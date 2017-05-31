Gigi Hadid: ‘A lot of the time I feel suffocated by my own work ethic’

Gigi Hadid covers the June/July issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which happens to be their anniversary issue. So the magazine went all-out and took Gigi to Kennedy Space Center in Florida. I cannot believe that NASA approved this, but it actually happened: Gigi did high fashion with a backdrop of space shuttles and space computers and such. While I like Gigi as a print model, the photoshoot it… awkward for a lot of different reasons, not least of which is the really obvious Photoshop in several pics. Anyway, you can read Gigi’s profile here. Some highlights:
Zayn’s into aliens: “My boyfriend’s really into aliens.”
She’s a different person when she poses: “Have you ever seen me shoot before?” I shake my head no. “I’m, like…different.” Different like Beyoncé’s alter ego, Sasha Fierce? I ask. “I wouldn’t say I’m as major as Beyoncé or Sasha Fierce…but, yeah, I understand what she’s talking about.”
The criticism of her crappy runway walk: “I’ve really been working on trying to get better and to learn from every show, so I take it as a learning experience, because I always want to do my best. But I think it’s always going to be nerve-racking for me. There’s always a little thing, like the shoes [are tight] or the dress is heavy or whatever, so that’s what you’re focused on, to make sure your walk is going to go well… I’m flat-footed, and I pretty much have a forced arch in my foot from playing volleyball my whole life. In the last six months, my walk has really improved because I’ve started to learn how to pad my shoes correctly to support my feet. It’s like you learn little tricks, and you focus on those.”
On her sister Bella and their work ethic: “She’s so understanding of the demands of this job, and it’s really great that I can talk to her about it. Because a lot of the time I feel suffocated by my own work ethic and by the expectations I put on myself. It’s really nice when you have people who say, ‘It’s okay to take time for yourself.’ I’m so excited about the jobs when I get them, so grateful, and it’s my dream to be doing this. But I think anyone in this industry will tell you you’re lying if you say that the constant traveling isn’t hard.”
Taylor Swift on Gigi: “As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people…Gigi’s #1 rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated, so she’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person who has managed to become a huge power player and businesswoman without ever compromising that.”
“A lot of the time I feel suffocated by my own work ethic…” O RLY? I mean, she works a lot. She gets hired for so many runway shows (despite her terrible, clomping runway walk) and she’s constantly getting magazine covers and all of that. But she makes it sound like she’s the most driven and accomplished 22-year-old in the world. Girl, you’re a model! As for the rest of it… meh. The most interesting thing is that Bazaar got an email from Taylor Swift. Taylor wants you to know that she’s still friends with Gigi. And Gigi is still friends with… Kendall Jenner. So… there’s still squad drama, I’m sure.
I love this. It’s the equivalent of “I’m a perfectionist.” when asked for your greatest weakness during a job interview.
Yeah, okay, Gigi.
Still, I really like her look, her eyes and expressions. Unique.
She sounds really young and stupid in this interview. Also, she literally mentions her boyfriend in every single interview she does. Someone mentioned this awhile ago and now that’s all I can see. Don’t even get me started on Taylor adding the extra layer of cringe to this.
Also, her leg in that phone picture looks like the size of her arms.
Photoshop.
These are gorgeous, I especially love her hair here
There is an epic scene in RHOBH where she complains how hard modelling is because she has to be nice to everyone….and Yolanda coddles her.
Yeah. Because models are notorious for their good behavior, manners, and treating others with dignity and respect.
I can’t with these people. I’m so salty about this, but come the eff on. YOU’RE A MODEL.
The magazine tag line – ‘The Gigi you don’t know’…..hhmmm, no we don’t want to know really!!
Kennedy Space Center WHY?! I love that place but again WHY
Also Gigi if you were subjected to the same rules as other models you wouldn’t grace a runway ever. Besides MAYBE bella the insta-models all have awful runway walks. No presence either. Yikes.
Exactly. They are all terrible.
Bar Refaeli was a far more beautiful exotic blonde and she had more bone structure than dead-eye pancake-head Gigi.
Like Hadid, Refaeli had zero presence and was $hit on the catwalk.
But unlike Gigi she did not have the social media buzz and Instamodel nepotism factor of today to make that redundant and give her a HF career anyway.
I don’t like it when celebrities complain about how hard their job is. I feel like my job is a million times harder, and I make pennies compared to her. I’m sure modeling can be stressful, but I can think of many, many jobs that are much more difficult.
The thing with her is that she could quit at any time and not suffer any consequences. She has more money than she’ll ever need and Mommy and Daddy are not going to let her become homeless or live paycheck to paycheck.
Completely agree. I work in a non-profit with active drug users and live in crisis at work. I just closed out my 5th deceased client this month. My student loan debt is crippling and while I love what I do I get so angry hearing people in her position complaining. Own how incredibly privileged you are and move on. I can’t imagine anyone wants to hear (or cares) about her incredible work ethic. Her meteoric rise was on the reputation and connections of her mother. I have much more respect for the hustle and work ethic of people who had to make it on their own merit.
I really would love to see Naomi Campbell teaching catwalk to the instamodel. THAT would be fun.
the pic with the phone is just so weird. Proportions wise they photoshop the hell out of it and nothing makes sense. her face looks like a 50-year old heavy smoker and drinker getting a makeover. her ass is barely there and her legs look like noodles chopsticks. The cover is fab though.
I won’t bash her. She’s telling her truth, which is the point of the interview. There are only 24 hours in a day and even if you’re not working in a factory you can still verextend yourself if you’re not careful. Meh.
I agree. I really like her here. My biggest accomplishment by the age of 22 was getting fired from Starbucks 3 times, which is no easy feat. It’s not easy being “on” all the time, and jet lag kicks my behind, so yes, this is her truth.
I think of how I was at 22 and cringe. Then I forgive myself because I was, you know, 22.
True, it does sound a bit ‘rich people problems’ but I may be a little more inclined to be charitable with her than I would be with some of her friends.
Also, she admitted her walk was crappy and talks about trying to fix it. That’s more effort than her friend Kardboard would ever THINK of putting in as a model.
Yes, it’s true that you can still overextend yourself by not working in a factory, but she is coming from a place of privilege. She does not have to worry about a back up plan if it all fails or falls apart since her father is a billionaire. She didn’t have to start at the bottom and face a ton of rejection because of her mother and father’s connections. She flies private or first class and has people that help with all the mundane task of everyday life that all of us face. She can at anytime choose to go anywhere in the world and vacay if she overextended herself. Coming from a place of privilege gives you the advantage and freedom of not worrying about the things most do and doing things that most can’t.
Very envious of her pout. It’s so symmetrical! I know the grass is always greener, but I’d love to get away with wearing crazy, bold lip colours if it didn’t make my general lack of features so obvious.
She has great features for print modeling. There’s no one who looks exactly like her.
@minx – exactly! The first time I laid eyes on her was in a Guess in-store poster, she was photographed with at least three other blonde white girls but hers was the face that jumped out at me.
It’s the eyes and eyebrows that really make her distinctive, like you said no one looks quite like her.
Gigi is nothing more than a lesser Michaela Bercu with the benefit of daddy’s millions to back her dead eyes.
Anyway, these Insta-models will fade away and the next modelling ‘niche’ will come along.
