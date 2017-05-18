Emily Ratajkowski in Twinset & massive jewels in Cannes: lovely or tacky?

Emily Ratajkowski at the 'Ismael's Ghosts' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Here are some more photos from the Cannes Film Festival’s opening night. It should speak volumes that two of the most “interesting” people on the red carpet were Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, I’m not even joking. Emily must be getting paid by a few different companies to show up in Cannes and wear certain things. She wore a Twinset slipdress on the red carpet, and this ginormous multi-jeweled necklace. I honestly don’t hate the way she put this together – the slipdress has a “blank slate” effect so that your eye is drawn to the necklace, which is how it should be a piece of jewelry that significant. As for what I don’t like… well, just guess. The baby bangs, my God. WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME?

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Opening Gala

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Gala Opening

Hailey Baldwin also wore a custom Twinset gown. I guess it was a two-for-one deal for thirsty models? Anyway, I hate this dress. It looks so cheap.

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier at her own premiere – I really dislike this. What’s worse is that I don’t’ think Marion likes it either. You can also see Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent, plus actor Louis Garrel (the good-looking guy with dark hair).

Cannes Gala red carpet

70th Cannes Film Festival - Ismael's Ghosts - Opening Gala

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, WENN, Joe Alvarez/WENN, Getty.

 

50 Responses to “Emily Ratajkowski in Twinset & massive jewels in Cannes: lovely or tacky?”

  1. Sarah says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:27 am

    That’s some nice jewelry around her neck.

    Reply
  2. deevia says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Wow Emily looks GOOD like an Audrey Hepburn and Kim K pre-surgery matchup. Did she shorten her nose? There used to be not much space between the tip and her top lip.

    Reply
  3. Michelle says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:32 am

    how can Charlotte G sit in that dress? it will ride up to her navel. Emily trying to do the jolie leg.

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Don’t like either of the first 2.
    Marion looks uncomfortable. Charlotte’s is too short.

    Reply
  5. eXo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Looks like The Cannes Film Festival is turning into The Met Gala with all those models.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Ugh I don’t like any of these looks. Emily’s is the best but I don’t like the top half. So meh

    Reply
  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:34 am

    The only thing I like on both women are the shoes.

    I don’t care for Charlotte’s hair cut at all. It highlights the fact that she looks exhausted all the time.

    Reply
  8. Louise177 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Facially Emily looks pretty but I don’t like her dress. Maybe it’s too simple. Is Hailey a real model? It seems like she hangs out with them but I’ve never seen her do any ads or shows.

    Reply
  9. Lightpurple says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Did Charlotte forget her skirt?

    Why is Emily at everything?

    Reply
  10. astrid says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Mmmm Louis

    Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Emily looks great, I love the whole look including bangs but why is she there? And why does she look miles better than Marion or Charlotte? That’s not right!

    Reply
  12. bucketbot says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Emily Ratakojawski’s necklace is one ugly piece. It has rubies, emerald, (those pearly beads), and some assorted colourful things, and would be good to wear at the fair, if it weren’t so expensive, that is. I have never liked the trend of mixing too many different kinds of stones together. It becomes a mess, like this. ugh.
    P.S. Emily’s skin looks radiant though.

    Reply
  13. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:02 am

    *sigh* when I saw “Twinset” I read it as “a twinset.” I should probably get out more. I seriously scrolled down expecting Emily in some sort of weird cardigan set with a ballgown style skirt and I was trying to figure out how that was going to work with the jewelry and the carpet…

    Reply
  14. Merritt says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    A lot of bad fashion. Emily always looks dead in the eyes. Those bangs are awful.

    Reply
  15. Jess says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Why are Bella and Emily even there? Clearly not to promote movies. I bet they get paid a lot to “hang out” with rich men on yachts.

    Reply
  16. Nicole says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

    God, get over the bangs. It’s tedious and she looks great, lots of women look great with bangs.

    Reply
  17. smee says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:09 am

    The slit in Emily’s dress is weirdly cut. I get the juxtaposition of the slip dress with the massive jewels, but it looks very unfinished to me. And she looks better with her hair down.

    Might as well just show up nude in high heels with a lot of jewelry on rather than wearing such ugly dresses (all of them).

    Cannes is too much of a Female Repro Bits on Parade event for my taste.

    Reply
  18. cleveland girl says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:17 am

    That Charlotte lady looks horrible. She looks like she just rolled out of bed and put on the dress that was crumpled up on the floor from the night before. NOT attractive.
    Plus that it looks like she can barely stand on her own two feet without being supported.

    Reply
  19. elephant says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Marion looks like she cant move and Charlotte forgot to wear pants.

    Reply
  20. Melissa says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Thank you for the pictures of Louis Garrel! You made my day. I love him.

    Reply
  21. Lucy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:10 am

    LOUIS GARREL. Such hot, many attractive, wow.

    Reply
  22. Kitten says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Emily has an awesome body but I wouldn’t trade my legs for hers.
    Just saying. Boobs I would happily trade though.

    Her dress is nice, if a bit boring.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      May 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

      what’s wrong with her legs?? she looks fantastic!

      Reply
      • Shijel says:
        May 18, 2017 at 11:42 am

        It’s not her legs. Emily has a long torso which makes her legs look shorter in comparison. I have the same body type, normal length legs, but a long torso. And apparently it’s considered undesirable.

        i used to feel so insecure about it (and for a good reason as it turns out, people genuinely don’t like it. alessandra ambrosio, the VS model has it too and she gets lots of snide comments for it). but what can you do.

        emily looks great in here. the posing’s awkward, but that slinky dress looks beautiful on her and works with her skin.

  23. Neelyo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Based on the photo above, Hailey Baldwin has no right to call herself a model.

    Reply
  24. Vizia says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I was watching a clip of Marion and CG during this red carpet–both of them look like they’re forcing themselves to smile. In fact, no one from that film looked happy on the carpet. No idea why, just something I noticed.

    Reply
  25. Bridget says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Who wears a satin slip dress to Cannes? Hard Pass.

    Reply
  26. Sarah B says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:31 am

    WHY IS THAT BALDWIN CHICK A THING??

    Reply
  27. tracking says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Guess I’m in the minority, but I like Marion’s Gaultier (the shoes are awful).

    Reply
  28. Frigga says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Emily’s face looks different for sure. Her jewelry is nice, but as usual, she looks cheap and out of place. So does Hailey. This newer generation of models brings down the standard of class at all events. Sad.

    Reply
  29. Bliss 51 says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I saw a picture of Cotillard seated in the theater. It looked like the corset rode up as she sat down.

    Reply

