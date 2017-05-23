Duchess Kate wore an amazing £1,500 Rochas dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

Wow, this is a great example of “When Duchess Kate’s Theme-Dressing Goes Right.” Kate loves to theme dress, so when attending the annual Chelsea Flower Show, she usually chooses to wear something resembling a plant. To be fair, most women attending the flower show do the same thing – there are always so many floral-patterned dresses at the Chelsea Flower Show! But this feels like the first time I’ve ever had to give Kate an appreciative slow-clap for getting it dead-right. Kate attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday – the day before it opened to the general public – in this £1,500 Rochas dress. That is insanely expensive for this dress, but this is one of first times where I have to say… Charles’ money was well-spent on this piece. It’s gorgeous and flattering on her. She looks fantastic in green.
Apparently, Kate loves flowers and gardening and she grows her own potatoes???
Just two days after celebrating her sister Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to James Matthews, Princess Kate was back to business as she joined Queen Elizabeth for the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday. During her visit, Kate toured several of the garden exhibits and saw the special “William and Catherine Rose,” which was named in 2012 following the couple’s royal wedding.
Kate, who has revealed her royal green thumb in the past (she likes to grow potatoes in her garden at home!), admired the display alongside other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie, who also attended Middleton’s big wedding bash on Saturday. And Kate proved she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty — as she ate a tomato off the floor.
BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans offered the royal a cherry tomato from his Radio Two “taste garden” at the show. And despite dropping it on the decking, the down-to-earth princess was happy to pop it in her mouth.
“It’s delicious and sweet,” she told Evans. And while on the BBC Radio 2 show itself, she added: “I loved it. I’m just getting into gardening with the children.”
The royal family has their own expansive kitchen garden at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they grow asparagus. But Kate revealed she has had to teach Prince George, 3, not to eat the foxgloves [wild flowers] — as they’re poisonous.
Describing her own growing efforts, she said: “It makes such a difference when you take it from the ground.”
George runs around and tries to eat foxglove??? Whoa. Foxglove is digitalis, which can be very dangerous. I wonder if Kate really does spend a lot of time in her kitchen garden or if she has people for that. I also wonder if Kate is truly as earthy as she’s been vibing lately. First she was talking about how she always wanted to be a farmer, and now she’s talking about how much she loves her kitchen garden? Where’s the girl who used to live in London and fall out of nightclubs all through her 20s???
The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge have toured Britain's World famous Chelsea Flower Show. #9Today pic.twitter.com/n3NF9RNlzA
— The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 22, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I have to disagree.
IMO, that’s not a dress a 35-year-old woman should wear. It’s a frumpy frock and it ages her.
Duchess has worn this before, right? In one of the pictures released for Prince George’s 1st birthday and the little cutie is chasing a butterfly. She and Prince William are smiling at George as he reaches for a butterfly.
No, that was a different dress.
http://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/galleries/x701/52097.jpg
That dress is much nicer. While I appreciate the great hair, and the appropriate length (for bending down and looking at the flowers), this dress is matronly with the high neck. Makes her look more broad-chested than she already is with her inverted triangle shape. Also, that “flounce” halfway down the skirt…just no. (And for the money this schmata costs, the pattern should’ve been lined up between the dress and the flounce, IMO).
Otherwise, kudos for the nice hair, and she does seem to be engaged while there 😊💐🍃🌷
Not the same. And look at the belt high above – too much flouncy material on her dieted bones.
HM Is TQ beutiful! Countess Sophie, the York Princess all look lovely. Princess Bea even wore flats.
.
It’s another Busia dress, like her dress on Saturday. Too old.
Yeah, both dresses don’t do her any favors.
Agree, it’s a granny dress. It might have looked better if it was cut to just below the knee. The print isn’t too bad, though.
Agreed. The dress isn’t flattering, and the color doesn’t do her any favors. I do like that she has her hair pulled off her face, so thumbs up for that I guess.
I think the color is okay but the rest .. well yeah. I agree with the hair part.
+1 for frumpy. And too expensive for a matronly sundress.
And that frumpy dress costs ₤1500, unbelievable.
Yeah, don’t like it either. It’s too dowdy. Dangit, how hard is it to find a beautiful floral dress? This is like the easiest fashion task ever! Also, plenty of people partied and lived in cities when they were in their 20s, and then they stopped. It’s called growing up.
Eww, I disagree, too. It’s too dark and dowdy.
That dress is atrocious.
This times ten. Charles has been had.
Gonna say it. Other than the weird seaming at the hip (looks a bit ruffly), I like it. I’d have really liked it if it just flowed without the weird seamy thing.
So where is this amazing dress? ; )
Agreed. I thought it was a sarcastic header. That dress is so frumpy. My 96 year old grandma would look great in it.
I think it looks”wonky?” In the shoulders and chest area. Like it doesn’t quite fit right.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I just can’t with her makeup, she always looks like she fell into a rouge box.
Too much blush, too much eyeshadow. Kate should really take a leaf from her sister’s book and tone down the harsh makeup. I think it would do wonders for her.
She should hire a makeup artist she’s just not good with makeup. Her mother looks the same, guess she learned it from her.
She would look better/younger if she would stop with the rouge, it’s always too much.
Pretty dress.
I spent my 20′s partying and my 30′s gardening, in my 40′s I mostly admire the gardener’s work.
That was a good one.
In my 40′s I point stich roses. They stay fresh a bit longer-it saves me a lot of gardening…
Yea, I did plenty of falling in my 20s. And I like the IDEA of having a kitchen garden.
Meh, she looks dull. I only like the earrings.
I like them too but I don’t think they go with the dress: green and green. For someone who was an accessories buyer at Jigsaw, it’s shocking how lame she is with them.
That dress is grim. She’s about 50 years too young for it.
I like it and I love her hair too, it looks very pretty and appropriate.
…Amazing? Really? Colour me completely underwhelmed.
Not really a fan of her outfit with the waistbelt (?) almost under her breasts. Looks strange.
I noticed that, too! It was riding up above the waist of the dress. Definitely should’ve been tacked down to the dress’s waistline, or had threaded belt loops to keep it in place.
I could find the same at Goodwill (and I love me vintage-y dresses at a cheap price) but unless I reconstruct it to make it more wearable, I say there is nothing amazing in this 80′s frock.
Odd the way on Catherine’s dress that the belt is above the waistband, doesn’t look right.
For 1,500 the dress should be better constructed than it is.
What a letdown after the headline. She looks better than normal because she gave her ridiculous hairpiece a day off. The dress is just okay. She looks fine, not amazing.
Did she get Botox? She’s sort of raising her eyebrows in one of the photos, but her forehead lines aren’t there. If so, good for her – it’s subtle.
Kate is no stranger to Botox and fillers.
You can see how frozen her face is in this video she made a few months ago. Her lips move and she blinks but the blinking almost surprised me because everything else is SO frozen.
http://www.eadt.co.uk/news/watch-duchess-of-cambridge-kate-middleton-s-video-message-to-launch-children-s-hospice-week-1-5028079
does anyone else think her face looks weird when she smiles? i noticed it yesterday. it’s like her cheeks are pushing back against her lips and won’t let them widen. is this a fillers issue?
This happened to me once. Got Botox to lift the corners of my mouth. Cured my resting bitch face but made me unable to smile properly. Can’t have it all! It’ll wear off in 3-5 months…
I feel like we are looking at different dresses.
Not a very flattering look, this cap sleeve mid/tea length dress is very dowdy looking.
She is trying so hard to raise her eyebrows but they refuse to move, resulting in mad grin as if she was about to eat everyone around her alive.
she looks exhausted. I do like that dress.
Your not alone, I like it too. She should ease off the blush though.
Have to respectfully disagree; yes, she looks like a grown up, the hair isn’t flying in her face but that dress is ugly. Like the print, hate the cut, especially the neck & sleeves. The bar is set so low for her.
Kate need to get her father in law’s money back from the purchase of this ugly dress. I was on a IG account that’s dedicated to royals from all over. Those other royal women looked great I seen 40 and 50 year old royals dressed better than Kate. I know age doesn’t dictate style but I’m saying they didn’t have on the frump wear that Kate “a young hot royal” always wears.
See I think the true Kate is a loner homebody that probably loves to garden and do things like that. Also explains the lack of friends and outside interests. I think the clubbing Kate in the girlfriend years was doing what mommy told her to do…chasing William in the clubs being the perfect girlfriend (or so she thought).
Yes-I get the feeling that she likes being home cooking, doing some art and photography and hanging out with her family. Which is great-except of course she needs to step up her working since besides just marrying her prince, she took on a job.
I’ve nothing against the dress BUT can that waistband be any higher up her waist? That looks ridiculous.
Let me guess – everyone hates it?
It’s not my style but it looks nice on her. As for the comments about her clubbing and now gardening, I also spent most of my 20s running around partying. Now I’m 33, married and with two small children. I no longer run around staying out all night drinking. I know not everyone “settles down” but doing the same things I did 10 years ago no longer appeals to me. For me it was part of growing up.
Me too! I am 33 and the mom of 3. I partied a lot in my 20/, but now I mostly stay at home with my kids and while I don’t garden, I have taken up knitting and canning. I think it’s normal for interests to change.
You’re joking, right? What a frumpy dress. That crew neckline looks so awkward on her bony chest. The length is awkward too. And again with the high waistline.
She usually dresses 10 years beyond her years. Don’t rush it, IMO – aging will come soon enough. A little more youthful would help. Or is she trying to go the “respectability/maturity” image route… the color is flattering. And ONCE AGAIN, supremely boring shoe choice. No flair.
I also used to fall out of nightclubs in my twenties, but in my thirties i have gotten married and had kids and while i still like a night out, I would also love to live on a farm. Which is something I NEVER thought I would say when i was younger, but something about growing up has made me yearn for quieter times, and being surrounded by nature.
She looks good here and the hair is controlled. The only dull repeat are the shoes. She’s really reluctant to try new styles like her hair. The green colour is nice on her and the dress fits her properly. Could it be Kate has finally found herself a decent stylist?
LOL well I guess I’m definitely in the minority. I like this dress. But no one has ever accused me of being super fashionable.
If this dress had been sleeveless, with a square neck, it would have been lovely with the full skirt. It’s always the sleeves, she always messes up with dowdy sleeves.
Theme dressing is rather juvenile. The dress is not her worst look but it is matronly. The waist bands on her clothes are getting higher and higher and now look totally ridiculous. On a positive, her hair looked good tied back and not flopping all over her face and other people.
Does foxglove grow wild where Amner Hall is located? Although it sometimes reseeds, it has to be planted intentionally where I live. At almost age 4 George seems a little old to be eating flowers and lots of things can cause problems if eaten besides foxglove (which is toxic.) I’d worry more about Charlotte and Lupo (but I guess Charlotte is never “naughty”). I’d get rid of foxglove in my garden myself if I were Kate.
I’d never have guessed this dress originally retailed for over $2600! I agree the waistline is a mess. But the belt rides up on the model just like it does on Kate, exposing the seam connecting the bodice and skirt. I don’t understand the company using that shot of the model but I guess it’s truth in advertising!
Like Kate’s hair, hate the clashing green earrings. Doesn’t she own any plain hoops?
