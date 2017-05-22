Nicole Kidman in Rodarte at the Cannes Film Festival: struggling or lovely?

Nicole Kidman is going to turn 50 years old next month. On one side, I can’t believe it because she’s still breaking so many molds for actresses in their 40s. On the other side, I can totally believe it because Nicole is terrified of aging and thus, she’s spent much of the past decade looking like a waxwork. I’m sorry to say that, because I do like her. Thankfully, I do feel like Nicole has been easing up on injectibles lately. I worried that she would get refreshed for all of her Cannes Film Festival appearances (she has like ten films at Cannes) but that doesn’t seem to be the case. These are photos of Nicole at last night’s premiere of How To Talk To Girls At Parties. She wore Rodarte Fall 2017 and… I mean, it’s HER style. I’ve finally gotten comfortable with the fact that Nicole dresses like this full-time now. So my only complaint is that she should have done something else with her hair.
Here’s Kidman at the photocall for the same movie – this dress is Christian Dior Spring 2017 Couture. I don’t hate it? But again, the hair is struggling.
Elle Fanning wore Gucci Fall 2017 to the premiere of the same film. I really dislike this… on her. I think she styled it the wrong way and this is just not the dress for her.
I’ve been waiting to fit Aishwarya Rai in here at some point! Rai is always at Cannes to promote her modeling contracts, and she almost always brings it, fashion-wise. The red gown is Ralph & Russo Couture and it’s very ruffled and princess-y. But my favorite is her blue ballgown by Michael Cinco Haute Couture. This looks like what Cinderella would wear!!!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s amazing how things can look so different to different people. I think her cheeks look like they’ve been injected to high heaven and back.
you are not alone in how you see ‘things’ Shambles.
I know, right? Kidman’s got that heavy-lidded “botox brow” thing going on, big time. And if you look at pictures from not even a year ago, it’s pretty clear she’s had at least one facelift.
“I use sunscreen and take care of myself.” *side eye*
Is that the designer (red jacket) between Kidman and Dakota? Weird how he looks twink-ish yet ederly at the same time.
No, that’s the director John Cameron Mitchell. He’s the director, writer, star,and original Hedwig, in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Even at 54, he still looks like slip of a girlyboy.
Yea, she hasnt eased up on filler just changed the type. Shes got the bolotero combo pack with a heavy amount out laser resurfacing and some nip tuck- Pulled and frozen then vs full and suspended now. dont mind the face as much as the hair. Growing her curl in, letting some color come, and omg cutting 4 inches of witchy dead ends off would go a long way to taking the 10 years off shes dying for.
….shes starting to look like laura dern
i really enjoyed big little lies but the elephant in the room, the entire time, was nicole’s face. this was made worse by other characters in the show constantly commenting on how beautiful she was.
But she did look incredibly beautiful in BLL.
I thought she looked good in BLL. She’s gorgeous no matter what, but I think darker hair is more flattering to her.
Picture 2. She looks like Keith urban!!!
Same, she just looks more filler-y now as opposed to botoxy, which is a slight improvement but still…a 50 year old woman without a hint of a wrinkle is creepy to me. Her cheeks are five times the size they were in her twenties, and it’s not weight gain. Why do they go so overboard with the cheeks?? I don’t mind her dress, it seems a bit like a Blanchett cast off/not quite her best style though. The 2nd one is a bit too princessy and the bedraggled hair is a mess. She could really pull off a sharp suit/more minimalist silhouette, it would be much more flattering.
“I use sunscreen and take care of myself” – I’ve no doubt she does do those things, but so many people tell you only a small truth of the whole story. She does all the rest of it, too – boox, fillers, lasers, possible facelift… She does whatever she can to avoid looking her age.
She looks plastic and waxy, and her face looks weird when she speaks. How she still manages to get so much work is beyond me. Her hair curtains can’t hide the latest facial refurbishment. I quite like the black dress, but the first one makes her look like a sister-wife from Big Love on a special night out.
And I think she is drop dead pretty and people just need to leave her alone. She’s beautiful…she’s classy, very sweet and genuine whenever and wherever she’s interviewed…I love her. My favorite actress…
She is pretty and talented and seems nice…but she also contributes to the Hollywood mythology of “aging naturally” when she has been having work done since she was a relatively young woman. If you are in the public eye and have dramatically transformed your appearance, these questions will arise.
THIS. I think Nicole’s still a beautiful woman–she was one of the most gorgeous women in the world when she was married to Tom Cruise. She’s one of the actors (male or female) of her generation. Yes, she’s had injectables, but I think making that representative her worth (or lack of) as an actress is misogynistic. Methinks even Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett have had a subtle something done to their faces. She’s a woman who’s worked so consistently, on the stage and in movies, at such a high level, for so many decades—her career is a true achievement. If she were a man she’d be paid twice as much, be twice as acclaimed, and it bothers me when people are dismissive of her professional achievements because she conforms to a standard that the men of power in her industry demand of the women they hire.
I actually really love that dress on Elle Fanning. I think Nicole’s face looks great, not so waxy. On many women, it is hard to have nice long hair after a certain age, especially if it has thinned a lot.
That green dress is art. I want it so bad.
I don’t even need the flowers at the hem, but I’ll take it.
Fanning just needed a slightly bolder styling.
I liked Nicole’s straight down hair in the second photo. She’s not wearing fake hair, so that’s what it looks like. Clean, styled and not double the hair of a normal human.
I’m actually pretty sure she’s wearing a wig. She’s talked about how the coloring and processing has destroyed her hair so she just wears wigs now for stuff.
I would have preferred the Gucci on Kidman, would have been spectacular.
Just what I scrolled down to say!
Likewise on Fanning’s dress. Laurels for a film festival!
Oh , I just love that second greenish dress on her…but her hair is terrible.
Also, my pet peeve are dresses with off-the-shoulder straps. It just gives me that horrible feeling of a loose bra strap that keeps slipping down my shoulder all day. I just want to reach through the screen and hike it back up.
God help me but I actually like the Rodarte on Kidman. I mean, look at that dress, there are several reasons to hate it, but somehow it works.
She’s beautiful but Aishwarya Rai looks like the red dress emoji 💃🏽
I actually don’t hate Nicole’s dress at the photo call. I just hate her hair color. She looked so beautiful with her red hair. This color always looks so washed out and damaged.
Exactly! I think she looks lovely in the Dior. But her hair is killing me. I am pale like her and am also a natural redhead. I tried on a blonde wig once for fun and I looked like death warmed over. My theory is that our hair is the only thing keeping us gingers from looking like Casper the ghost! Nicole’s hair looks so damaged and her natural hair is so beautiful….I just don’t understand why she keeps doing this.
She’s said recently that she was never a natural redhead – that when she was young, she had a mousey brown colour – it was dyed red starting with her early teenage modelling contracts.
Now that she’s gone gray, it’s probably too difficult to maintain red hair on a regular basis. The gray roots are easier to hide w/ the blonde.
I think someone here speculated she may have gone gray, and it’s easier to dye to blonde than red from gray. Seems likely.
Yes the hair color washes out her face. I wish she would go back to red or a darker color.
I can easily believe that she is completely gray. I was completely white by the time I was 50 and dying it back to its original color does not always work too well. I’ve see a lot of obviously phony redheads.
That first picture…it could be straight out of the Hunger Games!
I like the dress she wore to the photocall more than on the red carpet. The Dior dress looks like it was constructed a little better and doesn’t have ruffles. I hate ruffles. I don’t care for Nicole’s hair in the second photo.
Both of Aishwarya’s dresses were lovely.
The Gucci dress on Elle is fine. I just don’t like her in it because it washes her out.
Was it hot and muggy in Cannes this year? What’s with all the sad, listless, dirty-looking hair?
I actually don’t mind the hair here. But I do think a lot of red carpet hair has been pretty terrible since last year’s Oscars on to now. Minimalist, I guess, but it all looks barely styled, like wash and go, gym hair.
i like nicole’s hair in the green dress, it looks like they were going for slightly messing bedhead. i feel it.
Mama Mia Nicole!! Love her dresses, love her styling! Even love Elle’s dress!
How are we not talking about John Cameron Mitchell’s out fit?
I don’t care what Kidman is wearing, she’s got three films at Cannes this year, plus a series. Go Nicole!
lol john cameron mitchell’s outfit is everything! some sort of hunger games bellboy chic?
and I love nicole’s photocall dress, so pretty.
“I don’t care what Kidman is wearing, she’s got three films at Cannes this year, plus a series”
What I’m saying! Leave my Nicole alone, everyone!!
Nicole’s fashion sense is awful but she is looking so much better nowadays! Even if they are fillers, I like her face with a little chubby to it. Cute!
And dear God, Aishwarya Rai…so, so beautiful, I bow to her. She outshines just about anyone.
Not many women can wear this lenght actually. Nicole can and I like it.
Can’t say I like all of her outfits, but in general I like her style.
Wow I love Elle’s dress! I think it looks beautiful on her, and I would wear it everywhere if I had it.
Elles dress is soo beautiful
And color
So soothing and fresh
It just is lacking something
A necklace
A better hair do?
Maybe some shoe?
Aishwarya often go with these voluminous princess-y gowns. Because of her height, she pulls of the ice blue gown well. I personally prefered her lips and hair from red one more, but like her overall in the blue gown.
The woman is looking more beautiful every year
And she has done some work to her lips
I’m calling out Neutrogena for using Nicole Kidman as their spokesperson – like their face cream, alone, would make her look skin like that. Bish, pls………….
I actually like the photo call dress and the top of the dress on the red carpet. The top may have worked with someting like tight pants but not that skirt. The hair though does not look half as bad as it does in motion. I saw her on Graham Norton and I was getting distracted by the hair all the time. It was a stand out even with all the botox and her plastic crispy ham husband beside her. Just awful. And she used to have such great curly red hair…
I love Nicole’s second dress and Dakota’s dress.
That Nicole can get work in her late 40s is because she does not look that age so I don’t know if it’s impressive she can get work. Sad more like that Nicole freezing her face was the right career move.
I Like Elle’s and Aishwarya’s blue gown.
Nicole’s fashion sense is very different from my own, so I rarely like her choices. The top of the 2nd one is interesting though.
She is such a great actress, glad to see her working so much.
I actually really like all 3 dresses. I wouldn’t wear the Rodarte myself, but it’s Cannes and it’s interesting and fun. Though Nicole Kidman’s wig game isn’t really on point – she could use an upgrade. Her hair always looks a little fake.
Me too-love them all.
Aishwarya Rai looks different.
One good thing Nicole has done is she’s acting in roles made for younger women. Of this I’m glad. Men have done this for ages.
Here’s a couple examples in case anyone is what the eff are you talking about? The Princess Grace movie – much younger than in her 40s when she married. And BLL which I read but haven’t watched yet. Celeste was supposed to be out of this world stunning and not close to 50.
I don’t like either Nicole’s or Elle’s dress, but I do like Aishwarya’s dresses, just not her makeup at all!
That blue dress is probably one of the most beautiful articles of clothing I’ve ever seen. WOW! Just WOW!!
Nicole looks lovely.
BTW I like her wig.
I love the pic of Nicole with her hair down and the strappy dress. She looks amazing imo. Would she look 1000000% better as a strawberry blonde? Of course. But she’s sticking to the wheat blonde and is looking good here. Hopefully she will lay off the fillers even more and will keep looking better.
She needs to go back to being a redhead. There are enough “blondes” in Hollywood as it is.
I am in love with the Gucci dress.LOVE!!!!!!!!
