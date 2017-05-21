Carole Middleton wore custom pink Catherine Walker to Pippa’s wedding

Carole Middleton was as regal as could be as she was escorted to church by her son, James Middleton. I’ve believed for months now that Carole had stage-managed every part of Pippa’s wedding, and I think I was proved right. Perhaps Pippa’s wedding was just what she wanted, but I think it’s far more likely that Pippa’s wedding was just what Carole wanted.

Carole chose to wear a custom dress in pale pink. This is Catherine Walker & Co., which was incidentally one of Princess Diana’s favorite labels. Carole got a lot of credit for how she dressed at Kate’s wedding (when she also wore Walker), but I can’t say I like this look very much. It’s made worse by the fact that it’s a custom piece. She actually had to go in and ASK for those huge buttons and for the cut of that skirt.

Ahead of the wedding, the Daily Mail did a piece about how Michael Middleton is very, very “quiet” and he doesn’t want attention, and that was supposed to be the point of the story, that Michael just wants to fade into the background, no matter what. Carole does not want to fade. The DM said that Carole’s role in Pippa’s wedding was “supervising the wedding planners – Fait Accompli, hired to stage the money-no-object nuptials.” Sources say that the Middletons split the costs of the wedding with James Matthews’ family, and that Carole had “waited a long time to be fully involved in every mother’s dream, the planning of a daughter’s wedding.” Carole, it seems, might have gone a bit overboard with Pippa’s wedding because she (Carole) “was so frustrated with Kate’s wedding…Organising your daughter’s wedding is the high point of a mother’s life. She didn’t have much to do with Kate’s, so you can imagine how she is loving being involved with Pippa’s.”

I’m also including some additional photos of some of the other guests, including James Middleton’s girlfriend Donna Air (wearing Emilia Wickstead), Princess Eugenie and her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank and Roger Federer and his wife Mirka (I can’t believe Roger and Mirka came!!).