Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier at Cannes: stunning & old Hollywood?

Controversial opinion: I really like Bella Hadid’s look and vibe at the Cannes Film Festival’s Opening Night red carpet. Bella got invited to Cannes as part of some modeling gig, I’m sure. I used to complain about the plethora of out-of-nowhere models at Cannes, but I finally realized that many of the models are contractually obligated to be there as part of their fashion and beauty contracts. For the opening night, Bella did a slinky, old-Hollywood vibe with loose hair, a custom Alexandre Vauthier gown and a Bulgari necklace that I would love to get my hands on. The Bulgari piece features a “a cushion cut 180-carat sapphire stone set with over 28 carats of pavé diamonds.” It looks like a cabochon sapphire.
In the thumbnails, I absolutely thought Uma Thurman was Charlize Theron. I got really excited because I didn’t know Charlize was in Cannes. She’s not! It’s just Uma. Uma wore a custom Versace gown which is really not that great. There was a trend of blush-pinks on this carpet and I’m not into it.
Adrien Brody’s girlfriend Lara Lieto wore Ermanno Scervino Spring 2017 gown. She’s very pretty but this dress sucks. You can tell she feels uncomfortable in it too.
Is it weird that I don’t hate Naomie Harris’s Gucci gown? I kind of dig how dated and ‘70s it looks. This honestly looks like a vintage piece.
Julianne Moore wore a custom Givenchy. This is awful!! My god.
I think this is the first time I can say I like how Bella looks. She also looks surprisingly less plastic than usual
I liked the dress, but I didn’t like how she kept flashing her knickers. If she toned down the THIRSTY, she could be so classy.
I like how she looks here too. Still a little plastic looking though. I like all of these dresses except for Uma Therman’s. Lara’s would look better without the puffy little sleeve. Naomi’s is really cute.
Am I the only one who sees a resemblance between Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence??
I see it, too! Definitely a JLaw resemblance.
Also, if Bella’s dress was made custom for her, why is it too small? In the back, it’s not even clasped correctly.
I think it’s her haircut! She looks like a 20 something instead if a 40 something widow. I am here for this!
Is Julianne working in a saloon after the opening? Bella Hadid needs to smile more. The picture where she is smiling is lovely – she looks alive. The other pictures, from the neck down, the dress is stunning but she’s just not there. Poor Lara. Any dress that you have to pull back up over your boobs constantly does not fit properly.
Love Naomi’s dress! It’s light! It’s airy! It’s colorful! It’s Cannes!
Naomi’s dress is my favorite. And we did actually wear dresses like this in the 70′s although halter top dresses in these kinds of colors were all the rage. I wore that kind of dress to my sorority formal in 1972. Dear God, I’m old.
Lol one of my biggest pet peeves : smile more! You look so pretty when you smile.
I have RBF so I hear it all the time, mostly from men.
I absolutely ADORE Naomi’s dress. She looks like sherbert, but like in the best possible way. I would kill for a dress like that, but I also love any and all things seventies-inspired.
Julianne looks like a lobster. Although I do like Naomi’s dress, It kind of looks weird on her. Also, it makes me want a popsicle.
I love Julianne but her dress is hideous.
Beautiful woman but she doesn’t seem to luck out with dresses does she?
Had it been on Cate Blanchette or Nicole Kidman, this dress would be killer. Julianne is very much a “clothes wear you” person and makes things look very casual.
I’m probably the only one here but Bella starts to remind me of Jocelyn Wildenstein.
yeah, you are the only one. like, wtf. nowhere near.
I agree. Completely redone and now… overdone. She looks three times her age.
Now you mention it, has she had even more done to her face?
I agree. She looks strange.
WTH is Lara Lieto wearing?!
I would like Bella’s dress if it had more fabric on top. It just looks a bit low.
Julianne never chooses things that I like. She looks good herself though.
‘Just Uma’?!! Charlize is great – but Uma has had a better career quality-film wise, and at the peak if her career was a big an icon if not more so than Charlize is now…
The Hadids are impressing me. They have grown into their status.
Bella’s dress reminds me of Jessica Rabbit. I don’t think it’s amazing but solid. Julianne’s dress could have been nice but the top seems to fussy.
Bella’s Jessica Rabbit costume is ready for Heidi Klum’s party in October.
Love :
Bella’s look, She looks very pretty when she smiles. That Necklace is to die for.
Naomi harris’s dress – It’s just different from everything else I’ve seen in a while.Refreshing
Don’t love : Julianne’s dress would have been OKay if it weren’t for those chains trying to pull her boobs up to her neck.
Bella Hadid looks good here. Her hair and styling is too casual to be old hollywood, unless you count the nineties as old hollywood. The dress could be hoiked up a bit, but overall she does look good.
Gucci has consistently put out terrible dresses since the new guy took over. I think I might be desensitized to the ugly they put out because this looks good to me. I love that Naomie has become a fashion girl and tries different things. I would just remove the dust ruffle/ crumb catcher from the dress.
I don’t agree. It’s been a really specific aesthetic with the newer Gucci stuff, and it’s clearly not intended to be traditionally pretty, but I kind of love the crazy vibe. If I want pretty, that’s what Elie Saab is for.
@Bridget – exactly. Alessandro Michele doesn’t do ‘pretty’, but his clothes certainly aren’t basic. (and clearly he was doing something right, since Gucci clothing sales have gone up since he took over).
Like you said, if someone wants to play safe there is always Elie Saab. Very pretty but entirely unmemorable apart from Halle Berry’s Oscar-winning dress.
Bella’s face looks slightly different, like she had more work done (Botox, fillers, plastic surgery?).
Jmo
Definitely her lips
Bellas face looks really odd when not smiling but pretty when she smiles. I love Julianne but she never gets the fashion right. Just Uma???? (And is that Uma’s face?)
I like Naomi’s. It reminds me of summer, beach and sherbets.
Bella of course flashed the cameras with her underwear….I like her styling, but not the dress itself. And my pet peeve on the red carpet – tanning lines.
Before coming on celebitchy I was checking her on another website and in those pics her panties are constantly on show!and she keep adjusting the top otherwise it’s barely covered.Sorry but she doesn’t looks classy at all.I don’t get this woman at all…..Her body is nothing special and the face has been completely change from tje original…she looks empty and sad even if she smiles
tbf, surgery is very very common for models, and many of them changed their face. i guess with bella is more noticeable because people saw her beforehand, but yeah. she did what most of them do.
Even when she smiles nothing changes, unlike Kendall who’s plain when serious but looks lighten up with a smile. I think she does have the looks of a super model, though.
i don’t love that pale pink colour tbh, neither on bella nor on uma. however bella has a bit of tan, so it suits her more. i love her make up, too.
julianne’s dress is unflattering.
naomie’s gucci is pretty only in the upper part, i hate the skirt. the colours are gorgeous though.
idk who’s lara lieto and i don’t care to find out.
Does it bother anyone except me that so many young “supermodels” I use that super loosely, don’t have any muscle tone to their bodies? Esp. Bella and Kendall, the dress is fine but her legs always look awful to me. I’ll take Robin Wright’s figure any day over their weak looking bodies!
I actually think that Kandle has really good muscle tone, her arms have definition. Bella doesn’t workout I think but it works for this dress, the Met Gala suit? Not so much.
*Dead* at “Kandle”. Is that the new Felicia? We should call her that from now on.
@deevia – I personally prefer Kardboard, but frankly, anything will do – these people don’t deserve the honour of having their names remembered.
It doesn’t. They’re supposed to be thin and that’s it.
I think uma looks the best.
Co-sign. You can also tell Bella is feeling her look. Her hair looks lovely, and so does her face.
The Hadids and Baldwins are so overrated. If their talent is to look good they fail in every way.
Uma is fabulous.
I feel like everything about Bella Hadid is so try hard.
The sapphire looks like a sugarloaf cut
I love Naomi’s dress, the colours are gorgeous! And Gucci is doing really, really well. There’s something really fun and fresh about their collections now, way more so than before.
Bella looks beautiful (like last year in that beautiful red dress – I think it was also custom Alexandre Vauthier) but she needs to stop flashing her panties. There are ways to be sexy without being naked.
Her makeup is too shiny as well, I would have toned it down.
Lara Lieto is gorgeous, and I know she’s been dating Adrien Brody for a while, but she looks… 18? It’s weird to me but maybe I’m just being a judgy b.
Bella Hadid is Bella-boring.
Cannes is nototrious for its model-presence, but is not because they’re all representing contracts. Some are yachting. Some are just trying to simply network and be seen. But there are only a couple of very big partnerships for Cannes – L’Oréal, one or two jewel companies, but none of the fashion houses are going to send women there to represent if they aren’t sponsoring an event. So basically, a lot of folks are there to party.
Looks like Bella had her sliding nose fixed. Maybe just a little filler in the nose to make it less noticeable but it’s certainly an improvement from before when it looked like someone stuck a different nose on her.
I don’t recognize Uma’s face.
Hadid almost got it right. But this is an inch off. A smidge too much boob and tan lines take it from old school sultry to expensive blow up doll.
Huh. I don’t get the whole Bella Hadid thing…as in, how is she even a thing? If I saw her in the grocery store among all of the “normal” people, I honestly don’t think I’d look once, much less twice. I just think she’s so average. Then again, I feel the same way about Amy Adams, and apparently people get into a whole lather over her beauty. Maybe my eyes are broken?
“Just Uma”?! BLASPHEMY!
You know what’s tragic, though? That Bella Hadid is the one in the header/caption, while actual icons and people who got famous for things other than Instagram (Uma, Julianne, Noemie) are buried behind the cut.
