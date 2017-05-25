In Touch: Tom Cruise hasn’t seen daughter Suri in-person in 1,346 days

Here are some photos of Tom Cruise on Mummy Day in LA over the weekend. It was just a promotional event for his latest film, The Mummy. I actually have to admit, I was never into the Brendan Fraser-Mummy movies, but I keep seeing the ads for this Cruise-led Mummy movie and they honestly don’t look terrible. The movie doesn’t look like it’s for little kids, but I could see teenagers liking it.

Anyway, Tom is going through the motions of another promotional tour, trying not to jump on any couches or make any news at all. Which has led to some interesting headlines. Here are some stories circulating about Cruise:

Tom said words about his daughter Suri. Tom hasn’t said much of anything to or about Suri in many, many years. Most people believe that he’s completely cut off ties with Suri and that CoS has convinced him that Suri is a Suppressive Person (SP). Anyway, Tom was asked if he thinks Suri wants to become an actor like her parents, and all Tom said was “You never know, you never know.”

In Touch Weekly says Tom just ignores Suri now. Like, he was in LA for this Mummy Day thing and Katie Holmes and Suri were in LA too, just a few miles away and Tom “did not set up a visit with her” and after the event, he got on a plane to Australia. In Touch says that he hasn’t seen Suri in person in “1,346 days.”

Don’t touch the hair. Tom’s surrounded by people, and those people tell other people to “step away” from The Cruise. The Cruise’s hair will not be touched by mere mortals. The Cruise’s hair will not be touched by Australian TV hair stylists. One of Tom’s people said that staffers are not allowed to touch the hair unless he was in total “privacy.”

Tom Gun 2 is totally happening. We’ve heard this before, but now Tom says it’s absolutely, “definitely happening.” He said they were probably going to film it next year. Ooh, I hope Meg Ryan comes back! And Val Kilmer!