“Tom Cruise’s promotional tour for ‘The Mummy’ is ceaseless” links

Tom Cruise premiered The Mummy in Paris & Madrid. [Go Fug Yourself]
This was one of many amazing moments from the French Open. [LaineyGossip]
Taylor Swift’s new music video is lit. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump’s hotline bling with world leaders. [Jezebel]
Southern Charm star lost 80 lbs of pregnancy weight. [Starcasm]
Padma Lakshmi is posting bikini pics too. [Wonderwall]
Andrew Garfield did drag, sang a Whitney Houston song. [JustJared]
Poor Alexandra Daddario still has to promote Baywatch. [IDLY]
Wow, Sean Hayes does look like a young Frank Sinatra. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Would you still bang Jason Momoa with his terrible hair? [Socialite Life]
Don’t know who the woman/actress is to Tom’s right, but she looks like she would rather be on Mars than be next to him.
Jason Momoa’s hotness can overcome any bad hair.
Truth. I could not care less about his hair.
just tie it up lol
Interested to see this reboot. They need to hat tip Mummy with Brendan and Rachel in some way. Film is still iconic to this day.
So he keeps making these action movies and shoveling money towards the $cieno cult…they must be ecstatic.
His face looks all jacked up
