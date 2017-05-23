Donald Trump: the Manchester terrorists are ‘evil losers’ not ‘monsters’

I really didn’t want to make Donald Trump the focus of the Manchester terrorist attack, an attack which was just claimed by ISIS. Like, we have enough problems in this world without having to devote any time to Donald Trump. But because the world is a bigly place, we expect world leaders to speak about these kinds of moments, and so Trump was shuffled out by staffers in Bethlehem (sigh) and this is the statement he made:

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers,” Trump said in Bethlehem while standing next to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name.” He added: “I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are: losers.” Later, in a speech at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Trump said the thoughts and prayers of the American people were with the victims and their loved ones in Manchester. “You’ve seen just a horrible thing going on,” the president said at the top of his speech, where he was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. “Horrific, horrific injuries. Terrible. Dozens of innocent people. Beautiful young children, savagely murdered in a heinous attack upon humanity.”

[From NBC News]

“Evil Losers” is now trending on Twitter and now everybody’s yelling about the language he used. I get the criticism and God knows, I f–king despise this orange monster. He did not sound presidential whatsoever. The term “evil losers” is so childish, it’s embarrassing. It’s terrifying that Trump sees the world in terms of losers and winners and that he sees himself as a winner. All that being said… can we all just admit that his statement could have been a lot worse? Like, I actually felt a little bit relieved that Trump didn’t come out and say “this is why we need a Muslim ban” or “I’m calling for a complete and total shutdown of Ariana Grande.” I blame his low energy on this trip, honestly. The Cheeto is Exhausted.

Meanwhile, the Manchester attack pushed this headline off of cable news last night: Trump asked two of his intelligence chiefs to “push back” on the FBI’s Russia investigation. Because that’s what innocent people do, they push for people to collude with them to shut down an investigation.