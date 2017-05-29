Priyanka Chopra: Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t seem’ to have any stress these days

Did you know that Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle? I didn’t know that before this week. I think it’s very, very interesting to see how well-connected Meghan is, and I can’t be the only one wondering what Meghan’s friendships will mean if and when she becomes a princess or duchess. Like, by the time Waity became the Duchess of Cambridge, she had jettisoned most of her girlfriends and adopted William’s set of friends, some of whom trashed her during the Waity years. But Meghan will come into a royal marriage with a wide array of friendships, from Serena Williams to Priyanka Chopra to her Suits costars and more. Anyway, Priyanka appeared on The Wendy Williams Show last week, and Wendy asked her about Meghan.
Priyanka Chopra is hoping her friend Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry. But she’s not laying on any put-a-ring-on-it pressure when the two chat.
“No pressure,” she said during a visit to The Wendy Williams Show. “High profile relationships are so stressful anyway, so as a friend I wouldn’t like to add on that at all.” But even with her high profile relationship, Chopra says that Markle has been pretty anxiety-free. “We talk about more my stress than hers,” she says. “She doesn’t seem to have any right now.”
Host Williams couldn’t help but ask Chopra about her pal Markle — whom she referred to as “Prince Harry‘s girlfriend” — during her visit to the show. And like any good friend, Chopra praised Markle, saying she’s more than just her relationship status. “Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements,” Chopra responded. “Just saying.”
After Chopra’s clapback, Williams asked whether a royal engagement is on the horizon. However, Chopra doesn’t have any secrets to spill — just that she’s hoping they’ll tie the knot!
“I hope so,” Chopra said. “She seems happy. I think they look great together.”
And if wedding bells do ring for Markle and Harry, Chopra doesn’t think she’ll be a bridesmaid. She even joked that she doesn’t know if she’ll be invited, which Williams was quick to deny.
“Once I get the invite, if I’m even invited,” Chopra said. Chopra said she and Markle met two years ago at a party, and they “got on really well.”
Hm… I don’t think Priyanka did any harm to Meg’s reputation here. I wonder what it’s like to be friends with someone dating a prince? There must be constant invitations to sell out your royal-adjacent friend. While I doubt Meghan was happy with Priyanka even discussing it at all, Priyanka didn’t do any harm.
Photos courtesy of Instagram and WENN.
Chopra kept it chatty, charming and moving. I’m not mad at all. She didn’t make us any more privvy to her friend’s relationship. I ain’t mad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. This wasn’t famewhorish in the least and she treated it casual and discreet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just glad that she reminded Miss Williams that Meghan is much more than Harry’s girlfriend, a great friend move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really was a great friend move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Confidants of the prospective members of the royal family are appearing on the Wendy’s Williams Show. I despair at the way our monarchy has been reduced to little beyond showbiz gossip. It’s sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Monarchy has been showbizzy for a while.
If not Prince Charles telling Camilla how he wanted to be her tampon, and Princess Di doing the interview where she wanted to be the people’s princess. Or Fergie vacationing with a Texan businessman who was sucking her toes. Diana’s death being a three ringed circus from Elton John’s mawkish ‘candle in the wind’ to Diana’s brother railing at the Royal family in a speech where he was supposed to eulogise his sister.
Fast forward to the modern face of the RBF; William with his dodging duties and being caught singing “I got five on it” – the Royal Family left dignity behind a while ago. The Queen is the only one with unassailable dignity at the mo. You never let daylight in on magic, goes the saying, the daylight was let in on Royalty years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince Charles’s tampon comment as well as Fergie’s toe sucking pictures were invasions of privacy and as much stolen as Kate’s nude pictures. Not something any of them deliberately put into the public arena or intended to do so. They shouldn’t be judged for them unless you are going to judge all the rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lak
Okay then: Fergie asking for money from businessmen so that they could be introduced to Prince Andrew because she couldn’t be arsed to work for her own. Prince Andrew hanging out with a known paedophile , Prince Harry wearing a Nazi costume, Prince Harry calling a work comrade of his a slur. Prince Edward going out of his way to tape his nephew going to college for his production company (back when Prince Charles asked the press to backoff so that Prince William could settle into St Andrews in peace), but Edward and his wife got into trouble and had to retreat for a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dodgy: the Edward/ St Andrews thing was a lie generated by Charles’s office in his then PR efforts to show that he was father of the year.
It’s been debunked by every news organisation present at the time as well as ex-Charles staffers. See documentary called ‘inventing the royals’ which Charles tried to have banned.
According to then Producer from Edward’s company, he stayed behind because he missed the last train. His camera people had already left. He didn’t realise he had been recognised as he made his way home until he saw the headline accusing him of stalking William.
No one had called him to ask him why he was still in St Andrews nor was there a call to head office or even to Edward’s personal office from Charles’s office to findout the facts.
That period was very testy interfamily relations because Charles’s office was distrusted by rest of family due to their being repeatedly thrown under the bus or outright lies told about them in the ongoing PR campaign to make Charles look like father of the year and Camilla acceptable to the public.
Any bad royal family stories from those years can be traced back to Charles’s office. Ditto any stories that paint him as father of the year in the same years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, she didn’t go on the show as “confidant of the prospective members of the royal family”. She’s a successful international movie star who’s on multiple covers of magazines right now and a giant Hollywood blockbuster that released this week. WTF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont think she appeared on the show just because she is friends with Markle!!😒. She is promoting her movie, Baywatch! Surely you dont think Markle is that important.Yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re kidding, right? The royals and their cohorts have done plenty of tacky things. This is nothing at all. Holy Snobby Comments!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Breathe, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Compared to all the insane sh** Diana, Charles, Camilla, and Will+Kate and especially the Middletons have done over the years, “someone who knows someone who’s dating the 5th in line to the throne” pointing out that she has a career in her own right barely registers at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? Priyanka has been on EVERY daytime and night time show in the past two weeks to promote BayWatch. Wendy Williams is the only one who brought up Meghan because she’s obsessed with the topic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t get the vapors over this. It’s not like Williams has a whole line-up of “confidants” (really?) just waiting to get on air. Wendy’s business is gossip, so she took an opportunity to ask about a hot topic. But, you knew that already. Mountain, molehill…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pearl clutching is just gross at this point.
Priyanka was there to promote her own work. When asked by Wendy Williams about Meghan, Priyanka gave a generic answer and did not divulge anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a really awkward position to be in and while Priyanka didn’t say anything bad, I would NOT be ok with a friend talking about my marital prospects on tv, however briefly. It’s just unnecessary comment, especially from someone close to Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me fair Priyanka has avoided the topic of Meghan and Harry before by saying “leave them alone”. She says actresses should be allowed to keep their private lives private. Even in this interview she tries to breeze pass the subject and says she is not close enough to Meghan to anticipate an invite to any wedding if there is one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And what was she expected to say? She revealed absolutely nothing other than to remind Wendy that Meghan has a career of her own. She was totally put on the spot and her answer was fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Priyanka is Bollywood through and through, celebrity friendships mean nothing there and they all play nice as long as they can somehow benefit from each other but as soon as the novelty runs out the backstabbing begins. It’s even worse than Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Priyanka seems to have a healthy ego on her. I’m betting she’s sorry anyone knows about her Megan connection. Now interviews aren’t about her lollll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse