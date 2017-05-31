Donald Trump’s midnight tweet about ‘covfefe’ made Twitter go crazy

NATO 2017 Handover Ceremony

There was a wonderful Literary Hub essay by Rebecca Solnit trending yesterday. The essay is called “The Loneliness of Donald Trump,” and I would suggest everyone carve out a few minutes to read it. You won’t be disappointed. At one point, Solnit refers to Trump as “the most mocked man in the world,” a title which he brought on himself. It’s not a sympathetic piece whatsoever, but I was thinking about it again this morning as I read about Trump’s midnight tweet, which read: “Despite the negative press covfefe.” That’s it. That’s the whole tweet.

Trump (or someone) deleted it, but only HOURS after Trump tweeted it. Throughout the late night and early morning, Twitter threw a #Covfefe Party. It’s a fun word to say. I’m saying it as COVE-fay-fay (I’m a hillbilly). Obviously, no one knows what Trump was trying to say, or if he thinks COVFEFE is a word, or if Google mistranslated something from the original Russian. No one knows if the mysterious red strobe lights in the White House have anything to do a the Satanic covfefe ritual. No one knows if the All-Powerful Orb of Covfefe is involved. But obviously, Twitter has some guesses.

And because Emperor Bigly has to ruin everything, he tweeted this:

U.S. President Donald Trump lands at Fiumicino Airport on Air Force One for the first official visit to Italy

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

128 Responses to “Donald Trump’s midnight tweet about ‘covfefe’ made Twitter go crazy”

  1. sarri says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Make America Covfefe Again!

  2. isakka says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:27 am

    He wanted to write coverage but something went wrong… obviously lol

  3. Maya says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:30 am

    People are only mocking him while he is doing horrible stuff to minorities and women.

    So no sympathy from us to the Trump.

  4. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Charge him with a TUI and be done with it :/

  5. Chrissy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Does he really have nothing else to do with his time? How pathetic that the POTUS has to have nanny to hold his hand, rub his back and monitor/delete his tweets. Ivanka sure has to get up early to do her job, doesn’t she? Jeez

  6. Kimma1216 says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:32 am

    People are tweeting and joking and laughing about this, but it’s not funny at all. This is our “president” and there is something very wrong with him. My mind is blown everyday..I find this all devastating at how bad this keeps going. This should not be the new normal, or a joke. Nothing humorous about this at all…

  7. guest says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Don’t worry. It was probably just a nuclear code.

  8. Alexandria says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:34 am

    SAD part is that he is too thick to realise he’s being mocked and probably thinks he broke twitter. He really makes Bush look smart.

  9. jwoolman says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Oh, Donald – wake up and smell
    the covfefe.

  10. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:36 am

    When I saw that on the news this morning, I actually Googled it to see if it meant anything. Facepalm. The whole world in laughing again

  11. lightpurple says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Imagining what text messages must be like between Donald Covfefe Brown and his friend former Senator Centerfold Scott Bqhatever Brown.

  12. Sixer says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I am workless today and it took me AGES this morning to even work out whether this was an actual American slang word hitherto unknown to me and he’d misused it, or just a random collection of letters tweeted for no discernible reason. Either way mucho hilarity, so well done, American Twatter!

  13. Nicole says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Went to bed laughing at this. Woke up still laughing. Starting off on a positive note since I know it will be ruined in a matter of hours

  14. grabbyhands says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I pretty much lost my sh*t at I HAVE BEEN SUMMONED.

    Dear 45, everyone is laughing AT you. This isn’t something you should be tweeting about like you’re saying “Yeah! Isn’t it hilarious that I did that??”.

  15. Rice says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I do not think that word means what you think it means.

  16. Shambles says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:41 am

    He woke up from his overcooked steak and Zzzzquil-induced slumber and snuck into Reince’s office, found where his parents/handlers had hidden his phone, and tried to send a midnight tweet. He was caught before he could finish, and desperately hit send before they wrestled the phone out of his tiny hands. In his desperation for electronic validation in the form of retweets from his Russian bot friends, this is what we got.

  17. Maria F. says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:43 am

    the twitter universe was lit. I laughed real tears.

    Not just about him, but actually admiring the wit and creativity of some users. Mad respect.

  18. Word says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Are you smarter than a fifth grader?
    ‘Cause there’s gonna be a test later. Get
    your teacher now we’re back in school.
    Are you smarter than you used to be?

  19. Indira says:
    May 31, 2017 at 7:48 am

    “I know words. I have the best words.” – Donald J. Dump

  20. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I saw this on CNN, so Trump would probably say it was fake covfeefe on #fake news. Hilarious! Someone take his phone and close his Twitter account quickly. Please!

  21. Franny Days says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Ohhh I thought he was trying to spell confetti. Like despite all of the negative news coverage *throws confetti*

  22. third ginger says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I am pretty sure it’s one of those tropical drinks with the little umbrellas.

  23. PunkyMomma says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I blame ice cream brain freeze. Eat more scoops, Donnie!

  24. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:22 am

    When he made a speech in Israel saying that he’d just returned from the Middle East, I was embarrassed,totally covfefe that this obvious simpleton was actually the president.

  25. Gina says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I miss the old days where the office of the United States President was held in such high esteem, nobody would dare make such outrageous memes, tweets, gifs, jokes and insults at a sitting President. Or tweet him directly like he was an ordinary man.

    It is going to take generations to undo and fix the mess Trump has created.

    I have just read that he (Trump) has pulled out the Paris Climate Accord. And there is a sick little part of me that wonders ‘did he do it out of spite after he woke up to the world laughing at his most recent tweet?’

    Could he be that small minded and petty? Or was he thinking about it and all these tweets pushed him over the ledge.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      May 31, 2017 at 8:45 am

      No. He was always going to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement because it was something we entered under Obama’s watch. Remember that anything Obama did must be reversed.

    • Esmom says:
      May 31, 2017 at 9:17 am

      Gina, I hope your distress over the memes, gifs, jokes and insults include Obama. Because while satirists and political cartoonists have been skewering presidents forever, I’d say the right pioneered those home grown memes and brought disrespect for the POTUS to new levels with their vitriol towards Obama.

      As for people tweeting back crap at Trump, what do you expect? HE is the one who opened that channel. If he had any shred of dignity or awareness that he’s an international embarrassment he’d lock it down for good.

      While I do believe he’s petty and impetuous enough to make major decisions in response to insults and/or without much thought, I don’t think his stupid tweet and the ensuing response influenced his his decision on the Paris Climate Agreement. That was already a done deal.

    • Beth says:
      May 31, 2017 at 9:30 am

      When you have a president who’s always tweeting nonsense like an immature teenage brat, it’s absolutely fine to do the same to him. He’s the one who started the mean ,insulting crap on Twitter and long time ago.

      Trump has always said global warming and any kind of climate change is a hoax the Chinese made up and didn’t want to spend money on it

    • ATLMathMom says:
      May 31, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      @Gina, you mean like how Trump “respected” the office of President while he was asking for President Obama’s birth certificate?

    • Cee says:
      May 31, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      People tweet at him because Idiot Supreme continues using his PERSONAL twitter account to tweet pointless, vindictive, false, derogatory things. If I had a Twitter account I would troll him endlessly. It’s not as if he extended the courtesy of respect to Former President Obama when continually asking him to show his birth certificate.

    • Sixer says:
      May 31, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      My cousin, who lives stateside and is married to an American, is convinced that climate change will lead to the break-up of the US. He thinks that internal migration from highly affected states to less affected states (plus pressure on migration from Central and Southern American countries) will eventually cause the less affected states to secede.

      His wife thinks he’s an alarmist.

      What do you guys think?

  26. minx says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:31 am

    OMG, hysterical.

  27. LinaLamont says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Rosebud.

  28. ArchieGoodwin says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:44 am

    It’s Street Countdown!

    “What do you call trump, sitting alone in an empty room?”

    “Covfefe”

  29. robyn says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:45 am

    He knew this would eat up a lot of time and deflect deflect deflect. God we are a stupid bunch and I have to include myself for responding.

  30. adastraperaspera says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I’m sure Sgt. Schultz Spicer will assure us in his briefing today that Colonel Klink is just fine. “I see nothing!”

    Reply
  31. SusanneToo says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:57 am

    If twitter existed for no other reason than to mock donald trump, it would be worth it.
    And no post yet about the moron asking world leaders to call him on his hackable cell phone?
    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald-trump-cell-phone-world-leaders_us_592e8c22e4b055a197ce5726

  32. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Can’t wait to see what Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Bill Maher and all the others say about this. Trump is a gold mine for late night talk shows and comedians. Trump just never stops giving them stuff to joke about. He’s a scary,awful president, but it’s good to be able to laugh instead of cry once in a while

  33. OhDear says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Does he not sleep?

  34. themummy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I hear it in my head pronounced as “cov-fef.” It just sort of rolls right off the tongue.

    Great googly moogly, what a disaster this all is.

  35. OTHER RENEE says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I can’t stop laughing. I’m on board with cov-fay-fay. It’s fun to say. Like the song: “Watch me cov. Watch me fay fay!”

  36. Rapunzel says:
    May 31, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Covfefe = DT’s attempt at Spanish. He meant to say “El Jefe.”
    Despite the negative press, El Jefe is still gonna come for your insurance.

  37. Lady D says:
    May 31, 2017 at 10:05 am

    breaking news…. Trump just pulled y’all out of the Paris Accord. (per DM)
    Stupid, stupid SOB

  38. nephelin says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Covfefe is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma …

  39. Saks says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:08 am

    “if Google mistranslated something from the original Russian” 😂😂😂😂

  40. Joannie says:
    May 31, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Please somebody give this guy a lobotomy.

  41. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Is that piss yellow tangled rats nest on his head a covfefe?

    If covfefe is an illness,will it be covered by Trumpcare or is it considered pre-existing?

    Is there a red button on his desk next to the Coke button in case he’s thirsty for a covfefe?

  42. JenB says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Now watch me whip
    Now watch me covfefe
    Trump as President (God no!)
    Is hella cray cray (yep!)

  43. why? says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Trump is trying to destabilize the US(environment, education, civil rights, health care)so that his buddy Putin can attack us. Everything that was put in place to protect us(from regulations on banks to regulations on police officers) is being destroyed by Trump, Sessions, and the GOP. When will enough be enough? He hasn’t even be in office for a year and already he is putting this country in a position where we have no checks and balances. Is Trump capable of making a decision on his own? Every decision he has made has been to help Putin and put money into his pockets.

  44. homeslice says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    The leader of the free world incoherently tweeting after midnight…cause nothing bad could happen in the world at midnight EST…

  45. Beth says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Someone needs to change Donnie Dipshits diaper! He’s getting covfefe everywhere!

  46. Cee says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Who can guess the true meaning? Everyone with a comprehensive use, knowledge, and understanding of the English language, that’s who. #Idiot.

  47. guilty pleasures says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Victoria Congson on Facebook guessed Kerfuffle ??? It’s the only thing that makes sense. He sounded it out like any good first grader and came up with cov-fe-fe… Kerfuffle!! Nailed it!

  48. Shannon says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    It provided a teachable moment for my homeschooled son! I started laughing so hard, then I showed him the tweet and said, “read this to me and tell me which one isn’t a real word” and he did, and we laughed and laughed and laughed. I seriously got almost no sleep last night because I was enjoying the twitter #covfefe party!

  49. Elgin Marbles says:
    May 31, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    HE IS PLAYING US. Please pay attention to the policy changes he’s making. This stinking clown is about to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. He’s appointing right wing judges to the Federal bench – even more influential than the Supreme on a day to day basis. He’s sticking it to the LGBTQ community. Women are very close to losing birth control coverage. WAKE UP. Use some spare time to call your representatives and make your voices heard.

