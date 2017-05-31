Donald Trump’s midnight tweet about ‘covfefe’ made Twitter go crazy

There was a wonderful Literary Hub essay by Rebecca Solnit trending yesterday. The essay is called “The Loneliness of Donald Trump,” and I would suggest everyone carve out a few minutes to read it. You won’t be disappointed. At one point, Solnit refers to Trump as “the most mocked man in the world,” a title which he brought on himself. It’s not a sympathetic piece whatsoever, but I was thinking about it again this morning as I read about Trump’s midnight tweet, which read: “Despite the negative press covfefe.” That’s it. That’s the whole tweet.
#covfefe is gone. But not before 160k likes. pic.twitter.com/zFzBNSbWsR
— Jason Newborne (@JasonNewborne) May 31, 2017
Trump (or someone) deleted it, but only HOURS after Trump tweeted it. Throughout the late night and early morning, Twitter threw a #Covfefe Party. It’s a fun word to say. I’m saying it as COVE-fay-fay (I’m a hillbilly). Obviously, no one knows what Trump was trying to say, or if he thinks COVFEFE is a word, or if Google mistranslated something from the original Russian. No one knows if the mysterious red strobe lights in the White House have anything to do a the Satanic covfefe ritual. No one knows if the All-Powerful Orb of Covfefe is involved. But obviously, Twitter has some guesses.
This is why I love twitter 👏👏#covfefe
— Saragh (@saraghfitz) May 31, 2017
The internet shouldn't be free. 😂 #covfefe pic.twitter.com/2fHzFQMARI
— Simar (@sahluwal) May 31, 2017
We've all been there… #covfefe pic.twitter.com/13IXRswPqh
— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) May 31, 2017
#Covfefe will destroy us all pic.twitter.com/KAKFYIc9P3
— Alister Borthwick (@Alister_13) May 31, 2017
I woke up to this exchange @richardhtx @theyearofelan #COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/TOeJSfGkep
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 31, 2017
What about the negative press @realDonaldTrump? #covfefe
— Covfefe (@covfefe) May 31, 2017
The #covfefe tweet is no more. And all I can think of is this: pic.twitter.com/R4sa1Sg6zP
— Daniel Pettigrew (@docdanz007) May 31, 2017
This is #covfefe translated from Russian. pic.twitter.com/1Im7ZzLO0Y
— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017
And because Emperor Bigly has to ruin everything, he tweeted this:
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Make America Covfefe Again!
He wanted to write coverage but something went wrong… obviously lol
I was thinking the same thing, he was trying to spell coverage but got bigly lost along the way. I’ve been pronouncing it as cov-feh-feh, for anyone who’s curious. LOL.
Lol. Jon Lovett of Crooked Media did a little Twitter poll on the preferred pronunciation and I landed on cov-FEEF. Although I think cov-FEFF sounds better, it wasn’t an option.
Thank goodness we can still laugh. For the moment, at least.
I bet He fell asleep writing. He woke up this morning before five and took it down. Where was FLOTUS?? Make America covfefe again, lol. Spicy says, ” I think the president tweet speak for itself”. Now someone tell me what this means, waiting, waiting, waiting…
45 Minutes and the #Covfefe tweet is still up. I think Trump fell down and can’t get up. Quick. Nobody call an ambulance.
https://twitter.com/mskristinawong/status/869778689365467136
Today’s press briefing will be worth watching
On days like today, you have to feel sorry for Spicer
In my head Ivanka took him away the phone rolling her eyes.
Did that old fart fall asleep mid-tweet? Sources say…and people are saying…I’ve heard…on the internet…that he did.
Another day, another covfefe. Also please explain why my phone made no attempt to autocorrect covfefe??
His brain,that’s what went wrong.
I’m not a native english speaker so was so confused yesterday I was just like “tf is covfefe?”
I can come up with one, sometimes I am texting and I fall asleep and somehow in this stupor of in between awake and asleep I continue my texts and send them. Make no mistake about it that is all zwahili so there, my explanantion to this ashhat
It’s not just the word salad. It is that he didn’t finish a thought and hit Send.
Despite the negative press covfefe…
Using “Despite” means an exception is coming. This 1/2 sentence, thought to be done, is scarier than the word salad. I have been saying Alzheimers for almost a year, and I think it is accelerating due to the stress.
He wanted to be President, and everything went wrong…
People are only mocking him while he is doing horrible stuff to minorities and women.
So no sympathy from us to the Trump.
Charge him with a TUI and be done with it :/
Right? Pain meds kicked in lol
Does he really have nothing else to do with his time? How pathetic that the POTUS has to have nanny to hold his hand, rub his back and monitor/delete his tweets. Ivanka sure has to get up early to do her job, doesn’t she? Jeez
Seriously. A POTUS who Tweets like a social media addicted teen. What an utter embarrassment. Most presidents would be reading in their off time. Bigly would do well to start with the Constitution. Sadly he’d need a dumbed-down version, kinda like his intelligence briefings.
*sobs*
Maybe there is a “‘Constitution For Dummies’ For Dummies” out there?
After the stress of the last 8 months, it was nice just to have something to laugh about for a few minutes. We’ll get back to our regular scheduled stressing very soon, don’t worry.
And we’re back. He just announced he’s pulling out of the Paris climate agreement. I’m in such despair with the damage this man is causing.
Macron and Merkle hurt his feelings so he really showed them! And in doing so, confirmed he is a rage filled toddler who is hell bent on destroying the world.
People are tweeting and joking and laughing about this, but it’s not funny at all. This is our “president” and there is something very wrong with him. My mind is blown everyday..I find this all devastating at how bad this keeps going. This should not be the new normal, or a joke. Nothing humorous about this at all…
It is devastating but people use humor as a coping mechanism. It doesn’t mean we don’t know the severity of our situation.
Yes. I veer between laughter and despair. Without the laughter, I’m not sure I could function.
Same, Esmom. We have to do what we have to do to survive this.
Yes, something is very wrong with him. Trump truly illustrates the corruption of Congressional Republicans. It is entirely within their power to stop this madness.
I get the nervous giggles at funerals. That doesn’t mean I don’t mourn. But … you know. You get through terrible times with humor. How else do you even survive?
Thank goodness I’m not the only one. I hate to be *That Person* but this silliness is just another distraction and I hate that people are normalizing 45 by making his incoherent tweet into some sort of endearing, cutesy thing. Main stream media…just NO, guys. Stop that sh*t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need to go get some anti-depressants. I give up
I’m right there with you, CityGirl.
Humor is a subject thing, you know? None of this shit is funny to me so I don’t need lectures about how we should enjoy a “lighthearted moment” or whatever. I’m not here telling others not to laugh, just saying that I don’t find anything this man does to be humorous in the slightest.
*subjective
ugh
Kitten, I hear you. I don’t find anything he does to be humorous at all. In fact he induces rage in me at every turn. What I did find humorous were all the funny reactions to his dumbassery. Does that make sense? He’s truly the butt of the joke. I do agree, however, that s%it like this shouldn’t be normalized, i.e. written up in the NYT. It’s one passing piece of trash in an endless flow of garbage and horror.
I’m not laughing. Every word this man says matters and this is proof. Instead of making jokes, Trump should be taking this seriously and re-evaluating his communications strategy.
@Esmom-I know what you’re saying, completely. Most people here are laughing at the clever Twitter responses—not the same as laughing with 45. I just hate how he had that stupid tweet about it (“Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”) as if he’s “in” on the joke. It gives *some* people the impression that he’s self-deprecating and “cool”, when he’s really just a humorless evil bastard.
@Megan-Exactly. Even the dumb spelling and grammar errors, even his juvenile tantrums, it’s all very serious to me and I’m leery of downplaying it, particularly in light of all the incredibly serious issues surrounding this administration right now.
Again, sorry if I’m grumping out, I’ve just had it.
I’m always like “Are you kidding me?” on anything he does. Meanwhile I’m awaiting the arrival of a new kitten in about 4 weeks! Can’t wait.
@ Swak-YAY!!!! “Therapy kitten”?
Congrats on the (cute) new arrival to the family.
Everything is awful. This is not normal and should not be covered as normal.
But…
I’ll admit that I was in tears laughing at Twitter last night.
Life is too hard to ever lose your sense of humor. Please let us get our laughs in where we can. I assure you the gravity of having Captain (Giant) Underpants as President is not lost on us.
Don’t worry. It was probably just a nuclear code.
This
Yep. A message to the Russians with our codes.
SAD part is that he is too thick to realise he’s being mocked and probably thinks he broke twitter. He really makes Bush look smart.
Yeah, he doesn’t realize that he is the joke.
Probably someone else told him to handle it that way.
I saw it unfold…Amazing. Been hearing it in my head as “co-FEE FEE”
Most likely someone on his staff tweeted that followup. Trump doesn’t really have a sense of humor.
Now I’m wondering what really did happen…. Usually he looks at his tweets after they are published, I think.
It was bizarre and concerning– did he pass out? Did he stroke? (Not that there’s anything wrong with it, but this is the presidency we’re talking about.) As well friends and foes take note of his behaviour. And no one intervened. It was up for hours. If those staffers had any sense they’d have a 24-hour vigil on his Twitter feed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
very child like, this bigly man.
There is no way he wrote the “adult” reply to the covefefe kerfuffle.
the covefefe kerfuffle sounds like some kind of dance craze, lol.
turn and touch the oval office floor,
swing press secretary out the door,
hey look at me i’m bigly
now everyone do the covefefe
hey!
@kay
Oh, Donald – wake up and smell
the covfefe.
LMAO, thank you.
😂
When I saw that on the news this morning, I actually Googled it to see if it meant anything. Facepalm. The whole world in laughing again
I thought I missed the National Spelling Bee and the winning word was trending. Silly me.
I did, too! But then again, most days my first response IS Google. There’s some wisdom/sanity somewhere out there . . .
Imagining what text messages must be like between Donald Covfefe Brown and his friend former Senator Centerfold Scott Bqhatever Brown.
I am workless today and it took me AGES this morning to even work out whether this was an actual American slang word hitherto unknown to me and he’d misused it, or just a random collection of letters tweeted for no discernible reason. Either way mucho hilarity, so well done, American Twatter!
Went to bed laughing at this. Woke up still laughing. Starting off on a positive note since I know it will be ruined in a matter of hours
I pretty much lost my sh*t at I HAVE BEEN SUMMONED.
Dear 45, everyone is laughing AT you. This isn’t something you should be tweeting about like you’re saying “Yeah! Isn’t it hilarious that I did that??”.
I do not think that word means what you think it means.
He woke up from his overcooked steak and Zzzzquil-induced slumber and snuck into Reince’s office, found where his parents/handlers had hidden his phone, and tried to send a midnight tweet. He was caught before he could finish, and desperately hit send before they wrestled the phone out of his tiny hands. In his desperation for electronic validation in the form of retweets from his Russian bot friends, this is what we got.
Accurate.
Scary how close to the truth this may be.
Yup. I see it, Shamby.
Hope you and your kitties and your yoga-lovin boyfriend are doing alright in these crazy times, O’Kit.
Yoga (running for me) and weed are the only two things getting us through this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read about 50% of his followers are fake bots
the twitter universe was lit. I laughed real tears.
Not just about him, but actually admiring the wit and creativity of some users. Mad respect.
Yes, there’s a giant segment on Twitter that is far more intelligent than Bigly. He isn’t capable of wit because you need a modicum of intelligence to be witty.
Are you smarter than a fifth grader?
‘Cause there’s gonna be a test later. Get
your teacher now we’re back in school.
Are you smarter than you used to be?
“I know words. I have the best words.” – Donald J. Dump
LOL
I saw this on CNN, so Trump would probably say it was fake covfeefe on #fake news. Hilarious! Someone take his phone and close his Twitter account quickly. Please!
Nah, let him tweet himself to jail.
Agree. Let the dimwit keep tweeting.
Ohhh I thought he was trying to spell confetti. Like despite all of the negative news coverage *throws confetti*
Best ever. Thank you!!
I am pretty sure it’s one of those tropical drinks with the little umbrellas.
I blame ice cream brain freeze. Eat more scoops, Donnie!
When he made a speech in Israel saying that he’d just returned from the Middle East, I was embarrassed,totally covfefe that this obvious simpleton was actually the president.
I miss the old days where the office of the United States President was held in such high esteem, nobody would dare make such outrageous memes, tweets, gifs, jokes and insults at a sitting President. Or tweet him directly like he was an ordinary man.
It is going to take generations to undo and fix the mess Trump has created.
I have just read that he (Trump) has pulled out the Paris Climate Accord. And there is a sick little part of me that wonders ‘did he do it out of spite after he woke up to the world laughing at his most recent tweet?’
Could he be that small minded and petty? Or was he thinking about it and all these tweets pushed him over the ledge.
No. He was always going to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement because it was something we entered under Obama’s watch. Remember that anything Obama did must be reversed.
But yes, he is small minded and petty, also. WWADD-the trump Doctrine-What Would a Dick Do.
He did it to stick it to Marcon and Merkle for treating him like the buffoon that he is at the G7 summit.
Ah yes.. that too, Megan. He is nothing if not a vindictive, petulant child.
Gina, I hope your distress over the memes, gifs, jokes and insults include Obama. Because while satirists and political cartoonists have been skewering presidents forever, I’d say the right pioneered those home grown memes and brought disrespect for the POTUS to new levels with their vitriol towards Obama.
As for people tweeting back crap at Trump, what do you expect? HE is the one who opened that channel. If he had any shred of dignity or awareness that he’s an international embarrassment he’d lock it down for good.
While I do believe he’s petty and impetuous enough to make major decisions in response to insults and/or without much thought, I don’t think his stupid tweet and the ensuing response influenced his his decision on the Paris Climate Agreement. That was already a done deal.
When you have a president who’s always tweeting nonsense like an immature teenage brat, it’s absolutely fine to do the same to him. He’s the one who started the mean ,insulting crap on Twitter and long time ago.
Trump has always said global warming and any kind of climate change is a hoax the Chinese made up and didn’t want to spend money on it
@Gina, you mean like how Trump “respected” the office of President while he was asking for President Obama’s birth certificate?
People tweet at him because Idiot Supreme continues using his PERSONAL twitter account to tweet pointless, vindictive, false, derogatory things. If I had a Twitter account I would troll him endlessly. It’s not as if he extended the courtesy of respect to Former President Obama when continually asking him to show his birth certificate.
My cousin, who lives stateside and is married to an American, is convinced that climate change will lead to the break-up of the US. He thinks that internal migration from highly affected states to less affected states (plus pressure on migration from Central and Southern American countries) will eventually cause the less affected states to secede.
His wife thinks he’s an alarmist.
What do you guys think?
OMG, hysterical.
Rosebud.
It’s Street Countdown!
“What do you call trump, sitting alone in an empty room?”
“Covfefe”
He knew this would eat up a lot of time and deflect deflect deflect. God we are a stupid bunch and I have to include myself for responding.
I’m sure Sgt. Schultz Spicer will assure us in his briefing today that Colonel Klink is just fine. “I see nothing!”
If twitter existed for no other reason than to mock donald trump, it would be worth it.
And no post yet about the moron asking world leaders to call him on his hackable cell phone?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald-trump-cell-phone-world-leaders_us_592e8c22e4b055a197ce5726
Saw that and wonder why that phone has not been taken from him.
Can’t wait to see what Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Bill Maher and all the others say about this. Trump is a gold mine for late night talk shows and comedians. Trump just never stops giving them stuff to joke about. He’s a scary,awful president, but it’s good to be able to laugh instead of cry once in a while
Colbert is probably shouting “COVFEFE!” and laughing so hard he can’t stand up
Does he not sleep?
Cocaine doesn’t let you sleep.
Word.
He, himself, has said he doesn’t sleep more than 3 hours at night.
I hear it in my head pronounced as “cov-fef.” It just sort of rolls right off the tongue.
Great googly moogly, what a disaster this all is.
I hear it pronounced as dumbass stupid moron bent on destroying the world.
What I hear is so curse laden that I can’t write it here.
I hear pronounced in my head as cuvfeefee.
This word will never go away. It’ll be used for everything
I’ve been reading about it everywhere and everyone’s cracking up laughing about it
I can’t stop laughing. I’m on board with cov-fay-fay. It’s fun to say. Like the song: “Watch me cov. Watch me fay fay!”
Covfefe = DT’s attempt at Spanish. He meant to say “El Jefe.”
Despite the negative press, El Jefe is still gonna come for your insurance.
breaking news…. Trump just pulled y’all out of the Paris Accord. (per DM)
Stupid, stupid SOB
Covfefe is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma …
…written by a fool.
“if Google mistranslated something from the original Russian” 😂😂😂😂
Please somebody give this guy a lobotomy.
There is nothing to lobotomize.
Is that piss yellow tangled rats nest on his head a covfefe?
If covfefe is an illness,will it be covered by Trumpcare or is it considered pre-existing?
Is there a red button on his desk next to the Coke button in case he’s thirsty for a covfefe?
Now watch me whip
Now watch me covfefe
Trump as President (God no!)
Is hella cray cray (yep!)
Trump is trying to destabilize the US(environment, education, civil rights, health care)so that his buddy Putin can attack us. Everything that was put in place to protect us(from regulations on banks to regulations on police officers) is being destroyed by Trump, Sessions, and the GOP. When will enough be enough? He hasn’t even be in office for a year and already he is putting this country in a position where we have no checks and balances. Is Trump capable of making a decision on his own? Every decision he has made has been to help Putin and put money into his pockets.
The leader of the free world incoherently tweeting after midnight…cause nothing bad could happen in the world at midnight EST…
Someone needs to change Donnie Dipshits diaper! He’s getting covfefe everywhere!
Who can guess the true meaning? Everyone with a comprehensive use, knowledge, and understanding of the English language, that’s who. #Idiot.
Victoria Congson on Facebook guessed Kerfuffle ??? It’s the only thing that makes sense. He sounded it out like any good first grader and came up with cov-fe-fe… Kerfuffle!! Nailed it!
It provided a teachable moment for my homeschooled son! I started laughing so hard, then I showed him the tweet and said, “read this to me and tell me which one isn’t a real word” and he did, and we laughed and laughed and laughed. I seriously got almost no sleep last night because I was enjoying the twitter #covfefe party!
HE IS PLAYING US. Please pay attention to the policy changes he’s making. This stinking clown is about to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. He’s appointing right wing judges to the Federal bench – even more influential than the Supreme on a day to day basis. He’s sticking it to the LGBTQ community. Women are very close to losing birth control coverage. WAKE UP. Use some spare time to call your representatives and make your voices heard.
