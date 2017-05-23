Duchess Kate wore an amazing £1,500 Rochas dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

Wow, this is a great example of “When Duchess Kate’s Theme-Dressing Goes Right.” Kate loves to theme dress, so when attending the annual Chelsea Flower Show, she usually chooses to wear something resembling a plant. To be fair, most women attending the flower show do the same thing – there are always so many floral-patterned dresses at the Chelsea Flower Show! But this feels like the first time I’ve ever had to give Kate an appreciative slow-clap for getting it dead-right. Kate attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday – the day before it opened to the general public – in this £1,500 Rochas dress. That is insanely expensive for this dress, but this is one of first times where I have to say… Charles’ money was well-spent on this piece. It’s gorgeous and flattering on her. She looks fantastic in green.

Apparently, Kate loves flowers and gardening and she grows her own potatoes???

Just two days after celebrating her sister Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to James Matthews, Princess Kate was back to business as she joined Queen Elizabeth for the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday. During her visit, Kate toured several of the garden exhibits and saw the special “William and Catherine Rose,” which was named in 2012 following the couple’s royal wedding.

Kate, who has revealed her royal green thumb in the past (she likes to grow potatoes in her garden at home!), admired the display alongside other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie, who also attended Middleton’s big wedding bash on Saturday. And Kate proved she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty — as she ate a tomato off the floor.

BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans offered the royal a cherry tomato from his Radio Two “taste garden” at the show. And despite dropping it on the decking, the down-to-earth princess was happy to pop it in her mouth.

“It’s delicious and sweet,” she told Evans. And while on the BBC Radio 2 show itself, she added: “I loved it. I’m just getting into gardening with the children.”

The royal family has their own expansive kitchen garden at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they grow asparagus. But Kate revealed she has had to teach Prince George, 3, not to eat the foxgloves [wild flowers] — as they’re poisonous.

Describing her own growing efforts, she said: “It makes such a difference when you take it from the ground.”

[From People]

George runs around and tries to eat foxglove??? Whoa. Foxglove is digitalis, which can be very dangerous. I wonder if Kate really does spend a lot of time in her kitchen garden or if she has people for that. I also wonder if Kate is truly as earthy as she’s been vibing lately. First she was talking about how she always wanted to be a farmer, and now she’s talking about how much she loves her kitchen garden? Where’s the girl who used to live in London and fall out of nightclubs all through her 20s???

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

  1. AfricanBoy says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I have to disagree.

    IMO, that’s not a dress a 35-year-old woman should wear. It’s a frumpy frock and it ages her.

    Reply
  2. guest says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:29 am

    So where is this amazing dress? ; )

    Reply
  3. IMO says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I just can’t with her makeup, she always looks like she fell into a rouge box.

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Pretty dress.

    I spent my 20′s partying and my 30′s gardening, in my 40′s I mostly admire the gardener’s work.

    Reply
  5. isakka says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Meh, she looks dull. I only like the earrings.

    Reply
  6. Jennifer says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:33 am

    That dress is grim. She’s about 50 years too young for it.

    Reply
  7. mellie says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I like it and I love her hair too, it looks very pretty and appropriate.

    Reply
  8. Vox says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:36 am

    …Amazing? Really? Colour me completely underwhelmed.

    Reply
  9. Indira says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Not really a fan of her outfit with the waistbelt (?) almost under her breasts. Looks strange.

    Reply
  10. trollontheloose says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I could find the same at Goodwill (and I love me vintage-y dresses at a cheap price) but unless I reconstruct it to make it more wearable, I say there is nothing amazing in this 80′s frock.

    Reply
  11. eXo says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Odd the way on Catherine’s dress that the belt is above the waistband, doesn’t look right.

    Reply
  12. Naptime says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:51 am

    What a letdown after the headline. She looks better than normal because she gave her ridiculous hairpiece a day off. The dress is just okay. She looks fine, not amazing.

    Reply
  13. Sofia says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Did she get Botox? She’s sort of raising her eyebrows in one of the photos, but her forehead lines aren’t there. If so, good for her – it’s subtle.

    Reply
  14. jeanne says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:58 am

    does anyone else think her face looks weird when she smiles? i noticed it yesterday. it’s like her cheeks are pushing back against her lips and won’t let them widen. is this a fillers issue?

    Reply
  15. Dorothy#1 says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I feel like we are looking at different dresses.

    Reply
  16. sarri says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Not a very flattering look, this cap sleeve mid/tea length dress is very dowdy looking.

    Reply
  17. mew says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:00 am

    She is trying so hard to raise her eyebrows but they refuse to move, resulting in mad grin as if she was about to eat everyone around her alive.

    Reply
  18. yiza says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:03 am

    she looks exhausted. I do like that dress.

    Reply
  19. cindyp says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Have to respectfully disagree; yes, she looks like a grown up, the hair isn’t flying in her face but that dress is ugly. Like the print, hate the cut, especially the neck & sleeves. The bar is set so low for her.

    Reply
  20. PettyRiperton says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Kate need to get her father in law’s money back from the purchase of this ugly dress. I was on a IG account that’s dedicated to royals from all over. Those other royal women looked great I seen 40 and 50 year old royals dressed better than Kate. I know age doesn’t dictate style but I’m saying they didn’t have on the frump wear that Kate “a young hot royal” always wears.

    Reply
  21. Adele Dazeem says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:09 am

    See I think the true Kate is a loner homebody that probably loves to garden and do things like that. Also explains the lack of friends and outside interests. I think the clubbing Kate in the girlfriend years was doing what mommy told her to do…chasing William in the clubs being the perfect girlfriend (or so she thought).

    Reply
    • Cynical Ann says:
      May 23, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Yes-I get the feeling that she likes being home cooking, doing some art and photography and hanging out with her family. Which is great-except of course she needs to step up her working since besides just marrying her prince, she took on a job.

      Reply
  22. Prince says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I’ve nothing against the dress BUT can that waistband be any higher up her waist? That looks ridiculous.

    Reply
  23. spidey says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Let me guess – everyone hates it?

    Reply
  24. Kat says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:36 am

    It’s not my style but it looks nice on her. As for the comments about her clubbing and now gardening, I also spent most of my 20s running around partying. Now I’m 33, married and with two small children. I no longer run around staying out all night drinking. I know not everyone “settles down” but doing the same things I did 10 years ago no longer appeals to me. For me it was part of growing up.

    Reply
  25. Anitas says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:01 am

    You’re joking, right? What a frumpy dress. That crew neckline looks so awkward on her bony chest. The length is awkward too. And again with the high waistline.

    Reply
  26. khaveman says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:01 am

    She usually dresses 10 years beyond her years. Don’t rush it, IMO – aging will come soon enough. A little more youthful would help. Or is she trying to go the “respectability/maturity” image route… the color is flattering. And ONCE AGAIN, supremely boring shoe choice. No flair.

    Reply
  27. Sam says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I also used to fall out of nightclubs in my twenties, but in my thirties i have gotten married and had kids and while i still like a night out, I would also love to live on a farm. Which is something I NEVER thought I would say when i was younger, but something about growing up has made me yearn for quieter times, and being surrounded by nature.

    Reply
  28. Citresse says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She looks good here and the hair is controlled. The only dull repeat are the shoes. She’s really reluctant to try new styles like her hair. The green colour is nice on her and the dress fits her properly. Could it be Kate has finally found herself a decent stylist?

    Reply
  29. Delta Juliet says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:11 am

    LOL well I guess I’m definitely in the minority. I like this dress. But no one has ever accused me of being super fashionable.

    I like the fact that she did something with her hair as well.

    Reply
  30. seesittellsit says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:21 am

    If this dress had been sleeveless, with a square neck, it would have been lovely with the full skirt. It’s always the sleeves, she always messes up with dowdy sleeves.

    Reply
  31. Cerys says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Theme dressing is rather juvenile. The dress is not her worst look but it is matronly. The waist bands on her clothes are getting higher and higher and now look totally ridiculous. On a positive, her hair looked good tied back and not flopping all over her face and other people.

    Reply
  32. Lizabeth says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Does foxglove grow wild where  Amner Hall is located? Although it sometimes reseeds, it has to be planted intentionally where I live. At almost age 4 George seems a little old to be eating flowers and lots of things can cause problems if eaten besides foxglove (which is toxic.) I’d worry more about Charlotte and Lupo (but I guess Charlotte is never “naughty”). I’d get rid of foxglove in my garden myself if I were Kate.

    I’d never have guessed this dress originally retailed for over $2600! I agree the waistline is a mess. But the belt rides up on the model just like it does on Kate, exposing the seam connecting the bodice and skirt. I don’t understand the company using that shot of the model but I guess it’s truth in advertising!  

    Like Kate’s hair, hate the clashing green earrings. Doesn’t she own any plain hoops?

    Reply

