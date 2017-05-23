Donald Trump: the Manchester terrorists are ‘evil losers’ not ‘monsters’

I really didn’t want to make Donald Trump the focus of the Manchester terrorist attack, an attack which was just claimed by ISIS. Like, we have enough problems in this world without having to devote any time to Donald Trump. But because the world is a bigly place, we expect world leaders to speak about these kinds of moments, and so Trump was shuffled out by staffers in Bethlehem (sigh) and this is the statement he made:
“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers,” Trump said in Bethlehem while standing next to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name.” He added: “I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are: losers.”
Later, in a speech at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Trump said the thoughts and prayers of the American people were with the victims and their loved ones in Manchester.
“You’ve seen just a horrible thing going on,” the president said at the top of his speech, where he was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. “Horrific, horrific injuries. Terrible. Dozens of innocent people. Beautiful young children, savagely murdered in a heinous attack upon humanity.”
“Evil Losers” is now trending on Twitter and now everybody’s yelling about the language he used. I get the criticism and God knows, I f–king despise this orange monster. He did not sound presidential whatsoever. The term “evil losers” is so childish, it’s embarrassing. It’s terrifying that Trump sees the world in terms of losers and winners and that he sees himself as a winner. All that being said… can we all just admit that his statement could have been a lot worse? Like, I actually felt a little bit relieved that Trump didn’t come out and say “this is why we need a Muslim ban” or “I’m calling for a complete and total shutdown of Ariana Grande.” I blame his low energy on this trip, honestly. The Cheeto is Exhausted.
Meanwhile, the Manchester attack pushed this headline off of cable news last night: Trump asked two of his intelligence chiefs to “push back” on the FBI’s Russia investigation. Because that’s what innocent people do, they push for people to collude with them to shut down an investigation.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Nope. That’s not going to happen. The Russian investigation should go on. You can have the FBI and CIA intelligence to do whatever you want them to do and still have the Russian Investigation. Donald Trump, you really think United States of America are really that stupid. Maybe your supporters but not rest of America. The Russian investigation is just getting started and you are going DOWN, Orange Agent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God I hope you’re right. I’m afraid of getting my hopes up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s really scared of the Russia investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder though if Trump asked the intelligence chiefs to push back on the Russian probe simply because he’s a bully and he’s used to getting his one way. And, because he totally lacks any sort of introspection, the ramifications of his actions, i.e. people thinking that his actions denote his guilt, probably never even occurred to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s it…he’s got low-energy because of his trip. Or maybe it’s because he is old and eats like an asshole?
Anyway, as usual, he sounds like (is) a moron giving a speech. ‘Evil losers’. Wonder how long it took him to come up with that. He probably thinks he sounds like a genius.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did not know assholes had a particular diet. Charred beyond recognition steak and ketchup features prominently in their food pyramid?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with the language is that Trump uses this insult with everyone he dislikes or disagrees with: Rosie O’Donnell, HRC, the New Times, primary opponents, Democrats in the House or Senate. It has lost all meaning.
The truth is there is nothing bad enough to call someone who attacks innocents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like democrats have diminished the meaning of the words racism and fascism among many other terms by using them to describe people with different opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, the meanings of those words are not diminished at all, especially not when they are being used to describe those who fit the description.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Just like democrats have diminished the meaning of the words racism and fascism among many other terms by using them to describe people with different opinions.”
LOL. Shelby use a dictionary to look up racism and facism, you will find your “difference of opinion” fits right into those catergories. But good job getting the press to be too scared to call out racist statements, behaviors, and actions. Apparently you are now only racist if you use the N word. Otherwise your special snowflake feelings get hurt and it’s better to comfort you than stand up against your oppression of minorities. Hilarious. Except NOT.
Even an outright liar like Trump can’t be called a liar because you sad Right Wing weaklings start crying at being called who you really are. Good luck fighting the war on Christmas!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is the first instinct always, “but Democrats!” or “but Hillary!” or “but Obama!”? If one was truly convinced of the superiority of 45′s linguistic skills, bringing unrelated others into the argument wouldn’t be the first line of defense. His lack of education, limited vocabulary, and stubborn refusal to do anything to even make an appearance of being remotely presidential are embarrassing, insulting, and exhausting. “Losers” is a weak, silly, and ineffectual word to condemn this terrible act by terrible people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the term fascism has been overused. When both John McCain and Mitt Romney were running for president more than one person on the left referred to them as “fascists”. I would take either of these gentlemen before the fascist leader we have in the White House.
As far as racism? Not overused at all and probably should be used more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree; he could have been much worse in his statement, which is a sad thing to say about a 70-year-old man.
In this case, given what happened, it seems kind of petty to attack him for it. As a proud American, I think it is my right to be petty, angry, and down right spiteful in relation to him and his voters, but not in this instance. I will save all my vitriol for every other story that is inevitably going to come out about him and his response to it.
We should not worry that the story will get lost in the shuffle. He is going to do something stupid which will draw attention to the story all over again. Comey will also be testifying some time in the near future as well. Also, the WaPo and NYT are not just going to let it die. They have too much invested in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like his daughter accepting $100m from SA after he repeatedly attacked Hilliary for?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, we can definitely go after the idiot whisperer for setting up that scam and trying to pass it off like a real charity.
Also, we should definitely go after the hypocrisy of him and his voters trying to defend said scam… I mean charity to empower Saudi Arabian women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lindsey that money is going to a fund managed by the World Bank, Ivanka will have nothing to with it. Stop spreading fake news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shelby, a fund that does not yet exist but nice try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two things:
The 100m for Ivanka’s fund for which she is actively soliciting donations even though she sits as an advisor in his administration is part of $360b that the Saudis have committed to the US during this trip alone, possibly in exchange for him to push to drop the law which allows relatives of 9/11 to sue the Kingdom. It may not be a scam but its unethical.
And while you may not fault him for using the word “loser” to describe these disgraceful people who are more than disgraceful and the word really has been created to describe how despicable they are, know that loser isn’t it. Why do I have the image of a President actually putting his hand to his forehead in the shape of an ‘L’ when he says this word? This isn’t supposed to happen! I saw him and I saw Theresa May and all I could do was shake my head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SamfromTrinidad, LOL at the image of putting of an L on his forehead! Can’t shake the image out of my head now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this is uncharacteristically restrained for him so we should be happy about that. He will probably explode on Twitter eventually if he isn’t too busy trying to deflect the investigations.
Trump doesn’t have much of a vocabulary and is emotionally immature so I suppose that’s why he uses “loser” so much.
Maybe the temporary restraint is due to medication, though. They might be trying to keep him from going off the rails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for articulating exactly how I feel about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind his words, I just need them to be followed by all his nasty tweets trashing Obama for not using “Islamic terrorism”. Now that he got the loot from the Saudis it’s all forgotten. He is such an amoral, greedy man that can be bribed by the highest bidder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone shoot me, because I see where he’s coming from. No, we don’t want to call them monsters, because that just radicalizes them more and gives them fuel to pull more crap like the Manchester attack. That said, someone obviously had to tell him that. There’s no way he has the emotional intelligence to understand the concept. And yes, “evil losers,” because our president is Captian Underpants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shoot me too then because I agree. I do think he is one of the most inelegant speakers I have ever heard…and I’m from Alabama and live near Memphis so that is really saying a lot, no? Your Captain Underpants comment made me chuckle/snort, which I appreciate, especially in Special Snowflake Orange Agent posts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please say no more, donald. You don’t know words that would describe this horror.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to stick up for Trump, but I am intelligent and articulate and I am having problems finding the words to describe how I feel about Trump, this attack and the attackers. I can think of lots of words and terms, but none of them seem to adequately express the rage and despair I feel. A rage and despair that gets even worse when I look at the picture of an adorable, happy and excited 8-year-old going to a heroine’s concert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Trump is the only person I have ever wanted to yell at on TV. I mean, who yells at their TV for pete’s sake? (winking at Sixer) He is just so incredibly stupid. How did he become president, how?
(watching Nashville kick Anaheim ass doesn’t count as yelling. That was pure joy)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moi? Shouting at the tellybox? Perish the thought!
I think loser is a better epithet than monster. Terrorists should be emasculated, not aggrandised.
But y’know. The messenger counts. So I would prefer it if the Orange One kept his gob shut about all things Britisher. It’s bad enough here at the moment as it is, without him wading in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the word ‘loser’ to describe terrorists. They go about passing judgement and feeling superior to everyone else. In the specific case of IS, they think the rest of us are cockroaches who should be exterminated. To be thought of as losers is a sucker punch to their pride. Calling them monsters is giving them too much credit and puffing them up.
So yeah, loser, loser, losers the lot of them!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it was! Go Predators!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also have a habit of shouting at the tv, usually when some arrogant politician is interrupting another (particularly on Question Time).
Sixer, that’s it isn’t it, it’s the wrong messenger. He’s not exactly popular over here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QT gives me an eye twitch. It’s not a debate, it’s point scoring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, ‘Monster’ > ‘Evil loser’
So, Trump’s an evil loser. Got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given that he constantly projects, yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Losers” is a bratty, childish world. This isn’t a playground argument, Trump. We’re the ones losing everytime there’s a terrorist attack. Time for us to be winners
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and didn’t Trump say we’d get “so tired of all the winning” ??
I’m still waiting…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely tired of dipshit Donny embarrassing us every day. It’ll be a happy win when he’s thrown out of the WH and into jail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His vocabulary is more and more restricted …. I swear every sentence he uses contains “loser”, “believe me”, “tremendous”, “terrific” or “failing”.
A loss of vocabulary is one of the early signs of dementia, by the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then I would say he has had dementia for a very long time.
But as many have said, there are no words to describe these criminals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Criminal is a good one though. Terrorists. Murderers. All nice strong words. Losers? He’s the president. There has to be a dictionary around somewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t understand 45 calling these terrorists “evil losers”, what the hell!! He call others in this country exercising their constitutional rights worse name than losers. Hell, I call lots of people losers and they are not terrorists. Is he scared to call them who they are? If Hillary or Obama has said this he would be calling terrorists lovers and to be impeached. I just don’t understand what’s the hell is going on with this man. By the time he gets back to the states he will be calling for a muslin ban.
When #45 was running for president he said he’s not going to touch social security, Medicare or Medicaid. Now he’s planning to cut 800 billion dollars from Medicaid to build the wall, and a tax cut for the 1% . He also said the border crossing is down 70%. If no ones crossing why take money from the most needed, solders, senior citizens, ect to build a wall. Is he or his friends going to get a kickback from the billions that would be marked for the wall? Just wondering what the hell!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t care about others, not even in a situation like this.
He doesn’t care about anything but money and power for himself.
We need to keep our eye still on the Russian issue, the budget proposal, and healthcare.
The budget is cruel and will affect everyone who isn’t a billionaire. Cuts to food stamps, Medicaid, education, and doing away with the student loan forgiveness program.
And he still wants to dismantle the ACA.
Stay informed and RESIST.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His lack of eloquence has never been more obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re both, you brazen IDIOT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem isn’t the language itself, it’s who’s using it in which context. It’s the fact that in times of crisis and pain, we want to be able to look to someone who will comfort us and make us feel like we can get through this together. If you call yourself a superpower, your president better be that leader. God knows George W. Bush was not the greatest speaker but whether you agreed with him or not, you could tell he cared and took things seriously. This one is giving us nothing. Evil losers? Oh good, the leader of the free world is a toddler. Thanks for reminding us. That helps.
And get that man a f*cking teleprompter. If he has to read THIS off of a piece of paper, he will never convince me he truly cares or empathizes. Losers? That’s inspiring. The man is just as empty as his words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. That’s what I said above.
I don’t approve of leaders going all apocalyptic with their language. It just bigs up the terrorists. I do think they are losers and not evil geniuses. But we little people are the ones who get to call them losers. Our leaders need to bring us together and make us feel that we can be injured, yes, but never destroyed.
Obama was always good at that shiznit. And, for all his faults and dislike him as I do, so was Tony Blair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, i agree. watching george, watching obama in similar situations… it didn’t matter how i felt about them politically in that moment. it felt comforting and i want to say sympathetic, watching them hurt along with everyone else. you could criticize them both on various things, but for sure, they cared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
littlemissnaughty, very well said, thank you. In times of crisis, our leaders are usually very good at demonstrating competence, providing reassurance, inspiring confidence. Not to mention showing empathy. Trump possesses none of those qualities. He’s a joke, a buffoon and at times like this it’s beyond heartbreaking. He inspires nothing but rage, despair and helplessness. I’m sickened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How….eloquently spoken — NOT. Again, unpresidential. He sounds like a high school clown talking trash in the locker room after gym class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate him so much, I can’t even see straight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it bad I snickered at the loser comment? It was just so pointed and the word losers makes me laugh (I am a child).
On another note, did anyone else see the story about the Trump supporting Texas cowboys giving their black waitress a $425 (or something close) tip on a $72 bill? It was a nice story because it showed that despite obvious differences people can still be kind and loving. Not all trump supporters are evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feel free to laugh at him. The entire world is! That’s a great tip. Are ALL the Cowboys Trump supporters though? Rich and famous people level big tips all the time. Dave Grohl left a $1000 tip for a drink 2 nights in a row. $2000 is a nice tip too.
You’re very right about not all Trump supporters being evil. It’s shocking that I know great people who fell for his cons
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They aren’t evil, but they are certainly culpable for the ramifications of their voting decisions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly when you read it in print it doesn’t have any impact and of course anything coming from him sounds stupid but honestly……
These people that carry out these attacks are losers. Look at the demographics- mostly unemployed or low-skilled/low-wage 18-30 year old men that live with their parents or maybe have a kid or two but aren’t doing anything to improve their situation, hate the ‘other” and blame them for their status in a meta way and they see a ’cause’ that can give them purpose and latch onto it to give some meaning to their miserable lives…and this crosses race/religions (Dylan Crouch was a LOSER!). Yes they’re criminal, yes these acts are monstrous, but these perps are the kind of people who can spend their time googling pipe bombs etc. and to me that seems like a lot of work and energy that could be harnessed for something good..therefore they’re f*cking losers. The only thing that differentiates these guys from the hillbilly on welfare sitting on the front porch all day is that they’ve finally had ‘enough’ and are now/may have always been self righteous sanctimonious a-holes all of sudden. Now how to stop this? I need help with solutions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry I’m not giving him a pass because it could’ve been worse. Lets stop giving him passes as if he isn’t the POTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it’s like High School – bullies continue to exist as long as the rest of the kids continue to take them seriously. Once you take away a bullie’s pride and show them what they are – miserable losers, – you destroy them. So,I see his point and they should be called and treated as losers, b/c that’s what they are. Instead of living the life and working for their own good they just destroy everything including themselves and their own families.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My head and heart hurt every time this man speaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Add in some major nausea, and I’m right there with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For his next statement on the horrific event, our immature President will go stand outside the nearest mosque and yell “U G L Y you ain’t got no alibi, you ugly!” He is such an idiot and embarrassment. I just hope he doesn’t manage to encourage another bombing with his awful rhetoric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just as he skipped the ethics training, it seems he skipped the “words of comfort” training as well.
Things aren’t going to well for little Trumpy back on the Hill. Gowdy, who has been screaming that there was no evidence of collusion, stupidly asked Brennan whether there was evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Brennan’s response was there was enough evidence to show that a FBI investigation was necessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Telling the heads of Intel to step back from investigation, firing the one leading the investigation….yeah, that’s what an innocent person does, right?
The conman must finally learn that there are people he can’t buy off or bully away, that there are people of integrity who will put country over party.
The truth about him and his dirty dealings will come out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the first thing he has said – i.e. losers vs. monsters – that I agree with. I would add, it applies to him as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘Loser’ is the worst insult to Trump. Cannot stand this person, just cannot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree it isn’t the worse he could say but I don’t understand why he didn’t call them what they are: murderers and terrorists. Not surprised, totally, that he didn’t say Muslim ban, but someone must have taken away his phones because I would have expected a tweet about how he “told us so” and we need to put the ban in place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evil losers? That’s the harshest he can come up with? Ugh… They are terrorists…murderers… Loser is an unemployed 50 year old man living in the basement of his mother’s house playing video games.
Report this comment as spam or abuse