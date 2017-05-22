Katy Perry: ‘Swish Swish’ is an anthem against bullies… like Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry leaves The Peppermint night club

Katy Perry is still Swish-Swish-ing. That’s the name of her latest single, “Swish Swish,” which is totally about Taylor Swift, let’s be real. After Taylor devoted 1989 to her bad blood with Katy, people have been waiting to see if Katy would respond musically. And her response was this not-great song. Personally, I don’t think “Swish Swish” is the worst, but I have a high tolerance for vapid pop music, plus the lyrics are actually kind of funny in a stupid, juvenile, middle-school-beef sort of way. Anyway, last Friday, Katy appeared on the Tonight Show to chat about her album (and promote her appearance on SNL), and Fallon asked her flat-out if the song is about “anyone we know”? Katy replied:

“I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you. It’s a liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you.”

Here’s the video:

Did Taylor Swift “bully” Katy Perry? I’m really asking, because I can’t decide. I take issue with the word “bully” in most situations involving adults, so I think my problem is mostly semantic. What Taylor did to Katy was rude, it was juvenile, it was stupid and it was Taylor’s little promotional storyline. I truly believe that people like Kendrick Lamar and Karlie Kloss should actually be ashamed of themselves for participating in “Bad Blood.” But was it bullying? Eh.

Also: Ruby Rose thinks Katy is the real bully! Dear Ruby Rose: this is not your fight. Just stop.

Melodramatic much? Also: are we ever going to get to a point where we don’t treat like Taylor Swift like she’s the most innocent blonde white child in the world? I really want to know.

The Met Gala 2017

13 Responses to “Katy Perry: ‘Swish Swish’ is an anthem against bullies… like Taylor Swift?”

  1. Jessi says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Swifty didn’t devote 1989 to her bad blood with Katy, it was just one song lol

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Wow. Ruby really loves drama and attention, right?

    Reply
  3. MellyMel says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I wish people (in this case Ruby) would stop with the “underdog” narrative when it comes to T. Swift! She is not an underdog and I don’t believe she ever was one!

    Reply
  4. Chelsey says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Look, both of them are mean girls trying to out mean-girl the other to prove they are the most popular alpha mean-girl…but let’s not overlook the most important detail…this song bloooooows. All of Katy’s new music has been utter crap. So…none for Katy Weiners.

    Reply
  5. Cynical Ann says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    They’re all annoying. Team Nobody.

    Reply
  6. SK says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    In what world is Taylor Swift the underdog??? Errr… Okay Rubes. Now shhhhhhhh. Also, don’t dish out what you can’t receive! Katy is merely responding to something Tay Tay started. Sure it’s juvenile and petty but it’s probably done in a fairly mild tongue-in-cheek way because she knows it will get press and attention. Chica is business savvy – as is Swifty!

    Reply
  7. greenmonster says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    shouldn’t an anthem be good and less boring?

    Reply
  8. huckle says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    All women are mean girls at one time or another or always even when they are grown. Who cares about these two and their dumb feud?

    Reply
  9. Alleycat says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    God, how hard is Ruby trying to get an invitation to Taylors boring ass 4th of July party? Taylor Swift has never been a victim, please stop. I haven’t heard Katy’s song, and I don’t plan to, but it’s not like she’s responding to a lyrical genius either. Bad blood was one of the worst songs I have ever heard.

    Reply
  10. Bridget says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Katy’s album must not be doing well for her to lean on this angle.

    Reply

