“John Oliver tackles the Trump-Russia thing, or ‘Stupid Watergate’” links
  • May 22, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

John Oliver dubs the Trump-Russia stuff as “Stupid Watergate.” NSFW language. [Pajiba]
Novak Djokovic turns 30 years old today. He lost in Rome yesterday. [Dlisted]
Everyone’s talking about Twins Peaks today. [Jezebel]
Cher’s body still looks amazing. [LaineyGossip]
This is actually Rihanna’s best look at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dark Crystal is coming? [OMG Blog]
The Duggars hate In Touch & FOIA requests. [Starcasm]
Indian Rambo is coming & I’m not mad about it. [The Blemish]
Ariel Winter might have my goal thighs. [Popoholic]
Bethenny Frankel is single by choice. Sure. [Reality Tea]
Is Mariah Carey back with her back-up dancer? [Wonderwall]

Katy Perry leaves The Peppermint night club

 

9 Responses to ““John Oliver tackles the Trump-Russia thing, or ‘Stupid Watergate’” links”

  1. Incredulous says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Anderson Cooper snapping in that clip is hysterical.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    He did a fantastic job.

    “And ironically it will probably involve thousands of muslims celebrating in New Jersey.” That was the best.

    Reply
  3. third ginger says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Satire is one of the best weapons of a free society!!

    Reply
  4. Elle says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I ❤️ The Dark Crystal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  5. JenB says:
    May 22, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Love John Oliver, as always. I’ve appreciated how particularly elegant his hands are in this era of baby fists.
    And just to share: nice article featuring Mr. Hunky Justin Trudeau posing for prom pics in his running shorts. YASSS. I wonder if he’s worried about his remaining battery life?
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/justin-trudeau-photobombs-a-prom-which-automatically-makes-him-king_us_5922e306e4b03b485cb31fee?mff&ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009

    Reply
  6. Rainbow says:
    May 22, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I am sure these are Ariel Winter’s goal thights too.

    Her body is photoshoped here, she doesn’t look like this at all.

    Reply

