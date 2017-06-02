Rihanna versus Kevin Durant is the most important beef of the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals went down last night. The Warriors won, the Cavaliers lost. It’s all good though. I mean, we’ve seen LeBron James come back from worse, and King James fans aren’t worried. Do you know who’s a King James fan? Rihanna. She was sitting courtside in Oakland for Game 1, and apparently there’s significant buzz that she’s in a beef with Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma for the Golden State last year. It started out when Rihanna apparently heckled Durant during a free throw (she shouted “Brick!”), and he turned and stared her down.

Rihanna yells "Brick!" at Kevin Durant during at the free throw line, he then stares her down twice. 😂 pic.twitter.com/avnaacn5VJ — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 2, 2017

Then he got a 3-pointer and once again, turned around and stared her down:

After winning the game, Steph Curry and KD were doing their press conference and Durant was asked specifically about the Rihanna stuff. KD played dumb about it. But come on! There was something going on there.

Reporter: "…you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?" KD: "I dont even remember that."#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017

Rihanna apparently stayed for the whole game, cheering on the Cavaliers the whole time and maybe/probably heckling the home team. And now basically everyone is hoping that she turns up for every one of the NBA Finals games. I can’t wait to see what’s next in this KD-Rihanna rivalry!

Congrats to KD on becoming the first NBA player to ever stare down Rihanna in front of his mom — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2017

"Bruh Rihanna come to all the finals brush ya damn hair" pic.twitter.com/J3Ur0PoYNQ — DoN (@CanDonLive90) June 2, 2017

Durant been making eye contact with Rihanna the whole damn night 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/rTyF0miOcr — . (@Jerrzz_) June 2, 2017