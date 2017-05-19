Donald Trump: ‘The entire thing has been a witch hunt, there’s no collusion’

Every single day now. And it happens at multiple times of the day too. There’s an insane flurry of activity every morning, when first-read articles comes out and Emperor Baby Fists starts tweeting. The second flurry happens in the afternoon, usually around the press briefing, which inevitably contains a million lies. Then the third flurry happens in the early evening, as newspapers go online with their new stories. The political newscycle has been crazy for months, obviously, but in the past two weeks, it’s gotten next-level. So here are some things that have happened just in the past 24-36 hours.
Bigly Tweets. He tweeted yesterday morning: “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!” And: “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” He’s so profoundly stupid.
Bigly Speaks. He was in a luncheon with news anchors yesterday and he was apparently griping the whole time about how poorly he is being treated. He said, about the special counsel, “I believe it hurts our country terribly, because it shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not-unified country…It also happens to be a pure excuse for the Democrats having lost an election that they should have easily won because of the Electoral College being slanted so much in their way. That’s all this is. I think it shows division, and it shows that we’re not together as a country. And I think it’s a very, very negative thing.” He still believes that we’re just “punishing” him for losing the popular vote.
Bigly Denies. He flatly denies that he ever asked Comey to back off the Flynn investigation. He also insists that he was influenced by Rod Rosenstein’s letter. Except Rosenstein just told senators yesterday that he wrote that Comey letter knowing the White House was already set to fire Comey.
Most important moment: Trump just denied on camera that he urged Comey to close/back off Flynn investigation
Trump's word vs. Comey's memos
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 18, 2017
Bigly Obfuscates. Trump on whether appointing a special counsel was the right more: “Well, I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt … believe me, there’s no collusion between myself and my campaign. Russia is fine.”
Trump: "Well, I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt … believe me, there's no collusion. Russia is fine."
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 18, 2017
Bigly & His BFF. Trump apparently felt a strong connection to Mike Flynn, and has even remained in contact with Flynn in the months following Flynn’s resignation. Trump has been calling Flynn and telling him to stay strong. And here’s the kicker: Trump hopes that when the investigation into Flynn is over, Flynn can rejoin the administration.
The Comey Memos. The NYT has another fascinating story about James Comey, his memos and his months-long discomfort in dealing with Trump. Comey wrote memos about every encounter he had with Trump, including the times when Trump asked him for loyalty and the time Trump asked him when he (Comey) was going to start telling the press that he (Trump) was not being investigated. Comey was so wary of spending any time – socially or otherwise – with the president that when he was invited to the WH, he specifically wore a dark blue suit and tried to blend in with the curtains.
Bigly’s Joementum. Joe Lieberman is apparently Trump’s top choice to replace James Comey as FBI Director. I can’t.
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of Time.
Of course we believe him, doesn’t he always tell us the truth?
When will this asswipe stop bringing up Obama and Clinton and get serious? Every day gets worse and more embarrassing with him being our president
I don’t think he knows what the word collusion means.
He probably thinks it’s same as ‘collision’, as in: “No, we didn’t have a collusion with them. It was friendly, very friendly. The friendliest talks and secret meetings…”
Every time he speaks it’s more evidence for the investigation. Also is there a country out there that doesn’t believe we are completely stupid (minus the U.K. With their own issues)?
Trump is a great example of how wealth and success often have very little to do with intelligence or cunning.
Trump is a text book example of business empires being inherited. He has no clue about business as he’s never actually had to work to make one successful – he inherited a successful property empire from his father.
So many voted for him because he was a rich “successful ” business man and forgot he inherited the money and had gone bankrupt several times
Agree with all of this. He’s second generation inherited wealth. Had a business handed to him, and was bailed out by Daddy and through multiple bankruptcies.
It’s more clear each day just how genuine intellect, organizational and business skills are fundamentally lacking.
But he’s not really successful—whatever he has was built on his father’s work, money, and contacts. Trump is the classic example of someone who was born in third base but thinks he hit a home run.
45 is singlehandedly helping to confirm every horrible stereotype that the rest of the world has ever had about the US – that we’re a country of bloated, entitled braggarts taking credit for shiz we didn’t do, but still behaving like recalcitrant children when we don’t get our own way.
Here’s something positive about our system. Our people came out in record numbers to protest. Our courts put a stop to the travel ban and our system finally has put an Independent Counsel in place. I refuse to be demoralized or defined by that man and his goons. It may take some time but we will get him out of office.
Unfortunately Luca the damage will take much longer to reverse. If this goes to the 2018 midterms the insurance market may have collapsed, public funding gutted, PP gone, tourism down and faith in this system at a historic low.
I know personally that the last few years have completely destroyed my belief in the ideal American dream and I’m not even 30 yet. This election consequently made it clear I can’t count on my own country to protect me. That’s not something that has a magic reversal on impeachment.
Here in Australia, most of my friends, colleagues etc are in complete shock with it all.
I feel for you all who didn’t support this nutter. Breaks my heart… and hurts my brain to see the damage being done and the utter rubbish he dribbles.
Bring on an impeachment! We are all hoping for it here too!
The image of Comey hiding is ten times more hilarious if you remember that he’s said to be very conspicuously tall – something like 6’8″? This whole administration is such an embarrassment, I’ll take my kicks when I get them.
Yes. My biggest laugh of yesterday was reading that he once tried to “blend into the drapes” to avoid talking to Trump. Between him hiding in the drapes and Spicer hanging out in the bushes…these vivid characterizations of chaos in the White House would be really funny if they weren’t also so scary and sad.
Thing I learned about James Comey this week:dude is 6’8. 6 feet 8 inches. Over 2 meters.
No way he was going to be able to hide in curtains. No way no how.
Also, Comey’s hands appear to be normal for a man of his height…that must kill baby fists.
“believe me, there’s no collusion between myself and my campaign. Russia is fine” This man is so profoundly bad with words. The stupidity of his statements are brain cell killing.
On another note… Thanks Celebitchers for the well wishes on my job interview. I nailed it! Got word I’m a finalist for the position and will be interviewing again today…wish me continued luck!
Congrats. You got this!
Very best of luck!!
Congrats!!! Sending good mojo!
Congrats and best wishes moving forward.
Good luck!
Good luck!!
Good luck! I hope you got some sleep last night so you don’t yawn too much.
Good luck.
Good luck! Get it!
Yes! Congrats and best of luck.
Go get ‘em Rapunzel!
I just got a new (awesome) job myself, so I’m sending my lucky vibes over to you!
The pressure is being kept up both by the leakers and the press and the cracks in Bigly Boy and his cohorts lies are getting bigger and bigger. More and more people are digging their holes deeper (Ryan, Pence et all) and perjuring themselves. All the evidence to jail them all is leaking bit by bit.
Twitter had a field day with Comey and the blue curtains, tho I had no idea he was soo tall – 6 foot 8.
Haha I got to see Trump’s tweet 6min after it happened and the original post had “special councel”(sic) in it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man is very attracted to the word “very”. Yesterday was his personal best with four consecutive VERYs, and I was very, very, very, very dismayed. Obtuse humanoid.
Ok, seriously what is the deal with Mike Flynn? He misses him like a person who experienced a very dramatic romantic breakup. He is pining for a man who is single handedly the weakest and dirtiest link to Russia.
Or is Flynn the man (career, real life action in military) Trump wishes he could be? Or does Flynn know where Ivankas bodies are buried? This is a man who is loyal to no one and yet Flynn he can’t let go. I don’t get it. Any theories?
Flynn is the one that has Vlad Putin’s cell number.
Or
Flynn has receipts DT doesn’t want shown.
Rapunzel, my strong guess is your second point. Few other things make sense.
I agree. He’s trying to stay close so that Flynn won’t turn state’s evidence and tell all.
Trump seems to value personal loyalty to him above all else, and Flynn is loyal to him. Trump doesn’t care about ethics or ability or experience, just that his subjects swear fealty to him. That’s why he wants to appoint his lawyer as the new FBI director, that’s why he asked Comey three times to swear personal loyalty to him. The only thing that’s going to turn Trump against Flynn is if/when turns on him to save his own ass and cooperates with the investigation.
(Completely off topic here – but does anybody else think the previous story/next story buttons are on the wrong side? It confuses me every time.)
The majority of the country is united in getting your corrupt ass out of the White House.
This may be true, in terms of numbers, but Trump’s supporters – who won him the election – still support him. His approval rating amongst his own supporters have not declined.
This was different for President Obama, for example, whose approval ratings (perhaps unfairly?) declines universally, including amongst his own supporters/people who voted for him.
A ‘witch hunt’? Oh, if we could only throw a bucket of water and hear his final words–’Im melting..’
With each new story about Trump’s involvement with Russia and their interfering in the 2016 election. The more I think that who knew and when is very far reaching in the Republician party.
The other Republician choices ( Cruz, Bush, Rubio etc) were not the greatest but they chose Trump? Aside from the Russian fiasco, he had no political experience and so much negative personal/business baggage. Yet, he won the race to run for President? I don’t get that at all. There might be some big name Republicans who might be in trouble along with Trump.
Trump had the power of the bully on his side. Remember how he put each of the other candidates down? He is wily enough to come up with perfect zingers. Who could forget his calling Jeb “low energy”? He got Marco Rubio so nervous that in that one debate Rubio malfunctioned like a robot and began repeating the same talking point over and over and over. It just shows that when civility is abandoned, we are unfortunately not very far from schoolyard taunts. And his people wanted to align with the winner.
Drumpf still thinks that he’s a businessman whose running his “empire” on a reality show. He thinks that he can say and do anything without consequences or accountability and that he should get away with it while getting praise from suckers. He thinks that being POTUS is very, very easy because he’s been a tremendous negotiator of things for a very, very long time. Truth is, he’s clueless about his role and the responsibilities that come with it. He’s been faking it, and duping folks, for so long that he doesn’t know how to stop. He really is Bullshitter-in-Chief.
If it were any sane person, someone would have been able to sit him down and say “Look, at this point, you’re not just making it obvious that you’re lying about well, everything, you’re also not only contradicting known fact that has been posted over and over again with an astonishing lack of awareness of said facts, you’re also contradicting YOURSELF. Sometimes less than 24 hours after you said it”. But you can’t – the vacuum that is his brain simply refuses to accept what is staring him in the face.
With any other person, you’d sit back with the popcorn and what it all explode because that much stupidity and hubris eventually eats itself and you know there will be karmic payback so you’re not worried about the total conviction that the person has that they will walk away unscathed. But these tools all shown a relative lack of concern , which makes me wonder what other horrible shit they’ve got planned to either stop a serious investigation its tracks or create a distraction so awful that people will stop screaming for it. I cannot stand the thought of all these asshats walking away from this because they cut deals, which is what Michael Flynn is trying to engineer right now.
So he thinks people rightfully criticising him and his awful behavior shows that we are a divided nation, but not his actual odious and confusing behavior since he starting running for president. Nothing is ever his fault. How pathetic.
I actually gaffawed when I read that line about actual jolly green giant James Comey wanting to blend in with the curtains. Like he is Tobias from Arrested Development This and Ol’ Spicey hiding amongst the bushes is hilarious.
LOL I just read a funny article comparing the Trumps to the Bluths!
The perineal victim. Boo hoo. He is a mockery of everything that is right with our country. This is truly one of the worse times in history thanks to him and his posse. I think before four years are over, he will be impeached, but look who is waiting in the wings to take his seat. I was listening to him cry about the witch hunt and I expected to see Alex Baldwin when I looked up. I rarely comment on his threads anymore, too exhausting and frustrating.
“Perineal”? Please tell me that was deliberate, that is a God-tier language joke.
As the mother of a gay daughter, I am also concerned about Pence. No one bothered to ask him about his virulent homophobia during the campaign. Now he is undermining his “sterling reputation” by shilling and likely lying for Trump. He could go down,too.
This is the video of the attempt to blend in with the drapes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOiCWPvQ1EQ
Bless him but until i saw this I had no idea how tall he is – he was easily the tallest person in that room.
I just wanted give Time Magazine a slow clap for the superior shade game (that cover!)
I also love that they mentioned it was their first magazine cover without a subtitle in over a decade. In other words, “the situation speaks for itself.”
That Comey thought he might be able to get away with blending into the drapes says a lot about Comey’s assessment of Trump — someone who is unfocused, scattered might be confused with a visual trick – camouflage one might say.
I can’t wait to read Comey’s memos to file regarding his contacts with Cheeto Mussolini. I’d be willing to bet somewhere in there is a conclusion by Comey that Trump is unfit for office.
Guys, the HuffPost report this morning about how Comey tried to blend into the curtains to avoid Trump….its giving me life.
