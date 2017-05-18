Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier at Cannes: stunning & old Hollywood?

Bella Hadid at the 'Ismael's Ghosts' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Controversial opinion: I really like Bella Hadid’s look and vibe at the Cannes Film Festival’s Opening Night red carpet. Bella got invited to Cannes as part of some modeling gig, I’m sure. I used to complain about the plethora of out-of-nowhere models at Cannes, but I finally realized that many of the models are contractually obligated to be there as part of their fashion and beauty contracts. For the opening night, Bella did a slinky, old-Hollywood vibe with loose hair, a custom Alexandre Vauthier gown and a Bulgari necklace that I would love to get my hands on. The Bulgari piece features a “a cushion cut 180-carat sapphire stone set with over 28 carats of pavé diamonds.” It looks like a cabochon sapphire.

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Opening Gala

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Opening Gala

In the thumbnails, I absolutely thought Uma Thurman was Charlize Theron. I got really excited because I didn’t know Charlize was in Cannes. She’s not! It’s just Uma. Uma wore a custom Versace gown which is really not that great. There was a trend of blush-pinks on this carpet and I’m not into it.

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Gala Opening

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Gala Opening

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend Lara Lieto wore Ermanno Scervino Spring 2017 gown. She’s very pretty but this dress sucks. You can tell she feels uncomfortable in it too.

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Gala Opening

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Opening Gala

Is it weird that I don’t hate Naomie Harris’s Gucci gown? I kind of dig how dated and ‘70s it looks. This honestly looks like a vintage piece.

Julianne Moore wore a custom Givenchy. This is awful!! My god.

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Gala Opening

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN, Joe Alvarez/WENN, Getty.

 

54 Responses to “Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier at Cannes: stunning & old Hollywood?”

  1. Nicole says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I think this is the first time I can say I like how Bella looks. She also looks surprisingly less plastic than usual

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Is Julianne working in a saloon after the opening? Bella Hadid needs to smile more. The picture where she is smiling is lovely – she looks alive. The other pictures, from the neck down, the dress is stunning but she’s just not there. Poor Lara. Any dress that you have to pull back up over your boobs constantly does not fit properly.

    Love Naomi’s dress! It’s light! It’s airy! It’s colorful! It’s Cannes!

    Reply
  3. sarri says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I love Julianne but her dress is hideous.

    Reply
  4. guest says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I’m probably the only one here but Bella starts to remind me of Jocelyn Wildenstein.

    Reply
  5. Sarah says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:22 am

    WTH is Lara Lieto wearing?!

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I would like Bella’s dress if it had more fabric on top. It just looks a bit low.
    Julianne never chooses things that I like. She looks good herself though.

    Reply
  7. alizia1234 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:27 am

    ‘Just Uma’?!! Charlize is great – but Uma has had a better career quality-film wise, and at the peak if her career was a big an icon if not more so than Charlize is now…

    The Hadids are impressing me. They have grown into their status.

    Reply
  8. Louise177 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Bella’s dress reminds me of Jessica Rabbit. I don’t think it’s amazing but solid. Julianne’s dress could have been nice but the top seems to fussy.

    Reply
  9. Mrs. Welin-Melon says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Bella’s Jessica Rabbit costume is ready for Heidi Klum’s party in October.

    Reply
  10. bucketbot says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Love :
    Bella’s look, She looks very pretty when she smiles. That Necklace is to die for.
    Naomi harris’s dress – It’s just different from everything else I’ve seen in a while.Refreshing

    Don’t love : Julianne’s dress would have been OKay if it weren’t for those chains trying to pull her boobs up to her neck.

    Reply
  11. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Bella Hadid looks good here. Her hair and styling is too casual to be old hollywood, unless you count the nineties as old hollywood. The dress could be hoiked up a bit, but overall she does look good.

    Gucci has consistently put out terrible dresses since the new guy took over. I think I might be desensitized to the ugly they put out because this looks good to me. I love that Naomie has become a fashion girl and tries different things. I would just remove the dust ruffle/ crumb catcher from the dress.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      May 18, 2017 at 10:00 am

      I don’t agree. It’s been a really specific aesthetic with the newer Gucci stuff, and it’s clearly not intended to be traditionally pretty, but I kind of love the crazy vibe. If I want pretty, that’s what Elie Saab is for.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        May 18, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        @Bridget – exactly. Alessandro Michele doesn’t do ‘pretty’, but his clothes certainly aren’t basic. (and clearly he was doing something right, since Gucci clothing sales have gone up since he took over).

        Like you said, if someone wants to play safe there is always Elie Saab. Very pretty but entirely unmemorable apart from Halle Berry’s Oscar-winning dress.

  12. eXo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Bella’s face looks slightly different, like she had more work done (Botox, fillers, plastic surgery?).

    Jmo

    Reply
  13. Zuzus Girl says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Bellas face looks really odd when not smiling but pretty when she smiles. I love Julianne but she never gets the fashion right. Just Uma???? (And is that Uma’s face?)

    Reply
  14. Maria F. says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I like Naomi’s. It reminds me of summer, beach and sherbets.

    Bella of course flashed the cameras with her underwear….I like her styling, but not the dress itself. And my pet peeve on the red carpet – tanning lines.

    Reply
  15. samab says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Before coming on celebitchy I was checking her on another website and in those pics her panties are constantly on show!and she keep adjusting the top otherwise it’s barely covered.Sorry but she doesn’t looks classy at all.I don’t get this woman at all…..Her body is nothing special and the face has been completely change from tje original…she looks empty and sad even if she smiles

    Reply
  16. ell says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    i don’t love that pale pink colour tbh, neither on bella nor on uma. however bella has a bit of tan, so it suits her more. i love her make up, too.

    julianne’s dress is unflattering.

    naomie’s gucci is pretty only in the upper part, i hate the skirt. the colours are gorgeous though.

    idk who’s lara lieto and i don’t care to find out.

    Reply
  17. Ash says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Does it bother anyone except me that so many young “supermodels” I use that super loosely, don’t have any muscle tone to their bodies? Esp. Bella and Kendall, the dress is fine but her legs always look awful to me. I’ll take Robin Wright’s figure any day over their weak looking bodies!

    Reply
  18. L says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I think uma looks the best.

    Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Co-sign. You can also tell Bella is feeling her look. Her hair looks lovely, and so does her face.

    Reply
  20. Sage says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:21 am

    The Hadids and Baldwins are so overrated. If their talent is to look good they fail in every way.

    Uma is fabulous.

    Reply
  21. Tallia says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I feel like everything about Bella Hadid is so try hard.

    Reply
  22. Sarah says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:42 am

    The sapphire looks like a sugarloaf cut

    Reply
  23. WhichWitch says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I love Naomi’s dress, the colours are gorgeous! And Gucci is doing really, really well. There’s something really fun and fresh about their collections now, way more so than before.

    Bella looks beautiful (like last year in that beautiful red dress – I think it was also custom Alexandre Vauthier) but she needs to stop flashing her panties. There are ways to be sexy without being naked.
    Her makeup is too shiny as well, I would have toned it down.

    Lara Lieto is gorgeous, and I know she’s been dating Adrien Brody for a while, but she looks… 18? It’s weird to me but maybe I’m just being a judgy b.

    Reply
  24. NeoCleo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Bella Hadid is Bella-boring.

    Reply
  25. Bridget says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Cannes is nototrious for its model-presence, but is not because they’re all representing contracts. Some are yachting. Some are just trying to simply network and be seen. But there are only a couple of very big partnerships for Cannes – L’Oréal, one or two jewel companies, but none of the fashion houses are going to send women there to represent if they aren’t sponsoring an event. So basically, a lot of folks are there to party.

    Reply
  26. Fred says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Looks like Bella had her sliding nose fixed. Maybe just a little filler in the nose to make it less noticeable but it’s certainly an improvement from before when it looked like someone stuck a different nose on her.

    Reply
  27. OTHER RENEE says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I don’t recognize Uma’s face.

    Reply
  28. diamondRottweiler says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Hadid almost got it right. But this is an inch off. A smidge too much boob and tan lines take it from old school sultry to expensive blow up doll.

    Reply
  29. themummy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Huh. I don’t get the whole Bella Hadid thing…as in, how is she even a thing? If I saw her in the grocery store among all of the “normal” people, I honestly don’t think I’d look once, much less twice. I just think she’s so average. Then again, I feel the same way about Amy Adams, and apparently people get into a whole lather over her beauty. Maybe my eyes are broken?

    Reply
  30. teacakes says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    “Just Uma”?! BLASPHEMY!

    You know what’s tragic, though? That Bella Hadid is the one in the header/caption, while actual icons and people who got famous for things other than Instagram (Uma, Julianne, Noemie) are buried behind the cut.

    Reply

