Jenna Dewan eats only ‘plant-based’ foods for health and ethical reasons

Jenna Dewan Tatum is an actress and dancer. She’s married to Channing Tatum. And, as she recently revealed to People Magazine, she lives on a diet that is sure to make you feel at least a little guilty for whatever you ate this weekend.
The 36-year-old is joining judges Derek Hough, NE-YO and Lopez as the host of the dance reality competition World of Dance – which is produced by Jennifer Lopez. The show, which premieres on NBC on May 30, is offering a $1 million grand prize to the top hoofer. In advance of the show’s premiere, Jenna talked diet and nutrition with People Magazine.
Jenna shared a typical day’s menu and there’s a lot of quinoa and veggies, but no meat. She told the magazine that she exists on a plant-based diet for ethical as well as health reasons, adding, “We have become so off-balance with our animal consumption. Even one meatless meal a week helps!” As a former full-time vegetarian (in the 90s, before Boca Burgers, Quorn and Beyond Meat, mind you), I’m completely okay with this. But her diet is just so…boring….
That being said, Jenna, who confesses that she loves French fries, says, “I’m not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don’t have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don’t beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.”
I can never relate to the way these actresses eat. Oh, sure, they tell you they eat crappy, but I don’t buy it. Jenna says her favorite food is french fries, but I’m sure on her “cheat day”, she has maybe a handful, then she’s off to work with her personal trainer for an hour and a half. This weekend, I ate wings, a hamburger (with copious amounts of fries) and half a deep dish pizza (not all in one sitting). I will be at the gym every day and eating air and rice cakes for the rest of the week, but somehow I think I’ll end up happier than having a heaping bowl of quinoa and veggies. But, hey, good on you, Jenna. She does get to go home to Channing Tatum every night, so I guess there’s some merit to her dedication to healthy eating.
Three words. Dinner At Corey’s!
She’s so so tiny.
I read an article on Channing once where he was training for a movie… it might have been Magic Mike, maybe Dear John… something where he had to be shirtless (JOY TO THE WORLD). But he was eating a skinless chicken breast with broccoli or something and was looking forlornly at the interviewer’s hamburger. He said something about how his natural state is being a fat kid. I’m sure I’m getting it wrong. He was talking about how he likes southern food (and they were in Alabama for the story). I wonder how their diets vibe?
She seems so hippie earth mama sometimes! It’s just her thing. I have nothing against vegetarianism either.
Lol the only time he wishes he was Chris Martin.
I’m vegan and look a lot like her, in fact I might be a bit slimmer (not by much though). I eat whatever.I.want. every single day. People underestimate how much food you can eat once you throw out animal fats and protein. It takes A LOT of food (volume-wise) to really rack up calories on a vegan diet. I eat french fries and potato chips regularly (not once a week on a cheat day, I don’t have “cheat days”), same with sorbet (that I pour banana smothie, dark chocolate sauce and coconut milk over…). I don’t have a magic metabolism – in fact, I’m hypothyroid. I used to be bigger before going vegan, I was actually the fattest when I was vegetarian. The results weren’t immediate, though – about 1,5 year into the vegan lifestyle the weight (15-18 lbs) just dropped off.
Watch Gary Yourofsky’s “Best speech you’ll ever hear” if you’re interested.
The speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=es6U00LMmC4
I’m veggie. Not vegan and I totally agree. I gorge food, but am 5’9 and 9 1/2 stone. Never seem to put it on and basically eat what I like. It’s the western diet that’s bad, too much processed food. 😊
I am a vegan too and happy with my diet. I love to cook and I am a dedicated foodie. I use loads of spices and flavoring. I make all sorts of ethnic dishes and make sure to make things that are tasty. I made lasagna with shitake mushrooms, dairy substitutes last night and asparagus salad and my children loved it. I make creamy hummus wraps and “sausage rolls” that even my meat eating friends like. I have to say my health improved by a lot. I thought I was healthy but it is like I stopped aging.
I eat loads of potato chips cooked in olive oil and vegan cookies or whatever I want. Weight isn’t my issue but if veganism is done correctly with nutrient dense foods and variety it would be hard to gain a lot of weight.
In my view it has made my life much easier.
I am vegan and eat whatever I want. Am very slender and never ever feel heavy or like I need to diet. If I eat too much processed food I just crave more of the healthy stuff. Like you, I also was bigger (and prone to weight gain) before going vegan 20 years ago. Have never had a weight problem since.
Ethical veganism is not just about food, Jenna.
I like that menu. I eat mostly vegan food and enjoy it a lot. I can’t do without eggs and fish though. I tried.
What is vegan food?
Are we reclassifying vegetables and other non-animal based edibles?
Baffled lifelong vegan here.
I am not here to argue about veganism or any other sort of lifestyle choices involving food. I am saying this v respectfully.
I’m not here to start an argument or to discuss lifestyle choices.
I’m simply baffled by ‘vegan food’ as opposed to what i normally eat as a lifelong vegan aka plants.
That is why i disclosed that i am fully vegan and have been all my life so that you know that i am not being combative.
I genuinely want to know what is the difference between regular plant food that anybody can eat including vegans and your term ‘vegan food’ ie to use an example, when i go foodshopping, i go to the produce aisle, not the ‘vegan food’ aisle. I remain baffled.
‘Fruit and vegetable’ diet doesn’t have the same ring to it! Pumpkin pie, this remark isn’t aimed at you, my intention is not to take the mick out of what your said. I think it’s great if people can get the meat out of their diet, you do more than most of the human race. I think the point being made is that vegan is a fashion thing now and has a label…..possibly 😀
I’m assuming the poster means that an ethical vegan won’t also wear anything made of animal products.
Eggs and fish are an extremely beneficial part of a plant based diet. A plant based diet alone is deficient in B12 and omega-fatty acids – both critical ingredients to good health.
That can be solved by taking supplements. Luckily there is a huge industry creating this stuff since so many omnivores seem to need them (hint: it’s not been the veg* people buying the vitamin pills all this time, that market would be way too small).
Well, i am a lifelong vegan with no memory of having ever eaten eggs or fish, and i am in very rude health.
I’m not lucky in that respect. I eat widely to ensure that i get the right level of nutrients, and it’s no more difficult than my animal product eating friends’ meal plans.
Sea vegetables and Nutritional Yeast cover a lot. Vegans have to educate themselves or else it can be unhealthy.
B12- deficient omnivore here! If you have a bad stomach, nerve tingling, fatigue, bleeding gums, deep bruising and general malaise, please get your doctor to check B12! It’s a very simple blood test. You can take sublingual B12 (get methylcobalamin) and if that upsets your stomach you can get shots. If you are a longtime vegan, you may as well get it checked out, since over time the implications are very serious and can lead to dementia and death. ETA: this is not directed at your post but to a general audience of vegans reading this post .
I dont wear leather or fur. I cannot eat animals cos i always imagine how they had familes… yeah its weird but i’ve been that way since i was a child.
However i am not a vegan. Cos i simply do it cos i love animals not as a diet. And there is so much fantastic food not related to animals. But I don’t think i am better than people who eat meat. We all have things we are passionate about and rescuing animals is mine. Going after people is opposite of productive especially now when people are upset about the future in general
Me too! Still eat mostly vegan but felt weak without eggs & fish.
I believe it’s all about personal compromise for what feels right for your body. If a vegan diet doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t right for YOU. Therefore eat what makes you feel healthy and nourished!
I’m getting so tired of the food discussion when it comes to celebs. Whenever someone is honest about how they achieve their crazy figure or how they got that shape for a movie (I’m thinking Giselle, Kate Hudson, any guy who got ripped for a movie) I immediately go “That is not for me, pass the butter.” And whenever some really really thin woman tells me she loves pizza or fries, I move on. Because you KNOW she eats that once a month and the rest of the time it’s smoothies and kale salad.
Oh, the smoothies and the quinoa. I can’t. It’s the Instagram diet. Avocado on gluten free bread. Nuts and berries as a snack. Almond butter/milk. They all eat the same things. Although I do like almond butter.
I love vegetables. I don’t like meat. I stay away from dairy as much as I can because it doesn’t sit well with me (physically). But eating mostly (!) plant-based does not mean every food that my mom cooked with needs to be substituted with Instagram food.
There are unfortunately a lot of eating disordered teens/young women on instagram.
I just think, nobody likes avocado Toast enough to have it for breakfast and dinner 6/7 days a week.
It is the instagram diet. Like Jenna eat very very healthy but even the article closes with how that calorie-intake is pretty low when taking exercise into account and considering she was one of those celebs who ‘snapped back’ within a month of giving birth and has a dedicated workout routine she talked about more than once, I doubt this is that healthy? Like that intake is for somebody still trying to lose weight unless she actually gains it quite quickly and has to dip below 1500 to maintain, I don’t know… I wonder how hungry she is though at the end of a day.
And she never switches it up, she posted about this diet before. There are many things you can try with these foods but dumping them all in a bowl or blender and no doubt steaming it because oil is the devil is the most boring bland diet ever. Japanese and Mediterranean diets are full with the same things made in different ways. Switch it up,life is too short.
I gain weight easily and Japanese food is a blessing, there’s veggie options and meat options, you can eat rice…I was feeling amazing and happy. Most diets make me sad, I like diverse foods and ways of cooking. I can’t imagine being rich and not making use of a chef’s skill to make healthy food interesting.
my naturopath friend told me that our body usually feels hungry when we require nutrients, so if you have a healthy sized diet, you will feel more full on high nutrient food way before you feel full on low nutrient food (like junk food). A more pure diet leaves you less hungry because because your body isn’t getting mixed cues about satiation it is responding to nutrient needs. So I imagine Jenna isn’t as hungry as you might think she would be.
> Nuts and berries as a snack.
You know this is actually what humans are meant to eat, right? Not pizza, nutella and kit kats? There are parts of the world where no one even knows what pizza, nutella and kit kats look like. Curiously, they are also one of the only places left on this earth where people are not obese and dying of heart disease like crazy. No wonder America has such a health crisis if slim people are bashed for liking to eat PLANTS – literally the most natural food there is.
Thank you! Plain Nuts and berries (fresh or dried) Aren’t always cheap these days though. Thus people continue to buy Nutella, which has sooo much palm oil. Very bad news for the orangutans Indonesia that Nutella is so popular. Ritz crackers too have palm oil.
I heard somewhere last week that heart disease was unknown in Japan until they started eating a more western diet……We need to take a step back and strip down the food we eat and meat production is really bad for the environment! @fiorucci yes palm oil is a very bad thing, I avoid anything with it in! Although I think we have come too far now, all these precious species are doomed. The population of the earth will only increase, this means no future for our furry, feathered or fishy friends.
You didn’t read my post in its entirety, did you? That is exactly the kind of one-sided, extreme rhetoric I mean. How did you go from that to nutella???
I eat almonds and cranberries as a snack. Sometimes. I also eat fruit, olives, leftover salad and yes, sometimes a frickin’ candy bar as snacks. But there are foods that have become a damn trend and when that’s presented to people as the ultimate “clean” or healthy diet, it becomes obsessive quickly. If you look at all these bloggers and Instagram “chefs” or health gurus or whatever their latest title is, you realize that there’s not much variety. If I hear the term superfood one more time, I’m going to scream.
A lot of it is nothing more than another form of a obsessive/disordered relationship with food. And a lot of it is expensive. A stupid coconut yoghurt costs 2€ over here. If I think back on how my mother used to cook, I realize that it was healthy and quite inexpensive. It doesn’t always have to be the sweet potato. A regular one is okay too. A simple cucumber salad as a healthy side dish is cheap as hell. You ever see one of those on Instagram? For all the cookbooks and postings, I don’t see much variety and I certainly don’t see cheaper alternatives.
And olive oil for cooking is not going to give you cancer. It doesn’t HAVE to be coconut oil in everything.
Excellent point Fiorucci. I’m sure more folks would be willing to give up pizza and Nutella if nuts and berries were cheaper costing, instead of the reverse with $5 carry out large pizzas available at Little Caesars.
But instead giant food producers like Monsanto ensure that our cheap processed foods remain filled with additives that are bad for us. That’s why heart disease and other obesity-related illnesses continue to skyrocket in the U.S.
Personally, I try to eat more vegan (and love it) by subscribing to a monthly vegan food delivery service. It’s $$$ as all get out even though the recipes and ingredients are delicious, and it’s pretty convenient. It’s a nice treat but something not sustainable for the long run IMO.
There’s gotta be a better way to allow more and cheaper produce onto more dinner tables across the country instead of having McDonalds on every corner.
“You know this is actually what humans are meant to eat, right? Not pizza, nutella and kit kats?”
Wait…aren’t you the same poster who said up-thread that you eat French fries and potato chips on a regular basis?
Pretty sure humans aren’t meant to eat potatoes fortified with hydrogenated oils every day either but um…carry on with the lecture, I guess?
Not sure where you got the info that I eat them every day. Never said my diet is perfect, but sneering at people who consider nuts and berries a snack is just bizzare.
Also, my fries contain potatoes, salt and plain sunflower oil.
I just shake my head at people who think that you get fat from looking at french fries and that everyone who’s not obese lives on kale and must be lying.
I got the info from your own comment:
“I eat french fries and potato chips regularly (not once a week on a cheat day, I don’t have “cheat days”)”
Regularly means frequently, which means more than once a week (by your own admission) and I was simply making the point that fried potatoes aren’t really healthier than the things you inferred to be unhealthy, like pizza and Kit Kats.
Not trying to be a d*ck and parse your words too much, I just found your comment here to be a bit odd in light of your earlier post.
Anywho, I’m not sure you understood LittleMissNaughty’s point. She wasn’t demonizing healthy foods, she was simply saying that there’s a very profitable market (just ask Dr. Oz) for churning out trendy food diets that aren’t necessarily sustainable or even appropriate for every person. It’s an entire industry that thrives on buzzwords in lieu of commons sense and moderation.
Glad your vegan diet works well for you–truly–but I think LittleMiss’s point is that one diet does not fit all.
fgh, you just refuse to acknowledge my point. You don’t have to agree with it but my god, at least ackowledge it without fixating on the “nuts and berries” comment. Nowhere did I recomment to eat chocolate instead and you know that. Nowhere did I say that nobody should ever eat an avocado because it’s a trendy food. You know this too. Nowhere did I sneer at people who eat a healthy diet. In fact, I said that people should step away from Instagram and really think about food, what they like and don’t like, what works for them.
Not everybody likes green smoothies. Not everybody likes oatmeal. Doesn’t mean they have to go for the bacon sandwich at breakfast but looking at the blogs, you would think that those are the only options. That the only things that are good for you are kale, almond milk and coconut oil. Like Kitten said, it’s an entire industry advertising expensive food as the best and therefore practically only option. That’s bullsh*t.
I agree with Lady Rain. No secret our food system has been hijacked by Monsanto and co.
I’d much rather eat quinoa and veggies than rice cakes! Quinoa is basically rice with a bit of fat and some protein and less arsenic. Add some of these things: lentils cumin garlic ginger onions cilantro chives chilis and you won’t be bored. On the other hand, if you have your own chickens and are nice to them I don’t see the harm in eating eggs, and more and more cities allow that
So you’re happier eating a bunch of crap over a day or two and having to starve yourself for the rest of the week? And that’s better than just eating healthy foods? No. Not even close.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t agree more. It seems like healthy and conscientious consumption of food is always mocked on this site. I love Jenna’s version of eating and working out and I’m not even an actress. Just living my life working an office job. It’s so unhealthy to live the binging and overindulging food lifestyle.
Yeah, I don’t get that. Why mock a healthy diet? Also, I do believe she probably only has a few fries when she splurges, rather than a handful. I’ve found that wen you consistently eat healthy, you body can’t take junk food any more…it makes you throw up if you eat too much. And when you eat healthy over time, it’s not boring. It’s delicious in my experience. And you don’t feel deprived because you don’t crave that stuff any more. There’s a vicious cycle with those kinds of unhealthy fats, salt, and refined sugars where you become addicted to them and your brain tells you that you are depriving yourself if you don’t eat them. Once you get out of that cycle, that stuff just doesn’t seem at all as appetizing (at least to me).
I also appreciate that she uses the term “plant-based diet” instead of veganism. Veganism is a whole life style/commitment (which I applaud but am not there). She’s explaining she doesn’t eat animal products without pretending to be a vegan.
I’m lucky because my taste buds prefer healthier, plant based foods. Quinoa salad and a grilled, open-faced sprouted hummus sandwich? Heaven. Unfortunately I lurve sweets
Same here! I’ve gotten better about using fruit to make desserts (Oh She Glows has a delightful cobbler recipe) and subbing honey, maple syrup or blackstrap molasses, but sweets are my downfall.
Chan does seem to allow himself to get a little chunky when he’s not filming, so it’s interesting that she’s so strict with herself while he clearly isn’t.
She’s a woman. In her business she is not allowed to let herself go, even for a short amount of time. Also, it’s much easier to maintain than to lose weight, especially when you’re tiny. He burns a lot more calories even just sitting on his butt so it’s easier to cut and still eat enough food to be full. Try that as a tiny woman who would only have 1200 – 1500 calories a day to consume when on a diet. To even get to a deficit said tiny woman would also have to work out regularly. Fun times, especially when you love food (even healthy, unprocessed stuff). Not.
I don’t care about her diet but that black hair is not flattering in her. I think she is beautiful but black just looks off in her.
I appreciate that she’s honest about how she eats. I couldn’t do without meat personally. And whenever I overindulge, I say I will work out, say the next day. But then I end up being working late and don’t end up doing it.
She’s a beautiful woman but that hair color is too dark in some of those pictures, looks harsh.
Read this article as I was eating my bacon!
Most original comment of the day! Never heard before!
I can’t help but think it sounds so boring. And it’s a lot of work! If you eat this way (veggies, fruits, and quinoa all the time) you can eat more…but it means you have to shop more, and buy more, and prepare more. I’m too lazy and that’s why I don’t look like Jenna.
It’s actually not boring at all. I live in LA, and the number of restaurants (both vegan and non) coming up with really tasty plant-based meals is a testament to how versatile vegetables are. I eat some dairy and fish, but my diet is largely plant-based and as I’ve gotten comfortable with it, it’s become as much work as my previous diet.
My comment on animals like mice and rodents getting killed during the production of vegetarian food did vanish.
Could you please re-post that comment?
Her lifestyle of eating is awesome and I eat similarly. I think the SAD (Standard American Diet) weekend of chicken wings and junk food is exhausting, addictive and hard on the system. I enjoy feeling light and not having a food hang over come Monday mornings.
On Sundays, our family makes large portions of beans, quinoa, and rice. We split it up into containers and have easy access to “fast” food without having to do a bunch of cooking throughout the week. They are great bases to build meals off of. And it’s super cheap. A big bag each of beans, rice and quinoa is under $10 here. We save money eating this way as well.
But everyone is entitled to their own choices. I just think her diet is great versus boring.
Zzzzfit,
I couldn’t agree more. I switched to a plant-based diet a year ago. I had been yo-yo dieting since my 20s (I’m 53 now) and I felt terrible. I tried every diet out there: Weight Watchers, Mediterranean, Paleo, etc. Then I watched Forks Over Knives and several other documentaries on plant-based eating. Through the documentaries, I was introduced to Dr. McDougall and Dr. Fuhrman, and I’ve never looked back. I know that the diet they recommend seems extreme, but my cholesterol, triglycerides, etc. have all been lowered without medication and I’ve lost over 50 lbs. Went from US size 14 to size 8. I feel wonderful and would encourage others to try it this way of eating and see for themselves. There are some great plant-based cookbooks out there and tons of recipes online. Yes, it takes work to prep and cook and my family thinks I’m nuts, but I will never go back to eating meat, dairy, sugar, and processed foods.
Thank you for sharing your system! I am not as well organized but you’re inspiring me.
Theses so great–I might try it! Did you season the beans/quinoa/rice? Or did you leave that to the meals of each day.
The rice is kept plain, since there’s so many options to how to add it to meals. My kid loves rice with cashew milk, and berries for breakfast (she’s allergic to dairy.)
Quinoa is about 50/50 between plain or cooked with seasoning, I think it’s great with a vegetable broth.
And then with beans it really just depends on what bean we are using that week. I occasionally simmer them with a little salt, but most do well with simmering plain and adding seasoning after.
Like if I’m using garbanzo that week, I’ll marinade one container of the cooked beans for a day or so with cumin, garlic, a bit of olive oil and salt and whip up a hummus in the food processor with some added flavor like peppers.
A big hit in the house is quinoa tossed with Pico de gallo, a little cumin and corn. It’s all so very versatile and flavorful.
That’s HER definition of healthy, not mine. Her diet isn’t healthy for me at all, I’d have insulin spikes all day long, I’d be exhausted and a very grumpy person. And fat.
Mostly veggies won’t give you insulin spikes. probably only if you eat a lot of carbs.
My husband is type 1 diabetic. We don’t eat red meat – lots of complex carbs, veggies, eggs, beans, fish, occasionally turkey, sweet potatoes, quinoa, pasta made from lentil or kamut flour, there are so many ways to eradicate simple white carbs (aka sugar) and unnecessary sugars from your diet that can maintain a healthy blood sugar, erase cravings and help you lose excess weight. When I went on this diet 4 years ago I immediately lost 10 lbs and have loads of energy. Just do some research.
Honestly, she should have a better career. I remember her from The Playboy Club and she and Laura Benanti were the best thing about that show. We see Laura everywhere, why not Jenna.
Same. They were both on Supergirl last year (along with Calista Flockhart) and their absence is very much missed.
The thing I can’t figure out with Jenna is if she wants a bigger career and doesn’t have the opportunities or if she’s happy with her current career and having plenty of time for her daughter and family.
I think her nutritionist is Kim Snyder. Her recipes are okay and often delicious. I think plant based is good and can be really tasty but you have to give your tastebuds and body time to adjust to lighter foods. Also you have to spend more time preparing food. But it’s not all salads. You can still have cheeze and mac (nut based), pasta, pizza, whatever. If more people ate like this the health system would be less pressured.
Chocolate is plant-based, right?
I’m sticking with that.
