to a school in the US the kids were disappointed because they thought that she was going to look like the Princess in Frozen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She could have worn one of the longer, printed dresses from the India tour and been more appropriate for the day’s events. A white lace dress is off-putting, and sends out the signal that she isn’t to be touched in case she gets dirty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do have to agree with you, Digital–although sometimes I think people are unnecessarily hard on Kate for her wardrobe choices, it seems as if every time she’s gone out recently she has ended up sitting on her heels with her skirt wide open in front to the Biscuit of Cambridge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a terrible dress. Yikes. Have we ever seen her in trousers? Or just jeggings? A pair of white leg trousers and a nice blouse would have been great here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a horrible outfit — the dress is so prim and boring and the wedges are awful and don’t go with it. I look at this and think “what would Letizia do?” And we know she would wear terrific pants as part of an outfit that looks good and is appropriate for the situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Chaucer. Some nice wide-legged pants, a modern, loose-ish blouse, and a pair of low, block-heeled shoes that are popular right now. As Kaiser said, though – “not princessy enough”. Look, what do I know? I live in black jeans, black pants and black leggings with comfortable shoes, but for a duchess, she’s pretty daggy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a repeat. She wore it at the no-touch kids party in Canada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Jennifer, I knew it looked familiar!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought, and both times she found a reason to kneel in this full skirt and nearly flash everyone. There’s a photo of her with Charlotte in the same position as above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last time she wore a slip underneath. Clearly a choice then to flash her thighs yesterday…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Naptime;
She has outdone herself with the flashing- here https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_t9p9vXUAAL3vQ.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously this is her Children’s Party Outfit. Just hope they don’t offer up another creepy video afterwards like they did for the Canadian event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are some ugly wedges.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Forget the wedges. It looks like Kate is launching a wad of used bubblegum. And yes I haven’t yet read the story, but don’t worry Kaiser, I will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those were water balloons 😊 🎈🎈
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s Chloe, even the cheap line, it was more than $460. Maybe that’s the price tag on the belt alone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Naptime – the dress would be from the Chloe see line, which is a diffusion line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t think a white outfit ist the best choice for a gardenparty with kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, in those Jane Austen novels the girls who got their prince did usually wear simple white dresses when they would go for a walk.
I think that that is Waity’s source of inspiration. I doubt any aristo would wear white for an outdoor thing with activities with kids. Even when the Queen “inspects” her horses she wears some sensible colours. Waity is probably a constant source of amusement to the aristos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have often wondered what the aristos think of her and her family behind closed doors and how they are suddenly more royal then the windsor clan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The children were at the Buckingham Palace Garden party with a princess (duchess), and if i were a kid I would want to see a princess dress like a princess too at her garden party . She can go with her jeggings in sporty events or a blouse in more casual events but I think it was a nice gesture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wear trousers! How is that a difficult concept?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly for her it is. Risk flashing with skirts or skin tight jeggings showing thigh gap. Not thing in between with her it seems. And she’s been photographed for years now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, and if you look at the female guests, you can see there was a suggested dress code, because they’re all casually dressed. Only Kate didn’t get–or read–the memo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The invitation was published, and it said something like “Even though it’s at the palace, please don’t worry about dressing up.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the top of that dress – but I don’t have to wear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one has to wear it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol @FLORC. And no one *should* wear it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first pic.. sorry to say but all three look older than they really are/don’t age gracefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re going to look older than the Queen soon!
It’s funny but I think the expression on Kate’s face in the last photo looks exactly like the one on Charlotte’s face in the photo Kate took a couple weeks ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Queen looks really good for her age. Sometimes Charles looks even older than his mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lacy Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The three Musketeers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just can never dress occasion appropriate. Why would anyone wear a high neck dress in the spring with wedges or to a children’s party? She looks ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So agree why she cant dress appropriately its because she likes to show off having a skinny waist and also loves to flash her legs and thighs and her knickers …she is an exhibitionist in extreme form and only knows how to interact with children as she is a child herself
this i a debarcle and cannot get any worse.. you cannot take the vulgar out of this girl child she is awful…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just has awful taste/style. This is just blah. The coat dresses make it look like she’s ready to leave. She has the world practically at her fingertips, and is so disappointing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good as far as relaxed and having fun. This evening shoes are an eye sore with that dress. And I agree, pants and a pony tail would have been great. Ugh this girl makes me drink.
And it is a perfect fit for Harry! Wise choice.
Could it have gone to Wills???? Because if it could have that speaks volumes on Phillip giving it to Harry instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it was chilly?
Anyway, I like the dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was also quite windy in London yesterday (still is today), she could have easily flashed some poor bereaved child traumatising them further.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine??? Poor child repeating over and over: I. Saw. Under. The. Princess’. Dress! As they develop a nervous tick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Seraphina…..I almost wet myself laughing at your comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best comment ever! Haha! Does Kate or anyone around her THINK about the fearful scenarios of combining flared skirts, no weights, no slip, wind, photographers and children (requiring kneeling down positions)???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress. Ir’s feminine and suits her. But I would have preferred her in a nice pair of elegant pants. does she have any?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did have regular, non-painted on trousers during the Decade O Dating. She also had slips during that time; when she didn’t weight her hems in in those days she was flashing her slip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see that the love fest for Kate has begun. I get it but “out of proportion” comes to mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What love fest?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please all of you pro-waity Katie folks – this is not the place for you. She isn’t much of a worker and likes to flash the royal biscuit a bit much. Head to a pro Katie site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@JustBitchy, I’m pretty clearly not “pro-waity.” Discussion and other points of view are generally a good thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, you’re either with us or against us?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm a kid’s event where I’ll be kneeling and squatting? Geeves bring me something floaty that makes no sense whatsoever in this setting!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are such great pants and cute blouse options she could have worn. With her up in a pony tail. Why, oh why, despite spending so much money on her clothes must she look so blah?? Duchess Meghan is going to look so much better and dress circles around her. Maybe then, because she’s so competitive, she will up her game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wearing a short cream dress around kids is just a big no. This dress wasn’t suitable last year when she wore it in Canada wasn’t yesterday either. And for God’s sake girl tie your hair up.
It was so obvious yesterday this event was all Harry with the Cambridges just jumping aboard. He went so beyond-writing letters to the kids, doing a speech etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my thought, too. Harry developed the event, and W&K horned in on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that is what it appears like. This event seems closely linked to the Invictus events, I think Harry noticed that servicemen and their families get much more respect in the US and wanted to do something for British servicemen and their families. Good on yer Harry!!! Pity William, unlike Charles and Harry, still has to find something he is truly passionate about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has trousers. She’s worn them once. Few years ago. I forgot the event, but we here were all floored.
Even jeggins would work for this. Ponytail. Simple styling.
And yea the smiles… she has an underbite. Plus veneers. Plus an ott laugh. She lacks selfawareness.
But, she’s doing something Harry cares about and William found the time for so whatever. hope the children had fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I recently watched a video of one of her events, it’s quite clear that those veneers are too big such that as soon as she opens her mouth, no matter how small, she immediately looks like she’s smiling wide at people because the entire set of veneers on her upper teeth is glaring, coupled with her top lip that can’t quite cover the exposed teeth. Rather like Ross from friends.
http://i1191.photobucket.com/albums/z468/Jamie80Rocks/Friends%20TV%20Show/Frien1019.jpg
When she really opens her mouth wide, the effect is similar to that female Italian-American celeb chef with too many teeth in her mouth.
Since watching the video, i’m not convinced anymore that she is deliberately baring her teeth at people as you see in the pictures-Giada something.
Kate’s veneers are really big, coupled with thin lips and all the usual ticks of her mouth as she speaks, and the effect is rather startling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giardia somebody or another, and I agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK–You’re thinking Giada de Laurentiis (Bluhare: giardia is something you get when you drink out of a stream–not good!). Look, people have different jaw shapes & sizes, different tooth shapes & sizes; I’ve seen people with Giada’s smile–every tooth on display. It’s not an affectation, it is what it is.
As for Kate–I agree with folks who say her veneers are too big. It seems with both women, they have all 32 teeth, and with Kate, her jaw size can’t accommodate the increased size in all those front teeth, which were pretty good-sized to start with. (As a contrast, I only have 24 teeth, due to four being removed before braces & four (the wisdom teeth) being removed after braces.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hazel: i’ve never really considered what you are saying. You learn something new everyday.
It was fascinating watching the video. Not sure why i’d never noticed before. Every single time she opened her mouth, those giant veneers popped out. Yet, there was no corresponding movement of her mouth to indicate that she had opened it particularly wide to show that many teeth. Even when she talked, the big teeth led the way which gave the impression she had a perma-grin. Talking, not talking, listening. Same result.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s another addition to the looong list of cosmetic procedures people get that look… off. Unnatural in a subconscious way. Ultimately, our minds process it as a false image and something we should be wary of.
Remember the fake smiles quiz we all took here via a BBC link? Yea. That.
She was fine before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress in ok, but too formal for an event involving kids. I think the boring clothes Kate wears reflects the lack of confidence in herself. Kate is a future queen and she needs to step up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was all dressy-dressed up for several events on the NZ/Oz tour involving children and casual events and parties. It drives even more of a wedge between her and the public. She seems incapable of doing smart casual at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she not allowed to walk with her hands swinging freely by her sides? Must she always clasp them together like that? It looks so unnatural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she loves wearing doilies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was cream, but its OK if she likes it because she is wearing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s yellow? Unless I’m color blind it’s more off white or cream?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to Saks Fifth Avenue it’s “winter white”.
http://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?PRODUCT%3C%3Eprd_id=845524447090351&site_refer=AFF001&mid=37410&siteID=8_btisdd0hQ-6oxQxG9C16XWaK0PsoHF_g
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again SMFH nice dress, wrong occasion. Some nice jeans rolled up at the cuff and like a nice shirt or blouse with sneakers would’ve been cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a big fan of the dress but its appropriate as the children want to meet a “princess”. I’m sure its a day those children will remember all of their lives. What a fantastic way to pay tribute to the soldiers and their wives and children. I really like what these three are doing. It’s obvious they are enjoying themselves as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Kate and the usual mediocrity…. I’m surprised there is no CB coverage of James Hewitt aka the “cad” currently at death’s door is he not? Yes, another PR caper. If death has warmed over I hope he doesn’t decide to reveal more info for cash, we get enough of that already from too many others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can see – fake, very fake people from BRF, fake smiles, fake laughing and it won’t stops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She usually does better at casual events. This is just a no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does casual quite well but when the occasion required more adult or formal wear, she fails.
This Jackie O look would have been perfect: https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/236x/c0/ab/77/c0ab77af8411f2e7ad733638c183c6af.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jackie was also long-bodied, short-legged. Kate could do this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm, not sure about that because I think it’s harder for royals to style themselves for a casual event. Her go to are jeggings. Sombre events seem the easiest for her, she will just wear pink
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at a wedding once in Brussels. It was the 28-th of May. I had a bridesmaids gown on and super high hills. After the ceremony (not a religious one) we went to the restaurant. That damn place had a huge garden that was designed for open air cocktails and guess what? There was a cocktail there and because the sun decided to shine high and mighty EVERYBODY got rid of their high heels and fancy clothes. It turned in a picnic for a while more than a wedding. Anyway I had no change of clothes BUT I had flats with me, not because of the picnic part but because I can’t stay in heels to long.
Long story short it was a Godsend as it was nearly impossible to walk in the grass and remain dignified hence the wedges of this lady. Yes they are ugly but….. As for the dress, well all I say is IF you don;t know how to move or stay around in a dress don’t put it on. Trousers would have been a more sensible choice given that she is taking part in the games. I can understand TQ wearing always dresses as she only greets people. I am sure if she was to play she and her smart stylist would have come up with something appropriate to wear. So in the end she needs someone to help her dress herself for a while at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Egla, but trousers would make her look fat!! So no can do! She must always be the skinniest person in the room or on the field or anywhere, so for her it is jeggings or skinny dresses that emphasize her small waist!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate really doesn’t have a clue.
The dress is ugly.
The shoes are as well.
The behavior is certainly not dignified – can’t she smile and have some fun without looking like an absolute Looney Tune? Guess not!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has a clue, she just has different style than you (or me). And that is alright.
I don’t have any problem with the dress or the shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They don’t go together for starters. And it was totally inappropriate for the event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We think differently and that is alright We have right to our opinions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whenever I see Kate, I just want to take her into her closet, go through all of her clothes and make a major donation to a charity shop. Maybe the EACH charity shop she spent 5 minutes at a few years ago?
Seriously, if she spent a fraction of the energy on her role as Duchess as she did chasing after William, she would be amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The crazy thing is she clearly spends a lot of money on her clothes. She needs a stylist to help her. A real stylist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still bad, the second time around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does seem a bit dressed up, but.
The public – kids in particular – want a princess when they go to a Buck House garden party. She delivered ; ). And the wedges, while not my favorite, at least don’t dig divots into the lawn and are comfortable for a variety of activities.
She isn’t a style icon in my eyes, but I get what she’s doing. I think she looks appropriate, comfortable and duchess -y.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh for heavens sake leave the woman alone! What she wears is HER choice. The way people carry about her reminds me of the terrible time Princess Diana had with the press and public and we all know how that turned out. She’s new to the Royal scene and will make mistakes on the way. But she doesn’t need everyone to point a finger just because they don’t agree with what she is wearing. It’s her taste and it’s her style, so live with it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WEll, she’s not that new.
But I agree that she gets too much grief about her clothes. She seems to have conquered the hem flying up issue, and has settled into a conventional groove. Maybe her outfits are not super stylish, but they are not enough to cause the controversy that they do, imo. She’s fine. I am not sure why this outfit would cause any consternation at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To add. There are many royal ladies that get slaughtered in the press for clothes. Assume you can’t win. And focus on the work. Kate has the easiest of all. Her clothes will be praised and she can slack on her charities that struggle along while she cannot return their pleas. After all. They shouldn’t expect her to show up every year. Am I right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh for god’s sake: she’s been married and royal duchess for SIX YEARS, not six months. It’s so ridiculous that people keep cutting her so much slack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks fine to me, other than the crouching photo that looks awkward. God forbid anyone doesn’t have the exact right length legs right? Her torso looks totally normal, I think it’s a reach to concern troll that she is dressing to disguise her proportions. Also since she has no problem wearing heels she wouldn’t look wide, frumpy or anything like that in trousers. For gods sake she can’t weigh much more than 110 of that. Maybe William doesn’t like trousers? She just doesn’t care for them? Or maybe she’s saving trousers. Like she saved her prettiness. Until recently she looked less pretty due to the eyeliner. Maybe she’s saving trousers for the future to get some praise when she needs it more!
Report this comment as spam or abuse