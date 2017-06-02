Rihanna versus Kevin Durant is the most important beef of the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals went down last night. The Warriors won, the Cavaliers lost. It’s all good though. I mean, we’ve seen LeBron James come back from worse, and King James fans aren’t worried. Do you know who’s a King James fan? Rihanna. She was sitting courtside in Oakland for Game 1, and apparently there’s significant buzz that she’s in a beef with Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma for the Golden State last year. It started out when Rihanna apparently heckled Durant during a free throw (she shouted “Brick!”), and he turned and stared her down.

Then he got a 3-pointer and once again, turned around and stared her down:

After winning the game, Steph Curry and KD were doing their press conference and Durant was asked specifically about the Rihanna stuff. KD played dumb about it. But come on! There was something going on there.

Rihanna apparently stayed for the whole game, cheering on the Cavaliers the whole time and maybe/probably heckling the home team. And now basically everyone is hoping that she turns up for every one of the NBA Finals games. I can’t wait to see what’s next in this KD-Rihanna rivalry!

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

74 Responses to “Rihanna versus Kevin Durant is the most important beef of the NBA Finals”

  1. Millennial says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:13 am

    The Thunder was his franchise team. They built the team around him. OKC loved him. I’m not sure why he left to play second fiddle to Steph Curry.

    Reply
    • Lindsey says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:28 am

      To round out his career achievements with a championship.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:42 am

      For the ring. Just like LeBron did when he proclaimed that he was “taking my talents to South Beach.” Got the rings but cheapened his brand.

      Reply
      • ElleBee says:
        June 2, 2017 at 7:59 am

        Can’t really blame Lebron can you? He was called the “Ringless King for years” and the only argument his detractors had against him was that he hadn’t won a championship.

        For KD I used to like him but something about him changed and I can’t tell what it is.

      • Nancy says:
        June 2, 2017 at 8:05 am

        As fans who live in the city where he plays, we all were upset when LeBron “took his talents” to Miami. But we got it. He wanted a ring, they all do, that’s why they play. I disagree that he cheapened his brand. He will go down in history as one of the best ballers ever. I don’t like Durant, but I understand his reasons for going to the Warriors. It’s more than a game to them, it’s their life. *Rihanna is fearless…lol….she loves Bron and stayed to the end, even though she knew what the result would be….she’s not intimated by Big Kev!*

      • lightpurple says:
        June 2, 2017 at 8:12 am

        But I do blame him. I’m a Celtics season ticket holder. I bleed green. But I appreciated his talent and respected him as a person until he did that. I enjoyed watching him play and I enjoyed beating him, as the Celtics so often did at that time. But the way he left Cleveland was wrong. It hurt the people and the economy of his own hometown. It was dirty and, from my understanding, a violation of the league’s rules and I was angry at the league for allowing it (Pat Riley does not have a reputation for being ethical.) His comments and behavior when Miami lost to Dallas that first year after the switch were unprofessional and just rude. I lost all respect for him and I no longer enjoy watching him play – I also noticed an increase of dirty play on his part when he went to Miami. He has great talent and did not need to lower himself that way. I’m glad for Cleveland that he went back and they got their long-awaited championship and he has done some things that have earned him some of my respect back (he was hilarious in Trainwreck and he did a really kind and touching thing for a young disabled Celtics fan at a game last year) but he has a long, long way to go and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. And I know it doesn’t bother him or matter to him.

      • FLORC says:
        June 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

        James has zero team loyalty. And by extension fan loyalty. Credit to his foundation and charitable work, but that’s more regional and tax related.

        He’s a multifaceted top player, but the cracks are there. He’s weary and shady imo.
        Plus, the warriors this year are amazing as a team. Cohesive together with the individual stats. Those 2 combined is how dream teams are made.

      • Nancy says:
        June 2, 2017 at 8:38 am

        Ok @lightpurple, hate on King James all you want. I forgave him long ago for following his dream as a 25 year old superstar. He did come back to his roots and has done amazing things for the City of Akron and it’s kids. Maybe he has that love him or hate him personality, but I doubt he cares.

        The Celtics have a rich history, but I can’t stand them for one reason, that being Kelly Olynk. When I saw Kevin Love running of the court with his shoulder out of the socket, it was almost more than I could bear. I can’t stand the sight of him and every time we beat Boston, it makes me happy and we beat them a lot.

        Can’t agree on everything. The fans of the Warriors are happy, while the Cavs fans are happy we won the Division, but I’m not anticipating a repeat, but still love my team as you love yours.

      • FLORC says:
        June 2, 2017 at 9:22 am

        Because holding someone accountable instead of unconditionally forgiving is hating.
        And no. I doubt he cares at all what he fans or not fans care. He’ll do something nice and the pr will capture it all. And all will be forgiven because he’s king James. A great player with all the knowledge, tech, and various advancements gained from all the games and players before him. And in a few more years a new player will surface better than him. Scandals will break. Circle of life.

      • Nancy says:
        June 2, 2017 at 9:44 am

        FLORC: Holding someone accountable for making a choice about their life and their career, seriously. Unconditionally forgiving?????? The man left one team for another. Did you ever change a job for more money, better benefits. Geez, we are fans of these men, not their agents. I give up, everyone have a great weekend.

      • FLORC says:
        June 2, 2017 at 10:28 am

        Nancy
        When he left it was pure betrayal in the hearts of fans. A hard economic hit.when he returned… whitewashed. And how he left… was able to leave… sketchy.

      • JustJen says:
        June 2, 2017 at 10:36 am

        I grew up in Akron and went to the same high school as LeBron- granted several years before he went there. I was highly irritated at all the fanfare around “The Decision”. If you’re leaving then just leave, their careers only last as long as their body can take a beating. But I blame his people for that, they marketed the crap out of his leaving. When he came back, as far as I was concerned (and 99% of the people I know) all was forgiven. I had to laugh when Shaq arrived here to “bring a ring to the king”. Pffffft. I’m glad I was sitting down for that one. He has done a lot for Cleveland but even more so for Akron, and we love him here.

      • Nancy says:
        June 2, 2017 at 10:58 am

        JustJen: Wow is it ever refreshing to read a post from someone from the neighborhood. Since LeBron is so high profile, people around the planet have their opinions and are entitled to believe as they choose. Unless you live in the community you can’t possibly know his deeds, and how much his family and fans mean to him and he to us. Can’t talk about the native son without his surrogate mothers, sisters, etc. coming to defend him. I guess I understand wanting to knock the king off the throne, it’s what the sports world does. Oh well Jen, thanks for your post…..had to be interesting to walk the same halls as Mr. LBJ! Yes I’m a stan!!!

      • Edwin says:
        June 2, 2017 at 11:52 am

        No KD came into a proven Team who had one a championship that had a 73-9 record (Best Ever). One that he and Russel had up 3-1 in a conference championship and lost it to that very team. So please do not compare that to what Lebron D-Wade and Chris Bosh had to endure. The team that beats u one year u turn around and join them the next year C’mon now that’s weak. No comparison. KD hasn’t gotten no where near the criticism that Lebron received.

    • Anon31 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      Thunder fan who used to live in OKC here. I get it. As much as hate as he caught for it and as much as OKC fans love to hate him for it, no one is so naive that they can’t understand the appeal of NoCal and a ring versus Oklahoma and no ring. People from Oklahoma also mostly hate Oklahoma, they have just worked really hard to make OKC livable in the past 10 years. It is a boom or bust town with a state tax system that relies heavily on big oil money and natural gas companies. The economic impact of KD leaving does exist but it is peanuts compared to the state legislators who have created a 1.5 billion$ budget shortfall by doing favors for oil execs. It’s a sad state. Schools are crumbling to the ground. Real progress is being glossed over by bouge-y restaurants and music venues. The state lawmakers just continue to screw people over with glee and it has nothing to do with KD. Just look at what happened to the CEO of Chesapeake the day before he was going to testify. It’s a sketchy backward state w budget issues and myriad economic problems that have nothing to do w KD just to clarify. KD did a lot for OKC while he was here as does Wayne Coyne and other local names but unfortunately, the state fails again and again on a systemic and policy level. No matter how many people there are to pose for pictures or donate a little cash to different grassroots initiatives. I think he’s doing a lot in SF and Oakland too so I gotta give him some credit.

      Reply
    • Jodi says:
      June 2, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      He re-signed with OKC the day LeBron left for the Heat. Now, after years of falling short of a title, he decided to do what made him happy. He has played for a while now and he is positioned to get his first ring. I say good for him.

      Reply
    • kimbers says:
      June 2, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      He has zero obligation to stay in Oklahoma. He wanted to grow his career and you cant do that in Oklahoma city. Dirt hole town…lgo there all the time- it sucks

      Reply
    • CF98 says:
      June 2, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      He didn’t think he could win a ring with OKC and well there’s no guarantee he would win a ring with GSW either but I really think it stems from him and Russell Westbrook just not gelling.

      To KD’s credit he has managed to reinvent himself in a role for GSW they really are an unselfish team.

      A shame the Warriors don’t really appeal to me. That being said I can’t stand LeBron at all so I rather see KD get a ring than LeBron.. again.

      Reply
  2. laulau says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:13 am

    Rihanna is one of those people you just know is going to be an awesome elderly. My gran had a super-soaker for ‘the cats and the brats’, she would have loved Ri.

    Reply
  3. DazLondon says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Woe is the guy that gets on the wrong side of badgalriri

    Reply
  4. Sam says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:17 am

    What….first round of finals?!?!
    Will the same teams still play each other in each round?

    I feel like a lot of sports in America have several rounds before the grand finale. I don’t know I get confused when it comes to sports that isn’t rugby or AFL

    Do you guys not have quarter finals, semifinals?

    Reply
  5. Kimma1216 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I read somewhere that she was pregnant? I had never heard that before. Has anyone else heard this?

    Reply
  6. Nyawira says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:21 am

    She heckled someone during a free throw, that’s not cute that’s the kind of behaviour that isn’t allowed court side. Don’t enable her, she’s too old to be still acting like a drunk high schooler at her first game.

    Reply
    • Sigh says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:37 am

      Not allowed? In most basketball games free throw heckling is expected, even court side, bad manners or no. Some teams’ fans are known for their creativity while harassing other teams players and that’s not just BBall.

      And these guys are professionals. They couldn’t careless what fans are doing when they’re on the free throw line.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:38 am

      Yeah, plenty of regular fans would give a limb to have the chance to be courtside and would be on their best behavior knowing what an opportunity it is.

      Reply
    • Nikki says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:43 am

      ummm

      heckling is a fans JOB when an opposing player is at the free throw line. basic 101.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      June 2, 2017 at 7:46 am

      Jack Nickolson would heckle and have on-going trash talk exchanges with players. So long as they aren’t disruptive, nothing happens.

      Reply
      • Ramona says:
        June 2, 2017 at 8:30 am

        She was clearly disruptive if he was glaring at her. This is the kind of thing he would hesitate to report because of the media furore it would trigger and the likely trolling that would ensue everytime he touched the ball. But no doubt she was disruptive to his game

      • Sigh says:
        June 2, 2017 at 9:25 am

        Riri didn’t disrupt Durant at all. He had 38 points and was pretty much unstoppable the entire game. Heckling can be motivation to someone like Durant. All those glares could be akin to saying “what are you going to chant now? I just destroyed your team.”

        That’s the way I saw it at least.

    • Julie says:
      June 2, 2017 at 10:14 am

      Imagine if Justin Bieber did the same exact thing? This post would be all about how he needs to grow up and stop being so immature.

      Reply
    • Tata says:
      June 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

      If you think what Riri did was bad you need to google spike lee trash talking. Man is a rabid knicks fan and would have heckled anyone to win. Screaming brick is far far from the worst thing he said or did to distract the opposing team’s players.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        June 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm

        OMG! Spike Lee is hilarious. Google Paul Pierce blowing him a kiss after shooting a game-winning 3 in the playoffs in response to his trash talk. LeBron’s mom Gloria is also quite a courtside heckler and physically went after Kevin Garnett in one game.

    • D Train says:
      June 2, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Not an athlete, eh? Half of sports, probably more than half, is entertainment. Players, especially ballers, thrive on this stuff. I guarantee he has heard far worse over his career than Rihanna yelling brick from the sidelines. That just adds fuel to the fire and nothing is better than knocking one down and staring down a heckler:)

      Reply
    • CatherinetheGoodEnough says:
      June 2, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      Umm, you guys, I don’t want to dox myself but I was there. Heckling is encouraged by the organizers, that’s why they give the “audience” behind the baskets those oblong balloon things to beat together. There’s an enormous amount of noise in Oracle at any time, particularly during free throws by an opposing team. There’s no way KD heard Rhianna, or anybody, shout anything intelligible. Now, was he looking at her all night? That I believe. We all were.

      Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Pay attention to the game, not Rihanna, Kevin. Do your job. You don’t have a ring yet & you won’t get one if you give into sideline distractions. You can meet up with her later.

    Reply
  8. Lena says:
    June 2, 2017 at 7:47 am

    To be honest to m that sounds like the beginning of a rom com

    Reply
  9. ElleBee says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Rihanna and Beyonce LOVE Lebron and it is hilarious

    Reply
  10. AlmondJoy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Love this so much! Everybody knows Rih is the biggest Lebron fan ever so I find this hilarious

    Reply
  11. DavidBowie says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:15 am

    KD you in danger. Don’t mess with Riri.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:33 am

    This is the friendly rivalry that starts with annoyance and ends with really really hot sex. Right?

    Durant is all mad because she’s throwing off his game, but he’s really mad that’s he’s attracted to the most desirable woman on the court, he can’t escape her web. Rih is mad because this man is ruining her sport, he’s got no respect. She waits until after the game to say some choice words to him. Fin

    She starts to read him right, and he just stares her down. She finishes, giving him the eye for his temerity, and he tells her he cares for none of that, she’s a goddess and she can’t come to his games because he’s overcome by her beauty and sass. He strokes her face gently, and moves in for a soft kiss. Rih figures he’s a fine piece of dick, even if he is a traitor, so why not. They have super hot sex that they video tape and release to the world for free viewing and Rih never calls him again.

    Reply
  13. LolaMento says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I ship it

    Reply
  14. Lucy says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Boy, you in danger.

    Reply
  15. Ms B says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:09 am

    The Warriors have something to prove. Lebron and Kyrie are damn near unstoppable, but they gon’ learn today. As a SF girl, i’m team #CurryInTheKitchen.

    Reply
  16. M.A.F. says:
    June 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

    She has beef with him because he went from one team to another? Is she a stakeholder in OK? I don’t get it.

    Reply
  17. blonde555 says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    She’s pregnant, maybe he’s the baby daddy?

    Reply

