Ariana Grande suspends world tour following terrorist attack at her concert

Soon after Ariana Grande finished her concert in Manchester, England last night, two explosions rang out in the Manchester Arena. We now know that at least one suicide bomber detonated an explosive device within the arena. Twenty-two people died and there are 59 people reporting injuries, some from the bomb and some from the stampede to leave the arena. Witnesses say that the bomb went off in the foyer of the arena as people were leaving.
Ariana has “indefinitely suspended her world tour” in the wake of the bombing. She was scheduled to perform in London tomorrow but that show is canceled, and the entire European leg of her tour is being put on hold. Her manager, Scooter Braun, made a statement: “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.” Ariana was reportedly “in hysterics” after the bombing. Late last night, she tweeted this:
broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
She has nothing to apologize for, but I understand the guilt she must be feeling. That’s the whole point of these kinds of terrorist attacks, they want you to feel guilty for doing normal things, like going to a concert or having dinner with friends or what have you. The fact that alleged terrorists struck a concert which was mostly full of Ariana Grande’s core audience of young girls and young women says a lot about what terrorists find dangerous these days. Ariana is a dangerous woman because she doesn’t apologize for being a woman, for being sexual, for being political. Her fans are dangerous women because they like Ariana Grande.
Other artists sent their thoughts and prayers to Manchester and Ariana:
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari
— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I hate to say it but my first thought was: “What will Donald Trump say/tweet about this terrorist attack?”.
It’s just because we all know he likes to use terrorist attacks for his hate/fear campaign.
Yes. Or what will Katie Hopkins say? Oh, too late. She already called for a “final solution”. Lovely.
You wouldn’t believe how many right wing American commentators suddenly have intimate knowledge of Manchester, too. I wish they’d eff off. We’ve got enough of those worms already, thanksverymuch.
Katie Hopkins is one scary woman, I often ask myself what has happened in her life that she hates everyone and everything.
Bloody woman. I complained to the radio station that employs her. Again.
Excuse me? She what???
Katie Hopkins is a special kind of horrible-there are two groups of people that rejoiced at these kind of terrorist attacks. Those that support them, and those that can’t wait for tragedies like this to exploit. Disgusting.
@KJA
Yep. Katie and Donald belong to the second group.
She said “we need a final solution”. Seriously.
KH sounds like a mentally disturbed person but also functional enough to court super ueber ultra low controversy. She KNOWS what she is doing/saying. And editors ENABLE her. I’d rather be in the company of rats.
@Pumpkin: The DM readers LOVE her, it’s disturbing.
I reported Hopkins twitter account, not that it seems to do much good.
Katie Hopkins, like Nigel Farage, are disgusting trolls who enjoy causing outrage because social politics is just one big game to them. They’re the same danger as Trump except Trump has dangerously low intellect and rationality while Hopkins and Farage have dangerously high levels of arrogance. They don’t think their hate speech will have any detrimental effect on the cosy little society they live in. They just like to play and push tensions like the sociopathic, overgrown children they are.
I read on Twitter he called them “evil losers”. Not a presidential comment.
I rolled my eyes so hard when I heard “evil losers” – he sounds like a little child.
He did.
Read also he didn’t want to use the term “monsters” because they want to be called that.
Yeah, he’s a real statesman, NOT.
Sending my heartfelt condolences to all in Manchester and praying for those who lost loved ones.
Well, broken clocks and all that.
Well it’s not like we’re in an age of intellectualism…
Evil losers. So like a 7th grader would speak
I rolled my eyes at that too but God knows he is perfectly able to identify a loser at the first sight, like when facing a mirror, that’s why I was not surprised by this remark.
As long as he didn’t make any assumptions about religion or national origin, that’s good enough for me. Yeah, he’s not eloquent and sounds like a 7th grader. But this is refreshingly restrained for Trump, so kudos to him.
Eloquent he was not.
My heart goes out to the people of Manchester today.
I could not sleep, thinking of parents waiting to hear from their kids.
Sixer and UK friends, I have read a lot about this awful Hopkins woman. What kind of influence or following does she have?
She has more notoriety as a professional offensive person than actual support. That said, the actual support may come from a minority but it is a minority that is a) higher in number than anyone would like, and b) extremely vocal.
She is the personification of a Daily Fail commenter.
She sounds like the UK’s Ann Coulter. Charming…
Is really the right place to bring the Trump hate train? We are all mad at this, he is human like all of us, geez.
I think the worst was that the concert was mostly for kids / young girls.
Um yes it is… Donald Trump is the president, a world leader, and he continuously uses these horrendous incidents as a means to create division, spew lies about minority groups, and even gloat about how “right” he is. He’s the one who brings the hate.
Sorry Nance but it the place, when we’re discussing disturbed a***holes.
I’m no Trump fan but I think ”evil losers” is an appropriate term in this case. Condolences to everyone in Manchester, what a hateful and callous attack
Patricia just out of interest what do you think he should have said..?
Clearly he would have been expected to comment, and while I think he is a joke of a man, it is actually quite refreshing to hear someone speak truthfully about how they feel, instead of the usual politician platitudes. He never made a reference to the possible religion of the bomber, just the fact that he was a terrorist, and while the term “evil loser” may not be the most eloquent of terms, it is pretty accurate.
+1000 Patricia.
@nance,are you serious? You must live under a rock if you think this is not the right time.
Absolutely horrible that this happened at a concert with so many children. It’s horrible everytime something like this happens and innocent people are killed and hurt
At first I thought about the lack of eloquence. Yet he is good at coming up with single word insults (however juvenile). In this case, cowards or losers seems to fit.
You’re hardly alone. My first thought was, “Let’s see how this tragedy gets manipulated to forward a xenophobic agenda.”
I’m avoiding twitter, the last time I saw a thread after the Westminster attack and had to school an idiot about terrorism.
Sending strength, love and prayers for Manchester, and for the world, as we are all affected by this, regardless of where we are from. ❤️✌🏻
Are you all really using an horrific event like this to throw political punches at Trump et al? How does that make you so different from them? It’s time to reflect, mourn, get back up and try to find a solution to these things.
Trump was one of the first things I thought of too. For now I’m just pleasantly surprised he hasn’t put a xenophobic or racist spin on it yet. His supporters probably will though.
Prayers going out to all those affected by this horrific act.
How can the world be so beautiful and so ugly at the same time….This was done to hurt kids…so sad
It’s just heartbreaking. Such senseless violence.
I know. When the NPR story popped up on my phone last night, I had this dizzying moment of “Ariana Grande? Why would anyone…OMG they were targeting little girls..” And my mind turned to all the times young women have been targets of these horrifying attacks just for little things like attending school.
I think Ariana Grande also has a fairly large gay fan base, so it was probably the perfect target in their hate-filled eyes.
The news is saying that the youngest victim was 8 years old. A little girl who was excited to see her idol lost her life. Jesus wept.
I don’t have the words for this. This was a concert full of children. The perpetrator was a monster, a waste of molecules, end of story.
broke my heart this morning to read the news stories
I am a mancunian and the kindness shown from my fellow Manchester residents has been heart warming. People have opened their homes and free taxi services are uniting families. One of my friends was at the concert and is still missing. Praying we find him soon and prayers to the people that lost loved ones. Thanks for this post, Kaiser.
Solidarity and sympathies, Tila. I saw the reports of taxi drivers giving free rides, and people bringing food and water for the emergency services and offering rooms for the night. Mancunians are great. Also, the homeless man who rushed in and held an injured woman (she died) so that she wasn’t alone.
Oh my God, that report about the homeless man. I was reading the news and just shaking my head in disbelief, and that’s the story that finally brought on the tears. Apparently he also comforted a little girl whose mother was killed. That was a beautiful thing he did, and I hope someone will help him out and improve his situation now.
Everyone is shaken and the inevitable attacks on people with anything from head scarves to a brown hued skin tone have begun. We are the most multi cultural integrated left leaning city in the UK outside of London. It’s messed up.
This will not break us – ‘ This is Manchester, we do things differently round here’.
That report about the homeless guy, and a Manchester rabbi talking about interfaith initiatives while his voice was breaking are the two things that have made me cry today.
It makes me so sick that the attacks on Muslims and other minorities do, indeed, seem inevitable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mancurians showed amazing kindness and strength last night, so quickly offering their homes and taxi services. Look for the helpers, there is good in this world.
My thoughts are with each and every one of you and your fellow Mancunians.
I have struggled all day with watching this unfold. Beautiful, innocent and bright young lives taken so cowardly and barbarically.
I hope you hear from your friend soon and he is safe and well.
It is said so often, but it is true. We see the worst and best of humanity.
I was born and raised a stone’s throw from Manchester and, while not exactly in my back yard it was in my neighbour’s back yard which is the same.
I am amazed at the resiliency and kindness of everyone in Manchester. And I hope Ariana Grande can find some of the same resiliency to help her cope with what must be an awful, awful feeling.
How could anybody target CHILDREN?
These big stadium events are rites of passage for little kids and tweens. They get so excited for days and days before going to their first one. And the parents of some of the slightly older ones were stuck outside, waiting to pick them up. Kids trying to find parents. Parents trying to find kids. Imagine.
For some it would have been their first concert, or first event alone. It’s horrifying on so many levels.
Exactly. Just as you think things can’t get any worse… they do.
The real question is: how can you target people? I don’t subscribe to this idea that it’s worse when children die. It’s terrible when people are killed. Period.
I think it is worse hhhh. Even the warped minds of the bombers can’t argue that children in any way contributed to the events that allegedly motivate the bombers. Children have no political agency. They are totally innocent of even the most passive participation in wars. No child voted for war. Not that I am suggesting adults who may have are in any way culpable for this. Children also have their whole lives ahead of them. At least some of us have managed to have life experiences. Last but not least, and it hardly bears thinking about, adults are at least a little more equipped than children if they are dying in fear and pain. To put a child through that is inconceivably vile. I hate even typing those words. RIP to all who lost their lives.
Annetommy, well said. RIP indeed. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester.
Well, that’s the point, isn’t it? To inflict maximum pain and damage and go for the weakest targets. How much more terror and fear can you inflict? I honestly don’t think this is about women or what Ariana Grande stands for. It’s about showing us that they can get anyone anywhere any time, even innocent kids having fun. And there is nothing we can do about it. Which of course we can’t accept – who could? – and will from now on think twice about letting our kids go to their first concert. Or festival. Or theme park. Or Christmas market.
As detritus said, this is just so horrifying on so many levels. And that was the point.
Yep. It just makes me want to cry.
I agree. I don’t think it was to punish people for attending her concert-it was to show how they don’t care and are willing to inflict pain on the most innocent. It’s so horrible and heart breaking.
They targeted it precisely because it a Western “rite of passage” they disapprove of. They don’t think little girls should be out late dancing to love songs. But then again they don’t think little girls should be out at all,
This guy wasn’t a monster. Thats the easy dismissal I’m seeing everywhere. This what happens when you dehumanise a group. It becomes easy to put your narrow interests ahead of their right to life. This guy did it. And when we shrug at drones hitting wedding parties in far off distant lands, we do it too. It’s complicated. Thats all.
I agree but I don’t think it was because it was a rite of passage. I think the logic was more an eye for an eye. It’s all horrible and I don’t know how the world, as a collective, will ever come back from these last few years. It’s beyond the point of return now.
@Nyawira – mte to everything you said. That is how those people think and it’s also on us to not take the easy way out with the dimissal.
I don’t know if we can ascribe any kind of logic to terrorists’ actions, other than knowing the point is to scare us and make us live in fear. I don’t think those little boys playing in the youth football (soccer) tournament in Baghdad last year were doing anything “western” and yet they were targeted, too. Targets are merely places where enough people are around, doing something completely innocuous as part of their daily lives. That’s how they get inside our heads.
RIP Saffie Rose Roussos, 8 yrs old. Today will not be a good day.
@NCBoudicca I meant reasoning. Of course logic has nothing to do with something this heartless, the word escaped me.
“Targets are merely places where enough people are around, doing something completely innocuous as part of their daily lives.”
This completely. That is the goal of terrorism: to strike fear in the hearts of people while they go about their lives, to make them feel that NOWHERE is safe. Whether it’s happening in a mall, at a sporting event, at a concert, on the subway, on a busy tourist-y bridge—none of these places are particularly relevant beyond the fact that these are gathering points for large groups of people.
Sending thoughts and positive vibes to the people of Manchester and the victims’ families. Tragic, awful, horrendous…none of these words seem appropriate in terms of describing the magnitude of this tragedy. So sick of this shit.
I take the point about bombs and drones. And I honestly don’t shrug. And I’m not a great believer in objective evil, so take the monster point also.
But I disagree with the us and them characterisation. We don’t know for sure yet, but it’s highly likely this is domestic terrorism, not some foreign “other” force. The perp will likely prove to be a British national, at least second gen, or as likely, even third or fourth.
I don’t give much credence to organised fifth column tinfoil hattery either, but when we have members of our population so disaffected or so vulnerable to radicalisation that some of them blow up children at concerts and others assassinate pro-refugee politicians in the street in broad daylight, then I am lost for words or adequate explanations.
That’s what the point of a terrorist attack is. Your city isn’t safe. You aren’t safe. Your children aren’t safe. You are made to be afraid of everything and anything around you; fear controls your every action and thought.
Exactly, Sixer. This is what truly shatters my heart. I think back to the people we lost in the Orlando nightclub shooting, people who were in the one space where they could truly be themselves. This brings back those types of feelings. Children, teens, and young adults who just wanted to listen to music me have a good time. There’s a certain purity about it, and then violence was brought into the space. It’s horrifying. All we can do is move forward, boldly choosing love over fear, and using the heavy shit as fuel. May we take this tragedy and turn it into more light. More peace.
“a certain purity about it”
Yes. That’s how I feel.
I have family living in Manchester and have been many times, it is truly a city of great spirit and humour and everyone I have met in my visits there have been warm and welcoming. Love and prayers to all this morning. Just no other words really.
Prayers to your family. And yes, prayers and love to all.
This just breaks my heart. I remember growing up here in the cloud of the IRA , and now we have a whole other generation growing up with this , and there really is no defence against these lone wolf attacks . God, it just makes you want to never let your kids out of your sight .
Absolutely disgusting. I feel angry at the world this morning. My heart goes out to the families and people of Manchester. X
It is very hard to understand how a human being can bring himself/herself to do something so horrible. he must have been brainwashed to death.
I can’t remember the last time there was a concert attack of this magnitude. Poor victims and poor Ari.
I disagree though, they aren’t scared of us, that would require some modicum respect. They are hitting the men where it hurts, their innnocent daughters, their children.
The Bataclan attack in November 2015 in Paris. 80+ deaths
You can’t remember? Huh what about the Bataclan attack in Paris? It happened in november 2015, not THAT long ago. 130 people were killed during the attack.
@hhh, 130 people were killed on the coordinated attacks in the cafe, outside the Stade de France, not just in the Bataclan attack. 90 died in the concert hall.
I doubt that it had anything to do with the person giving the concert, if that’s any comfort to the people involved in the show. It was just a convenient large gathering. Just another pointless mass murder, traumatizing everybody else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel desperately sorry for Ariane Grande. Whatever you may think of her, she has been caught up in a terrorist attack. I hope she and everybody else caught up in this are able to get the help they need. I hope those who died, an 18 year old girl being the first to be named, are able to rest in peace. Their poor poor families. And damn to hell the idiot who did this. I hope they never release his name.
Edit: The young lady’s name is Georgina Callendar. She was 18. Eighteen.
Sending you hugs and prayers.
Thank you so much for your kind words, and to you Sixer. I’m heartened by all the good deeds and love that have been shown to Manchester overnight and this morning, and by how Mancunians have come together to help each other. We must remember there are more of us than there are of them. Manchester as a city will be fine, we’re a tough, stubborn bunch (like all Brits generally) and will rebound. I just feel so desperately sorry for those people whose friends and loved ones have died, I can’t begin to comprehend how they must be feeling.
Solidarity to you, too. Suddenly, Arndale doesn’t seem so long ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve let a lot of expletives go today. It’s so wrong.
I saw a photo of Georgina – she had shared a photo of her and Ariana. She has her arms around her and looked so happy. It was a beautiful photo. How heartbreaking on what was probably the greatest day of her life.
I recently attended Adele here in Australia and I had the greatest experience. I remember how crazy it was in the crowd as we left and thought how lucky I was that it was safe and everyone was there for a good time. I don’t think that I’ll ever feel that ever again. I’m shattered.
Sending love from the US. Wish I could offer some kind of comfort.
I’m so sorry, Debbydoo. I don’t know what to say other than this should never have happened, innocent lives are never acceptable ‘collateral damage’ in these fights.
Hugs to you and your neighbors. I don’t know very much about Ariana, other than she’s a young and likely popular performer.
The cruel plotting of something like this defies human decency. The perpetrator(s) sought a very young, innocent group as they were leaving a fun event. So heartbreaking.
I wish I had the right words to help. I offer my sincere sympathies for the loss of those poor kids and their families.
Sending love, virtual support, and every good thought to you. Isis has now claimed responsibility. I guess it’s just how you phrased it, they want to show that they can come into our backyards and terrify and hurt us. Damn them all.
My kids go to these concerts. One direction, Justin Bieber. I can’t believe this. It’s never crossed my mind something like this cpuls happen.
My heart aches for the parents who can’t contact their children. I honestly can imagine no worse pain.
Yes my nephew and her schoolmate too…awful, awful.
I kept hoping against hope that whatever happened was unrelated to terror or an act of any one person, but it looks like they finally have an arrest. The only remotely bright spot is that so far no terror organization has claimed responsibility, although that won’t stop Theresa May, 45 and all their little cronies from exploiting this tragedy to push their agendas.
Those poor kids. The beauty and escape that music offers is more necessary than ever these days and to have this happen AGAIN is just….I don’t have words.
Daesh just claimed it. But they claim everything so we need to just wait for the police.
Well, f**k.
Daesh hates being called Daesh. I’d rub it to their faces: DAESH. And yes, f**k.
My headline alerts are popping saying Isis is claiming it.
As I understand it, Daesh is a pejorative of the name. Is why I use it.
But as Sixer says, Daesh claims everything. Best to wait until the police provide information on the killer.
Sixer – DAESH is the acronym of iSis in Arabic. DAESH believes that the acronym in English gives them more “prestige” and “credibility” so that’s why they hate being called DAESH. I learnt about this after the attacks in Paris but don’t remember the source. But you are right, they consider it a perjorative. That’s why I use it too.
Daesh claim stuff if the perp watched a single video of theirs a decade ago. Our press have started to say things like “inspired by…” to emphasise that there’s very often no organisation behind these atrocities. But either way, we don’t know anything yet.
It’s horrific and cruel and I still can’t fathom that the scum who did this deliberately targeted children.
This is so awful!
I’m always concerned something like this will happen. It’s heartbreaking, but it also makes me incredibly angry at the POS’ behind this. When your religion or religious leaders interpret & direct you to kill people, it’s time to leave the “church”. I’m talking about radical extremists from any religion.
It just kills me because religion is supposed to be about love & light…yet people turn it into hate & death & darkness.
For many of these kids, it may have been their first time at a concert. It’s so awful. And as a person that has struggled with PTSD for decades, I know some will have that to face now.
My heart goes out to them all 💞 To the commenter above, I truly hope your friend is safe and sound.
Was so heartbroken by this. Concerts are a place of joy and fun and this night ripped that from so many. Most of the casualties are children under 18. Awful and apparently AG is hysterical (understable) by the attack hence canceling the tour. My heart is sad for her and every single person in that arena.
There is NO god that justifies taking a life. I’m friends with people across the religious spectrum and they would all say the same. The one thing we cannot give into is hate which is what right winged asshats don’t understand. All that does is galvanize more terrorists. When we hate and give into fear they win. Manchester showed its colors last night by banding together to help people connect, find places to stay and find rides home.
Stay strong Manchester. Much love from NYC.
I just came online and the first victim I see is an eight year old girl named Saffie.Probably her first concert, her sister and mom are in the hospital.The article didn’t mention their conditions.Hopefully they will survive.
RIP to all the victims who were murdered after attending a pop concert.
Even though I live in Britain, I too come from a war torn country.
My family and I have seen unspeakable horrors but not a single one of us have ever felt the bitterness you feel.
Your country is suffering because of people from your country.
On one side, people like you attack western countries for interfering in your country’s civil war.
On the other hand, you blame the same western countries for not doing enough.
The worst you wrote is that you are actually okay with people dying because people around you die. What justice is that?
And Im sure she not only feels guilt because of her fans that died and were injured, but she also probably has running through her head “If there had been delays with the concert, that could have been me right now”.
Definitely scary.
Turkey?
Simply awful. For the victims, the injured, their families, Ariana and her team. I don’t know what to say.
Prayers for Saffie Roussos, age 8 (yes, only 8 years old) and Georgina Callendar, age 18.
Just heartbreaking.
Awful.. just awful, I don’t have any other words. I feel sorry for Ariana too, I hope she won’t feel guilty.
My heart goes out to the injured and the families of the injured and the dead, all their friends, the people of Manchester, and our British friends here. So sad, wasteful, infuriating, horrifying.
–
As for Trump – while “evil loser” may be good enough a term, what is he – an evil loser himself – doing to promote peace? All his actions have been provocative, and his thinly staffed government is making his own country more vulnerable. No one sleeps well with him in office.
Sending all my love to Manchester. As a Parisian, this senseless tragedy hits close to home. And to think that when I saw Manchester trending on twitter, I thought it meants Antoine Griezman had signed with Man U. If only
I see my own children in a couple of years…it’s too horrible for words.
For 16 years I lived in the centre of Manchester next to the MEN Arena, I’ve been to many many gigs there and I have always felt safe in Manchester.
My heart is broken today, I have cried over and over for everyone involved, I can’t handle the thought of the kids at the gig, it’s just too much.
I only moved away 4 years ago and I miss Manchester every day, my heart is there today x
I seriously can go trough this anymore. I already been thought this, I almost got hit by a bullet once and I went to sleep with the nose of gun shootings every days back in the days in Africa. I am glad I escaped the situation but seing this happening in Europe makes me want to Kill myself because I really can go through the same shit again. I am so done with violence and massacre of innocent people.
