Dani Mathers strikes plea deal gets three years probation for body shaming case

Well, the SOB did it. Tommy Mesereau was able to work a plea that spared Dani Mathers jail time in her invasion of privacy case. For those of you just joining us, Dani is a former Playboy centerfold who took a photo of a naked 70-year-old lady without her consent as she changed in the LA Fitness locker rooms. Dani then posted it to Snapchat with the caption, “If I can’t unsee this then neither can you”. Dani and her attorneys Tommy Mesereau, who successfully defended Michael Jackson in his child abuse cases, and Dana Cook have been trying to get the case thrown out since charges were filed. But LA City Attorney Mike Feuer has been gunning for her specifically because of her nasty body shaming of the woman. Two prior attempts by Dani’s Team to avoid trial were denied due to Dani having not shown remorse. Just last week we learned that Dani could face up to six months in prison but a last minute deal was reached. Dani pleaded no contest to invasion of privacy and for her wholly inadequate plea, she was giving a wholly inadequate punishment: graffiti removal and three years probation.

Former Playboy model Dani Mathers on Wednesday pleaded no contest to invasion of privacy after prosecutors said she secretly took a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media last year, PEOPLE confirms. Mathers, who was named “Playmate of the Year” in 2015, was sentenced to perform 30 days of community labor — specifically “graffiti removal” — according to Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney. Pleading no contest has essentially the same effect as a guilty plea, as the defendant agrees not to dispute the charges, but does not admit guilt.

Mathers, 30, was also ordered to serve three years’ probation. Her attorney Dana Cook tells PEOPLE, “With her no contest plea, Dani Mathers has accepted responsibility for the very inappropriate photo that she took. She feels terrible for the victim and she hopes somehow, someway she can make amends. This case is a good example of how social media when used inappropriately can cause harm to even an unknown person.”

[From People]

“With her no contest plea, Dani Mathers has accepted responsibility… “ Please excuse my LA vernacular but F**k you, Dana Cook. She hasn’t accepted responsibility for anything. Did she educate herself in any way after the incident to understand the outcry? No, she merely claimed, “That is not the type of person I am.” Did she volunteer to put in time at a youth center or elderly home to atone for her poor judgement? No, she just fought the charges on baseless claims that the invasion of privacy law was too ambiguous to be constitutional. The only thing she “feels terrible” about is the threat to her manicure from cleaning the graffiti. I’ll bet in a year’s time she’ll hit the media circuit with her newly published memoir, Tagged by Society: A Bunny Boiled. It will be all about how she was picked on after this case and she will cry into a monogrammed hanky. Pffffft!

Even though the LA courts feel a hand-slap is just fine here, others have let Dani know how they stand on her behavior. LA Fitness cancelled her membership and banned her from all their gyms. Not only did they call her behavior “appalling,” but they said, “It’s not just our rule, it’s common decency.” KLOS radio station fired her. I want to believe Playboy disassociated themselves form her but there is no evidence they’ve said anything at all on this. Just last Monday, California’s senate passed an invasion of privacy bill that will “stiffen the punishment for those convicted of the crime.” Too bad Dani didn’t get that extension, huh?