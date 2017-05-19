Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina broke up less than two months after she turned 25

Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal are over. They dated for something like a year, but I personally don’t think they were exclusive for months into their relationship, or perhaps they were never exclusive. Also, here’s something important to note: Nina Agdal turned 25 years old on March 26th. So her time was coming. I’m actually shocked that Leonardo DiCaprio still continued dating her for another seven weeks after her 25th birthday. The Leo D Girlfriend Experience comes with a lot of benefits: yachts, access to Leo’s penthouse apartment, bike rides through New York, increased exposure as a model and some lovely vacations. But there are also bad things about the Leo D Girlfriend Experience: making small talk with smarmy Tobey Maguire, having to pretend that Jonah Hill is funny, and having to hide your driver’s license so Leo doesn’t find out that you secretly turned 25 on his watch.
Leonardo DiCaprio is single once again. The actor and his girlfriend, model Nina Agdal, have called it quits.
“They broke up a couple of days ago” according to a source close to the couple.
“Nina and Leo have parted ways. It is amicable. They remain friends,” the source adds.
Oscar winner DiCaprio, 41, and Agdal, 24, were first spotted together in May 2016, and a source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that the pair were hooking up. The two began spending more time with each other, though — from a beach day in Malibu to a yacht party in Ibiza. By last October, a source told PEOPLE that the coupled seemed “more serious.”
“Leo seems very into her,” the source said. “He constantly holds her hand and kisses her. Nina seems to enjoy Leo’s company too. She acts very giddy around him. She has great energy and seems to make Leo very happy.”
The source added, “Whenever they spend time together, Leo acts very happy. For Leo, Nina seems like a breath of fresh air.”
I included those unnamed-source quotes because, really, no one thought Nina and Leo were going to last forever. I’ve read interviews with Nina and she seems like a nice person, but she has the personality of a piece of toast. This always seemed like a placeholder relationship for him until he found his next big relationship with some 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret model. Also: LaineyGossip theorized that Leo just wanted to be single for Cannes. That’s probably true too, but don’t discount the “she turned 25” thing either.
I really think that giselle was his only true love
Yeah, say what you want about her but she had the most important thing – self-respect. He treated her like a Girlfriend.
Makes you wonder, though, if that relationship (breakup) turned him into a womanizer. Bar was another long term but he never took her anywhere as his official GF.
We will never really know since they broke up when she was 25: The streak continues! They were close in age too so I get the impression it was a good early 20s relationship but some epic romance? Nah.
I dont know. Isnt +40 year old Lukas Haas still tooling around him with no discernible partner or home of his own? I genuinely think Leo is bi and while sexually drawn to young women, he simply cannot connect with them emotionally. But then even assuming that I am wrong and he and Lukas are just platonic bffs, its still safe to say that Lukas his one true love. In the same way that Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were probably each others true loves. Or Michelle Williams and Busey Philips. Your one true love doesnt have to be a romantic partner.
hahahah the leo d girlfriend experience.
tbh i don’t think leo needs to be single to enjoy cannes, because i don’t really believe any of his relationships post-gisele have been serious. it’s certainly the turning 25 thing.
Truth. He’s going to mess around at Cannes regardless of his relationship status.
He has what I like to call “aging baby face”. It’s this weird thing where you look like a slightly bloated, wrinkled baby. I can’t imagine having to wake up next to that and I’m older than he is. Maybe she dumped him?
Obvious News is obvious. In other obvious news this morning Mel Gibson is still a hateful bigot and Johnny Depp is in a drunken stupor underneath a pile of scarves.
If Blake Lively didn’t dump him…do you think they would’ve lasted longer?
I think its interesting after Lively dumped him, Leo has never had another relationship that went 5 years the way he used to.
Lainey tried to make it a race matter.
no. lainey just pointed out that all his girls have to be very young, white models. which isn’t a lie.
I read the article and found she mentioned race too. White man dates White women shocked. I’m black and my boyfriend’s have been black. People usually stick to their own race.
+1. Not everything has to be about race. The need to shoehorn it in constantly is so boring.
It’s a reference to the Rihanna thing. When he was rumored to have hooked up with Rihanna denials were issued. Now of all the stories that float about DiCaprio and he never blinks, that’s the one he wants denied? That he hooked up with a beautiful (single at the time) singer? It was odd. Sorry but it really stood out as odd.
He’s not attractive anymore, but I still find myself attracted to him. I’m not sure if it’s just leftover attraction from my middle school Romeo+Juliet/Titanic days, or if I just like jerks.
I repeat my comment from the other thread: HAHAHAHAHAHA!
He is so ridiculous. But hey, attention white women working as models (Victoria Secret preferred) between the ages of 18-24 (limited term available at 24). There’s a job opening!
Look the guy can do what he likes as long as he keeps it legal, who cares, but there is still a small subset of the general public that thinks he’s “Jack Dawson” and some poor romantic soul who just can’t find the right woman. Grow up. That was pure fiction. This guy is a walking cliche. So lame.
Isn’t it 25 when your brain is fully formed? That must be what frightens him, hehe
It’s been said for years in modeling world Leo uses these girls as beard he’s with that one fellow Lucas’s whoever the long term friend is.
This would be excellent if true. He’d have pulled the greatest con ever, greater than kaiser sose levels.
I wonder if he will ever end up like George Clooney or more like Jack Nicholson…withous his charisma.
I say Nicholson.
Clooney has been married before and actually comes from a stable Midwestern home. Nick and Nina Clooney are still together!
Leo’s the opposite. His parents were divorced by the time he was 2, his mother moved around a lot and his father was/is very much a part of the hippie, counter -culture movement.
Is it still beneficial for your career to be linked to him?
You go into the relationship knowing you will never be on the red carpet (he hasn’t taken any of his gfs to an award show since Giselle) and just as you are beginning to experience the natural career slow down for a model at 25 he basically will signal to the world that you’re old now by dumping you.
So let me get this right, it doesn’t matter how old he is, his gf’s have to be under 25 years old? He must have a disorder.
