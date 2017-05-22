Lea Michele in David Koma at the Billboard Music Awards: fug or fine?

The fact that Lea Michele is the headliner for this post tells you all you need to know about the turnout for the Billboard Music Awards, which I DVRed but didn’t bother to watch. Kaiser took one for the team and watched the first hour, which is surely longer than it took most people to tune out. Lea Michele was there because she’s aiming for a music career too of course, and she was in this black David Koma dress with see-through diagonal panels and what look like granny panties underneath. Something nice: this is Lea Michele, it could have been worse, and I like the double neckline that’s unique. The rest of the look is not working for me, her earrings are fug, the dress is not cute and I really dislike her topknot. At least she wore this to the Billboard Music Awards though, where it looks… fitting I’ll say.

Here’s Hailee Steinfeld, also an actress working on a music career, although I would say she’s a more accomplished actress after seeing her in The Edge of Seventeen, which I loved. Her metallic David Koma dress has a similar concept to Lea’s in that it has patterned see-through panels and large undergarments underneath. I like it slightly more and find it a little more contemporary, but a lot of that may be due to the wearer rather than the specific look. Those giant silver shapes look like ghosts or amoebas or something.

If you thought Lea and Hailee’s dresses were fug, wait until you get a load of Rita Ora. She was wearing Francesco Sconamiglio, whom I’ve never heard of before and for good reason. The top is bedazzled Dynasty and the bottom is Frederick’s of Hollywood. I’ll spare you the back view but she’s wearing a very high thong under there. Only Rita Ora could wear this and have that expression.

Camila Cabello wore a red lace and beaded Jonathan Simkhai gown with a matching wrap. I would say this is a very one note dress but compared to the other looks here it’s not bad. She looks like Selena Gomez a little, right?

And Halsey was in Sergio Hudson & Juun.J. This is basically a fancy bra with a skirt designed to look like a trench coat and she paired it with very extreme gladiator sandals. She’s working this somewhat and I like that she wore big hoop earrings that match the rings in her bra. Maybe the top would work better if she had on a little white t-shirt though, the bra part feels like overkill and draws your attention away from all the other stuff that’s happening with the outfit.