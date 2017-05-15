Chanel is sorry that Gabourey Sidibe ‘felt unwelcome and offended’ at their store

Last week, Gabourey Sidibe published an essay in Lenny, Lena Dunham’s email newsletter, in which she described being discriminated against at a Chanel boutique, where she came to buy glasses frames and some sandals which Taraji P. Henson had asked for. The saleslady initially told her to buy glasses at another shop across the street and then, when Gabby was recognized by additional staff, she was told that the glasses would work as frames not just as sunglasses, and given decent service. She knew she was being turned away for her appearance, she was dressed very well and she wrote that she was uncertain if it was because she was black or because she was a larger person. She also described how she’s come to expect this type of discrimination in stores as it’s happened her whole life, and she wondered whether to complain because she’s used to it. Many of you wrote about your experiences shopping while black and how you’ve been followed and had items snatched from you and it was eye opening to me. Thank you for sharing that and I’m sorry that happens to you so regularly, it’s outrageous and I can’t imagine how that would feel.
More than anything I came away from Gabby’s essay with a better understanding of what it’s like to try to get customer service as a person of color, and everything was so well written and thoughtful that I also got a glimpse of the guilt and shame that falls on someone who is subjected to it. It’s not over for people when they step out of that sh-tty store. After that they have to decide whether to say anything.
Well Chanel has issued an apology to Gabby and while they say the right words there’s a little something missing here for me.
Chanel expresses our sincerest regret for the boutique customer service experience that Ms. Sidibe mentioned in this essay. We are sorry that she felt unwelcome and offended. We took her words very seriously and immediately investigated to understand what happened, knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our customers. We are strongly committed to provide anyone who comes in our boutiques with the best customer service. We do hope that in the future Ms. Sidibe will choose to come back to a Chanel boutique and experience the real Chanel customer experience.
I like how they gave their “sincerest regret,” wrote that they took it seriously, investigated immediately and clarified that this isn’t “in line” with their standards. I would have liked to have read an additional line condemning discrimination and stating that Chanel does not tolerate customer profiling or discrimination of any kind. They did say it was unacceptable, in a roundabout way, and as far as corporate apologies go this was decent, especially compared to Pepsi, Delta, Fyre festival, etc. That bar is set extremely low though.
Photos credit: Getty
I get much less attention at most stores now because I am over 50. It’s a real feat to get any service at MAC counters, I can tell you that.
I blame the shop owners for any of these types of discrimination. It needs to be made clear that ALL customers should be treated equally. I’m glad she spoke up and Chanel issued an ‘apology’. At least it’s a start.
Yaaas. MAC is THE WORST. All the sales people care about is doing each others makeup. It is like the customers smell.
I am past 50, carrying extra pounds, and not a fashion plate. I walked into Sephora recently to get another Anastasia brow gel and wanted some help purchasing a good concealer. The sales girls were chatting and one reluctantly dragged herself away to assist the old lady. It was not a pleasant experience dealing with her deadpan, bored face and barely civil attitude having to help me. It’s not the first time I have experienced ageism. Even at the hairdressers I tell them what I want and still often end up with a granny cut.
I get ignored often too. I think I don’t fit the “upwardly mobile” profile and I’m mot pretentious. I am white but that doesn’t seem to help me in these “snobby” boutiques.
It has made me feel less than and “other” but you know what? Plenty of other retailers are pleased to take my cash. While it isn’t pervasive in my life, cause I’m not a big shopper, it can be disheartening.
It shouldn’t happen to anyone period. If I controlled the world it wouldn’t, alas my powers don’t extend that far.
Also Gaboury is right about a person weight also making them ignored, as well as race, and a host of other things as I’ve mentioned. It is just sucks and really makes me angry. Like Gaboury, I have the funds too but I don’t “look” enough like their target or typical customers. I eschew mani/pedis, am over 45 and growing at my gray hair. And shopping isn’t a dress up occasion for me, it is a military operation with goals in sight. I feel for her, and anyone like her, in these outlandish, insulting exchanges.
Also, if you are so elite that you don’t want browsers, require appointments or let all of us (browsers, shoppers, dreamers, or shopaholics) alone to peruse your RETAIL establishment , a-holes!
On top of mentioning what actually took place, a.k.a. discrimination, Chanel should have also explicitly stated they are/have been talking to the salesperson in question. Allegedly releasing a blank statement to employees on how to be nice to customers just doesn’t cut it.
Yes how about some diversity training. I worked in retail a long time ago and we contstantly had to do different trainings.Not a big deal to put together a 15 minute video on diversity.
These places are not interested in diversity. They only want young rich skinny clients
Too much emphasis on “boutique.” I actually think this apology is telling all their rich, skinny customers not to be afraid that a large POC (two strikes) will be disrupting their boutique (e.g. tiny) shopping in the future.
My ex-husband used to apologize by saying, “I’m sorry that YOU got mad about blah, blah, blah.” It annoyed the hell out of me because he wasn’t taking responsibility for HIS actions. Instead, it was essentially my fault for having an emotion or feeling about him and/or the situation.
I think Chanel did the same thing in this incident with Gabby: “We are sorry that she felt unwelcome and offended.” Chanel is sorry that Gabby got offended? How dare she!
Maybe it’s semantics, maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s just Chanel.
Dex and … it’s not you. You’re exactly on target about the problem with faux apologies. The world will be an easier place when people who hurt other people take responsibility for their words and their actions. Companies do worry about being sued but in this case, the discrimination was subtle and covert (as it often is) and they have nothing to fear but damage to their reputation.
This reminds me of the story about how Oprah got discrimination at a store in Paris . It’s disgusting and outrageous . To be actively discriminated against is disturbing but not surprising . I’m really losing faith in humanity .
totally.
“We are sorry that she felt unwelcome and offended.”
we are sorry that WE MADE HER FEEL unwelcome and that WE OFFENDED HER.
“…knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our customers.”
…knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our THIN, WHITE customers.
Fixed it for them. yet another non-apology apology.
Nailed it!
“i am sorry you felt unwelcome and offended” is not a real apology.
A real apology would be I am sorry we made you feel unwelcome and that we offended you.
We need a like button! ☺
Like!
oh, snap, said the same thing just above. should have read down one more comment.
oh well, great minds and all that.
EXACTLY, Tata! THIS is what’s wrong with the apology. It’s as if it’s _her_ fault because “she felt unwelcome”, and it doesn’t go anywhere near far enough in taking responsibility and censuring the behaviour of the shop assistant at all!
I’m sure we’ve all heard these fake apologies at some point in our lives…. “I’m sorry you feel that way…” No, asshole, I “feel that way” because YOU behaved like a jerk.
Yes exactly! I hate when the party apologizing lays it back on the person harmed. It completely negates the actual apology. Thank you Tata!
In the bottom picture she looks very, very different. Is that make up/expression or did she zellweger her eyes? I wouldn’t recognize her if her name wasn’t on the article.
Makeup. She didn’t look like that on The Talk last week.
As far as owning up and apologies go , I would say it was a decent one. That’s how low the corporate apology bar is set.
It would be interesting to note how it is followed up
Whether only Sidibe will be treated better in future or this would expand to all the customers across color and size.
While I do believe that she was discriminated against as a black woman. I also believe that being a larger woman was also a factor. I feel that judgement all the time and I’m white.
Aaarrrgggh, didn’t read all the comments before I ranted upthread! You are right and I can relate.
Doubt she would have gotten an apology if she wasn’t a celebrity. Good on Gabourey for speaking out. On a superficial note, I find her so pretty. Lovely eyes and smile.
No. You don’t feel sorry for “an experience.” No experience was harmed in the selling of that purse. You feel sorry that somebody working in your employ CREATED that negative experience for someone. You don’t regret another person’s feelings. You regret the wrong or the harm your employee or your policies or your company culture (allegedly) did or created, which resulted in a customer’s hurt feelings.
“We take seriously your complaint about discrimination and regret you were made to feel unwelcome in our store. We will do everything in our power to educate and train our employees to welcome all customers with the utmost in courtesy and without reservation.”
Chanel is the worst. And yes, it is completely in line with their customer service standards. I’m in my early 30s, white, good income but not so good that I can afford Chanel. And I was treated like dirt by some teenage intern at Prada once. I almost slapped her. I went in with my sister a few times (carrying an expensive bag) and my god, the difference. To be treated well in one of these stores here (Germany) you need to show your money a.k.a. wear something crazy expensive, be Asian or look vaguely Middle-Eastern. Then you can walk in wearing a trash bag. These stores aren’t even wrong in trying to pinpoint who’s the most likely to spend tons of cash there (in my city these stores make about 80% of their profit from Asian, Middle-Eastern or Russian tourists) but they are so often so wrong in weeding out the “just looking” customers. And they are terrible assh*les about it.
If I get treated like a nuisance, I can’t even begin to imagine what a black person in the US endures. It must have been awful in that store for Gabourey.
I am south Asian, early 30s, decent money, live in Germany.Enough to afford high end branded makeup and middle range branded bags and dresses ( ralph Lauren, Michael Kors: you get it)and I did see the discrimination I faced when I went in with my work Rucksack and when I went in with a decent ladies handbag.
Also I look much younger than my age, almost always end up going to stores after a long work day looking frazzled. These people pay way to much attention on outside appearance. Even sometimes handing out a high range credit card is not enough.
To be honest, teenage interns / younger service people in general are more rude than the elder one. They lack the experience and it is the general irreverence of the Youth for anything that does not conform to their standard.
Chanel is terrible. So is Louis Vuitton.
We used to have a Saks charge back in the day when my hairdresser worked at the Red Door Salon. My husband went to buy me a bottle of perfume, and no one would wait on him – he was wearing ratty jeans. He finally caught the attention of someone in the men’s department, who escorted hubby back to the fragrance area. When my husband told the chastised clerk what fragrance he wanted, the woman said “You know that’s over $100.00? At this point my husband waved the Saks credit card from his wallet, stuck the card back into his wallet, waved his American Express Platinum card at them, put that back in his wallet, and slapped two Benjamins on the counter. He was furious. The gentleman from the men’s department APOLOGIZED profusely, the fragrance clerks continued to turn there noses up at him.
He never went back and we closed the account with a letter detailing his experience.
We did receive a call from someone in New York, apologizing with the excuse that he was mistaken to be an “aspirational” customer, i.e., a “wanna be”. Even that was insulting.
This happened to my husband when he went in work boots and jeans to purchase a Brahmin purse for me! He said the attitudes changed completely when he made his selections, purse and matching wallet, and took them to the register. Really people, that’s the best we can do? Hubby was ultimately treated like a valued costumer but not by virtue of being human. He ultimately laughed it off but, yeah, socio-econimically profiled and failed 🙄
I’m a 41 year old white lady, on the heavier side. I feel invisible at times in stores (and in life in general, at times). To the point that I ask myself, what is it about me that doesn’t deserve respect or attention. I have a great job, make thoroughly decent money but getting help at stores is like pulling teeth.
Chanel is sorry they got called out for doing what they probably do in their stores every day–make people who don’t fit their brand image feel less than.
This, all day long!
I had an experience at Ralph Lauren once. I ran in straight from yoga to pick up a dress I had previously purchased and had been altered. They were dismissive of me when I entered, and when I finally got some assistance, they checked my ID twice before handing over the dress. I heard one saleswoman say “she must have spent all her savings on that dress, poor dear.” No, I just happened to pass the store on my way home from yoga. Other than my attire at the time, I would appear to fit their demographics and I got treated poorly. I can’t even begin to imagine the treatment someone outside their insular little box would receive. And that nopology? Pure corporate bullshit doublespeak. Own up to the fact that YOUR employee made a customer feel like crap. She didn’t give herself that feeling, their employees did.
