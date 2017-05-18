Emily Ratajkowski in Twinset & massive jewels in Cannes: lovely or tacky?

Here are some more photos from the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night. It should speak volumes that two of the most “interesting” people on the red carpet were Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, I’m not even joking. Emily must be getting paid by a few different companies to show up in Cannes and wear certain things. She wore a Twinset slipdress on the red carpet, and this ginormous multi-jeweled necklace. I honestly don’t hate the way she put this together – the slipdress has a “blank slate” effect so that your eye is drawn to the necklace, which is how it should be a piece of jewelry that significant. As for what I don’t like… well, just guess. The baby bangs, my God. WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME?

Hailey Baldwin also wore a custom Twinset gown. I guess it was a two-for-one deal for thirsty models? Anyway, I hate this dress. It looks so cheap.

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier at her own premiere – I really dislike this. What’s worse is that I don’t’ think Marion likes it either. You can also see Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent, plus actor Louis Garrel (the good-looking guy with dark hair).