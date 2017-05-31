Donald Trump’s midnight tweet about ‘covfefe’ made Twitter go crazy

There was a wonderful Literary Hub essay by Rebecca Solnit trending yesterday. The essay is called “The Loneliness of Donald Trump,” and I would suggest everyone carve out a few minutes to read it. You won’t be disappointed. At one point, Solnit refers to Trump as “the most mocked man in the world,” a title which he brought on himself. It’s not a sympathetic piece whatsoever, but I was thinking about it again this morning as I read about Trump’s midnight tweet, which read: “Despite the negative press covfefe.” That’s it. That’s the whole tweet.

Trump (or someone) deleted it, but only HOURS after Trump tweeted it. Throughout the late night and early morning, Twitter threw a #Covfefe Party. It’s a fun word to say. I’m saying it as COVE-fay-fay (I’m a hillbilly). Obviously, no one knows what Trump was trying to say, or if he thinks COVFEFE is a word, or if Google mistranslated something from the original Russian. No one knows if the mysterious red strobe lights in the White House have anything to do a the Satanic covfefe ritual. No one knows if the All-Powerful Orb of Covfefe is involved. But obviously, Twitter has some guesses.

The #covfefe tweet is no more. And all I can think of is this: pic.twitter.com/R4sa1Sg6zP — Daniel Pettigrew (@docdanz007) May 31, 2017

And because Emperor Bigly has to ruin everything, he tweeted this:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017