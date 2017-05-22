Nicole Kidman in Rodarte at the Cannes Film Festival: struggling or lovely?

Nicole Kidman is going to turn 50 years old next month. On one side, I can’t believe it because she’s still breaking so many molds for actresses in their 40s. On the other side, I can totally believe it because Nicole is terrified of aging and thus, she’s spent much of the past decade looking like a waxwork. I’m sorry to say that, because I do like her. Thankfully, I do feel like Nicole has been easing up on injectibles lately. I worried that she would get refreshed for all of her Cannes Film Festival appearances (she has like ten films at Cannes) but that doesn’t seem to be the case. These are photos of Nicole at last night’s premiere of How To Talk To Girls At Parties. She wore Rodarte Fall 2017 and… I mean, it’s HER style. I’ve finally gotten comfortable with the fact that Nicole dresses like this full-time now. So my only complaint is that she should have done something else with her hair.

Here’s Kidman at the photocall for the same movie – this dress is Christian Dior Spring 2017 Couture. I don’t hate it? But again, the hair is struggling.

Elle Fanning wore Gucci Fall 2017 to the premiere of the same film. I really dislike this… on her. I think she styled it the wrong way and this is just not the dress for her.

I’ve been waiting to fit Aishwarya Rai in here at some point! Rai is always at Cannes to promote her modeling contracts, and she almost always brings it, fashion-wise. The red gown is Ralph & Russo Couture and it’s very ruffled and princess-y. But my favorite is her blue ballgown by Michael Cinco Haute Couture. This looks like what Cinderella would wear!!!