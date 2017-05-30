Fearless Girl statue targeted by another artist’s ‘Pissing Pug’ statue

For International Women’s Day, the firm State Street Global Advisors paid to install the Fearless Girl statue yards away from the famous Charging Bull statue on Wall Street. Fearless Girl was a hit! Tourists flocked to the street art, and everyone thought it was the coolest thing. Well, everyone except for the artist who made Charging Bull. He’s suing the city and complaining loudly, because he feels like Fearless Girl charges the nature of his Charging Bull. It’s so funny, right? It’s funny that the presence of an inanimate, wordless girl in a predominately “male” space has made a handful of bros absolutely lose their minds.

Anyway, Fearless Girl has all of her permits and she’s going to stay on Wall Street for at least another year. So now another artist has taken it upon himself to show the world how much he hates the appearance of women (statues of women) in traditionally bro-tastic places. The artist is Alex Gardega, and he was so disgusted by Fearless Girl that he created a statue of Pissing Pug, a dog pissing on Fearless Girl’s leg.

Gee whiz, artists are so sensitive! City sculptor Alex Gardega — seething over the Fearless Girl statue being placed across from Wall Street’s Charging Bull — has decided to retaliate with a work of his own. Gardega created a statue of a small dog, titled Pissing Pug, and his sloppily crafted pooch takes direct aim at Fearless Girl — or, at least, at her left leg. “This is corporate nonsense,” Gardega told The Post of Fearless Girl, saying it was put opposite artist Arturo Di Modica’s famed bull as a publicity stunt by a Boston-based financial firm. “It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespect to the artist that made the bull,” he said. “That bull had integrity.” The Upper West Side artist sniffed that he even made his dog particularly poorly just to stick it to Fearless Girl even more. “I decided to build this dog and make it crappy to downgrade the statue, exactly how the girl is a downgrade on the bull,” said Gardega, who has never met the other statues’ creators. But many female passers-by Monday said Fearless Girl has come to represent women taking on Wall Street — and just about anybody else standing up to financial firms — and said Gardega’s peeing dog is misogynistic. “That’s an a–hole move. You call this art?” said one woman who kicked the dog statue as she walked by. But Gardega insisted that he is “pro-feminism” and has “nothing against the sculptor whatsoever.”

[From The NY Post]

Yeah, this is just another reminder that Wall Street and the art world can agree on one thing: NO GIRLS ALLOWED! I get the “artistic” argument Alex Gardega is trying to make, which is that adding sculptures around existing sculptures changes the nature of the original sculpture. But the message of Fearless Girl standing in front of the Charging Bull was: women and girls can be fearless, they can be strong, they can stand up to anything, especially in a male-dominated industry or a male-dominated world. The message of Pissing Pug is that women’s fearlessness doesn’t matter, they’ll still be maligned and pissed on throughout their lives.

Enraged artist places statue of urinating dog next to "Fearless Girl" in NY's Financial District pic.twitter.com/pOSm2lFNFV — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) May 30, 2017