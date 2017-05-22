Lea Michele in David Koma at the Billboard Music Awards: fug or fine?

The fact that Lea Michele is the headliner for this post tells you all you need to know about the turnout for the Billboard Music Awards, which I DVRed but didn’t bother to watch. Kaiser took one for the team and watched the first hour, which is surely longer than it took most people to tune out. Lea Michele was there because she’s aiming for a music career too of course, and she was in this black David Koma dress with see-through diagonal panels and what look like granny panties underneath. Something nice: this is Lea Michele, it could have been worse, and I like the double neckline that’s unique. The rest of the look is not working for me, her earrings are fug, the dress is not cute and I really dislike her topknot. At least she wore this to the Billboard Music Awards though, where it looks… fitting I’ll say.
Here’s Hailee Steinfeld, also an actress working on a music career, although I would say she’s a more accomplished actress after seeing her in The Edge of Seventeen, which I loved. Her metallic David Koma dress has a similar concept to Lea’s in that it has patterned see-through panels and large undergarments underneath. I like it slightly more and find it a little more contemporary, but a lot of that may be due to the wearer rather than the specific look. Those giant silver shapes look like ghosts or amoebas or something.
If you thought Lea and Hailee’s dresses were fug, wait until you get a load of Rita Ora. She was wearing Francesco Sconamiglio, whom I’ve never heard of before and for good reason. The top is bedazzled Dynasty and the bottom is Frederick’s of Hollywood. I’ll spare you the back view but she’s wearing a very high thong under there. Only Rita Ora could wear this and have that expression.
Camila Cabello wore a red lace and beaded Jonathan Simkhai gown with a matching wrap. I would say this is a very one note dress but compared to the other looks here it’s not bad. She looks like Selena Gomez a little, right?
And Halsey was in Sergio Hudson & Juun.J. This is basically a fancy bra with a skirt designed to look like a trench coat and she paired it with very extreme gladiator sandals. She’s working this somewhat and I like that she wore big hoop earrings that match the rings in her bra. Maybe the top would work better if she had on a little white t-shirt though, the bra part feels like overkill and draws your attention away from all the other stuff that’s happening with the outfit.
photos credit: WENN.com
Serious question – is Camila wearing a wig?
I have to say when it comes to the guests the show was underwhelming. The only real superstars were Celine and Cher.
Celine forevah! I just watched the video of her singing Heart Will Go On at the show. Despite myself (and usual tastes and low cheese tolerance and general overkill of that song) I got goosebumps.
I came for the Sam Hunt. That is all.
does that bra even fit in the cups?
Noooope.
But the skirt doesn’t fit in her hips, so…
Trench coats are for rain, not award shows and galas.
I’m old. I don’t know any of these people. Except for Rita, though I am nor sure I know any of her songs or just because imI read about her in the gossip
I’m 64 and the only one I don’t know is the young woman in orange. Lea Michelle has a magnificent voice. I’ve only gotten 1/2 way through her new album though. What Ryan Murphy and his Team did with Glee and showcasing her amazing voice is, apparently, not repeatable outside of the world of Glee, which makes me very sad. Hailee was in Pitch Perfect 2, so yes, I’ve seen her work and Rita Ora I’ve heard about, but I’m not sure I’ve ever bopped to any of her tunes. the young one in orange….I’ve not nothing
One disaster after another. Every one of those dresses was meant for someone taller than the actual person wearing the outfit.
Why does Halsey’s skirt have pockets/hip flaps? Is her top supposed to look so deflated and sad?
Lea’s whole outfit is dated and boring.
Haillee’s dress is fine but those boots are meant for the fall, not late spring early summer.
Rita is committed to looking a hot mess, so this is nothing new for her.
I don’t think she looks anything like Selena Gomez. Camilla’s dress is ok, if you took off a few inches. Her hair is not appropriate for the event though.
Hailee Steinfeld seems really talented. Putting that aside, all of these people look ridiculous for the most part. Lea Michelle looks like she injected her lips or face with something.
Worst line up. Wigs, beach cover ups as dresses, and poofy sleeves. could have been the CMAs.
Wow, those are some seriously ugly outfits
To me Lea looks like she has three boobs in that dress. Reminds me of the lady alien with 3 boobs in Total Recall.
What a mess.
Lea’s might be ok if the see through panel was just at her waist, not the skirt too…but the straps are weird too.
That bra looks painful, doesn’t fit right at all.
Rita Ora is attempting to do the JLo I’m Too Sexy mouthbreathing thing. Lea is just annoying. This girl Halsey was obviously mugged of her designer gown on the way to the awards & has tried to create an outfit from the world’s worst fitting cheapo bra & someone’s trench.
I have a problem with Camila’s name, Cabello. I cringe everytime I hear or read it, because in my language it means “hair” and it is an overused word here.
