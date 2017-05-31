“Tom Cruise’s promotional tour for ‘The Mummy’ is ceaseless” links
  • May 31, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

'The Mummy' film premiere - Arrivals

Tom Cruise premiered The Mummy in Paris & Madrid. [Go Fug Yourself]
This was one of many amazing moments from the French Open. [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Swift’s new music video is lit. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump’s hotline bling with world leaders. [Jezebel]
Southern Charm star lost 80 lbs of pregnancy weight. [Starcasm]
Padma Lakshmi is posting bikini pics too. [Wonderwall]
Andrew Garfield did drag, sang a Whitney Houston song. [JustJared]
Poor Alexandra Daddario still has to promote Baywatch. [IDLY]
Wow, Sean Hayes does look like a young Frank Sinatra. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Would you still bang Jason Momoa with his terrible hair? [Socialite Life]

Paris Premiere of 'The Mummy' (La Momie) - Arrivals

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Tom Cruise’s promotional tour for ‘The Mummy’ is ceaseless” links”

  1. Stacy says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Don’t know who the woman/actress is to Tom’s right, but she looks like she would rather be on Mars than be next to him.

    Reply
  2. CTgirl says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Jason Momoa’s hotness can overcome any bad hair.

    Reply
  3. African Sun says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Interested to see this reboot. They need to hat tip Mummy with Brendan and Rachel in some way. Film is still iconic to this day.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 31, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    So he keeps making these action movies and shoveling money towards the $cieno cult…they must be ecstatic.

    Reply
  5. Skins says:
    May 31, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    His face looks all jacked up

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment