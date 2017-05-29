Priyanka Chopra: Meghan Markle ‘doesn’t seem’ to have any stress these days

Did you know that Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle? I didn’t know that before this week. I think it’s very, very interesting to see how well-connected Meghan is, and I can’t be the only one wondering what Meghan’s friendships will mean if and when she becomes a princess or duchess. Like, by the time Waity became the Duchess of Cambridge, she had jettisoned most of her girlfriends and adopted William’s set of friends, some of whom trashed her during the Waity years. But Meghan will come into a royal marriage with a wide array of friendships, from Serena Williams to Priyanka Chopra to her Suits costars and more. Anyway, Priyanka appeared on The Wendy Williams Show last week, and Wendy asked her about Meghan.

Priyanka Chopra is hoping her friend Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry. But she’s not laying on any put-a-ring-on-it pressure when the two chat.

“No pressure,” she said during a visit to The Wendy Williams Show. “High profile relationships are so stressful anyway, so as a friend I wouldn’t like to add on that at all.” But even with her high profile relationship, Chopra says that Markle has been pretty anxiety-free. “We talk about more my stress than hers,” she says. “She doesn’t seem to have any right now.”

Host Williams couldn’t help but ask Chopra about her pal Markle — whom she referred to as “Prince Harry‘s girlfriend” — during her visit to the show. And like any good friend, Chopra praised Markle, saying she’s more than just her relationship status. “Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements,” Chopra responded. “Just saying.”

After Chopra’s clapback, Williams asked whether a royal engagement is on the horizon. However, Chopra doesn’t have any secrets to spill — just that she’s hoping they’ll tie the knot!

“I hope so,” Chopra said. “She seems happy. I think they look great together.”

And if wedding bells do ring for Markle and Harry, Chopra doesn’t think she’ll be a bridesmaid. She even joked that she doesn’t know if she’ll be invited, which Williams was quick to deny.

“Once I get the invite, if I’m even invited,” Chopra said. Chopra said she and Markle met two years ago at a party, and they “got on really well.”