Emily Ratajkowski in Twinset & massive jewels in Cannes: lovely or tacky?

Here are some more photos from the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night. It should speak volumes that two of the most “interesting” people on the red carpet were Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, I’m not even joking. Emily must be getting paid by a few different companies to show up in Cannes and wear certain things. She wore a Twinset slipdress on the red carpet, and this ginormous multi-jeweled necklace. I honestly don’t hate the way she put this together – the slipdress has a “blank slate” effect so that your eye is drawn to the necklace, which is how it should be a piece of jewelry that significant. As for what I don’t like… well, just guess. The baby bangs, my God. WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME?
Hailey Baldwin also wore a custom Twinset gown. I guess it was a two-for-one deal for thirsty models? Anyway, I hate this dress. It looks so cheap.
Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier at her own premiere – I really dislike this. What’s worse is that I don’t’ think Marion likes it either. You can also see Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent, plus actor Louis Garrel (the good-looking guy with dark hair).
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN, Joe Alvarez/WENN, Getty.
That’s some nice jewelry around her neck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Emily looks GOOD like an Audrey Hepburn and Kim K pre-surgery matchup. Did she shorten her nose? There used to be not much space between the tip and her top lip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahh you’re right! I knew something was a little different about her. She used to remind me of a rodent sometimes. The tip has definitely been shortened. She looks great here though, and dare I say that I like the bangs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Audrey Hepburn was who I thought of too. I love Emily’s entire look- the hairstyle, the fancy necklace paired with the simple but elegant slip-like dress, and the way the make-up brings out the pretty amber tones in her eyes. Marion’s dress is cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emily looks so good. I’m dying over here. Even with the baby bangs!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how can Charlotte G sit in that dress? it will ride up to her navel. Emily trying to do the jolie leg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte looks AWFUL, no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously! TOO short!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like either of the first 2.
Marion looks uncomfortable. Charlotte’s is too short.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like The Cannes Film Festival is turning into The Met Gala with all those models.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh I don’t like any of these looks. Emily’s is the best but I don’t like the top half. So meh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing I like on both women are the shoes.
I don’t care for Charlotte’s hair cut at all. It highlights the fact that she looks exhausted all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Facially Emily looks pretty but I don’t like her dress. Maybe it’s too simple. Is Hailey a real model? It seems like she hangs out with them but I’ve never seen her do any ads or shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Charlotte forget her skirt?
Why is Emily at everything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why Emily? Maybe modeling contract? Although I only know of dkny, so I don’t know there. Yacht parties?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most likely ‘yatching’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….And I’m sure you’d both say that if she were a male. That his being everywhere is proof that he’s ‘yatching.’
It’s a shame that in the 21st century some grown-ass women are still in a place where the only way they can boost their own self-esteem and worth is by using ‘sexual purity’ to knock other women down a peg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That escalated quickly…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a little surprised that Emily and Bella are not being uninvited from events given their role in promoting Fyre Festival.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmmm Louis
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s why i’m here tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emily looks great, I love the whole look including bangs but why is she there? And why does she look miles better than Marion or Charlotte? That’s not right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emily Ratakojawski’s necklace is one ugly piece. It has rubies, emerald, (those pearly beads), and some assorted colourful things, and would be good to wear at the fair, if it weren’t so expensive, that is. I have never liked the trend of mixing too many different kinds of stones together. It becomes a mess, like this. ugh.
P.S. Emily’s skin looks radiant though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*sigh* when I saw “Twinset” I read it as “a twinset.” I should probably get out more. I seriously scrolled down expecting Emily in some sort of weird cardigan set with a ballgown style skirt and I was trying to figure out how that was going to work with the jewelry and the carpet…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of bad fashion. Emily always looks dead in the eyes. Those bangs are awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are Bella and Emily even there? Clearly not to promote movies. I bet they get paid a lot to “hang out” with rich men on yachts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s modelling contracts.
and while i’m not a fan of either of them (especially emily, she’s unbearable), this isn’t a very nice insinuation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To misogynists, if a woman is attractive and has any level of fame or success, it means old rich dudes are paying her for sex. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if Jess (as well as Karen and AlexadiorWang upthread at number 9) were all 53-percenters, but unfortunately ‘librul womyn’ can be just as complicit as the type of women they like to pat themselves on the back for being more progressive than.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you guys not familiar with Cannes? The festival is notorious for bringing young models and other women for the yacht parties. It’s a pretty common practice. Does that mean Emily is doing it? Not necessarily. But is it a thing? Oh yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the implication was another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella is the daughter of a billionaire, I very much doubt she needs to make money by “yachting”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, get over the bangs. It’s tedious and she looks great, lots of women look great with bangs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The slit in Emily’s dress is weirdly cut. I get the juxtaposition of the slip dress with the massive jewels, but it looks very unfinished to me. And she looks better with her hair down.
Might as well just show up nude in high heels with a lot of jewelry on rather than wearing such ugly dresses (all of them).
Cannes is too much of a Female Repro Bits on Parade event for my taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Charlotte lady looks horrible. She looks like she just rolled out of bed and put on the dress that was crumpled up on the floor from the night before. NOT attractive.
Plus that it looks like she can barely stand on her own two feet without being supported.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marion looks like she cant move and Charlotte forgot to wear pants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the pictures of Louis Garrel! You made my day. I love him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOUIS GARREL. Such hot, many attractive, wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emily has an awesome body but I wouldn’t trade my legs for hers.
Just saying. Boobs I would happily trade though.
Her dress is nice, if a bit boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what’s wrong with her legs?? she looks fantastic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not her legs. Emily has a long torso which makes her legs look shorter in comparison. I have the same body type, normal length legs, but a long torso. And apparently it’s considered undesirable.
i used to feel so insecure about it (and for a good reason as it turns out, people genuinely don’t like it. alessandra ambrosio, the VS model has it too and she gets lots of snide comments for it). but what can you do.
emily looks great in here. the posing’s awkward, but that slinky dress looks beautiful on her and works with her skin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Based on the photo above, Hailey Baldwin has no right to call herself a model.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was watching a clip of Marion and CG during this red carpet–both of them look like they’re forcing themselves to smile. In fact, no one from that film looked happy on the carpet. No idea why, just something I noticed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who wears a satin slip dress to Cannes? Hard Pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHY IS THAT BALDWIN CHICK A THING??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess I’m in the minority, but I like Marion’s Gaultier (the shoes are awful).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emily’s face looks different for sure. Her jewelry is nice, but as usual, she looks cheap and out of place. So does Hailey. This newer generation of models brings down the standard of class at all events. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a picture of Cotillard seated in the theater. It looked like the corset rode up as she sat down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse