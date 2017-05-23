Duchess Kate wore an amazing £1,500 Rochas dress at the Chelsea Flower Show

Wow, this is a great example of “When Duchess Kate’s Theme-Dressing Goes Right.” Kate loves to theme dress, so when attending the annual Chelsea Flower Show, she usually chooses to wear something resembling a plant. To be fair, most women attending the flower show do the same thing – there are always so many floral-patterned dresses at the Chelsea Flower Show! But this feels like the first time I’ve ever had to give Kate an appreciative slow-clap for getting it dead-right. Kate attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday – the day before it opened to the general public – in this £1,500 Rochas dress. That is insanely expensive for this dress, but this is one of first times where I have to say… Charles’ money was well-spent on this piece. It’s gorgeous and flattering on her. She looks fantastic in green.

Apparently, Kate loves flowers and gardening and she grows her own potatoes???

Just two days after celebrating her sister Pippa Middleton‘s wedding to James Matthews, Princess Kate was back to business as she joined Queen Elizabeth for the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday. During her visit, Kate toured several of the garden exhibits and saw the special “William and Catherine Rose,” which was named in 2012 following the couple’s royal wedding. Kate, who has revealed her royal green thumb in the past (she likes to grow potatoes in her garden at home!), admired the display alongside other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie, who also attended Middleton’s big wedding bash on Saturday. And Kate proved she’s not afraid to get her hands dirty — as she ate a tomato off the floor. BBC Radio 2 host Chris Evans offered the royal a cherry tomato from his Radio Two “taste garden” at the show. And despite dropping it on the decking, the down-to-earth princess was happy to pop it in her mouth. “It’s delicious and sweet,” she told Evans. And while on the BBC Radio 2 show itself, she added: “I loved it. I’m just getting into gardening with the children.” The royal family has their own expansive kitchen garden at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they grow asparagus. But Kate revealed she has had to teach Prince George, 3, not to eat the foxgloves [wild flowers] — as they’re poisonous. Describing her own growing efforts, she said: “It makes such a difference when you take it from the ground.”

George runs around and tries to eat foxglove??? Whoa. Foxglove is digitalis, which can be very dangerous. I wonder if Kate really does spend a lot of time in her kitchen garden or if she has people for that. I also wonder if Kate is truly as earthy as she’s been vibing lately. First she was talking about how she always wanted to be a farmer, and now she’s talking about how much she loves her kitchen garden? Where’s the girl who used to live in London and fall out of nightclubs all through her 20s???

