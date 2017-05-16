Mika Brzezinski: Kellyanne Conway has always found Bigly Trump disgusting

Last week, Kellyanne Conway was finally released from her White House dungeon. No one really explained why Conway disappeared for several months, but then again, no one really missed her lies. Conway did a series of interviews in the wake of James Comey’s firing and after that flurry of activity, everyone was like, “Oh, right, I remember now. Kellyanne Conway is the worst.” Last Friday, Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski blasted the cable networks which gave Conway any space, saying: “Also, note to CNN. Sorry, I love CNN, but you gotta stop putting Kellyanne on the air. It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings crack. Ok? But it’s disgusting.” Well, apparently Mika was still pissed about the return of Kellyanne Conway, and both Mika and Joe Scarborough lit into Conway on Monday’s show.

Morning Joe dropped a very revealing nugget on Monday’s show, with both Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski accusing White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway of being a fraud. Now, obviously, Conway’s regular use of “alternative facts” is nothing new, but Mika and Joe went even further, alleging that she secretly hates Trump and made it known to them after appearances on their show during the campaign. Per Brzezinski: “This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say ‘bleeech I need to take a shower’ because she disliked her candidate so much.” Scarborough backed it up 100%: “Also said, that this is just, like my summer in Europe. I’m just doing this for the money, I’ll be off this soon,” he said. “I don’t know that she ever said ‘I’m doing this for the money,’ but this is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe. And basically, I’m gonna get through this.” Brzezinski jumped in to finish his sentence: “But first I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I’m saying,” she said. “I guess she’s just used to it now.” Joe concluded with a final observation: “And also, I thought it was very interesting, after the Access Hollywood tape came out, that’s when she started referring to Donald Trump as ‘my client.”

[From Mediaite]

She would tell Mika and Joe that she felt like she needed a shower after shilling for Trump? Like, are you saying every woman – except maybe Precious Ivanka – who works for him is disgusted by him? Ha. While these details are new, it’s not new information that Kellyanne Conway is a PR flunkie for hire. She worked for Ted Cruz for much of the primary season and then she switched over to Trump because Trump’s nutburger benefactor wanted someone relatively sane at the helm. Since then, it’s been increasingly clear that Kellyanne is only sticking around to be famous. She loves the attention. She loves that all of the ignorant Deplorables worship her as she talks out of both sides of her mouth, and she loves that those same people don’t even know that they disgust her. She thinks she’s going to get rich off of this and she’s probably not wrong. Which is why we need to remember her name when all of the treason trials start, okay? Remember her. Because I want her to spend all of her money on lawyers.