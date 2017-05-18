Gisele Bundchen: Tom Brady ‘has concussions pretty much every’ year

I watch ESPN while I’m at the gym, and yesterday afternoon, ESPN was freaking out about Gisele Bundchen. Gisele gave an interview to Charlie Rose at CBS This Morning, and I think she was there to talk about her sh-t, like modeling and her crazy diet – which she says she makes Tom Brady adhere to – but Rose asked her about Brady’s career. Brady has said previously that Gisele wants him to retire, and Gisele admits to Rose that yes, of course she worries about her husband and she wants him to be okay. But she goes a bit further when she talks about how Brady has concussions “every year.” This is what she said:
“I just have to say, as a wife, as you know (the NFL) is not the most, let’s say, unaggressive sport. Football, he had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every…I mean we don’t talk about it. But he has concussions and I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through. You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100 I hope.”
Here’s the video. You can really tell that Gisele realizes halfway through her answer that she wasn’t supposed to say this:
Brady spent part of 2016 on suspension for Deflategate, which meant that he sat out the first four games of the Patriots’ season. But Brady never reported – and the Patriots never reported – any of Brady’s concussions. What’s more likely, that the Patriots and the NFL worked to cover up Brady’s concussions, or that Gisele was entirely mistaken? Hm. Anyway, Gisele opened up a can of worms and now the NFL is in ass-covering mode, and they’re “gathering more information” about Brady’s alleged concussions.
I also wonder if this is perhaps an explanation for Brady’s support of Donald Trump??
Tom Brady is giving interviews and clearly showing off his "Make America Great Again" hat #TFM #GOAT🐐 pic.twitter.com/W8hoslAnWR
Couple things, and I would say this to/about anyone. One, if you’ve had that many concussions and/or head injuries, especially with the research out today, you should stop playing. They have enough money and could live comfortably for the rest of their lives (she’s still working) and then his health would not possibly be compromised. Second, if you are that concerned then you should be discouraging your loved one from continuing what is causing these head injuries and concussions. My one daughter tells me all the time I should stop playing softball because my knees are so bad. I will, on my time, but at least my bad knees are not going to cause brain damage.
A concussion every year? He’s asking for trouble.
I don’t believe she’s that dumb that she didn’t know the consequences of speaking on the record about head injuries, not with the abundance of devastating info about CTE out there. It makes me wonder if Brady hasn’t already begun to exhibit symptoms of memory lapse, irritability, temper etc., and this is how Giselle is trying to influence his retirement.
The guy is 40, and has no plans to retire even though he has rings up the wazoo. If he’s exhibiting symptoms that has to be frightening for her. There are times when he’s on the sidelines freaking out like a two yr old when i think, yea something might not be right.
I think of the suicides, the pain, the sheer hell that CTE causes (i think OJ had it too which would explain a lot) and yea..
He should retire yesterday.
Well I can’t stand the man. I am from NY (although I’m not into football) I can admit I’m biased.
But with all the information out there about side effects of concussions and the simple fact that he’s already literally done everything in the game and has more than enough money WTF is wrong with him???
I feel bad for his kids.
This was my reaction too. I’m in NO WAY his biggest fan (in fact, I dislike him…) but JAYSUS man, time to quit the game! there have been so many stories of former NFL players who wind up with severe brain problems later in life, some that lead to suicide.
it’s no surprise to me that the Pats covered it up, though.
I just read about these things. There was a case of a wrestler who had so many concussions that he ended up murdering his family. A doctor said: “Benoit’s brain was so severely damaged it resembled the brain of an 85-year-old Alzheimer’s patient”.
I also read that parents are now switching away from football to soccer for example. Its just not worth it.
Yes, but in soccer as you say in the US, the headers are apparently also dangerous. I am worried because one of my children is headed to a professional career in football and what I have been reading is not reassuring. But, yes, it’s far less dangerous than US football.
That’s interesting because now with soccer they are putting an age limit on when players should do a head ball because of concussions. Had a friend whose son had to quit college soccer because of concussions, but was not due to an actual head ball but from going up to do a head ball and knocking heads with the opponent.
@swak
Try telling the coaches about said age limit. They’ll laugh to your face. And you don’t want to be that mum as it has become such a competitive field. One of my other sons is a ballet dancer and I sometimes have the feeling that things are reversed: ballet teachers are more nurturing and attentive and (European) football teams are less caring, to say the least.
slowsnow, my best best to you and your sons. They sound awesome! My daughter had a mild concussion from rugby several years ago. Her girlfriend had a serious one. They still love the game and play for a B-team [not professional] on the weekends. It certainly is a concern.
In the US, high school girls playing soccer have the highest rate of concussions. I have no idea why. I just saw the statistic.
Thanks @third ginger. It’s that thing isn’t it? Like your daughter and her girlfriend: despite the mild injuries, they still play, albeit on a non-professional level. When you love something you end up going for it anyway. Sports are always dangerous and more often that not can make you suffer later in life – if nothing else goes wrong before.
I think I saw this thing on tv: it was a journalist who made a reportage about the brain trauma football, hockey players, and boxers and wrestlers suffer after retirement: dementia, loss of memory in their 40′s…
I can’t stand Gisele or her husband, but she totally has a point here.
I mean okey… I am not offended by wife not wanting her husband to have a concussion , but you just might be in a wrong husband lane buttercup….
I agree – perhaps the multiple concussions explain why Lurch continues to support Voldemort 2.0.
So what explains why all the other people continue to support the Idiot in Chief?
The MOMENT she realizes is gold!
Also, holy botox – her face does.not.move.
Yes! I was wondering what was wrong. Of course, my mind never goes there because I find it incrediby puzzling why these beautiful women do this. It is SO unatractive. Tell me what you will, but I will never ever understand why people do this.
This so reminds me of when Posh Spice used to give indiscreet mentions about the then-Man United-player David Beckham in her interviews.
“He wears her thongs”; “His name’s Goldenballs” e.t.c the papers would have a field day and Alex Ferguson would yet again absolutely tear the roof down in private!!
Fergie was gold, I miss that man so so much. I want to cry sometimes with how much I miss him. Posh was a menace & Becks an idiot, wasn’t bootgate her doing?
I watched this the other day. My jaw dropped.
Patriots and all teams are to disclose this information. Never did with Brady like he’s gone his entire NFL career without a concussion. What’s worse is there was an immediate denial of any injury by the NFL made swiftly! And claims there’s no medical data to support what she said about her husband.
The BS was flying. This is an important issue. I’m glad she said it. Now admittions need to be made. But, I’ll bet she’s catching hell for letting this secret slip.
It’s a very important issue but if the Patriots did not disclose the information or did not have him examined after there were head injuries then that is on the ownership of the Patriots. Also, what does this say about the Patriots and caring more about the money being brought in than a players health? Of course the NFL is going to protect themselves because of the lawsuits that have been brought against them and the money they have agreed to pay out. If there is no medical data, the Brady would/should not be able to collect any money or sue the NFL.
The Patriots and the NFL must be freaking out. Concussions are still a hot topic, and the NFL hasn’t been the most forward thinking on it. But can I point something else out? We watch Brady play every week. We see the hits he takes, and how he recovers. Her statement was a surprise because we’re not seeing him take hits that look like his bell was rung. So either it’s happening in practice, which is extremely concerning, or he’s at the point where he’s concussed fairly easily during regular game activity – and that is REALLY bad.
eh, he’s taken a couple hit that look like bell-ringers, and that’s all it takes. really, it only takes one hard hit, and it’s also possible that his head hit the turf after being hit by another player.
and I thought that the QB doesn’t get hit during practice?…hence the red jersey they usually wear in practice so they stand out as “DON’T HIT ME”. but hey, maybe that’s changed.
CTE aint no joke, y’all. I don’t blame her for being afraid given that we still have limited diagnostic tools for catching the disease early and still don’t fully understand the pathology. The NFL has too much money at stake to be as transparent as they should be about the dangers of the sport.
She’s not wrong to want him to retire…I think the stat is something crazy like 40% of NFL players will end up with some neurological condition as they age. Although, really, it’s probably too late. The players who cut out before 30 have the best chance.
I teach and coach in a high school and our numbers for contact sports are dropping rapidly. Most teams in the area are losing entire Freshman programs because of concussion concerns.
The effects are absolutely devastating. Every man in my family played football through college (at the high D1 level which is important here)-they all say they wouldn’t allow their children to play football.
Translation: he’s all brawn, and no brain
The Chicago bears won the super bowl when I was a kid, they did that corny song the Super Bowl shuffle, I saw a documentary many of them now have early dementia and other neurological issues.STOP.
The funny thing is he sticks to such a rigid diet but then puts his entire body through hell during the football season. For what? Because you can’t let go of the game and the winning?
I don’t blame her. I would be worried if my husband had a concussion every year too.
She likely isn’t suppose to speak of it, because how bad it will look on the football federation that they allow him to continue to play
Good for her. I would be worried as well.
Just google footballers + dementia + UK. It has become quite hot potato in the UK over
recent years just from heading not from contact with other players. Mind you they have coated the leather now so that the balls don’t get heavier in the wet as they used to do.
Good morning. As I say above, nothing stops my little girl from her beloved rugby. I actually witnessed her sustain the concussion, a mild one, thank God.
Good afternoon! Tell your girl to be careful – in rugby in the UK now there is a mandatory rest period for any player diagnosed with concussion. Mind you, daughter of a friend was off work for three weeks after banging her head on the door of a wall unit in the kitchen.
Yes, my daughter was out for a month. If you knew how tiny this child was, you would laugh. She is just fast and in remarkable shape. Her girlfriend was out an entire season. Also, concussions can be hard to detect without the proper tests. I can’t think any responsible coach would rush a player back. Although in our version of football, you do hear of coaches urging players to “play through” an injury. I hope that is getting better.
There is no such thing as even a “simple” concussion~every single brain injury (and make no mistake, a concussion IS a brain injury) has future neurological consequences. Mischer Neuroscience Institute, here in Houston, is leading the charge in mapping out the ramifications.
On a shallow note, what is up with her face? She’s frozen. It’s clear she’s had major work done. *Cough**….I mean her plant based diet is doing wonders. PLEAZZZEE!
