Ariana Grande suspends world tour following terrorist attack at her concert

Soon after Ariana Grande finished her concert in Manchester, England last night, two explosions rang out in the Manchester Arena. We now know that at least one suicide bomber detonated an explosive device within the arena. Twenty-two people died and there are 59 people reporting injuries, some from the bomb and some from the stampede to leave the arena. Witnesses say that the bomb went off in the foyer of the arena as people were leaving.

Ariana has “indefinitely suspended her world tour” in the wake of the bombing. She was scheduled to perform in London tomorrow but that show is canceled, and the entire European leg of her tour is being put on hold. Her manager, Scooter Braun, made a statement: “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.” Ariana was reportedly “in hysterics” after the bombing. Late last night, she tweeted this:

She has nothing to apologize for, but I understand the guilt she must be feeling. That’s the whole point of these kinds of terrorist attacks, they want you to feel guilty for doing normal things, like going to a concert or having dinner with friends or what have you. The fact that alleged terrorists struck a concert which was mostly full of Ariana Grande’s core audience of young girls and young women says a lot about what terrorists find dangerous these days. Ariana is a dangerous woman because she doesn’t apologize for being a woman, for being sexual, for being political. Her fans are dangerous women because they like Ariana Grande.

Other artists sent their thoughts and prayers to Manchester and Ariana:

124 Responses to “Ariana Grande suspends world tour following terrorist attack at her concert”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I hate to say it but my first thought was: “What will Donald Trump say/tweet about this terrorist attack?”.

    It’s just because we all know he likes to use terrorist attacks for his hate/fear campaign.

  2. Swak says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Prayers going out to all those affected by this horrific act.

  3. Dtab says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:38 am

    How can the world be so beautiful and so ugly at the same time….This was done to hurt kids…so sad

  4. Mia4s says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I don’t have the words for this. This was a concert full of children. The perpetrator was a monster, a waste of molecules, end of story.

  5. astrid says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:41 am

    broke my heart this morning to read the news stories

  6. Tila says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I am a mancunian and the kindness shown from my fellow Manchester residents has been heart warming. People have opened their homes and free taxi services are uniting families. One of my friends was at the concert and is still missing. Praying we find him soon and prayers to the people that lost loved ones. Thanks for this post, Kaiser.

    • Sixer says:
      May 23, 2017 at 7:45 am

      Solidarity and sympathies, Tila. I saw the reports of taxi drivers giving free rides, and people bringing food and water for the emergency services and offering rooms for the night. Mancunians are great. Also, the homeless man who rushed in and held an injured woman (she died) so that she wasn’t alone.

      • Miranda says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:36 am

        Oh my God, that report about the homeless man. I was reading the news and just shaking my head in disbelief, and that’s the story that finally brought on the tears. Apparently he also comforted a little girl whose mother was killed. That was a beautiful thing he did, and I hope someone will help him out and improve his situation now.

      • Tila says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:49 am

        Everyone is shaken and the inevitable attacks on people with anything from head scarves to a brown hued skin tone have begun. We are the most multi cultural integrated left leaning city in the UK outside of London. It’s messed up.
        This will not break us – ‘ This is Manchester, we do things differently round here’.

      • Sixer says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:56 am

        That report about the homeless guy, and a Manchester rabbi talking about interfaith initiatives while his voice was breaking are the two things that have made me cry today.

      • Miranda says:
        May 23, 2017 at 9:16 am

        It makes me so sick that the attacks on Muslims and other minorities do, indeed, seem inevitable.

        As a lifelong New Yorker, I will never forget the way my amazing city came together after 9/11, and I hope for the same for all of you. Stay strong and show the world what your city stands for!

    • Lightpurple says:
      May 23, 2017 at 7:51 am

      I pray your friend is safe.

      Mancurians showed amazing kindness and strength last night, so quickly offering their homes and taxi services. Look for the helpers, there is good in this world.

    • Lozface says:
      May 23, 2017 at 7:55 am

      My thoughts are with each and every one of you and your fellow Mancunians.

      I have struggled all day with watching this unfold. Beautiful, innocent and bright young lives taken so cowardly and barbarically.

      I hope you hear from your friend soon and he is safe and well.

    • bluhare says:
      May 23, 2017 at 9:11 am

      I was born and raised a stone’s throw from Manchester and, while not exactly in my back yard it was in my neighbour’s back yard which is the same.

      I am amazed at the resiliency and kindness of everyone in Manchester. And I hope Ariana Grande can find some of the same resiliency to help her cope with what must be an awful, awful feeling.

  7. Sixer says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:42 am

    How could anybody target CHILDREN?

    These big stadium events are rites of passage for little kids and tweens. They get so excited for days and days before going to their first one. And the parents of some of the slightly older ones were stuck outside, waiting to pick them up. Kids trying to find parents. Parents trying to find kids. Imagine.

    • detritus says:
      May 23, 2017 at 7:47 am

      For some it would have been their first concert, or first event alone. It’s horrifying on so many levels.

    • hhhh says:
      May 23, 2017 at 7:54 am

      The real question is: how can you target people? I don’t subscribe to this idea that it’s worse when children die. It’s terrible when people are killed. Period.

      • Annetommy says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:32 am

        I think it is worse hhhh. Even the warped minds of the bombers can’t argue that children in any way contributed to the events that allegedly motivate the bombers. Children have no political agency. They are totally innocent of even the most passive participation in wars. No child voted for war. Not that I am suggesting adults who may have are in any way culpable for this. Children also have their whole lives ahead of them. At least some of us have managed to have life experiences. Last but not least, and it hardly bears thinking about, adults are at least a little more equipped than children if they are dying in fear and pain. To put a child through that is inconceivably vile. I hate even typing those words. RIP to all who lost their lives.

      • Esmom says:
        May 23, 2017 at 9:03 am

        Annetommy, well said. RIP indeed. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester.

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      May 23, 2017 at 7:55 am

      Well, that’s the point, isn’t it? To inflict maximum pain and damage and go for the weakest targets. How much more terror and fear can you inflict? I honestly don’t think this is about women or what Ariana Grande stands for. It’s about showing us that they can get anyone anywhere any time, even innocent kids having fun. And there is nothing we can do about it. Which of course we can’t accept – who could? – and will from now on think twice about letting our kids go to their first concert. Or festival. Or theme park. Or Christmas market.

      As detritus said, this is just so horrifying on so many levels. And that was the point.

    • Nyawira says:
      May 23, 2017 at 8:04 am

      They targeted it precisely because it a Western “rite of passage” they disapprove of. They don’t think little girls should be out late dancing to love songs. But then again they don’t think little girls should be out at all,

      This guy wasn’t a monster. Thats the easy dismissal I’m seeing everywhere. This what happens when you dehumanise a group. It becomes easy to put your narrow interests ahead of their right to life. This guy did it. And when we shrug at drones hitting wedding parties in far off distant lands, we do it too. It’s complicated. Thats all.

      • A says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:21 am

        I agree but I don’t think it was because it was a rite of passage. I think the logic was more an eye for an eye. It’s all horrible and I don’t know how the world, as a collective, will ever come back from these last few years. It’s beyond the point of return now.

      • teacakes says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:31 am

        @Nyawira – mte to everything you said. That is how those people think and it’s also on us to not take the easy way out with the dimissal.

      • ncboudicca says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:34 am

        I don’t know if we can ascribe any kind of logic to terrorists’ actions, other than knowing the point is to scare us and make us live in fear. I don’t think those little boys playing in the youth football (soccer) tournament in Baghdad last year were doing anything “western” and yet they were targeted, too. Targets are merely places where enough people are around, doing something completely innocuous as part of their daily lives. That’s how they get inside our heads.

        RIP Saffie Rose Roussos, 8 yrs old. :-( Today will not be a good day.

      • A says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:44 am

        @NCBoudicca I meant reasoning. Of course logic has nothing to do with something this heartless, the word escaped me.

      • Kitten says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:47 am

        “Targets are merely places where enough people are around, doing something completely innocuous as part of their daily lives.”

        This completely. That is the goal of terrorism: to strike fear in the hearts of people while they go about their lives, to make them feel that NOWHERE is safe. Whether it’s happening in a mall, at a sporting event, at a concert, on the subway, on a busy tourist-y bridge—none of these places are particularly relevant beyond the fact that these are gathering points for large groups of people.

        Sending thoughts and positive vibes to the people of Manchester and the victims’ families. Tragic, awful, horrendous…none of these words seem appropriate in terms of describing the magnitude of this tragedy. So sick of this shit.

      • Sixer says:
        May 23, 2017 at 9:17 am

        I take the point about bombs and drones. And I honestly don’t shrug. And I’m not a great believer in objective evil, so take the monster point also.

        But I disagree with the us and them characterisation. We don’t know for sure yet, but it’s highly likely this is domestic terrorism, not some foreign “other” force. The perp will likely prove to be a British national, at least second gen, or as likely, even third or fourth.

        I don’t give much credence to organised fifth column tinfoil hattery either, but when we have members of our population so disaffected or so vulnerable to radicalisation that some of them blow up children at concerts and others assassinate pro-refugee politicians in the street in broad daylight, then I am lost for words or adequate explanations.

    • Veronica says:
      May 23, 2017 at 8:22 am

      That’s what the point of a terrorist attack is. Your city isn’t safe. You aren’t safe. Your children aren’t safe. You are made to be afraid of everything and anything around you; fear controls your every action and thought.

    • Shambles says:
      May 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

      Exactly, Sixer. This is what truly shatters my heart. I think back to the people we lost in the Orlando nightclub shooting, people who were in the one space where they could truly be themselves. This brings back those types of feelings. Children, teens, and young adults who just wanted to listen to music me have a good time. There’s a certain purity about it, and then violence was brought into the space. It’s horrifying. All we can do is move forward, boldly choosing love over fear, and using the heavy shit as fuel. May we take this tragedy and turn it into more light. More peace.

  8. Zapp Brannigan says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I have family living in Manchester and have been many times, it is truly a city of great spirit and humour and everyone I have met in my visits there have been warm and welcoming. Love and prayers to all this morning. Just no other words really.

  9. Lulu says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:44 am

    This just breaks my heart. I remember growing up here in the cloud of the IRA , and now we have a whole other generation growing up with this , and there really is no defence against these lone wolf attacks . God, it just makes you want to never let your kids out of your sight .

  10. Suki says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Absolutely disgusting. I feel angry at the world this morning. My heart goes out to the families and people of Manchester. X

  11. Lolo86lf says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    It is very hard to understand how a human being can bring himself/herself to do something so horrible. he must have been brainwashed to death.

  12. detritus says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I can’t remember the last time there was a concert attack of this magnitude. Poor victims and poor Ari.
    I disagree though, they aren’t scared of us, that would require some modicum respect. They are hitting the men where it hurts, their innnocent daughters, their children.

  13. jwoolman says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I doubt that it had anything to do with the person giving the concert, if that’s any comfort to the people involved in the show. It was just a convenient large gathering. Just another pointless mass murder, traumatizing everybody else.

    But Grande does need to deal with the shock before continuing to tour. Survivor’s guilt can be part of it. Good luck to everyone.

  14. Debbydoo says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I live about a mile or so away from the arena and after experiencing the IRA bombs in the 1990s and the other recent terrorist attacks, I thought I had seen it all. I’m so shocked today, they (the police have arrested another person in South Manchester) came into my backyard and blew up a load of kids. Apparently, the bomb contained nuts and bolts to cause more damage. They targeted this concert knowing there would be young girls and boys there. MY backyard. Even the IRA on 15 June 1996 had the decency to give a warning. I’m furious. I daren’t say anything else as I’m struggling to write without using expletives.

    I feel desperately sorry for Ariane Grande. Whatever you may think of her, she has been caught up in a terrorist attack. I hope she and everybody else caught up in this are able to get the help they need. I hope those who died, an 18 year old girl being the first to be named, are able to rest in peace. Their poor poor families. And damn to hell the idiot who did this. I hope they never release his name.

    Edit: The young lady’s name is Georgina Callendar. She was 18. Eighteen.

    Reply
  15. Brunswickstoval says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:48 am

    My kids go to these concerts. One direction, Justin Bieber. I can’t believe this. It’s never crossed my mind something like this cpuls happen.

    My heart aches for the parents who can’t contact their children. I honestly can imagine no worse pain.

    Reply
  16. grabbyhands says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I kept hoping against hope that whatever happened was unrelated to terror or an act of any one person, but it looks like they finally have an arrest. The only remotely bright spot is that so far no terror organization has claimed responsibility, although that won’t stop Theresa May, 45 and all their little cronies from exploiting this tragedy to push their agendas.

    Those poor kids. The beauty and escape that music offers is more necessary than ever these days and to have this happen AGAIN is just….I don’t have words.

  17. teacakes says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:53 am

    It’s horrific and cruel and I still can’t fathom that the scum who did this deliberately targeted children.

  18. Paris says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:55 am

    This is so awful!

  19. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I’m always concerned something like this will happen. It’s heartbreaking, but it also makes me incredibly angry at the POS’ behind this. When your religion or religious leaders interpret & direct you to kill people, it’s time to leave the “church”. I’m talking about radical extremists from any religion.

    It just kills me because religion is supposed to be about love & light…yet people turn it into hate & death & darkness.

    For many of these kids, it may have been their first time at a concert. It’s so awful. And as a person that has struggled with PTSD for decades, I know some will have that to face now.

    My heart goes out to them all 💞 To the commenter above, I truly hope your friend is safe and sound.

  20. Nicole says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Was so heartbroken by this. Concerts are a place of joy and fun and this night ripped that from so many. Most of the casualties are children under 18. Awful and apparently AG is hysterical (understable) by the attack hence canceling the tour. My heart is sad for her and every single person in that arena.
    There is NO god that justifies taking a life. I’m friends with people across the religious spectrum and they would all say the same. The one thing we cannot give into is hate which is what right winged asshats don’t understand. All that does is galvanize more terrorists. When we hate and give into fear they win. Manchester showed its colors last night by banding together to help people connect, find places to stay and find rides home.
    Stay strong Manchester. Much love from NYC.

    • BJ says:
      May 23, 2017 at 8:33 am

      I just came online and the first victim I see is an eight year old girl named Saffie.Probably her first concert, her sister and mom are in the hospital.The article didn’t mention their conditions.Hopefully they will survive.
      RIP to all the victims who were murdered after attending a pop concert.

  21. Maya says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Even though I live in Britain, I too come from a war torn country.

    My family and I have seen unspeakable horrors but not a single one of us have ever felt the bitterness you feel.

    Your country is suffering because of people from your country.

    On one side, people like you attack western countries for interfering in your country’s civil war.

    On the other hand, you blame the same western countries for not doing enough.

    The worst you wrote is that you are actually okay with people dying because people around you die. What justice is that?

  22. Marianne says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:14 am

    And Im sure she not only feels guilt because of her fans that died and were injured, but she also probably has running through her head “If there had been delays with the concert, that could have been me right now”.

    Definitely scary.

  23. anna says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Turkey?

  24. Lucy says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Simply awful. For the victims, the injured, their families, Ariana and her team. I don’t know what to say.

  25. Lightpurple says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Prayers for Saffie Roussos, age 8 (yes, only 8 years old) and Georgina Callendar, age 18.

  26. serena says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Awful.. just awful, I don’t have any other words. I feel sorry for Ariana too, I hope she won’t feel guilty.

  27. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:44 am

    My heart goes out to the injured and the families of the injured and the dead, all their friends, the people of Manchester, and our British friends here. So sad, wasteful, infuriating, horrifying.

    As for Trump – while “evil loser” may be good enough a term, what is he – an evil loser himself – doing to promote peace? All his actions have been provocative, and his thinly staffed government is making his own country more vulnerable. No one sleeps well with him in office.

  28. Kate says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Sending all my love to Manchester. As a Parisian, this senseless tragedy hits close to home. And to think that when I saw Manchester trending on twitter, I thought it meants Antoine Griezman had signed with Man U. If only

  29. Micki says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I see my own children in a couple of years…it’s too horrible for words.

  30. CarrieUK says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:55 am

    For 16 years I lived in the centre of Manchester next to the MEN Arena, I’ve been to many many gigs there and I have always felt safe in Manchester.
    My heart is broken today, I have cried over and over for everyone involved, I can’t handle the thought of the kids at the gig, it’s just too much.
    I only moved away 4 years ago and I miss Manchester every day, my heart is there today x

  31. anonymous says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I seriously can go trough this anymore. I already been thought this, I almost got hit by a bullet once and I went to sleep with the nose of gun shootings every days back in the days in Africa. I am glad I escaped the situation but seing this happening in Europe makes me want to Kill myself because I really can go through the same shit again. I am so done with violence and massacre of innocent people.

  32. sarri says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:15 am

    *Comment to which I replied was deleted.

