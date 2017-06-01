Chloe Moretz’s new animated film is a gigantic body-shaming mess

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017

This is an ad for the new film Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs. It’s a retelling (with a twist) of Snow White, obviously. It’s an animated film and Chloë Grace Moretz does the voice of Snow White. The tagline for the movie – as you can see on the billboard – is: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?” As you can see, there are two Snow Whites, one heavier and one slim. Or something. The point of the billboard is that everyone knows heavier women can NEVER be considered beautiful. EVER. Only cartoon women with ridiculous Playboy-bunny proportions can be considered beautiful. Beautiful = thin. Not thin = not beautiful.

Plus-sized activist/advocate Tess Holliday ended up tweeting the image to Chloe Moretz, calling her out publicly for her involvement:

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Chloe waited for a bit to see if people picked up the story, and when they did, she responded:

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

I mean, I get that. She’s not in charge of marketing. She probably didn’t see the tagline. But it does seem strange that everyone at this production company thought the tagline was A-OK. That it’s totally cool to tell kids and adults that they should always remember that only thin people are beautiful.

Also: apparently the trailer was really f–king sketchy too, like it involved the dwarves behaving like peeping Toms and assaulting Snow White while she slept. The trailer has been taken down, but there is this clip. I can’t believe this is being marketed to kids. And after watching this, I do wonder… like, did Chloe Moretz even read the whole script?!?