In Touch: Tom Cruise hasn’t seen daughter Suri in-person in 1,346 days

Here are some photos of Tom Cruise on Mummy Day in LA over the weekend. It was just a promotional event for his latest film, The Mummy. I actually have to admit, I was never into the Brendan Fraser-Mummy movies, but I keep seeing the ads for this Cruise-led Mummy movie and they honestly don’t look terrible. The movie doesn’t look like it’s for little kids, but I could see teenagers liking it.
Anyway, Tom is going through the motions of another promotional tour, trying not to jump on any couches or make any news at all. Which has led to some interesting headlines. Here are some stories circulating about Cruise:
Tom said words about his daughter Suri. Tom hasn’t said much of anything to or about Suri in many, many years. Most people believe that he’s completely cut off ties with Suri and that CoS has convinced him that Suri is a Suppressive Person (SP). Anyway, Tom was asked if he thinks Suri wants to become an actor like her parents, and all Tom said was “You never know, you never know.”
In Touch Weekly says Tom just ignores Suri now. Like, he was in LA for this Mummy Day thing and Katie Holmes and Suri were in LA too, just a few miles away and Tom “did not set up a visit with her” and after the event, he got on a plane to Australia. In Touch says that he hasn’t seen Suri in person in “1,346 days.”
Don’t touch the hair. Tom’s surrounded by people, and those people tell other people to “step away” from The Cruise. The Cruise’s hair will not be touched by mere mortals. The Cruise’s hair will not be touched by Australian TV hair stylists. One of Tom’s people said that staffers are not allowed to touch the hair unless he was in total “privacy.”
Tom Gun 2 is totally happening. We’ve heard this before, but now Tom says it’s absolutely, “definitely happening.” He said they were probably going to film it next year. Ooh, I hope Meg Ryan comes back! And Val Kilmer!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Never liked tom cruise and never saw his appeal. Good for Katie escaping and taking Siri out of the hell they would endure. Kudos. Well done.
I can’t quit him.. Ok he’s part of a cult, don’t see his kids and his relationships are weird but on screen he’s a movie star!
Pretty sure Scientology has a say in that. Guess they are still angry that Katie managed to escape.
Scientology needs Tom a lot more than he needs them. And by all accounts he is the defacto number two. Also even by their doctrine, Suri is not accountable for living with that Suppressive Person, Katie Holmes. If Tom WANTED to see Suri and remain in his cult, he could. He is just a deadbeat dad
(And all things considered, Suri is lucky that he is a deadbeat)
I think Tom is so brainwashed that he really thinks he needs Scientology. I doubt that he could live without them at this point. He donates so much money to them etc. and I wouldn’t be surprised if David Miscavige and his friends laugh behind his back.
Probably good for the kid to stay as far away from this dude – no one needs a cult leading crazy for a dad.
Maybe it’s for the best that Suri doesn’t have contact with Tom. I don’t know.
But I will say this…gossip rags need to do better when it comes to their stories. Katie and Suri were not in LA this past weekend. Katie was in NYC. You would think magazines like In Touch would realize that the Internet and Social Media can very easily disprove “stories” like this.
Having said that…there is no doubt in my mind that Tom hasn’t seen Suri in a while, but like I said maybe it’s for the best and maybe it’s what Katie wants for her daughter.
It’s got to be so weird having a father that’s one of the most famous men on earth with little or no contact. I think she’s better off away from Scientology however it’s just a bizarre thing.
Hasn’t seen his daughter in years. Has means to see her often. That really says it all. Hollywood should blackball this pathetic cult member.
Many, many years ago, I loved Tom Cruise. He’s such a jerk now. Doesn’t see, care, or know anything about his daughter? Too bad fathers like him exist.
Why is he standing like that? Close your damn legs, you look ridiculous!
Why does he only do action movies now? He made some really good movies earlier in his career.
Perhaps they feed his ego.
Rumor has it that he wanted an Oscar for one of his serious roles but when he realised he will never get one he continued to make action movies. He also earns the most with them.
And Tom confirmed that there will be a sequel to Top Gun, oh boy.
Either he wants to do action films (Maybe they’re funnier or simply a bigger paycheck) or he’s been typecast and producers simply cant see him in any other type of role.
It’s for the best that he hasn’t seen her, IMO. If they can make that guy’s wife disappear with hardly any investigation or questions, Tom could easily do that with Suri as well. If I were Katie, I wouldn’t let Suri out of my sight. I’m so glad she got herself and her daughter out of that dangerous cult.
I’m torn on Tom Cruise. Obviously CoS is terrible and so is not seeing your kid.
But after reading Going Clear, I came away thinking that Tom Cruise is the type of person who would fall into a cult very easily. Mostly because he’s described as being not very smart. I think David Miscavage has completely and totally indoctrinated him. Their relationship is so weird and unhealthy and I really believe the reason that you haven’t seen a girlfriend with Cruise for a while is because Miscavage is keeping him all to himself.
Don’t feel sorry for him. He is not a victim, he chose this life. If he really neglects Suri he is simply a pos!
He sold his soul to be a movie star, so….
Meg Ryan was in Top Gun?!
Yeah, she was! She played Goose’s wife, Carole.
Yep and so was Anthony Edwards (ER)! I doubt the rest of the cast will be invited back. They are “too old” for Tommy.
I’ve been boycotting his movies since he told postpartum women to take some vitamins and exercise to get rid of depression.
I avoid his movies because I don’t want to financially support child slavery, and much of his money goes to the church.
His hair looks thinner and it seems like he’s aging noticeably for the first time.
In Touch might as well stop counting, I’d don’t think he’s ever going to see her, and it’s what’s best for her.
Well I’m taking this with a hefty grain of salt. Considering how undercover Katie and Jamie are, it wouldn’t be a big stretch that Tom arranges his visits just as stealthily.
If you were Katie would you let him go anywhere with your daughter?
Who knows if this is true. Katie seems to manage a secret relationship with Fox for years. No photos, no interviews, all silent. Cruise lives basically undercover when he’s not filming and promoting.
So Tommy Boy might see his daughter in secret. As long as there is no proof, Scientology will accept such an arrangement. They just don’t want other members to see. Cruise sure gets special treatment. It would explain why he stays silent and doesn’t defend himself against the “horrible father” headlines. He always answers vague. He is so in love with himself, he would fight for his Image if he could.
Yes-I agree. He’s super creepy, as is his “church” but we really don’t know if he sees Suri or not. This is not exactly a reputable news source.
It’s possible that he sees his daughter in private, but personally I don’t believe he would let the press get away with calling him a deadbeat dad, if it wasn’t true. Remember when he sued the tabloids for saying that he abandoned her? He obviously cares about public perception, and yet now, he doesn’t even bother to deny the stories that he hasn’t seen her in years. Some people have speculated that Tom has to pretend to not see Suri, so that he doesn’t appear to be getting special treatment, but I don’t buy that. Frankly, I don’t think he cares if other members of his church know that he receives special treatment. I think he sees himself as some sort demigod and other scientologists shouldn’t expect the normal rules to apply to him.
Given how fanatic he is about Scientology, I just think it’s more likely that he has chosen to cut off ties with her.
When the transcript came out from the In Touch lawsuit, it confirmed that Tom doesn’t see Suri. Tom sued In Touch because they characterized him as a bad father for not seeing Suri. Tom’s defense is that he talked to her on the phone. Tom lost.
Maybe he still talks to her on the phone, but I doubt it at this point.
Why are his exes always named as victims? Geez Holmes always knew about his Scientology shit. She milked him the same way he used her. And how do we know that this bull with his daughter is true? I am not a fan of him and I really don’t watch his movies anymore. It’s just funny that the guy seems to be the second Guru but he dated Nicole and Penelope. Hollywood is a weird place. People still worship Woody or Roman. They banished Mel and welcomed him back in their arms. They closed the door for this guy who obviously raped someone in college but handed an Oscar to Casey. Cruise is a maniac like anyone else there. Cate Blanchet and Emma worked with Woody. Lawrence and all other chics still work with Harvey although he is a douche. If anyone in Hollywood would really care, a lot of people would crawl under a rock instead of partying in Cannes. It’s disgusting.
Yeah I never understand this victim narrative Katie Holmes has woven for herself – she walked into that marriage eyes wide open
So….he has some sort of hair piece now?
Exactly what I was thinking!
Guy sounds like he has serious issues.
“One of Tom’s people said that staffers are not allowed to touch the hair unless he was in total “privacy.” WTF?
He sure turned out to be a strange, strange little man.
It might be hard for Suri right now to not have her dad in her life but I’m sure in the long run it will be a lot better for her.
Maybe it will be like a Kate Hudson thing where she will grow up and consider Jamie as her dad.
