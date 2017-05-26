The Dirty Dancing remake was a flop: is anyone surprised?

Add this to the “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” file. ABC’s semi-musical remake of the 80s favorite Dirty Dancing, which aired Wednesday night, was savaged by critics and fans of the original movie, who were more than happy to let their feelings about the 3-hour televised torture session be known on social media.

ABC’s first (and hopefully last) foray into the televised musical genre replaced Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze with Abigail Breslin and Cole Prattes, padded the original story with needless plot lines and tacked on an ending that had viewers throwing things at their televisions. And, in between that, there was just so much nope.

As for the critical reception, Entertainment Weekly said the project “has managed to surgically extract the magic — leaving the story and signature lines intact while suctioning out all the subtlety, charm, and lead chemistry that defined the iconic 1987 original.” Their review went on to point out the obvious lack of on-screen sizzle between Cole and Abigail, noting that “potatoes have more sexual dazzle than these two.” Vulture also pointed out the actors’ lack of chemistry, saying, “Nobody’s got hungry eyes in this thing. At best, their eyes are saying, ‘Eh, I don’t know. I guess I could have a snack.’” Vulture, however, did find one redeeming thing about the movie:

One thing universally reviled by both critics and viewers was the ending, where (SPOILER ALERT) we discover that Baby and Johnny don’t end up together – the resemblance to the ending of La La Land was not lost on anyone.

If the reviewers were not kind, viewers did not hold back at all. On Wednesday night, the tweets and memes began to appear on social media in droves. All I can say is ouch. Here are some of my personal favorites:

I have never hidden the fact that I am an admitted musical theater nerd, but these televised musical events are not blowing up my skirt. I had a feeling this was going to be a train wreck when it was announced. For every The Wiz Live and Hairspray there seems to be a Sound of Music Live or the Rocky Horror debacle (which I still fail to recognize as a thing that has ever existed). I’d rather see a good touring company of any of these shows over these star-stuffed, often stunt-cast disasters. I feel bad for all involved with Dirty Dancing, but hopefully the networks may start to learn a lesson here.

Premiere of ABC's 'Dirty Dancing: The New Musical'

'Dirty Dancing: The New ABC Musical Event' - Premiere - Arrivals

'Dirty Dancing: The New ABC Musical Event' - Premiere - Arrivals

Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

79 Responses to “The Dirty Dancing remake was a flop: is anyone surprised?”

  1. amalia says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:17 am

    This remake was a stupid idea, don’t know who thought it would be smart to do it.

    Plus, no one can replace Patrick Swayze.

    Reply
  2. third ginger says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:24 am

    The original DIRTY DANCING captured the proverbial “lightening in a bottle” with perfect tone, mood, casting. It cannot happen twice.

    Reply
  3. WhichWitch says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Just like King Arthur, a film no one asked for and no one wanted.

    Reply
  4. MaybeTomorrow says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:33 am

    My husband watched it (I’m traveling now) as it was filmed near where we live. He said it was horribly cast — particularly Baby — but he liked Sarah Hyland in it. FWIW.

    Reply
    • Bethy says:
      May 26, 2017 at 11:49 am

      Debra Messing and Sarah were the ONLY good things from the remake. I’m surprised Sarah wasn’t cast as Baby rather then Abigail. Abigail couldn’t dance. Period.

      The original Dirty Dancing is one of my favorite movies of all times. My friend’s cousin directed it, so we went to see it a lot back in the day. Nothing could have recaptured Swayze and Grey’s chemistry, even when they hated each other, you believed in Baby and Johnny. This production was a trainwreck from beginning to end.

      Reply
  5. smcollins says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I was 12 when the original came out. That movie, plus the soundtrack, was my everything. The dancing! The music! The forbidden romance! Patrick Swayze was so swoon worthy, and his chemistry with Jennifer Grey was incredible. And, of course, the wonderful Jerry Orbach as Baby’s father. And those knee-length, rolled-up jean shorts that Baby wore became a huge fashion trend, to boot. Like a previous poster stated, lightening in a bottle. I stayed far far away from this (unnecessary) mess of a remake, and I’m so glad I did.

    Side note: the GIF with JG is awesome 😂

    Reply
  6. Lafawnda says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Speaking of La La Land, I’m going to our beach house this weekend and I’m looking for some good movies to watch? Should I Redbox La La Land or no? I’ve heard mixed reviews on it.

    Reply
  7. Margo S. says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I had no idea this was happening. Never even heard of it.

    Reply
  8. Penfold says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Lack of chemistry between the leads is right. There was nothing there. And I wasn’t crazy about the Johnny actor. He simply didn’t have “it”. No charisma, likability, vulnerability–nothing.

    I will be rewatching the original again today to recapture the feeling :)

    Reply
    • AsIf says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      the biggest problem I had with him was that he actually couldn’t dance. like that scene where neil says “I can dance like him” and I was sitting in front of the TV like “who are you telling this? even my ass that has never ever in my life danced could do that”

      Reply
  9. Ainsley says:
    May 26, 2017 at 7:46 am

    https://www.facebook.com/thescarymommy/posts/10154985954083301

    The clip of the dancing. My god.

    Reply
  10. Luca76 says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:09 am

    It was so awful. A friend of mine had me over to watch …we thought it might be so bad it was good it wasn’t. I mean they just ruined everything. The casting of both leads was horrid. Breslin couldn’t dance AT ALL. The actor who played Johnny had abs but no sex appeal. There was no chemistry between them. And Debra Messing obviously had it in her contract that she’d get more to do as Baby’s mom because they gave her a song, a ridiculous subplot and lines from other characters. These are just things that I haven’t blocked out.

    Reply
  11. courtney says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    obviously this remake was going to fail miserably if the actor that played Johnny couldn’t even execute the famous lift without struggling while Patrick Swayze did it with ease in the original because he’d been a dancer all his life. besides that Abigail Breslin is 5 ins shorter and 9 lbs lighter than Jennifer Grey was when the original Dirty Dancing was filmed the original shoot took about seven weeks in the late summer early fall of 1986 released in theaters in late August 1987

    Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      May 26, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      There is a catty comment about Abigail Breslin simmering inside me but I won’t say it.

      Let’s just say she’s no Jennifer Grey then or now.

      Reply
      • TQB says:
        May 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        I’m going to try and make it in a non-catty way because I think there is non-catty truth to it: I feel like she was set up to look ridiculous. Obviously she’s not a waifish dancer type, but Jennifer Grey looked big next to teeny tiny Penny in the original, so that’s hardly a real issue). When I heard about this I assumed Breslin was a dancer. No, DD is NOT a true story of a dance amateur who becomes a great dancer; it’s a fantasy, a Hollywood creation. Jennifer Grey was a trained dancer who pretended to be bad. What, were they thinking they could Dancing With The Stars Breslin into a swan? Go watch that show – 75% of them turn out to be trainwrecks. The role of Baby needs to be played by a dancer, period, or she’s going to look like a clod, whether she’s thin as a rail or not.

  12. Deanne says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Epic fail on every level. The entire movie was awful, but in particular, Abigail Breslin was horribly miscast in the role of Baby. Her dance skills were as lacking at the end of the movie. as they were at the beginning and the iconic “lift” was a travesty. The bland actor who played Johnny, was an insult to Patrick Swayze’s memory. I don’t care how cut his abs are, he has zero charisma or chemistry with his leading lady. Who from the network could have looked at the finished product and not known it was a complete disaster?

    Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      May 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      Sorry just because Abigail could shake her tail feather and looked good when she was 8 (little miss sunshine) doesn’t mean she’ll grow up to be a dancer. I caught maybe 10 minutes of it. It was the unintentionally laughable part where they were dancing around in leotards and lipsynching to that Baby song.

      I had so much second hand embarrassment that I laughed out loud.

      That guy is not Patrick Swayze. When they announced his casting and showed a picture, he reminded me of a criminal (it’s the creepy eyes).

      I turned it off after Mr. Houseman broke out in song and Baby whimpered why he doesn’t sing anymore and some kind of doomed marriage thing with mom (WTF!?!?!).

      Massive Fail.

      Reply
  13. minx says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Oh, dear. It was an epic fail.

    Reply
  14. LAK says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:35 am

    The side by side comparison of the water lift is giving me both secondhand embarrassment and an ouch factor for the guy. The dance trainer / supervisor on this project should be very ashamed because that lift is a major, major disaster and potentially injury waiting to happen. Was this the best they could do? Did they hire a dance trainer or a weightlifting trainer?

    Both actors have very bad lines. Anyone with basic knowledge of dance can see that, but the way Abigail’s arms and legs are flailing makes it harder, if not impossible, to lift her.

    Further, you can see that the guy’s weight is concentrated backwards instead of forwards, a classic performance difference in how weightlifters distribute their weight compared with how dancers distribute their weight. As a result, his back is folded in a way that is making me wince at the potential injury to it, plus his arms are folded like a weightlifter as he lifts and between the backwards weight distribution and his badly folded arms, he is already falling backwards into the water before he has barely lifted Abigail.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:39 am

      That picture was such an embarrassment.

      Reply
    • Miss M says:
      May 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Lak, Cole’s IMDB says he is dancer. As I was watchingt, I thought It might be hip hop or other street dance. If he says he has classic training, I will be shocked… That photo shows he doesn’t have the dancer’s lift technique like you pointed out.
      Abigail cannot dance for her life either…

      Reply
      • LAK says:
        May 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

        Cole is a dancer? In the same way that my granny is a dancer ie can shake her thing to the music? Coz that lift is not indicative of a dancer in any discipline.

        My dance training is Jazz, but i’ve taken the odd class in different styles over the years and weight distribution is a fundamental to all of them.

        I didn’t realise how important it was until i tried to teach a friend some basic dance moves. It turned out that my friend weight trains as part of her fitness routine, and in order to do that, she’s been taught to concentrate her weight backwards in her heels instead of forwards the balls of her feet.

        That little adjustment made a huge difference to her ability to execute any dance move.

      • Miss M says:
        May 26, 2017 at 9:37 am

        LAK, I practiced jazz, ballet and rhythmic gymnastics. I understood what you were saying. This guy didn’t move smoothly, the posture and everything tells me he doesn’t have classic or contemporary training… he might have street dance training. It was an epic fail and I blame the casting director and whomever allowed these two to play Johnny and Baby… Unbelievable…

    • TQB says:
      May 26, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Yeah, my first thought when i saw it was OUCH MY BACK!! I’m not even a dance person and the terrible form is obvious.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      May 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      And Patrick Swayze could DANCE. He and Jennifer Grey were magic dancing together. These two? Amateurish. How many actors and dancers are there in LA and New York? This is really the best they could cast?

      Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      May 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm

      Yeah first I thought it was the angle of the picture because Swayze/Grey looked amazing but nope they just didn’t know what the heck they were doing. Abigail couldn’t hold the pose Grey did. I think she looked genuinely terrified.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 26, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      To erase this horror, i’d like to recommend to y’all a french movie called HEARTBREAKER. It’s one of the few recent romcoms that works, holds up 7yrs after it’s release and uses DIRTY DANCING in a very playful way.

      Here are the 2 leads doing a better job of recreating the final dance scene better than this eyesore.
      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bA8lV1Iki9E

      Trailer: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Dszl1YoH68M

      Reply
  15. Miss M says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Critics are spot on!
    No chemistry… Cole is a dancer? If it is street dance yes, but he has no elegance or sex appeal of a balroom dancer… “Johnny can make anyone dance” … Not in this case, Abigail dances in a very awkward way… Some of the clothes her character used were awful…
    Sarah Hyland was great.

    Reply
  16. adastraperaspera says:
    May 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Still so sad that Patrick Swayze is gone.

    Reply
  17. TQB says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:13 am

    It’s sad that there’s so much dance talent out there that’s had at least a little publicity from things like So You Think You Can Dance and instead these dolts are who they came up with.

    Reply
  18. Penfold says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I think the guy’s name is Colt, not Cole.

    Still a bad remake…

    Reply
  19. Kiki says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    This guy is a bodybuilder who dances. Not a dancer and definitely no actor because his acting is horrendous. This is adding injury to insult with Patrick Swayze’s memory. I did not have “the time of my life” with this movie and “it is the truth and I don’t owe it all ” to this movie. The movie is a complete “Dirty Dumpster”.

    Reply
  20. WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Well I’ve never seen either of these movies. I flatly refused since something called “Dirty Dancing” was my granny’s favorite movie. Also, look at how painfully skinny that one chick’s legs are! Good Lord, eat something!

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 26, 2017 at 10:11 am

      Take it you don’t like your granny.

      Reply
    • Rosie says:
      May 26, 2017 at 11:27 am

      Wasn’t there a post yesterday where she addressed her health issues? She’s been very sick and that is why she’s so thin.
      So yeah , that’s why it sucks to comment on anyone’s weight..

      Reply
      • amilu says:
        May 26, 2017 at 12:59 pm

        I admit I was shocked at how thin her legs were, but you’re right — Sarah Hyland has struggled with her health for a very long time. She had a kidney transplant a few years ago, and she’s still struggling today. (I’ll try to forget the photos I’ve seen of her smoking. Hopefully that habit is in the past, but I understand that she’s probably pretty stressed out about a lot of things — her health, people shaming her figure/weight/body…)

    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      May 26, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      Well I’m sorry! I missed that post and am sorry to hear about that. I guess you never know, even in Hollywood. I’m glad she’s speaking out about it, lest people think she’s a Hollywood girl striving to be as thin as possible.

      And no, I have a fine relationship with my grandmother and simply preferred to not think of her heaving with happiness while watching something called “Dirty Dancing.” LOL

      Reply
  21. teacakes says:
    May 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    When it comes to things named Dirty Dancing that aren’t the original movie, I’d rather stick to Havana Nights.

    At least that one has Diego Luna and Romola Garai.

    Reply
  22. Harryg says:
    May 26, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Nope, not surprised.

    Reply
  23. YepIsaidit says:
    May 26, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Abigail B is getting a lot of heat because she sucked as baby and just looked way too young- even at the end she looked like a 12 year old, wtf ? but I thought the guy was so ugly and miscast as well. why cast him? Don’t even know who he is. What a mess.

    Reply
  24. Lillian Berlin says:
    May 26, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    In the first 1/2 hour I’m like what the hell do we call this , Patrick is No doubt turning in his grave , good thing for re-runs cause after a hour I turned the channel . I couldn’t take no more .

    Reply
  25. AsIf says:
    May 26, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    To add something positive: at least Baby actually looked like a baby?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment