Katy Perry: ‘Swish Swish’ is an anthem against bullies… like Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry is still Swish-Swish-ing. That’s the name of her latest single, “Swish Swish,” which is totally about Taylor Swift, let’s be real. After Taylor devoted 1989 to her bad blood with Katy, people have been waiting to see if Katy would respond musically. And her response was this not-great song. Personally, I don’t think “Swish Swish” is the worst, but I have a high tolerance for vapid pop music, plus the lyrics are actually kind of funny in a stupid, juvenile, middle-school-beef sort of way. Anyway, last Friday, Katy appeared on the Tonight Show to chat about her album (and promote her appearance on SNL), and Fallon asked her flat-out if the song is about “anyone we know”? Katy replied:
“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you. It’s a liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you.”
Here’s the video:
Did Taylor Swift “bully” Katy Perry? I’m really asking, because I can’t decide. I take issue with the word “bully” in most situations involving adults, so I think my problem is mostly semantic. What Taylor did to Katy was rude, it was juvenile, it was stupid and it was Taylor’s little promotional storyline. I truly believe that people like Kendrick Lamar and Karlie Kloss should actually be ashamed of themselves for participating in “Bad Blood.” But was it bullying? Eh.
Also: Ruby Rose thinks Katy is the real bully! Dear Ruby Rose: this is not your fight. Just stop.
Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I ..
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017
Get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not place.
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017
I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is.
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017
Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However I shouldn't stoop because then the msg is mixed.
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 20, 2017
Melodramatic much? Also: are we ever going to get to a point where we don’t treat like Taylor Swift like she’s the most innocent blonde white child in the world? I really want to know.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Swifty didn’t devote 1989 to her bad blood with Katy, it was just one song lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yh I was a bit confused there lol if it’s devoted to anyone it’s Harry styles
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Ruby really loves drama and attention, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish people (in this case Ruby) would stop with the “underdog” narrative when it comes to T. Swift! She is not an underdog and I don’t believe she ever was one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, both of them are mean girls trying to out mean-girl the other to prove they are the most popular alpha mean-girl…but let’s not overlook the most important detail…this song bloooooows. All of Katy’s new music has been utter crap. So…none for Katy Weiners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This 👏👏👏👏👏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re all annoying. Team Nobody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, annoying and juvenile. I’m with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In what world is Taylor Swift the underdog??? Errr… Okay Rubes. Now shhhhhhhh. Also, don’t dish out what you can’t receive! Katy is merely responding to something Tay Tay started. Sure it’s juvenile and petty but it’s probably done in a fairly mild tongue-in-cheek way because she knows it will get press and attention. Chica is business savvy – as is Swifty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
shouldn’t an anthem be good and less boring?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All women are mean girls at one time or another or always even when they are grown. Who cares about these two and their dumb feud?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, how hard is Ruby trying to get an invitation to Taylors boring ass 4th of July party? Taylor Swift has never been a victim, please stop. I haven’t heard Katy’s song, and I don’t plan to, but it’s not like she’s responding to a lyrical genius either. Bad blood was one of the worst songs I have ever heard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Katy’s album must not be doing well for her to lean on this angle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse