Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are reportedly taking a break from one another

NBC Upfronts - Arrivals

It was really weird to be on Twitter last night. At the same time everyone was freaking out about the Washington Post’s story on Trump, the network upfronts were happening. E! News had live coverage of stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan talking about their shows as America descended into another self-inflicted crisis. It was the most bizarre counterprogramming. So, here are some photos of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the NBC Universal Upfronts yesterday. Both of them look like plastic dolls, so whatever (the internet has been calling them “waxworks”). Interestingly enough, sources claim that we could be seeing a lot more of Kim going solo in the months to come. British tabloids claim that contrary to the Kardashian-narrative, Kim and Kanye West are having big problems.

Next week will be Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third wedding anniversary, and instead of posting luvey-wuvey couple shots all over social media like they would normally, the pair are set to spend the day 1,000 miles apart. In fact, heat magazine , out today, reports that the couple, who got married on 24 May 2014, could be preparing to split up.

“Right now, things are very tough for their marriage,” a source tells heat. Last week Kanye , 38, left LA for a remote mountain top in Wyoming, to get to work on his new album. He also deleted his beloved Twitter and Instagram accounts. Kim, meanwhile, is still in LA, posting on Instagram as usual – but she hasn’t posted a picture with Kanye in four weeks.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even attended the Met Gala without him. An event they’ve been together at for the past four years. Heat’s source says the singer – who suffered a breakdown and was hospitalised in November – disappearing to the mountains is less about his music, and more about escaping their problems. They say: “We’re all concerned that this could be a sign their marriage is on the rocks and that they want time apart. Kanye is in a very odd place in his life right now, so he’s happy to take a break. Kim convinced him that this was the best solution for him, as it would allow him to take time out of the spotlight.

And Kim, 36, is apparently enjoying the space too.

“I think she’s enjoying the freedom to do what she wants, knowing Kanye’s out of the city and has a good crew around him.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I know the sourcing on this is crap, but it feels truthy, doesn’t it? Kim and Yeezy were having big problems late last year and Kim was reportedly considering divorce. They allegedly worked through their issues, but Kanye has been largely MIA this year. I believe he’s off, working on a new album. I believe that Kim feels more relaxed without Kanye around. And I believe that this is probably some kind of trial separation.

2017 NBC Upfront Kim and Khloe Kardashian

NBC Upfronts - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

77 Responses to “Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are reportedly taking a break from one another”

  1. guest says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

    What the hell is she wearing?!

    Reply
  2. sarri says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Khloe has bought herself a new face.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Isn’t this kind of normal for their relationship, though? Correct me if I’m wrong, but I feel like he goes off for weeks/months to write/perform his music, while she remains in the US, doing her own thing. Like, didn’t he live in Paris for most of the year when writing/recording his most recent album?! Shrug.

    Besides, marriage is tough – throw in mental health issues, 2 kids, a meddling/evil mother, and the media…

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Really bizarre tan lines there, Kim.

    Reply
  5. Indira says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Honestly said, I think they’re separated anyway. Kris is probably already planning the divorce etc.

    Reply
  6. iGotNothin says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Kim’s lacefront is bomb.

    Reply
  7. RBC says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Why is there a green patch on Kim’s top?

    Reply
  8. Missy says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Kim looks awful, did she have implants in her cheeks or something

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I don’t know if they will break up. They really love…what the other can do for their respective careers and the related publicity.

    Reply
  10. Jem says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Oh please. This marriage was never traditional on any level. He’s closeted and complicated and nuts, and she’s just what’s she’s always been, a shallow fame wh$re.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Exactly that. Have they ever really lived together?

      Reply
    • Pandy says:
      May 16, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      Totally. They are both fame wh$res but that’s not enough to keep them together 4 evah. Who would have guessed it??? She might be able to milk another series out of her search for #4 or whatever the next guy would be.

      Reply
    • Dex and Destruction says:
      May 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      Personally, I try not to diagnose others because I would prefer not to be diagnosed myself by someone other than my doctor. And, yes, I’m hypersensitive to this because I am in the position to be judged by others due to my mental illness. It can take years to find the right combination of meds for a person because you’re constantly upping the dose of one, cutting down the dose of another, adding a new one to your lineup… You get the picture. It’s a long and arduous process. I also have a problem when someone says, “He’s nuts.” Thanks for perpetuating the stigma of mental illness. Let’s just lock everyone in a padded cell who has suffered from an illness of the mind. I wouldn’t have such gross disregard for someone with cancer by saying,”They’re just gonna die anyway.” I don’t expect to change the minds of others or change their choice of descriptive words concerning the behavior of others, but I hope I can remind you to have a moment of reflection before throwing out the term “nuts.”

      Reply
      • London Lozza says:
        May 16, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        *THIS*

      • Suzanne says:
        May 16, 2017 at 4:57 pm

        Well spoken. Thank you. I have several friends who suffer from bipolar depression and at no time did I consider any of them “nuts”.

      • Dex and Destruction says:
        May 16, 2017 at 6:29 pm

        @London Lozza and @Suzanne thank you for your support.

        Mental illness is so often misunderstood and I do what I can to challenge the stigma surrounding it. Although, I’ll be the first to admit that I believe society, as a whole, has become very sensitive about policing what can be said and what can’t. It’s like everyone is waiting with bated breathe to be the judge, jury, and executioner when someone dares to use the wrong word. And I’m guilty just like the next for misusing words. Moreover, what I think makes mental illness so different is the fact that it’s a bit like the Wild West—meaning it’s uncharted territory. There isn’t a rule book that says, “Using words like ‘nuts’ or ‘bipolar’ or ‘looney bin’ have negative connotations; so don’t use them.” We are barely scraping the surface when it comes to people admitting they’ve dealt with mental illness, and celebrities are playing a huge part in that. But the “outing” stops at depression. Few ever speak about bipolar and/or other personality disorders. So the stigma is still very real. Someone who is bipolar isn’t likely to be the first one to raise their hand in a room when the questioned is asked. All of this to say, if we never talk about mental illness because of society’s ignorance towards it, then how can we draw the proverbial line in the sand and say, “These are words that are acceptable to use.” “And these are the words to stay away from when discussing mental illness.”

    • Josephine says:
      May 16, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      I never bought that he’s gay although I could believe that he’s bi, I guess. But when he was with Amber Rose, he actually seemed happy, into her, and . . . . even sexy. Amber made him look good. Kayne and Kim had zero, zip, absolutely no chemistry whatsoever. But I wouldn’t blame that on him being gay. I think Kim exudes the sexuality of a dead fish. I loved Kayne with Amber Rose – they two of them were hot together!

      Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Wow they do look like wax figures.
    And I’m not surprised if they are separated

    Reply
  12. astrid says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:56 am

    If I had only seen the last photo and not read the post, I would have jumped to the conclusion that these were bad wax works of Kim and Khloe

    Reply
  13. Secret squirrel says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Ba ha ha… Kayne is leaving Kim to date Taylor Swift because he made that b#tch famous so now she owes him!

    Reply
  14. Babs says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I hope Kanye is okay and return with great music.

    Reply
  15. PamelaJudy says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I dunno, he’d drive me nuts too. I caught an episode of the show recently (I know, don’t hate me, I was too lazy to find the remote). It was the one where Kim flew to Paris for Fashion Week or whatever and ends up getting robbed.

    Anyway there was a scene where Kanye arrived unexpectedly MID-TOUR cause he’d seen paparazzi pics of Kim and immediately had to fly to Paris to sort out her wardrobe. Seriously. He hated what she was wearing that much that he dropped everything, got on a gd plane, flew halfway around the world to pick her outfits! That’s not love. That’s control.
    Bonkers.

    Reply
  16. WingKingdom says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:19 am

    So this is what Kim chooses to wear, and we can’t blame Kanye for her “fashion.”

    It’s so ugly.

    Reply
  17. Kove says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Shotgun weddings never last.

    Reply
  18. Chingona says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Why did Khole spend all her time losing weight and then get butt implants that make her look bigger than what she would be?

    Reply
  19. swak says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:25 am

    While she had lost the “bling” since being robbed, she isn’t even wearing a simple wedding band. Let’s run with that . . . no wedding ring, marriage down the tubes! :)

    Reply
  20. zan says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I kinda like what Khloe is wearing… Is that normal?? :P
    I would wear it to a fancy cocktail party somewhere in NYC

    Reply
  21. Keri says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Their massive egos only know how to love themselves. They do not know how to love another person and deal with real emotions. This marriage was never going to last when things got tough.

    Reply
  22. Snowflake says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:13 am

    With all the work Kim’s had done, wearing straight hair and sleek clothes is the worst thing she can do. Just draws attention to her facial work and too severe looking. She needs loose wavy short hair and more feminine clothing.

    Reply
  23. Mamunia says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    When can we get a break from this entire family?

    Reply
  24. Beth says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Famous people who marry other famous people usually doesn’t work out. When you’re famous, everyone in the world knows everything about you and all about the good and bad of relationships. After a breakup, you’d have to see and hear about his or hers new life all over magazines and tv. Must be tough.

    Reply
  25. Charlotte says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Recently I caught myself being surprised at how real/realistic Belle (Emma Watson) looked in beauty and the beast. The same happens when I watch series like the queen and handmaids tale, where we see close up images of non filled or paralysed forheads. I was wondering why I was surprised at these seemingly untouched faces but the thing is that all day long we are bombarded with images of these plastic women that you start to consider them the norm, which is very disconcerning!

    Reply
    • Dolkite says:
      May 16, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      That’s because Emma Watson is naturally beautiful, although people keep trying to say she’s plain and that men want “real women,” though God knows what that means.

      The Kardashians have never been attractive, just a parody of attractiveness. Barbie blow-up dolls.

      Most men want the girl-next-door type, not some skanky fame whore with facial edema and a figure so curvaceous that it’s comical instead of sexy.

      Reply
  26. Dolkite says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:54 am

    How about Kim and Kanye take a break from public life? As in why don’t we all take a long break from their silly, narcissistic lives.

    Reply
  27. Ozogirl says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I’m surprised they have lasted this long to be honest. I never saw any chemistry between them. Besides, he holds a torch for Amber Rose.

    Reply
  28. yuck says:
    May 16, 2017 at 11:59 am

    I wonder who’ll get Anna Wintour in the divorce.

    Reply
  29. The Original G says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Seems more like a PR move. Go dark before a comeback.

    Kanye’s made all his albums this way.

    Reply
  30. Disco Dancer says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Khloe went from looking like a giant gorilla to a Chinese factory made sex doll. Not sure which one is the improvement.

    Reply
  31. Disco Dancer says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Well now that Kim has got relevance and 2 kids that she can pimp out for further publicity (who would’ve invited her to the Met Gala before she got together with Kanye?), she and her rotten family do not need Kanye anymore. As for Kanye, he may have Lost his credibility by being with her but at least he got to hide in the closet a little longer. Sad for the 2 adorable kids who probably don’t get to see their mother much and rarely see their dad.

    Reply
  32. Kitten says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Kim was just biding her time to dump him. She’s probably pissed she had to wait to dump him because he had a mental breakdown and she would look bad for leaving him during that. So six months have passed and she thinks she can get away with no criticism now.

    Reply
  33. me says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Just more fake stories they put out for pr and because ratings are low. Nothing is working though…even more nude pics won’t help Kim at this point. People are over it.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 16, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      If there is any good thing to come out of the constant Trump news cycle, it will be the death of the Kardashians as a brand. None of their stories can gain any media traction like they used to because we are all busy trying to follow the presidential sh*tshow.

      Reply
  34. nikzilla37 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Meanwhile, 2 innocent children will become children of divorce and future pimping by Kris. Sigh.

    Reply
  35. msw says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Never in a million years would I have thought a pair of a**holes would get divorced. NEVER! Shocking!

    Reply
  36. Lauren says:
    May 16, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    She’s looks like a less attractive anjelica huston in the witches.

    Reply
  37. Bridget says:
    May 16, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I think she’s testing the water. Not just seeing what kind of reaction she gets, but seeing what kind of invitations she gets without Kanye. He was her ticket into high fashion and the A List, and they’re clearly hoping that they’ve made enough connections on their own to sustain that place. But… Kim is still the epitome of trashy. And I don’t know that all those social media followers have resulted into concrete sales for the things she reps.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment