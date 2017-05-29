Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor separate after 17 years of marriage

Premiere Zoolander 2

Well, this is surprising. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are getting a divorce after 17 years of marriage. Christine and Ben met in the 1990s!! Think about that. She was the Rita Wilson to his Tom Hanks. I’m not going to say that Christine and Ben were Hollywood’s golden couple or anything, but they were well-liked and admired among their peers and it was widely believed that they had an incredibly strong marriage. They worked together repeatedly, in film and television projects, and they have two kids together, Ella (who is 15) and Quinlin (who will be 12 in July). In announcing their split, Ben and Christine issued a joint statement:

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” Stiller and Taylor said. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

There’s never any huge gossip about either or them, separately or together, although I’ve heard a few whispers here and there that Ben is a micromanaging control freak and he’s actually not so popular as a director because of that. But as I said, those are just whispers. I think it’s totally possible that two actors just grew apart and got sick of each other. I also think it’s possible that something more scandalous is happening. We’ll see.

'Zoolander 2' U.K. Premiere - Arrivals

72 Responses to “Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor separate after 17 years of marriage”

  1. detritus says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:07 am

    I heard a whisper that he was controlling like that about her weight as well. The rumours are not not about Ben.

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Always sad when a marriage ends.

    Reply
  3. Alix says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:13 am

    These two could have had all the privacy they wanted without making a public statement; they’re hardly Brad and Angelina. The announcement’s more of a “Hey, remember us? Pay attention, we’re doing something interesting!” Lame.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      May 29, 2017 at 7:22 am

      I think all couples, both big and small, issue statements. This is probably done so they can date other people without people speculating about them having affairs when they’re seen out with someone else. That’s the main reason I figure couples issue statements.

      Reply
    • SM says:
      May 29, 2017 at 7:23 am

      Unless there is some scandal waiting to happen and this is damage control, trying to get ahead of it. I mean if there is anything to learn from the divorce announcements this past year or so is that public announcement is a way to get ahead of shit storm to come. I hope that os not true, especialy when kids are involved, but I guess we’ll see.

      Reply
    • Louise177 says:
      May 29, 2017 at 7:38 am

      Ben Stiller is still s relatively big name. They probably released a statement to get ahead of the tabloids. Not because there’s a scandal but so that the tabloids won’t say there is one. I don’t know why people assume that there must be a scandal just because there’s a divorce. Most of the time nothing happened in the marriage but the divorce proceedings get ugly.

      Reply
    • Brittney B. says:
      May 29, 2017 at 9:13 am

      They announced it on a Friday afternoon before a three-day holiday weekend. That’s as low-key as you can possibly get.

      Reply
      • detritus says:
        May 29, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        That’s what makes me think there is going to be some dirty dirty dirt buried around here.
        There is already this much chatter about how he’s a controlling dickwad, and it was released on a Sunday night of an American long weekend.
        Someone is hiding the poop.

    • Flufff says:
      May 29, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Unfortunately that is not reality – even very minor celebs get the press/tabloids/paps sniffing around if there’s a hint of trouble. If they hadn’t released a statement the press would 100% have found out about it and gone digging and blown it into a big thing.

      Reply
  4. Chelly says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Idk. I liked them I guess as a couple BC I never heard much about them…not an “in your face” kinda deal. But I have also read interviews & comments about how he’s so different in person than he is in his films. He could be incredibly difficult to work with/for & rant & blow his top w the best of them (think Stanley Kubrick). And maybe it isn’t a far stretch to think that he was probably that way at home too & she’s just had enough. Idk. Kinda sucks but wish them the best going forward

    Reply
  5. GirlOne says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:14 am

    She looks like a child and a grown woman at the same time.

    Reply
  6. Jeesie says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Less whispers and more shouts. He’s always been known as incredibly controlling, and while he seems to be able to turn that off quite a bit with his friends he doesn’t even do much to hide the fact he’s a nightmare to live with.

    Reply
    • Cherise says:
      May 29, 2017 at 7:49 am

      Yes. I’m trying to remember what chat show he was on in which he was sitted with Owen Wilson and Penelope Cruz and they “jokingly ribbed” him for his on set tyranny. In quotes because it was so clear to anyone watching that they were both serious and that Ben was taking it very badly. His face looked like thunder.

      Reply
      • MrsPanda says:
        May 29, 2017 at 9:03 am

        Yes I remember that too, it was on Graham Norton – Owen Wilson & Jack Black were calling him a DIC… tator! I think he’s totally like that but still like him a lot, I think he’s funny & talented but also controlling, neurotic & with a short fuse. I’d say there’s some truth to his ”Friends” cameo and also his cameo on ”Extras”, although both exaggerated I hope!

  7. Delilah says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I’ve always heard when a relationship—especially a marriage—ends, it’s because two people want to break up or give up at the same time. In other words as long as at least one person keeps fighting for the relationship there’s hope. That’s all good and well if there is love and willingness for both to continue to grow/evolve to make things work. I am going through an unofficial separation and I teeter back and forth from seeing that things can work. It’s so complicated. Love is hard.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:48 am

    I’ve liked him in various roles but he seems, uh, difficult.

    Reply
  9. elimaeby says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:52 am

    NO!!! I was just talking to my fiancé about how much I loved Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara together and that I hoped Ben and Christine would be the same, growing old and being cute together. Ugh. This makes me sad.

    Reply
  10. Elsie says:
    May 29, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I happen to know some of the Italian photogs and they told me he has a side piece in Tuscany, a longtime lover he visits frequently.

    Reply
  11. Tiffany says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:40 am

    In the last few years they have gone through a lot, his cancer and Anne Meara’s death. Those things can shake even the most solid of people. Sad news.

    Reply
  12. Neo says:
    May 29, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I think some of his movies are absolutely brilliant. Might be awful to work with him but if he produces on a high level and he isn’t actually abusive to anyone – ie just rants but doesn’t bully – then maybe that’s just the price to pay for really good comedy. There’s a big difference between someone having a crappy personality and being hard on everyone and someone who picks on only a few people maliciously. They’re both bad but one is far worse.

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      May 29, 2017 at 3:09 pm

      Well like I said a friend above of mine used to work in a coffee shop he frequented and apparently he’d scream at the employees every time he came in.
      Over his coffee.
      I don’t think working with him or being married to him would be a picnic. Also she disappeared out of the spotlight which sure might have been her choice but she could have had a huge career. She’s like the number one gif on the internet.

      Reply
  13. Kezia says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Hadn’t there been tonnes of blinds over the years about him being a serial cheater?

    Reply
  14. FLORC says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:51 am

    There’s been loads of stories that got buried because this couple was so low key and didn’t seek to speak publicly about their marriage.

    1 being how Christine was part of the other wives married to powerful Hollywood men. They’d lunch, shop, and meangirl any new gf of a guy within their husbands social circle.

    Others buried about the separate vacations for years. This was coming for a while.

    Reply
  15. Anguishedcorn says:
    May 29, 2017 at 10:55 am

    I remember watching some of the outtakes of Dodge Ball, and a few of them caught looks she gave him when off the scene that made me think, “dang, she is so over him.”

    Reply
  16. OTHER RENEE says:
    May 29, 2017 at 11:12 am

    I have never found him the least bit funny. His parents on the other hand were always hilarious.

    Reply
  17. JustJen says:
    May 29, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    When he was the shouty guy on Friends it always seemed like he wasn’t really acting, per se. I’m glad to see she’s wearing heels again.

    Reply
  18. Sarah L says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Has he made a movie with Blake Lively or Emily Ratajkowski recently? They always seemed so solid though. I hope Ben hasn’t gone the way of many middle aged men before him, and thrown his family away for a 25 year old “model”.

    Reply
  19. annabelle says:
    May 29, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    He seems mean and cold as ice. My guess is that he’s patronizing and would insult others/his ex-wife/everyone in general who he didn’t regard as an ‘equal’. That pretty much means everyone besides him. Plus, he is super short, not good combined with a built-in mean streak. I totally on the other hand believe she’s pretty mean too. Probably better they split up, kids should not be exposed to that all the time.

    Reply
  20. o says:
    May 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    I’ve never heard one good thing about him or his personality, ever. With people like that, I give major side-eye to their S/Os. Truth is, she’s probably just as much of an asshole as he is. I totally believe that she’s a mean girl like someone upthread claimed.

    Reply
  21. Alison F says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I read two blind items years ago that he was uspest that Jennifer Anniston didn’t really like or gelmwith Christine and he was so nasty to Christine (not that it was her fault). He was eager for her and Jen to become friends since he was working with her on that shitty film and also works a lot with Justin Theroux. The second Blind Item or story was that they were throwing some kind of holiday/party at their mansion and he didn’t realize the kitchen intercom was on and everyone at the party could hear him yelling at Christine while they were in the kitchen that she was embarrassing him. He has made many good films but he has always seemed like an asshole in general and an asshole husband! Christine’s career dwindled after Zoolander, unlike Judd Apatow’s wife Leslie Mann, who had like Christine had a C-list career before being cast in his first feature film, The Cable Guy, and unlike Ben, he has continued to work with his wife and she’s even blosssomed On her own merit. She is doing pretty great . Both Christine and Leslie started out doing comedic, tv roles and indie roles before marrying their husbands who ironically were best friends and co-producers early in their careers!

    Reply
  22. Clairej says:
    May 29, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    My friend saw him in the flesh and said he was extremely short and very orange. He is a terrible in interviews.

    Reply
  23. poppy says:
    May 29, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    there was a terrific lengthy interview in the new yorker around the time of walter mitty and it confirmed for me what was always suspected: unbearable self-centered megalomaniac troll. he was so dismissive of his wife, as the mother of his children and a human being so no surprise it didn’t last.
    hope she left him.

    Reply

