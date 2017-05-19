Donald Trump: ‘The entire thing has been a witch hunt, there’s no collusion’

Every single day now. And it happens at multiple times of the day too. There’s an insane flurry of activity every morning, when first-read articles comes out and Emperor Baby Fists starts tweeting. The second flurry happens in the afternoon, usually around the press briefing, which inevitably contains a million lies. Then the third flurry happens in the early evening, as newspapers go online with their new stories. The political newscycle has been crazy for months, obviously, but in the past two weeks, it’s gotten next-level. So here are some things that have happened just in the past 24-36 hours.

Bigly Tweets. He tweeted yesterday morning: “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!” And: “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” He’s so profoundly stupid.

Bigly Speaks. He was in a luncheon with news anchors yesterday and he was apparently griping the whole time about how poorly he is being treated. He said, about the special counsel, “I believe it hurts our country terribly, because it shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country…It also happens to be a pure excuse for the Democrats having lost an election that they should have easily won because of the Electoral College being slanted so much in their way. That’s all this is. I think it shows division, and it shows that we’re not together as a country. And I think it’s a very, very negative thing.” He still believes that we’re just “punishing” him for losing the popular vote.

Bigly Denies. He flatly denies that he ever asked Comey to back off the Flynn investigation. He also insists that he was influenced by Rod Rosenstein’s letter. Except Rosenstein just told senators yesterday that he wrote that Comey letter knowing the White House was already set to fire Comey.

Most important moment: Trump just denied on camera that he urged Comey to close/back off Flynn investigation Trump's word vs. Comey's memos pic.twitter.com/EEsGwuUEYI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 18, 2017

Bigly Obfuscates. Trump on whether appointing a special counsel was the right more: “Well, I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt … believe me, there’s no collusion between myself and my campaign. Russia is fine.”

Trump: “Well, I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt … believe me, there's no collusion. Russia is fine.” pic.twitter.com/D93ZaI6rLU — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 18, 2017

Bigly & His BFF. Trump apparently felt a strong connection to Mike Flynn, and has even remained in contact with Flynn in the months following Flynn’s resignation. Trump has been calling Flynn and telling him to stay strong. And here’s the kicker: Trump hopes that when the investigation into Flynn is over, Flynn can rejoin the administration.

The Comey Memos. The NYT has another fascinating story about James Comey, his memos and his months-long discomfort in dealing with Trump. Comey wrote memos about every encounter he had with Trump, including the times when Trump asked him for loyalty and the time Trump asked him when he (Comey) was going to start telling the press that he (Trump) was not being investigated. Comey was so wary of spending any time – socially or otherwise – with the president that when he was invited to the WH, he specifically wore a dark blue suit and tried to blend in with the curtains.

Bigly’s Joementum. Joe Lieberman is apparently Trump’s top choice to replace James Comey as FBI Director. I can’t.