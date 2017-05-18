Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier at Cannes: stunning & old Hollywood?

Controversial opinion: I really like Bella Hadid’s look and vibe at the Cannes Film Festival’s Opening Night red carpet. Bella got invited to Cannes as part of some modeling gig, I’m sure. I used to complain about the plethora of out-of-nowhere models at Cannes, but I finally realized that many of the models are contractually obligated to be there as part of their fashion and beauty contracts. For the opening night, Bella did a slinky, old-Hollywood vibe with loose hair, a custom Alexandre Vauthier gown and a Bulgari necklace that I would love to get my hands on. The Bulgari piece features a “a cushion cut 180-carat sapphire stone set with over 28 carats of pavé diamonds.” It looks like a cabochon sapphire.

In the thumbnails, I absolutely thought Uma Thurman was Charlize Theron. I got really excited because I didn’t know Charlize was in Cannes. She’s not! It’s just Uma. Uma wore a custom Versace gown which is really not that great. There was a trend of blush-pinks on this carpet and I’m not into it.

Adrien Brody’s girlfriend Lara Lieto wore Ermanno Scervino Spring 2017 gown. She’s very pretty but this dress sucks. You can tell she feels uncomfortable in it too.

Is it weird that I don’t hate Naomie Harris’s Gucci gown? I kind of dig how dated and ‘70s it looks. This honestly looks like a vintage piece.

Julianne Moore wore a custom Givenchy. This is awful!! My god.