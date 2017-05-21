Carole Middleton wore custom pink Catherine Walker to Pippa’s wedding

Middleton Matthews wedding

Carole Middleton was as regal as could be as she was escorted to church by her son, James Middleton. I’ve believed for months now that Carole had stage-managed every part of Pippa’s wedding, and I think I was proved right. Perhaps Pippa’s wedding was just what she wanted, but I think it’s far more likely that Pippa’s wedding was just what Carole wanted.

Carole chose to wear a custom dress in pale pink. This is Catherine Walker & Co., which was incidentally one of Princess Diana’s favorite labels. Carole got a lot of credit for how she dressed at Kate’s wedding (when she also wore Walker), but I can’t say I like this look very much. It’s made worse by the fact that it’s a custom piece. She actually had to go in and ASK for those huge buttons and for the cut of that skirt.

Ahead of the wedding, the Daily Mail did a piece about how Michael Middleton is very, very “quiet” and he doesn’t want attention, and that was supposed to be the point of the story, that Michael just wants to fade into the background, no matter what. Carole does not want to fade. The DM said that Carole’s role in Pippa’s wedding was “supervising the wedding planners – Fait Accompli, hired to stage the money-no-object nuptials.” Sources say that the Middletons split the costs of the wedding with James Matthews’ family, and that Carole had “waited a long time to be fully involved in every mother’s dream, the planning of a daughter’s wedding.” Carole, it seems, might have gone a bit overboard with Pippa’s wedding because she (Carole) “was so frustrated with Kate’s wedding…Organising your daughter’s wedding is the high point of a mother’s life. She didn’t have much to do with Kate’s, so you can imagine how she is loving being involved with Pippa’s.”

Middleton Matthews wedding

Middleton Matthews wedding

I’m also including some additional photos of some of the other guests, including James Middleton’s girlfriend Donna Air (wearing Emilia Wickstead), Princess Eugenie and her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank and Roger Federer and his wife Mirka (I can’t believe Roger and Mirka came!!).

Middleton Matthews wedding

Pippa Wedding

Middleton Matthews wedding

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

156 Responses to “Carole Middleton wore custom pink Catherine Walker to Pippa’s wedding”

  1. justsaying says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Am I the only one who thinks that Michael and Carole are separated?

    Reply
  2. sarri says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:29 am

    “I think it’s far more likely that Pippa’s wedding was just what Carole wanted.”

    I think it’s quite obvious that Carole lives through her daughters, especially Kate.

    Reply
  3. jeanne L Adams says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:44 am

    i thought it was horrible. i thought the fit was off and the color was so twee. and she went a little overboard on the fillers. face is super puffy. i was surprised by this because she looked dynamite at kate’s wedding.

    i actually loved donna air’s dress. some people hated it. i thought she looked lovely and the color was lovely and yellow.

    Reply
  4. Amy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:46 am

    So…where was George Percy?

    Reply
  5. Mikasa says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:46 am

    For heaven’s sake, Ma Middleton’s face looks like it’s been worked on at her son’s marshmallow factory.

    Reply
  6. eXo says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Carole looks puffy – Boto, fillers or both?

    Reply
  7. sensible says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I just don’t understand where the money is coming from. I refuse to believe that this lifestyle is funded by online party supplies. Does Carole use the greenhouse for other purposes?? lol ….Sorry it tickles me to think of her running a large scale drugs network.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 21, 2017 at 7:55 am

      The wedding was paid for by sponsors hence the massive PR campaign with brand/product placement in the lead up. Plus there is the Hello deal – they were there covering it as well as having behind the scenes access. I can guarantee that there will be photos from the reception and the bridal party published in this weeks edition – hence why security was tight around the reception venue and why phones were banned (which is normal practice for those types of deals).

      Reply
      • JustBitchy says:
        May 21, 2017 at 10:11 am

        Betti, I can’t fault them for selling the pics. I feel that Zara and that broken nosed hubby of hers (and Zara is the Queens blood granddaughter) didn’t catch enough flack for their profit and continued placement / plugs. Just my opinion.

    • Tourmaline says:
      May 21, 2017 at 9:53 am

      I’ve wondered the same is Party Pieces really so wildly successful to fund Mustique etc level lifestyles for this bunch? But as Digital Unicorn said a lot was comped for PR purposes.

      DM had a story recently that Land Rover was providing all the cars/transportationand an anonymous Russian donor the caviar (shady much?). And I’m sure that is just the tip of the iceberg

      Reply
      • Hazel says:
        May 21, 2017 at 2:52 pm

        PP could be that profitable. I’ve mentioned before that I used to work for Harry & David (brothers, last name of Holmes)–you know, the fruit of the month people. They started out with selling pears by catalog & grew the business to such proportions that their heir, Johnny Holmes, would come to work in one of three cars–a Jaguar, a Lamborghini, or a Bentley. There is big $$ in mail-order business.

    • agnes says:
      May 21, 2017 at 10:13 am

      As Uncle Gary was there, I think he chiped some money in. Like a quid pro quo deal: you give us money – again, as usual – and we give you an invitation in return.

      Reply
    • Taxi says:
      May 21, 2017 at 10:42 am

      When they bought the current house, it was reported widely that William contributed money. Like buy a nice house for your in-laws to have room for security, etc., when the royals kids visit.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 21, 2017 at 11:58 am

        From what I recall it was widely rumour that Uncle Gary gave them the cash to put down a large payment, they have a large mortgage with a bank abroad. It was suggested William gave money but he is notoriously tight so that highly likely. What was confirmed what that the British taxpayer coughed up £1mill for ‘security’ renovations/upgrades to the property. Upgrades that will mean they make money on if and when they sell it. They also got furniture off the royals that was being held in storage – not sure if its a ‘loan’ or for keepsies but they have received a LOT of nice benefits since Waity got the ring of doom.

        As a British taxpayer i want the MIddletons to pay back the money for their renovations.

      • Zaratustra says:
        May 21, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        1 Mio in security upgrades is a lot even for a somewhat bigger mansion like the Middleton’s. I suspect that they got their hands on some of the money they were supposed to spend on security.

        Btw. did Sophie Wessex’ parents get money for security updates, too?

    • Magnoliarose says:
      May 21, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      I know. No way on earth PP funds their lifestyle. A Richard Branson level lifestyle takes big money.

      Reply
  8. Skylark says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I thought she looked lovely.

    Reply
  9. alfaQ says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:55 am

    The Matthews seem less fame and media hungry than the Middletons. James’ mother looked great yesterday.

    Reply
  10. Sydney says:
    May 21, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I loved James’s GF dress, it was a classic style.
    I rolled my eyes at CM waving like a royal
    When I saw Roger F my jaw dropped, i had no idea they were this close, i thought it was just rumours and sources from Carole

    I hope they have a wonderful marriage but glad its over

    Reply
  11. Snowpea says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:06 am

    At this point Carole is turning into a full on replica of Mrs Bennett in Pride + Prejudice ;)

    Reply
  12. Jeesie says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Lol, Roger’s a tacky social climber in his own way. He’d attend anything if it made him seem connected to royalty.

    Reply
    • mimi says:
      May 21, 2017 at 10:55 am

      I’ve read that a few years ago at Wimbledon the Wisteria sisters openly mocked Mirka and laughed at her weight (she had recently given birth). If this is true, why on earth did the Federers attend this wedding? Also, the Wisterias mocking other women’s body shape is ironic, as they both have a long torso, short legs and a body shape that gave birth to a crazy conspiracy theory about Kate being a hermaphrodite or a transgender woman.

      Reply
    • Anna says:
      May 21, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Roger is close friend of the groom and coincidentally just pulled out of French Open, making his attendance at the wedding possible. Also, Eugine’s boyfriend is friends with Matthews , so is Lady Gabriella’s Boyfriend (She came as the+1). So they are attending for James not Wisteria sisters :) And therefore Beatrice is not there.

      Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Saw these pics yesterday and was blown away by how nice Eugenie looked. Loved the color, dress was simple and I really liked the should cut outs. Normally I don’t like her style at all but she looked so nice

    Reply
  14. pyritedigger says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:30 am

    This is going to sound harsh, because of the usual connotations with this particular animal. But when I saw her photo, I thought she looked like a freshly scrubbed, pink, pig.

    Reply
  15. Nancy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I hate that the shoes all match the hat and dress. Like the 60′s. Whichever gal it was wearing the navy blue got it right.

    Reply
  16. Lainey says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Carole’s been messing with her face a little to much. Looked super puffy. She looked far better at Kate’s.
    Did anyone see the very awkward hug between James and Donna?

    Reply
  17. Citresse says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Carole looked nice in soft pink. Her daughter Kate looks nice in same shade of pink, not the hot pink she wore at NYC 9/11 Memorial. Kate is slowly learning but still rather annoying she and William feel they have all the answers from the beginning….. Best they involve the professionals.

    Reply
  18. KatM says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I am not surprised that she wore this honestly. She seems very enamored with Catherine Walker clothing. I like her hat. I do not mean to sound super critical, but she needs a much better undergarment/bra. She looks exhausted. I am sure she is. I would imagine a lot of mothers do not get a lot of sleep the night prior to their child’s wedding. Especially when she likely bent over backward ensuring that this was of royal proportions.

    Reply
  19. Lightpurple says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I covet Eugenie’ shoes. Those are fantastic. She looks the best out of all of them and she also looks like she didn’t spend too much time thinking about it other than: “I need to wear a dress to a distant relative’s wedding that won’t draw attention to myself – this will do”

    Reply
  20. Karen says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:47 am

    This is what you wear to your daughter’s wedding? It looks like cheap pink polyester in the pictures. I am American and I never have seen coatdresses until Kate. They.
    are fugly and cheap. Why not a chic Chanel or another designer suit? Or a beautiful dress. Maybe I don’t understand the dress code for British weddings.

    Reply
  21. HappyMom says:
    May 21, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I think I had a version of Carole’s dress in 1986. I thought it was super dated and boring. She has a great figure-she could have worn something really lovely.

    Reply
  22. grabbyhands says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:13 am

    All I have to contribute is that baby Charlotte definitely got the Middleton genes-she looks like her granny.

    Reply
  23. Joy says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:27 am

    The brother is hot. He reminds me of a former king with that beard. I can’t remember which one. But he had a cousin who was almost identical and they were both very attractive. Also, whose face is that? Cuz it ain’t Carole’s.

    Reply
  24. homeslice says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Carole is a masculine woman and she dresses too frou frou. She looked bad. I think Eugenie looked fabulous and fresh. Can’t wait to see what she will look like as bride. Even though they miss sometimes Eugenie and her sis have way better style than the wisteria girls…

    Reply
  25. Bridget says:
    May 21, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Eugenie looks adorable, though I generally like her style.

    I’m probably in the minority, but I think the waistcoat + morning jacket on men is just so unflattering and no one looks good. (That’s what the 2 items are called, right?)

    Reply
  26. Shannon says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:08 am

    DM is so cheesy. It’s every mother’s dream to plan her daughter’s wedding? Since when? I mean, sure, if I had a daughter and she was getting married I would be happy to help her out. If/when my sons get married I’ll help plan there too if asked. But really. Not every mother dreams about planning a wedding. I’ve been married twice and barely planned anything for those. It’s just not my thing. I’m sure it is for some women but not every woman (plus, like me, not every mother has daughters).

    Reply
  27. Tw says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:13 am

    The overdone eyeliner and blush doesn’t fall far from the tree.

    Reply
  28. Cerys says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I was disappointed in Carole’s outfit. She normally looks good. It was a nice colour but the shape was strange. The tulip skirt and the high waist is something I would expect from Kate. Catherine Walker’s clothes are usually very nice but not this one.

    Reply
  29. Tiffany says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:50 am

    The young lady pictured with Donna Air, ‘ That clutch with that outfit. Oh honey, no.’

    Reply
  30. MickeyM says:
    May 21, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Jack Brooksbank has a good sock game happening here.

    Reply
  31. Zaratustra says:
    May 21, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Carole’s face: fillers. Her crow-feet are gone and her nasolabial folds look much softer. And her cheeks are too full, too.

    Reply
  32. Mumbles says:
    May 21, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    As soon as I saw the photos yesterday I thought I bet this is Catherine Walker. Carole Middleton is single white femaling Diana. It’s a little on the nose.

    I thought the York girls didn’t like the Middletons?

    I laugh a little every time I read about “Donna Air.” What a perfect name for an on-air personality. Something Evelyn Waugh (in his satires) or Kurt Vonnegut would come up with.

    The Middleton son looks like one of the royals from the turn of the century with the beard – Nicholas II, George V, they were all cousins anyway.

    Reply
  33. Pineapple says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    I remember reading about William paying for (at least portion) of this new house. He absolutely helped them out and probably has his name on the deed.

    Reply
  34. Anna says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Carole used to be the prettiest Middleton lady, she did look good at Kate’s wedding. At Pippa’s she looked like botox gone wrong.
    The groom’s mother on the other hand looked wonderful. Its hard to believe she is 70 :O
    https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/nintchdbpict000325296513-e1495316371372.jpg?strip=all&w=593&quality=100 Even James’s dad looks great.

    Reply
  35. Hazel says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Carole’s coat dress looked so much like those Kate wears, I was almost certain she borrowed it from her daughter.

    Reply
  36. Avalita says:
    May 21, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    The Federers and the Middletons can’t be that close. They probably meet only a handful of times. They probably came to look like they’re tight with the British monarchy in exchange of his A-List presence.

    Djokovic or Murray would’ve been called or social climber had they attended this wedding but Roger always gets a pass for everything.

    Reply
  37. HK9 says:
    May 21, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    I love Princess Eugenie’s shoes.

    Reply
  38. Magnoliarose says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Eugenie looks pretty and young. James’ mother looks like you would imagine a socialite to look like. Carole’s outfit looks like something from an old Victoria Secret catalog. I don’t dig the Saturn hat either.

    Reply
  39. Pineapple says:
    May 21, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I don’t care if Carole does Botox or if she just gained some weight (my mom have never done the B and her face has started to look like this recently). Girlfriend did something right in life. How many people who work hard and try to build a better life for their family succeed? Now, obviously Middletons got very very lucky, but I have a feeling that even if Kate haven’t snared herself a prince, they all would still be just fine. Maybe not wealthy and famous, but probably rich and comfortable. They already had a nice house before trading up and they seem to be a very close knit family. Kate would marry one of the investment bankers she’d met through friends from her days at St.Andrews (if not the guy she had reportedly briefly dated while at the university) and Pippa would also get someone Moderately Wealthy.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment