“John Oliver tackles the Trump-Russia thing, or ‘Stupid Watergate’” links

John Oliver dubs the Trump-Russia stuff as “Stupid Watergate.” NSFW language. [Pajiba]
Novak Djokovic turns 30 years old today. He lost in Rome yesterday. [Dlisted]
Everyone’s talking about Twins Peaks today. [Jezebel]
Cher’s body still looks amazing. [LaineyGossip]
This is actually Rihanna’s best look at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dark Crystal is coming? [OMG Blog]
The Duggars hate In Touch & FOIA requests. [Starcasm]
Indian Rambo is coming & I’m not mad about it. [The Blemish]
Ariel Winter might have my goal thighs. [Popoholic]
Bethenny Frankel is single by choice. Sure. [Reality Tea]
Is Mariah Carey back with her back-up dancer? [Wonderwall]
Anderson Cooper snapping in that clip is hysterical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He did a fantastic job.
“And ironically it will probably involve thousands of muslims celebrating in New Jersey.” That was the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
John Oliver’s show is a thing of beauty. I ❤️ this man!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised President Tweeter hasn’t had him deported yet. Expect an ICE raid any day now, John. We will gather at the airport to protest but can’t guarantee that will help. The good news is that you can continue the show while based in the U.K. and keep on without interruption! Nyah nyah nyah nyah nyah, Donald.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Satire is one of the best weapons of a free society!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ❤️ The Dark Crystal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love John Oliver, as always. I’ve appreciated how particularly elegant his hands are in this era of baby fists.
And just to share: nice article featuring Mr. Hunky Justin Trudeau posing for prom pics in his running shorts. YASSS. I wonder if he’s worried about his remaining battery life?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/justin-trudeau-photobombs-a-prom-which-automatically-makes-him-king_us_5922e306e4b03b485cb31fee?mff&ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure these are Ariel Winter’s goal thights too.
Her body is photoshoped here, she doesn’t look like this at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse