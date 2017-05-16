Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are reportedly taking a break from one another

It was really weird to be on Twitter last night. At the same time everyone was freaking out about the Washington Post’s story on Trump, the network upfronts were happening. E! News had live coverage of stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan talking about their shows as America descended into another self-inflicted crisis. It was the most bizarre counterprogramming. So, here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the NBC Universal Upfronts yesterday. Both of them look like plastic dolls, so whatever (the internet has been calling them “waxworks”). Interestingly enough, sources claim that we could be seeing a lot more of Kim going solo in the months to come. British tabloids claim that contrary to the Kardashian-narrative, Kim and Kanye West are having big problems.
Next week will be Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third wedding anniversary, and instead of posting luvey-wuvey couple shots all over social media like they would normally, the pair are set to spend the day 1,000 miles apart. In fact, heat magazine , out today, reports that the couple, who got married on 24 May 2014, could be preparing to split up.
“Right now, things are very tough for their marriage,” a source tells heat. Last week Kanye , 38, left LA for a remote mountain top in Wyoming, to get to work on his new album. He also deleted his beloved Twitter and Instagram accounts. Kim, meanwhile, is still in LA, posting on Instagram as usual – but she hasn’t posted a picture with Kanye in four weeks.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even attended the Met Gala without him. An event they’ve been together at for the past four years. Heat’s source says the singer – who suffered a breakdown and was hospitalised in November – disappearing to the mountains is less about his music, and more about escaping their problems. They say: “We’re all concerned that this could be a sign their marriage is on the rocks and that they want time apart. Kanye is in a very odd place in his life right now, so he’s happy to take a break. Kim convinced him that this was the best solution for him, as it would allow him to take time out of the spotlight.
And Kim, 36, is apparently enjoying the space too.
“I think she’s enjoying the freedom to do what she wants, knowing Kanye’s out of the city and has a good crew around him.”
I know the sourcing on this is crap, but it feels truthy, doesn’t it? Kim and Yeezy were having big problems late last year and Kim was reportedly considering divorce. They allegedly worked through their issues, but Kanye has been largely MIA this year. I believe he’s off, working on a new album. I believe that Kim feels more relaxed without Kanye around. And I believe that this is probably some kind of trial separation.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
What the hell is she wearing?!
What the hell is she wearing?!
A large Post-it note?
A large Post-it note?
Khloe has bought herself a new face.
Khloe has bought herself a new face.
Isn’t it amazing? She bears no resemblance to her original self. Do you think having a sketchy father (either one) made her want to change her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No idea.. but I have to be honest – I always thought Khloe is the normal one and doesn’t care about such things. Guess I was too naive lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Calling Madame Tussauds we found your missing dummies!
Calling Madame Tussauds we found your missing dummies!
Looks like she bought a new head! They both look like their heads have been photoshopped on their bodies. It’s so weird!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t this kind of normal for their relationship, though? Correct me if I’m wrong, but I feel like he goes off for weeks/months to write/perform his music, while she remains in the US, doing her own thing. Like, didn’t he live in Paris for most of the year when writing/recording his most recent album?! Shrug.
Besides, marriage is tough – throw in mental health issues, 2 kids, a meddling/evil mother, and the media…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of wonder if Kanye is in some sort of treatment? Didn’t he delete all his social media recently? Who knows. But honestly, as much fakeness they put out, this one seems actually reasonable. And trial separations don’t always end in divorce. I’d be at least semi-surprised if they divorce any time soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I doubt they have ever been together very much at all. That’s what they both like, nothing new. Sounds like Kim is ready to move on though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really bizarre tan lines there, Kim.
Really bizarre tan lines there, Kim.
If i didnt know any betteri’d think someone was using the internet to make fun of me love, Kim💜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly said, I think they’re separated anyway. Kris is probably already planning the divorce etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim’s lacefront is bomb.
Kim's lacefront is bomb.
Why is there a green patch on Kim’s top?
Why is there a green patch on Kim's top?
I was wondering the same thing! WTH?
I was wondering the same thing! WTH?
I assumed initially that it was a logo that was in competition with the sponsors or this event but she’s not really a logo wearer these days and it looks like a floral pattern underneath. Maybe she’s trying to make big green post-its a thing? It wouldn’t be more bizarre and pointless than much of the rest of her wardrobe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s covering up the hole in her heart…
she's covering up the hole in her heart…
LOL! What heart?
LOL! What heart?
Kim looks awful, did she have implants in her cheeks or something
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if they will break up. They really love…what the other can do for their respective careers and the related publicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😄😄😄😄
😄😄😄😄
Kim never did anything for Kanye’s career. If anything, this marriage jeopardized it. Kanye been tremendously useful for Kim’s career, and her family’s career also. Now he is not useful anymore and is going to be discarded. That’s sad but he was warned. I hope he’ll make it through this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I generally agree with this. But Kim did squash some of the rumors around his sexuality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please. This marriage was never traditional on any level. He’s closeted and complicated and nuts, and she’s just what’s she’s always been, a shallow fame wh$re.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly that. Have they ever really lived together?
Exactly that. Have they ever really lived together?
That was my first thought..they used to do photo ops with their kids, but I never thought they were together if no cameras were around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally. They are both fame wh$res but that’s not enough to keep them together 4 evah. Who would have guessed it??? She might be able to milk another series out of her search for #4 or whatever the next guy would be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I try not to diagnose others because I would prefer not to be diagnosed myself by someone other than my doctor. And, yes, I’m hypersensitive to this because I am in the position to be judged by others due to my mental illness. It can take years to find the right combination of meds for a person because you’re constantly upping the dose of one, cutting down the dose of another, adding a new one to your lineup… You get the picture. It’s a long and arduous process. I also have a problem when someone says, “He’s nuts.” Thanks for perpetuating the stigma of mental illness. Let’s just lock everyone in a padded cell who has suffered from an illness of the mind. I wouldn’t have such gross disregard for someone with cancer by saying,”They’re just gonna die anyway.” I don’t expect to change the minds of others or change their choice of descriptive words concerning the behavior of others, but I hope I can remind you to have a moment of reflection before throwing out the term “nuts.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*THIS*
*THIS*
Well spoken. Thank you. I have several friends who suffer from bipolar depression and at no time did I consider any of them “nuts”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@London Lozza and @Suzanne thank you for your support.
@London Lozza and @Suzanne thank you for your support.

Mental illness is so often misunderstood and I do what I can to challenge the stigma surrounding it. Although, I'll be the first to admit that I believe society, as a whole, has become very sensitive about policing what can be said and what can't. It's like everyone is waiting with bated breathe to be the judge, jury, and executioner when someone dares to use the wrong word. And I'm guilty just like the next for misusing words. Moreover, what I think makes mental illness so different is the fact that it's a bit like the Wild West—meaning it's uncharted territory. There isn't a rule book that says, "Using words like 'nuts' or 'bipolar' or 'looney bin' have negative connotations; so don't use them." We are barely scraping the surface when it comes to people admitting they've dealt with mental illness, and celebrities are playing a huge part in that. But the "outing" stops at depression. Few ever speak about bipolar and/or other personality disorders. So the stigma is still very real. Someone who is bipolar isn't likely to be the first one to raise their hand in a room when the questioned is asked. All of this to say, if we never talk about mental illness because of society's ignorance towards it, then how can we draw the proverbial line in the sand and say, "These are words that are acceptable to use." "And these are the words to stay away from when discussing mental illness."
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never bought that he’s gay although I could believe that he’s bi, I guess. But when he was with Amber Rose, he actually seemed happy, into her, and . . . . even sexy. Amber made him look good. Kayne and Kim had zero, zip, absolutely no chemistry whatsoever. But I wouldn’t blame that on him being gay. I think Kim exudes the sexuality of a dead fish. I loved Kayne with Amber Rose – they two of them were hot together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked him best with Amber Rose, too. They also made a great looking couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, he could be gay and still be with Kim. Many people cover up their sexual preference by being in a heterosexual relationship. My hair dresser had 3 children with his ex-wife and in his FB profile put “prefer men”. But I tend not to comment on someone’s sexual preference as it is none of my business. It’s their business and no one else’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow they do look like wax figures.
And I’m not surprised if they are separated
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had only seen the last photo and not read the post, I would have jumped to the conclusion that these were bad wax works of Kim and Khloe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ba ha ha… Kayne is leaving Kim to date Taylor Swift because he made that b#tch famous so now she owes him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they’ll both be bearding for each other while Kanye dates Harry Styles and Taylor dates Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Kayne will be the next POTUS so will it be Kim, Taylor or Harry as FLOTUS??
I hope Kanye is okay and return with great music.
I hope Kanye is okay and return with great music.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh. Since his trump advocacy. I am never gonna be able to listen to him the same again. Anyways kendrick, chance the rapper and frank ocean do better work these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he was in a manic state at the time, so you might give him another chance if he ever stabilizes. Even if there is medication to help his condition, it can take a long time to find the right drug and the right dosage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno, he’d drive me nuts too. I caught an episode of the show recently (I know, don’t hate me, I was too lazy to find the remote). It was the one where Kim flew to Paris for Fashion Week or whatever and ends up getting robbed.
Anyway there was a scene where Kanye arrived unexpectedly MID-TOUR cause he’d seen paparazzi pics of Kim and immediately had to fly to Paris to sort out her wardrobe. Seriously. He hated what she was wearing that much that he dropped everything, got on a gd plane, flew halfway around the world to pick her outfits! That’s not love. That’s control.
Bonkers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who doesn’t want to do that though. Her wardrobe is so tragic overall.
LOL
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this is what Kim chooses to wear, and we can’t blame Kanye for her “fashion.”
It’s so ugly.
Shotgun weddings never last.
Shotgun weddings never last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shotguns are generally when the bride is pregnant, North was in attendance at their wedding. My parents technically had a shotgun wedding, they’re still together and happy 50 years later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a shotgun wedding when I was pregnant with my daughter. (This is the first time I’ve ever referred to my wedding as such but I guess it’s true.) We’ve been happily married for almost 14 years. I love him more and more everyday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why did Khole spend all her time losing weight and then get butt implants that make her look bigger than what she would be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she hadn’t gotten that fake butt, klohe’d have the best body in that whole family. Shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While she had lost the “bling” since being robbed, she isn’t even wearing a simple wedding band. Let’s run with that . . . no wedding ring, marriage down the tubes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kinda like what Khloe is wearing… Is that normal??
I would wear it to a fancy cocktail party somewhere in NYC
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah new face aside, I think she looks great here, better than Kim actually.
That outfit is really flattering on her.
I like it too
I like it too
It looks like her pants are on backwards.
It looks like her pants are on backwards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their massive egos only know how to love themselves. They do not know how to love another person and deal with real emotions. This marriage was never going to last when things got tough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all the work Kim’s had done, wearing straight hair and sleek clothes is the worst thing she can do. Just draws attention to her facial work and too severe looking. She needs loose wavy short hair and more feminine clothing.
When can we get a break from this entire family?
When can we get a break from this entire family?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Famous people who marry other famous people usually doesn’t work out. When you’re famous, everyone in the world knows everything about you and all about the good and bad of relationships. After a breakup, you’d have to see and hear about his or hers new life all over magazines and tv. Must be tough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Recently I caught myself being surprised at how real/realistic Belle (Emma Watson) looked in beauty and the beast. The same happens when I watch series like the queen and handmaids tale, where we see close up images of non filled or paralysed forheads. I was wondering why I was surprised at these seemingly untouched faces but the thing is that all day long we are bombarded with images of these plastic women that you start to consider them the norm, which is very disconcerning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s because Emma Watson is naturally beautiful, although people keep trying to say she’s plain and that men want “real women,” though God knows what that means.
The Kardashians have never been attractive, just a parody of attractiveness. Barbie blow-up dolls.
Most men want the girl-next-door type, not some skanky fame whore with facial edema and a figure so curvaceous that it’s comical instead of sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about Kim and Kanye take a break from public life? As in why don’t we all take a long break from their silly, narcissistic lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised they have lasted this long to be honest. I never saw any chemistry between them. Besides, he holds a torch for Amber Rose.
I wonder who'll get Anna Wintour in the divorce.
I wonder who’ll get Anna Wintour in the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems more like a PR move. Go dark before a comeback.
Kanye’s made all his albums this way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Khloe went from looking like a giant gorilla to a Chinese factory made sex doll. Not sure which one is the improvement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well now that Kim has got relevance and 2 kids that she can pimp out for further publicity (who would’ve invited her to the Met Gala before she got together with Kanye?), she and her rotten family do not need Kanye anymore. As for Kanye, he may have Lost his credibility by being with her but at least he got to hide in the closet a little longer. Sad for the 2 adorable kids who probably don’t get to see their mother much and rarely see their dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim was just biding her time to dump him. She’s probably pissed she had to wait to dump him because he had a mental breakdown and she would look bad for leaving him during that. So six months have passed and she thinks she can get away with no criticism now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just more fake stories they put out for pr and because ratings are low. Nothing is working though…even more nude pics won’t help Kim at this point. People are over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there is any good thing to come out of the constant Trump news cycle, it will be the death of the Kardashians as a brand. None of their stories can gain any media traction like they used to because we are all busy trying to follow the presidential sh*tshow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meanwhile, 2 innocent children will become children of divorce and future pimping by Kris. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Already pimping out North by having her model her & Kanye’s line of childrens’ clothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never in a million years would I have thought a pair of a**holes would get divorced. NEVER! Shocking!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s looks like a less attractive anjelica huston in the witches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s testing the water. Not just seeing what kind of reaction she gets, but seeing what kind of invitations she gets without Kanye. He was her ticket into high fashion and the A List, and they’re clearly hoping that they’ve made enough connections on their own to sustain that place. But… Kim is still the epitome of trashy. And I don’t know that all those social media followers have resulted into concrete sales for the things she reps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse