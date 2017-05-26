Jared Kushner is ‘under FBI scrutiny’ for his role in the Trump-Russia thing

Almost one week ago exactly, Jared Kushner’s name kept coming up in reporting about how a close adviser to Donald Trump is currently a person of interest in the FBI’s ongoing Trump-Russia investigation. At first, the reporting was just that the adviser could be anyone, but then sources kept saying no, it’s Precious Jared. Well, now NBC News is saying that Precious Jared is under FBI scrutiny. No one is saying LOCK HIM UP! within the FBI though. It honestly sounds more like the FBI is looking to flip Precious Jared and get him to dump out his purse about ALL of the Russia sh-t.
Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News. Investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials said. That does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.
The FBI’s scrutiny of Kushner places the bureau’s sprawling counterintelligence and criminal investigation not only on the doorstep of the White House, but the Trump family circle. The Washington Post first reported last week that a senior White House official close to Trump was a “person of interest,” but did not name the person. The term “person of interest” has no legal meaning.
The officials said Kushner is in a different category from former Trump aides Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, who are formally considered subjects of the investigation. According to the Justice Department’s U.S. Attorneys’ Manual, “A ‘subject’ of an investigation is a person whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation.” Records of both Manafort and Flynn have been demanded by grand jury subpoenas, NBC News has reported.
Kushner has apparently already retained outside counsel, and his lawyer said yesterday that Precious Jared “would be willing to testify before Congress about his past meetings with Russian officials.” I wonder about that statement… like, not to parse, but is Jared only willing to testify about his own meetings with Russian OFFICIALS, like the ambassador? Or is Jared willing to discuss his meetings with various Russian bankers and businessmen? Because it’s all tied together. I seriously need some visual aids to keep up with all of the connections, you guys.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Plea deal for……
Emperor Zero?
hahahahahahahahaha…the house is tumbling down
Seconded
Hahahahahahaha….hahahahaha
Princess Nagini of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina that has now been blessed by the Pope and visited the Western Wall and got buckets of money from those Moose Lamb guys says don’t look here. No! No! NO! Look away from Tom Malevolo Riddle and his FBI problems and the fact he may be facing treason charges. Look away from the fact that the State of New York placed two tax liens on her jewelry company for failure to pay her share. Look away from the fact that she and Tom Riddle failed to declare their massive art collection on their taxes. NO! Don’t look at those things.
Gaze instead on this video of Baby Teddy greeting mommy ,(supposedly – no shot of whomever was minding the kid) on her return from grifting at taxpayer’s expense! See! Aren’t you distracted now? Isn’t Baby Teddy stumbling so much more important than treason and stealing?
You know, I think what will finally undo these people is not the state secrets/treason stuff because ultimately nothing will ever be proved beyond reasonable doubt. It will be the shady cross-national business shenanigans with oligarchs and organised crime.
Tax fraud, tax evasion and money laundering. That’s what usually brings down the mafia and Vice Presidents alike (Al Capone & Spiro Agnew) And if the tax stuff is on the state level, I don’t think the Orange jerk can pardon them. And doubtful the governor of New York would either. Andrew Cuomo is not a fan.
Sixer, OT but did you see that Hopkins has been booted off LBC?
@Lightpurple – The Donald can only pardon federal cases. All state pardons are exclusive to that state governor. Also, if The Donald & Co are convicted at the state level they will serve time in a STATE prison. The pleasure I would get to see this. And NY has a history of sending corporate officers to jail. Look at the Tyco corporate fraud scandal of 2002 and the sentencing of Dennis Kozlowski. He was sent to state prison.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_Kozlowski
Lightpurple – yes, EXACTLY like Capone and tax evasion.
Becky – yes. Good riddance.
Yes a great many criminals and murderers were brought down by the IRC. The Internal Revenue Code. Of course Orangino can have his lackey rewrite the code to exempt them. Whatever, I hope the end for them is near.
Will Princess Nagini pick her sexless Ken doll or her Orange daddy? I think she’ll cut Ken loose to save herself. She’s a Trump after all.
Sexless Ken Doll is the perfect description for JK.
She’ll cut a deal to avoid prison time herself for the sake of the children who would be left as burdens upon the state. Then she’ll divorce and choose a new religion.
Sexless Ken doll with lady hips.
Seeing Precious Jared and Emperor Bigly in jumpsuits and handcuffs would be magical. I know we’re no where near that point in the investigation, but thinking of Trump impeached/incarcerated makes me able to sleep at night.
But who gets the top bunk? And are they going to talk about whom Ivanka loves more before falling asleep – daddy or … daddy?
Meanwhile Ivanka will take a swim in her new Saudi money tower. Trump Tales! Uhoohoo!
@Melly – be kind. I would let The Donald have the top bunk. Could you imagine him getting in and out of bed? Also, at the age and his weight he probably breaks a wind a lot. Though hot air rises….hmm. Bahahaha.
@sendepause – if NY state takes down The Donald, Precious & Co he will strip them bare of all assets they have. There will be no money to enjoy or swim in.
We are assuming they aren’t slowly off loading their money to Swiss bank accounts. I bet that’s what the Trump boys are doing right now. Including their sisters “charity money”.
HAha. I hope none of these assholes can sleep at night now, just like the rest of us.
Did you read the articles about Jared being a slumlord? Good way to take in some money and exploit poor people. HATE this guy. He’s exactly like the Big Cheeto
…and his own daddy.
Well, well, well, guess we know why Kushner was so hot to fire Comey. I still think they are all wrapped up in a money laundering scheme for Putin and Russian oligarchs. I really hope Mueller digs up all the dirt so they go to prison for a good long time.
If something happens to Jared, Ivanka will divorce him so fast.
agreed
With all the names being mentioned, I have to wonder if anyone in particular will take the fall so Trump walks away smelling like a rose? I don’t think Trump would go down without a fight and also taking people down with him. Those involved would rather throw someone else to the wolves and save their own skin. This will get very messy
Here’s the way I see it. Exactly like the plot of the Producers they wanted to fail. They wanted to lose and launder money and rake in cash from the Russians and I believe the FBI would have looked the other way if they’d have lost.
This wouldn’t have leaked unless the intelligence community was confident of what they have on Kushner. And if Kushner did something, Trump knew about it.
I think he’d look cute wearing prison stripes and a pill box hat. Can’t wait!!!
Maybe he can borrow that black veil Complicit wore to the Vatican to his prison wedding – you know he’s gonna make a pretty bride.
This just made me laugh so hard! I am a terrible person. Mwahahahahaha!
I thought something may be going down with Kushner when Mika and Joe stopped calling him Jared and started calling him Kushner. They were both sucking up to him on their show and saying he was the moderating force for Cheeto. Then, a couple weeks ago, that narrative dropped out of the show and they just had frowns when his name came up. Seems a small thing, but they are scrambling on their show to stay ahead of things due to their pandering to Cheeto for the last year, so I think they heard something.
Interesting observation!
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. His father also served time in federal prison. He’ll be a legacy! I cannot wait. I will throw a party if he or anyone in the trump camp gets led to prison in handcuffs. I loathe everything they stand for.
It’s a Kush fam tradition!
Daddy’s little girl will dump JK faster than 4th period French to deflect from the family’s sins and try to muddy the waters. He trained her well. This is going to get ugly – I’m going to make sure I pick up the industrial-sized microwave popcorn at Costco this weekend.
The FBI should lean on him to spill it all. Jared looks soft – he’ll probably confess everything if they pull on a hangnail. Assholes like this are rats and will save themselves.
I hope so. So far Trump has had the luxury of a mob boss with people taking the fall for him. They are extremely loyal to him. Right now he is more powerful than anyone else in the country and being allowed to do whatever he wants. Just like the GOP, I think everyone around him will stay loyal until he looses his grip on power with the base. That’s when he will be vulnerable.
Melania should have her bags packed with all the Trump jewels and secretly get Barron a passport to Slovenia.
I found the following graphic on the Washington Post’s website helpful in trying to untangle all of the threads so far:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/trump-russia/?utm_term=.ee95c41c7d18
Thanks for the chart, Nat — I think everyone with an interest in this unfolding situation should read and pagemark it for future reference.
I doubt anyone is willing to fall in the sword for 45. It’s everybody for themselves and they know he will go down kicking and screaming and take as many with him as he can if they don’t get deals first. They all campaigned together, went to the WH together, it’s fitting they all go to prison together. Trump penitentiary.
