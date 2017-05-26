Jared Kushner is ‘under FBI scrutiny’ for his role in the Trump-Russia thing

Almost one week ago exactly, Jared Kushner’s name kept coming up in reporting about how a close adviser to Donald Trump is currently a person of interest in the FBI’s ongoing Trump-Russia investigation. At first, the reporting was just that the adviser could be anyone, but then sources kept saying no, it’s Precious Jared. Well, now NBC News is saying that Precious Jared is under FBI scrutiny. No one is saying LOCK HIM UP! within the FBI though. It honestly sounds more like the FBI is looking to flip Precious Jared and get him to dump out his purse about ALL of the Russia sh-t.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News. Investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials said. That does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him. The FBI’s scrutiny of Kushner places the bureau’s sprawling counterintelligence and criminal investigation not only on the doorstep of the White House, but the Trump family circle. The Washington Post first reported last week that a senior White House official close to Trump was a “person of interest,” but did not name the person. The term “person of interest” has no legal meaning. The officials said Kushner is in a different category from former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, who are formally considered subjects of the investigation. According to the Justice Department’s U.S. Attorneys’ Manual, “A ‘subject’ of an investigation is a person whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation.” Records of both Manafort and Flynn have been demanded by grand jury subpoenas, NBC News has reported.

[From NBC News]

Kushner has apparently already retained outside counsel, and his lawyer said yesterday that Precious Jared “would be willing to testify before Congress about his past meetings with Russian officials.” I wonder about that statement… like, not to parse, but is Jared only willing to testify about his own meetings with Russian OFFICIALS, like the ambassador? Or is Jared willing to discuss his meetings with various Russian bankers and businessmen? Because it’s all tied together. I seriously need some visual aids to keep up with all of the connections, you guys.