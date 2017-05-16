Mika Brzezinski: Kellyanne Conway has always found Bigly Trump disgusting

Last week, Kellyanne Conway was finally released from her White House dungeon. No one really explained why Conway disappeared for several months, but then again, no one really missed her lies. Conway did a series of interviews in the wake of James Comey’s firing and after that flurry of activity, everyone was like, “Oh, right, I remember now. Kellyanne Conway is the worst.” Last Friday, Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski blasted the cable networks which gave Conway any space, saying: “Also, note to CNN. Sorry, I love CNN, but you gotta stop putting Kellyanne on the air. It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings crack. Ok? But it’s disgusting.” Well, apparently Mika was still pissed about the return of Kellyanne Conway, and both Mika and Joe Scarborough lit into Conway on Monday’s show.
Morning Joe dropped a very revealing nugget on Monday’s show, with both Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski accusing White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway of being a fraud. Now, obviously, Conway’s regular use of “alternative facts” is nothing new, but Mika and Joe went even further, alleging that she secretly hates Trump and made it known to them after appearances on their show during the campaign.
Per Brzezinski: “This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say ‘bleeech I need to take a shower’ because she disliked her candidate so much.”
Scarborough backed it up 100%: “Also said, that this is just, like my summer in Europe. I’m just doing this for the money, I’ll be off this soon,” he said. “I don’t know that she ever said ‘I’m doing this for the money,’ but this is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe. And basically, I’m gonna get through this.”
Brzezinski jumped in to finish his sentence: “But first I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I’m saying,” she said. “I guess she’s just used to it now.”
Joe concluded with a final observation: “And also, I thought it was very interesting, after the Access Hollywood tape came out, that’s when she started referring to Donald Trump as ‘my client.”
She would tell Mika and Joe that she felt like she needed a shower after shilling for Trump? Like, are you saying every woman – except maybe Precious Ivanka – who works for him is disgusted by him? Ha. While these details are new, it’s not new information that Kellyanne Conway is a PR flunkie for hire. She worked for Ted Cruz for much of the primary season and then she switched over to Trump because Trump’s nutburger benefactor wanted someone relatively sane at the helm. Since then, it’s been increasingly clear that Kellyanne is only sticking around to be famous. She loves the attention. She loves that all of the ignorant Deplorables worship her as she talks out of both sides of her mouth, and she loves that those same people don’t even know that they disgust her. She thinks she’s going to get rich off of this and she’s probably not wrong. Which is why we need to remember her name when all of the treason trials start, okay? Remember her. Because I want her to spend all of her money on lawyers.
I’m not sure what disgusts me more – the people who fully bought into the filth Trump was spewing, or those like Conway, Ryan and Ivanka, who didn’t believe in it but whitewashed and promoted it because it let them get personal power.
Ah well, why choose? With any luck, they’ll all be found complicit soon enough. Trump’s really entering free fall at this point.
The latter is worse. Trump is unstable and reckless, but cannot understand reality or the consequences of what he does. Ryan, Pence, and McConnell are the true evil, because they know that what they are supporting will destroy people, but they just don’t care. If you’re a bigot, you’re vile, but if you’re willing to exploit human suffering for nothing more than personal gain, you’re even worse. God is saving a special place in hell for those hypocrites.
THANK YOU. You hit the nail on the head: the people who are “disgusted” by Trump, yet still enabling his crooked and corrupt presidency are the WORST KIND OF PEOPLE. They willingly go against what should be a moral backbone and have sold us all down the river.
I saw a TERRIBLE news clip out of Chicago yesterday, of a man knocking the crap out of a woman of color who was a security guard. Not only did his companions not stop him or try to protect her, they went along with him, saying nothing, nothing doing nothing. This sums up everyone and anyone who supports this man, anyone who is willing to turn the other way and “go along” when wrong is happening right in front of you. Every single Trump supporter at this point of the game is complicit or full on weak and/or stupid; I can’t tell the difference anymore.
Aren’t they considering her husband for some kind of WH post? I don’t for one minute believes she is disgusted by him but I do believe she’s in it for the money.
Fake news!!
Conway’s also since become the most famous of the blonde Republican talking crew.
For a while there, she was third banana to fellow carnival barkers – Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham.
I need a shower after seeing HER on TV. The woman never makes sense and never shuts up. Definitely ambitious but would anybody hire her for anything?
Sorry, but I have zero sympathy for anyone who is in bed with this ahole . You knew exactly what and who he is. You know this guy has zero loyalty to anyone but himself , including our country . When you get into bed with the devil , you will get burned .
Anyone who is involved with a party who gives zero F’s about taking away health care to millions , who feels it is their right in inject themselves into your personal business along with many other insane things. You get dirty, because you’re dirty .
Well, lie down with…you know.
For a good giggle, google “Kellyanne Conway Fingernails.” Poor dear is a big ol’ nail biter.
A ghoul’s gotta eat.
Good one!!!!! I think she had some fillers and botox administered during her basement time. Maybe even a lift?
Lay down with dogs you will eventually get fleas.
Self interests always outweigh ethics and morals with these folks. No surprise
How I pity her children for having such a lying, disgusting witch for a mother.
Who are Mika and joe to talk? They were so far up Trump’s ass during the campaign they could tell you what he had for lunch (well done steak with ketchup). I hate Kellyanne C but this is the pot calling the kettle black!
Maybe it’s guilt but they’ve been acting like they were against Trump from the start which is an utter falsehood. that open mic moment of theirs during the campaign should be played on a constant loop.
She looks like she’s taken a break to get botox in her forehead and some fillers. She’s looking 20% less reststop hooker.
Yes, definitely
Yes, she definitely had work done on her face.
She looks more like Richard Nixon than Trump, and Richard Nixon
Hmmm. Well somehow what I get out of this is that Kellyanne is prepping for Trump’s exit by distancing herself via friends in the media.
“I never did like him”
Uh-huh. I see what your doing there Kellyanne
She looks like she had some work done on her face…it’s fuller. Fresher. A little younger looking. It doesn’t look bad. It didn’t look bad before for a woman of her age.
Uh, I am close to her age and look about twenty years younger.
I am about a year younger, and none of my equal age friends look like that, either before or after the refresh. She looks like someone who overdid smoking, tanning, dieting — everything.
Well now that this news is all over the blogs, she will be hearing, “You’re Fired” shortly
anytime basement baby is let out is only to distract from the blatant fûck ups.
nobody should ever give her a platform. ever.
sad how the republicans “cared” so much about corruption and ethics and limiting the power of the president. where are they now?
this shįtshow is barely rolling and everything hillary *did* pales in comparison. a handful of supposedly evil doings over decades and he’s been president for barely 100 days and you can’t even keep track.
just proving the point it was NEVER about making america great again but WHITE MALE again.
he’s going to fire a bunch of people. he’s not receiving the praise and accolades his ego demands. can’t decide if crypt creeper conway still serves a purpose for him or not but won’t be surprised to see her get the axe.
Who among us hasn’t had a boss (or client) we couldn’t stand? Except you do for a while for whatever reason (money, timing, etc. while preparing your exit strategy )…….then you leave.
She is a paid shill, hack with a distasteful boss. No question. But defense attorneys of murderers aren’t derided like she is on here. And I’m not sure about the “charge with treason” comments. What evidence exists that she’s committed treason (legally?)
Oh, spare me. “Defense attorneys defending murderers” are performing a valuable service required for our criminal justice system to work. 99% of them do so pro bono, at the behest (order) of the court, for people who can’t otherwise afford representation because, in case you were unaware, most people charged with murder are destitute, and are also most often people of color.
Those high-paid lawyers who represent the wealthy accused of crimes, from murder to white collar fraud, receive, and mostly deserve, plenty of derision. Sure, the wealthy also deserve a defense, but anyone who thinks the two classes get equal representation or justice … Well, there’s some really lovely bridges I’ve got for sale I’d love to show you.
Doing something for HUGE sums of money, or untold power, or both, is a wildly different proposition than a local defense attorney taking a court-ordered case of a poverty-stricken client he also believes is likely guilty, no matter how heinous the crime in question.
Oh and, PS, if a defense attorney, of any stripe, lied to the court in defense of a client, be they guilty or innocent, that’s a crime for which they could be charged and lose their future ability to practice law. So, umm, yeah.
Thank you. Defense attorneys are all that stands between an individual and the state, and fundamental to our system of justice is the phrase “innocent until proven guilty.”
Kellyanne Conway is a morally bankrupt, deliberate liar who has sold her soul to the devil for money and fame. I wouldn’t care about that in the least if it weren’t for the fact that she has conscripted all of us to take the ride with her against our will. She is COMPLICIT in the evil doings of 45, just like the rest of the garbage people he surrounds himself with.
You introduced a lot of variables,
Defense attorneys attempt to introduce doubt all the time by making up potential hypotheses for which there is no evidence…….attempting to create “reasonable doubt”. Is that lying? Or merely prognosticating? Is there a difference? You are on a razors edge with that one, I don’t really see a huge difference without parsing a hell of a lot with your fingers crossed behind your back.
Apparently you also suggest that bad behavior in defense of the poor is more forgiveable than bad behavior in defense of the rich . When did bad behavior quit being bad behavior?
I’m no fan of Trump or conaway but I’m willing to see she is doing a distasteful job for cash, and let’s face it — everyone has been there in their life to some degree or the other. And when the money is THAT good, the personal leeway we grant ourselves appears to,widen.
Wait…..I guess bad behavior forgiveness DOES have a monetary value after all. 😜
The difference between a lawyer defending someone who did something despicable for a big paycheck and one doing it at the mandate of the justice system for no, or virtually no, money, is a pretty big distinction, and definitely very different on a moral scale. So, yeah, I have less sympathy for a lawyer making $2k/hour + expenses CHOOSING to defend a hedge fund mgr who defrauded innocent people than the attorney getting $100/day under court mandate to represent a poor person accused of murder, even if that person is guilty.
Oh and, yeah, knowingly lying to the court, even in process of vigorously defending your client, is a crime. Full stop. It’s not a boo-boo or an oops or something that can later be explained away as “alternative facts” with zero consequences. So, yeah, higher moral standard than Conway for sure.
Actually, government employees, including White House aides, while well paid respective to most people, make FAR less than their peers outside the federal payroll. Kellyanne, and all the Trumpettes, are doing it for the power, the access, buffing of resumes such positions usually enjoy (questionable if that will hold true for this admin), or because they’re true believers in Trump.
Whichever reason, she’s not a truck stop waitress single mom just doing it because it’s the only job she can get. I guarantee she’s making less money, but enjoying a MUCH higher profile, than when she was in private PR practice. (Unless, of course, she’s doing something illegal — AKA breaking ethics laws — to use information she acquires in the White House to personally profit.)
It doesn’t matter how she feels “in her heart” about Trump, Conway is utterly complicit, partly responsible and completely comingled with every single awful, terrible thing that Donald Trump is doing, has done and will do in the future.
Just like it doesn’t matter if you truly BELIEVE terrible racist rhetoric, or just spew it. What you “really feel” is far less relevant than what you actually freaking do, don’t do or allow to be done.
