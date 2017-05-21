Carole Middleton wore custom pink Catherine Walker to Pippa’s wedding

Carole Middleton was as regal as could be as she was escorted to church by her son, James Middleton. I’ve believed for months now that Carole had stage-managed every part of Pippa’s wedding, and I think I was proved right. Perhaps Pippa’s wedding was just what she wanted, but I think it’s far more likely that Pippa’s wedding was just what Carole wanted.
Carole chose to wear a custom dress in pale pink. This is Catherine Walker & Co., which was incidentally one of Princess Diana’s favorite labels. Carole got a lot of credit for how she dressed at Kate’s wedding (when she also wore Walker), but I can’t say I like this look very much. It’s made worse by the fact that it’s a custom piece. She actually had to go in and ASK for those huge buttons and for the cut of that skirt.
Ahead of the wedding, the Daily Mail did a piece about how Michael Middleton is very, very “quiet” and he doesn’t want attention, and that was supposed to be the point of the story, that Michael just wants to fade into the background, no matter what. Carole does not want to fade. The DM said that Carole’s role in Pippa’s wedding was “supervising the wedding planners – Fait Accompli, hired to stage the money-no-object nuptials.” Sources say that the Middletons split the costs of the wedding with James Matthews’ family, and that Carole had “waited a long time to be fully involved in every mother’s dream, the planning of a daughter’s wedding.” Carole, it seems, might have gone a bit overboard with Pippa’s wedding because she (Carole) “was so frustrated with Kate’s wedding…Organising your daughter’s wedding is the high point of a mother’s life. She didn’t have much to do with Kate’s, so you can imagine how she is loving being involved with Pippa’s.”
I’m also including some additional photos of some of the other guests, including James Middleton’s girlfriend Donna Air (wearing Emilia Wickstead), Princess Eugenie and her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank and Roger Federer and his wife Mirka (I can’t believe Roger and Mirka came!!).
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Am I the only one who thinks that Michael and Carole are separated?
I can totally see this. She is reminding me so much of Kris Jenner when KUWTK really started picking up and making money. It went all to Kris’ head and obviously Carole with an E’s head as well. Carole with an E should look across the pond and learn from history – Every daughter Kris has married off is divorced, and I am including the separation rumors between Kim and Kanye. It is just a matter of time before Kimye is over.
Yep, it’s quite obvious that Michael doesn’t like the limelight. He seems to be more down-to-earth than the women in his family.
British people don’t divorce at the rate of silly immature Americans though. They tend to have LONG term relationships that last.
Well USA is number one and the UK is number 4 so there’s not THAT much difference….
@ justsaying
Why do you think that?
It’s just a vibe (and speculation from my side) I get from them and a friend who lives in Germany told me that the gossip magazines there also talked about that 1-2 years ago.
Yes, I was looking for pictures of the two of them together but there doesn’t seem to be any.
Yeah, there are never any.
How would you even manage to not be photographed with your significant other at a wedding?
These 2 photos are the only ones with both of them in the same frame. Whilst Carole was easily visible after the service, Michael was not. He walked behind her and if you squint, you can make him out behind Carole and the groom.
However, he continued to walk behind Carole from Church to the reception. Close enough not to cause comment, but definitely not by her side like James’s parents who walked holding hands.
http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/event/wedding-of-pippa-middleton-and-james-matthews-700033832#catherine-duchess-of-cambridge-and-princess-charlotte-of-cambridge-picture-id686089600
http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/event/wedding-of-pippa-middleton-and-james-matthews-700049423#carol-middleton-and-michael-middleton-seen-leaving-st-marks-church-picture-id685904870
Contrast with James’s parents walking along holding hands.
Your first pic shows Kate and Charlotte but when you search for Carole or Michael Middleton you can see that there’s not much going on between these two anymore.
I start to believe the people who said that they are separated are right. The Matthews looked like a couple in love – unlike them.
Haven’t Carole and Mike always been rather formal with each other and others in public? Is it not their normal? Mike is often clad in a sports jacket (nice) in public and Carole has a few words to say and that is all.
Oops, meant this picture
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/carole-middleton-and-her-husband-michael-middleton-and-guests-leave-picture-id685917204?s=594×594
I think they live separate lives for the most part but come together for vacations and events involving their kids. I do not believe they live in separate homes.
There are no photos of them after the wedding acting cozy which weddings tend to do to couples. Compare the after photos of M & C to James’ parents who are holding hands and very much in tune to each other.
ITAWY.
“I think it’s far more likely that Pippa’s wedding was just what Carole wanted.”
I think it’s quite obvious that Carole lives through her daughters, especially Kate.
+1
This is a coatdress you see Kate wearing too. At first, honestly I thought it was one of hers.
Me, too! And I said the same thing below.
Considering that the wedding ripped off a lot of what was done for the Royal wedding, it could be that Kate used Pippa’s ideas as she was the one behind the tacky disco theme for the evening party. Apparently there were glitter balls from the ceiling and throws/bean bags scattered all around.
In reality, almost every parent lives to a great extent through their children; it’s only natural. Certainly very many mothers. Carole just did better than most to secure a high life of “royal” privilege to her children and herself.
I just wish she’d lay off the fillers. They are making her appear older than her years, and bloated.
“Carole just did better than most to secure a high life of “royal” privilege to her children and herself.”
That’s entirely subjective. I wouldn’t say she did better than most for her children.
I see what you’re saying, but there’s a huge difference between driving carpool for your kids and stage managing the lives of adult children. And I think many parents would judge their own success by having raised children to be confident, self-sufficient adults.
I would say Carole did better than most with regards to social climbing and encouraging her kids to do that.
I haven’t yet decided if Carole did do good for her kids. Let’s wait and see if William will stand Kate after 5 more years and if James Matthews will still be married to Pips in 5 years.
And Carole: overdid the fillers.
Is she a smoker? She looks like a smoker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i thought it was horrible. i thought the fit was off and the color was so twee. and she went a little overboard on the fillers. face is super puffy. i was surprised by this because she looked dynamite at kate’s wedding.
i actually loved donna air’s dress. some people hated it. i thought she looked lovely and the color was lovely and yellow.
Just came here to discuss the fillers!! Her face looks so painful!!!
Her face looked really strange. Whatever she is doing to it, she needs to stop.
The dress I liked well enough. IMO a mother of the bride should look tasteful and in keeping with the rest of the wedding, and she did that.
Exactly. It was modern and not too busy. Perfect for MOB. I liked it.
I thought Donna Air looked amazing.
I think Carole looked a tad dated, stiff-yet-limp or something odd. I can’t put my finger in it.
But what really slammed it was the pie pan hat which made it look like her head had been stepped on and the hat abruptly squashed, ruining the potential lengthening or flow. She lacks Diana’s height and glow, or the Queen’s sweet gravitas, so these throwback choices don’t seem to work, I M O. It just looks like she has just a smashed pie pan and filler. Is it the hair w that hat? All this money and effort and the M women never quite nail it.
I think that Carole, Kate and Pippa went to the fillers doctor together and got a discount.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So…where was George Percy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably in the North ..the sister newly divorced is about to open a fashion line for Country Folk…..that is look fabulous whilst you kill something..well it’s better than shorting the peasants!!.Though they do kill Pheasants!!!!
Still in the closet I reckon. But I bet he was at the reception because limited space at the church.
Oh, I totally agree that he is a, ahem, “confirmed bachelor”.
Pippa would have been a great Duchess Beard-he missed the boat
I thought it was funny that Pippa reportedly invited Alex Loudon (he’s actually the one who’s mother didn’t think she was wife material).
He has a major problem ..as the heir ..he has to produce offspring..He will have to ‘lie back and think of England”..The males are the only ones to inherit a Dukedom..I don’t think a same sex marriage would be recognised to produce a legitimate heir..
May have to follow certain celebs and get out the turkey baster..
I would marry him to be able to live in that Castle..he could have one wing and he could have the other!!
Ah well!
For heaven’s sake, Ma Middleton’s face looks like it’s been worked on at her son’s marshmallow factory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cosmetic procedures a total failure since she still has 3 rows of eye bags. Which Pippa, Kate and her kids also inherited.
LOL! Speaking of James, his face belongs on a box of cough drops.
Thought Eugenie looked great.
hahah, oh poor james…. but ya… his face…. EAT!
James has had several visits to Hair Club for Men since I last saw photos of him.
It’s a new Middleton business, Boomf Beauty! So entreprenurial
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both – all 2 Middleton women looked liked they had them done in the lead up. Carole and Kate looked like they over did it.
She usually looks good but yesterday was like “OMG what has she done to her face”.
Sorry I meant all 3 Middleton women.
Whatever she had done she clearly hadn’t left enough time for it to settle or dehydration/stress had caused the puffiness.
Carole probably saw how well fillers worked on Kate and Pippa once their’s had settled and then decided to have some, too. By that time it was too late for them to settle.
+1
So was Carole wearing hose or was she bare legged? Because my goodness her legs were crazy tan.
I was thinking booze, for no particularly good reason.
Oops, this is not in reference to her legs, but rather her face!
I just don’t understand where the money is coming from. I refuse to believe that this lifestyle is funded by online party supplies. Does Carole use the greenhouse for other purposes?? lol ….Sorry it tickles me to think of her running a large scale drugs network.
The wedding was paid for by sponsors hence the massive PR campaign with brand/product placement in the lead up. Plus there is the Hello deal – they were there covering it as well as having behind the scenes access. I can guarantee that there will be photos from the reception and the bridal party published in this weeks edition – hence why security was tight around the reception venue and why phones were banned (which is normal practice for those types of deals).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DM had a story recently that Land Rover was providing all the cars/transportationand an anonymous Russian donor the caviar (shady much?). And I’m sure that is just the tip of the iceberg
PP could be that profitable. I’ve mentioned before that I used to work for Harry & David (brothers, last name of Holmes)–you know, the fruit of the month people. They started out with selling pears by catalog & grew the business to such proportions that their heir, Johnny Holmes, would come to work in one of three cars–a Jaguar, a Lamborghini, or a Bentley. There is big $$ in mail-order business.
As Uncle Gary was there, I think he chiped some money in. Like a quid pro quo deal: you give us money – again, as usual – and we give you an invitation in return.
He didn’t donate enough for an invite for his wife, though.
Apparently, uncle Gary wasn’t invited to the evening reception either! His wife wasn’t even invited to the wedding. Both dined at Chiltern Firehouse last night
- I’m confused. Wasn’t uncle Gary bankrolling Kate and Pippa before they got married?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4527158/Pippa-s-uncle-Gary-Goldsmith-dined-London.html
The way Carole treats her brother is shocking, considering he’s the real millionaire in the family and bankrolled hers for a long time. He also bankrolls her precious son’s failed businesses. But then Carole is known for biting the hand that feeds.
Not inviting his wife was just nasty but I have seen things like that happen in families. Its sad as weddings are meant to bring families together, not drive them apart.
I think that Carole’s ruthlessness in social climbing will one day come to haunt her.
Perhaps Carole persuaded Uncle Gary to hand over a lump sum therefore she can discriminate against him now.
I imagine Uncle Gary knows where the bodies are buried and I recommend that he spill.
His daughter looked pretty & appropriate.
When they bought the current house, it was reported widely that William contributed money. Like buy a nice house for your in-laws to have room for security, etc., when the royals kids visit.
From what I recall it was widely rumour that Uncle Gary gave them the cash to put down a large payment, they have a large mortgage with a bank abroad. It was suggested William gave money but he is notoriously tight so that highly likely. What was confirmed what that the British taxpayer coughed up £1mill for ‘security’ renovations/upgrades to the property. Upgrades that will mean they make money on if and when they sell it. They also got furniture off the royals that was being held in storage – not sure if its a ‘loan’ or for keepsies but they have received a LOT of nice benefits since Waity got the ring of doom.
As a British taxpayer i want the MIddletons to pay back the money for their renovations.
1 Mio in security upgrades is a lot even for a somewhat bigger mansion like the Middleton’s. I suspect that they got their hands on some of the money they were supposed to spend on security.
Btw. did Sophie Wessex’ parents get money for security updates, too?
I know. No way on earth PP funds their lifestyle. A Richard Branson level lifestyle takes big money.
I thought she looked lovely.
Yes, I like her dress more than I liked Kate’s! The pink looked fresh and pretty next to Kate’s muddy color.
Kate’s dress was awful. Those boob flaps plus the fake higher waist to make her dachshund legs look longer were awful.
@ Just Bitchy
Exactly. Boob flaps.
The Matthews seem less fame and media hungry than the Middletons. James’ mother looked great yesterday.
I tend to agree but they are way above the Middletons when it comes narcissism.
Spencer, the brother is quite the piece of work. I read up on him yesterday and phew! Then there’s Jane the mother plus James’ older half sister who have both had tons of plastic surgery.
Spencer is one of those spoiled rich kids who hate real work.
Apart from Spencer, the Matthews family are really lowkey and not at all famehungry. The women are plastic, but that is normal for wealthy women trying to hold onto their youth. Especially for Mama Matthews who lives in Monaco.
I actually don’t think he is all that bad. I remember him from MiC and clearly, he was playing the villain. I also softened to him when I read the interview he gave talking about an older brother who passed away from a ski accident. I could tell that event affected him and the family greatly. I think sometimes the media really gets out of hand with their attacks on him.
Mrs Matthews looked more stylish than Carole– loved the contast of her light blue dress with her bright green shoes and bag
I agree. Very sophisticated.
I loved James’s GF dress, it was a classic style.
I rolled my eyes at CM waving like a royal
When I saw Roger F my jaw dropped, i had no idea they were this close, i thought it was just rumours and sources from Carole
I hope they have a wonderful marriage but glad its over
Well Carole thinks she is a member of the royal family, that’s why she waved like one.
I wa glad Donna Air made the cut what with all the no ring, no bring chatter! She was even in the Carole-approved family color palette
So black sheep uncle Gary Goldsmith wasn’t allowed to bring his wife…. And some other close relatives have been cut off by Carole since she ascended her throne…. But yes there was Roger and Mirka Federer front and center. Classic!
At this point Carole is turning into a full on replica of Mrs Bennett in Pride + Prejudice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something more a cross between Mrs. Bennet and Kris Jenner.
They really tried to pull of a society wedding.
I was thinking Hyacinth Bucket and Kris Jenner. Carole just needs to get herself a toyboy 30 years younger and have people over for candlelight suppers and the transformation will be complete.
Do you think she ‘takes to her bed’ with the vapours whilst Pa goes into the Library 📚?
If by ‘takes to her bed’ you mean empties a bottle of wine by herself plus a half pack of cigs between dinner and bedtime, then yes I think she takes to her bed. /snark
It’s been reported she has an ice cold glass of Chardonnay every day at 6pm
Lol, Roger’s a tacky social climber in his own way. He’d attend anything if it made him seem connected to royalty.
I’ve read that a few years ago at Wimbledon the Wisteria sisters openly mocked Mirka and laughed at her weight (she had recently given birth). If this is true, why on earth did the Federers attend this wedding? Also, the Wisterias mocking other women’s body shape is ironic, as they both have a long torso, short legs and a body shape that gave birth to a crazy conspiracy theory about Kate being a hermaphrodite or a transgender woman.
The fact that both Eugenie and Mirka were in attendance undermines the tabloid fan fiction about Kate and Pippa being mean girls.
Roger is close friend of the groom and coincidentally just pulled out of French Open, making his attendance at the wedding possible. Also, Eugine’s boyfriend is friends with Matthews , so is Lady Gabriella’s Boyfriend (She came as the+1). So they are attending for James not Wisteria sisters And therefore Beatrice is not there.
Saw these pics yesterday and was blown away by how nice Eugenie looked. Loved the color, dress was simple and I really liked the should cut outs. Normally I don’t like her style at all but she looked so nice
She definitely looked amazing.
She looks really young and cool compared to some of the others – proving that you can do British wedding guest fashion without looking matronly.
Yeah, props to Eugenie. She looked great.
Eugenie looked wonderful! Loved her shoes.
I loved her shoes too!
She looked fresh and healthy. It is nice to see her as one of the better dressed for a change.
This is going to sound harsh, because of the usual connotations with this particular animal. But when I saw her photo, I thought she looked like a freshly scrubbed, pink, pig.
I hate that the shoes all match the hat and dress. Like the 60′s. Whichever gal it was wearing the navy blue got it right.
Princess Eugenie. I agree.
Carole’s been messing with her face a little to much. Looked super puffy. She looked far better at Kate’s.
Did anyone see the very awkward hug between James and Donna?
Carole looked nice in soft pink. Her daughter Kate looks nice in same shade of pink, not the hot pink she wore at NYC 9/11 Memorial. Kate is slowly learning but still rather annoying she and William feel they have all the answers from the beginning….. Best they involve the professionals.
I am not surprised that she wore this honestly. She seems very enamored with Catherine Walker clothing. I like her hat. I do not mean to sound super critical, but she needs a much better undergarment/bra. She looks exhausted. I am sure she is. I would imagine a lot of mothers do not get a lot of sleep the night prior to their child’s wedding. Especially when she likely bent over backward ensuring that this was of royal proportions.
IMO, Carole and Pips both have been in a long-standing bra crisis that no one close to them wants to address. The Walker team obviously didn’t have the nerve to tell Carole she needed a professionally fitted bra to enhance the silhouette.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I totally agree with you regarding Eugenie’s whole look. She was the best dressed guest, simple and sophisticated. And I want those shoes too, with that touch of color. I’ve been trying to figure out the designer.
Kurt Geiger
Thanks for the name, I found them 😊.
http://www.kurtgeiger.us/women/shoes/stilettos/cobey-navy-synthetic-miss-kg
@Jennifer- thanks for this link. I have the same exact shoes but they are last spring’s Mango collection. I had never even heard of Kurt Geiger
Agree — she looked wonderful, that blue and cut really worked. And I too want the shoes.
This is what you wear to your daughter’s wedding? It looks like cheap pink polyester in the pictures. I am American and I never have seen coatdresses until Kate. They.
are fugly and cheap. Why not a chic Chanel or another designer suit? Or a beautiful dress. Maybe I don’t understand the dress code for British weddings.
I agree entirely. It looked cheap and polyester. Wasn’t impressed at all. Same with Kate and her satin saggy boob dress. Awful.
I think I had a version of Carole’s dress in 1986. I thought it was super dated and boring. She has a great figure-she could have worn something really lovely.
All I have to contribute is that baby Charlotte definitely got the Middleton genes-she looks like her granny.
I think she looks like the Queen! lol!
I think she looks like Eugenie!
The brother is hot. He reminds me of a former king with that beard. I can’t remember which one. But he had a cousin who was almost identical and they were both very attractive. Also, whose face is that? Cuz it ain’t Carole’s.
Well there are rumors that James M. needs a beard – if you know what I mean.
George V and Tsar Nicholas.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CKRD8aiWcAAV7Mn.jpg:large
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/db/9e/64/db9e6427646866b19cde2d9b5abf7a40.png
King George (of UK, who was HM’s grandfather) and Tsar Nicholas who was Bolsheviked to death in the Russian revolution.
‘Bolsheviked to death’. Nice turn of phrase! I may have to use that the next time it comes up in conversation.
I think he’s hot, too. The beard (on his face) is REALLY doing it for me.
Carole is a masculine woman and she dresses too frou frou. She looked bad. I think Eugenie looked fabulous and fresh. Can’t wait to see what she will look like as bride. Even though they miss sometimes Eugenie and her sis have way better style than the wisteria girls…
You said it. Carol even walks like a dude. Just look at her legs!
Michael Middleton must be so relieved now, probably riding his lawnmower like he did after Kate’s wedding.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1382540/Michael-Middleton-trades-Rolls-Royce-lawnmower-Royal-Wedding.html
Omg that’s it.
Eugenie looks adorable, though I generally like her style.
I’m probably in the minority, but I think the waistcoat + morning jacket on men is just so unflattering and no one looks good. (That’s what the 2 items are called, right?)
DM is so cheesy. It’s every mother’s dream to plan her daughter’s wedding? Since when? I mean, sure, if I had a daughter and she was getting married I would be happy to help her out. If/when my sons get married I’ll help plan there too if asked. But really. Not every mother dreams about planning a wedding. I’ve been married twice and barely planned anything for those. It’s just not my thing. I’m sure it is for some women but not every woman (plus, like me, not every mother has daughters).
The overdone eyeliner and blush doesn’t fall far from the tree.
I was disappointed in Carole’s outfit. She normally looks good. It was a nice colour but the shape was strange. The tulip skirt and the high waist is something I would expect from Kate. Catherine Walker’s clothes are usually very nice but not this one.
The young lady pictured with Donna Air, ‘ That clutch with that outfit. Oh honey, no.’
I was thinking the same thing. I thought perhaps there was some turquoise in those elaborate earrings, but I zoomed in & nope. It’s just a really odd color choice, like Kate pairing maroon shoes & clutch with a red dress.
Jack Brooksbank has a good sock game happening here.
Agree. I really like them.
Carole’s face: fillers. Her crow-feet are gone and her nasolabial folds look much softer. And her cheeks are too full, too.
As soon as I saw the photos yesterday I thought I bet this is Catherine Walker. Carole Middleton is single white femaling Diana. It’s a little on the nose.
I thought the York girls didn’t like the Middletons?
I laugh a little every time I read about “Donna Air.” What a perfect name for an on-air personality. Something Evelyn Waugh (in his satires) or Kurt Vonnegut would come up with.
The Middleton son looks like one of the royals from the turn of the century with the beard – Nicholas II, George V, they were all cousins anyway.
I remember reading about William paying for (at least portion) of this new house. He absolutely helped them out and probably has his name on the deed.
Carole used to be the prettiest Middleton lady, she did look good at Kate’s wedding. At Pippa’s she looked like botox gone wrong.
The groom’s mother on the other hand looked wonderful. Its hard to believe she is 70 :O
https://www.thesun.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/nintchdbpict000325296513-e1495316371372.jpg?strip=all&w=593&quality=100 Even James’s dad looks great.
James looks like his dad.
Carole’s coat dress looked so much like those Kate wears, I was almost certain she borrowed it from her daughter.
The Federers and the Middletons can’t be that close. They probably meet only a handful of times. They probably came to look like they’re tight with the British monarchy in exchange of his A-List presence.
Djokovic or Murray would’ve been called or social climber had they attended this wedding but Roger always gets a pass for everything.
Federer is a friend of James Matthews. So the Federers “belong” to the groom’s side Not the Middleton side.
Seems Eugenie is now close with Pippa.
Lady Gabriella Windsor was a plus one. Her boyfriend is one of Pippa’s friends.
I love Princess Eugenie’s shoes.
Eugenie looks pretty and young. James’ mother looks like you would imagine a socialite to look like. Carole’s outfit looks like something from an old Victoria Secret catalog. I don’t dig the Saturn hat either.
I don’t care if Carole does Botox or if she just gained some weight (my mom have never done the B and her face has started to look like this recently). Girlfriend did something right in life. How many people who work hard and try to build a better life for their family succeed? Now, obviously Middletons got very very lucky, but I have a feeling that even if Kate haven’t snared herself a prince, they all would still be just fine. Maybe not wealthy and famous, but probably rich and comfortable. They already had a nice house before trading up and they seem to be a very close knit family. Kate would marry one of the investment bankers she’d met through friends from her days at St.Andrews (if not the guy she had reportedly briefly dated while at the university) and Pippa would also get someone Moderately Wealthy.
I would never encourage my daughter to take back her boyfriend who cheated on her and repeatedly treated her like crap just so she could get the brass ring of being a princess. I don’t see that as being a good mother at all.
What makes you think it wasn’t Kate’s decision?
