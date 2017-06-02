Rihanna versus Kevin Durant is the most important beef of the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals went down last night. The Warriors won, the Cavaliers lost. It’s all good though. I mean, we’ve seen LeBron James come back from worse, and King James fans aren’t worried. Do you know who’s a King James fan? Rihanna. She was sitting courtside in Oakland for Game 1, and apparently there’s significant buzz that she’s in a beef with Kevin Durant, who left Oklahoma for the Golden State last year. It started out when Rihanna apparently heckled Durant during a free throw (she shouted “Brick!”), and he turned and stared her down.
Rihanna yells "Brick!" at Kevin Durant during at the free throw line, he then stares her down twice. 😂
— NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 2, 2017
Then he got a 3-pointer and once again, turned around and stared her down:
After winning the game, Steph Curry and KD were doing their press conference and Durant was asked specifically about the Rihanna stuff. KD played dumb about it. But come on! There was something going on there.
Reporter: "…you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?"
KD: "I dont even remember that."#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017
Rihanna apparently stayed for the whole game, cheering on the Cavaliers the whole time and maybe/probably heckling the home team. And now basically everyone is hoping that she turns up for every one of the NBA Finals games. I can’t wait to see what’s next in this KD-Rihanna rivalry!
Congrats to KD on becoming the first NBA player to ever stare down Rihanna in front of his mom
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2017
"Bruh Rihanna come to all the finals brush ya damn hair" pic.twitter.com/J3Ur0PoYNQ
— DoN (@CanDonLive90) June 2, 2017
Durant been making eye contact with Rihanna the whole damn night 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/rTyF0miOcr
— . (@Jerrzz_) June 2, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The Thunder was his franchise team. They built the team around him. OKC loved him. I’m not sure why he left to play second fiddle to Steph Curry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To round out his career achievements with a championship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, sigh. Disappointing nonetheless. My son was a huge fan until his “betrayal.”
That little clip looked like he was flirting more than staring her down, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which is exactly what LeBron did when he left the Cavs for the Heat. Cleveland burned his jerseys in incinerators but welcomed him back with open arms.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For the ring. Just like LeBron did when he proclaimed that he was “taking my talents to South Beach.” Got the rings but cheapened his brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t really blame Lebron can you? He was called the “Ringless King for years” and the only argument his detractors had against him was that he hadn’t won a championship.
For KD I used to like him but something about him changed and I can’t tell what it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As fans who live in the city where he plays, we all were upset when LeBron “took his talents” to Miami. But we got it. He wanted a ring, they all do, that’s why they play. I disagree that he cheapened his brand. He will go down in history as one of the best ballers ever. I don’t like Durant, but I understand his reasons for going to the Warriors. It’s more than a game to them, it’s their life. *Rihanna is fearless…lol….she loves Bron and stayed to the end, even though she knew what the result would be….she’s not intimated by Big Kev!*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I do blame him. I’m a Celtics season ticket holder. I bleed green. But I appreciated his talent and respected him as a person until he did that. I enjoyed watching him play and I enjoyed beating him, as the Celtics so often did at that time. But the way he left Cleveland was wrong. It hurt the people and the economy of his own hometown. It was dirty and, from my understanding, a violation of the league’s rules and I was angry at the league for allowing it (Pat Riley does not have a reputation for being ethical.) His comments and behavior when Miami lost to Dallas that first year after the switch were unprofessional and just rude. I lost all respect for him and I no longer enjoy watching him play – I also noticed an increase of dirty play on his part when he went to Miami. He has great talent and did not need to lower himself that way. I’m glad for Cleveland that he went back and they got their long-awaited championship and he has done some things that have earned him some of my respect back (he was hilarious in Trainwreck and he did a really kind and touching thing for a young disabled Celtics fan at a game last year) but he has a long, long way to go and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way. And I know it doesn’t bother him or matter to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James has zero team loyalty. And by extension fan loyalty. Credit to his foundation and charitable work, but that’s more regional and tax related.
He’s a multifaceted top player, but the cracks are there. He’s weary and shady imo.
Plus, the warriors this year are amazing as a team. Cohesive together with the individual stats. Those 2 combined is how dream teams are made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok @lightpurple, hate on King James all you want. I forgave him long ago for following his dream as a 25 year old superstar. He did come back to his roots and has done amazing things for the City of Akron and it’s kids. Maybe he has that love him or hate him personality, but I doubt he cares.
The Celtics have a rich history, but I can’t stand them for one reason, that being Kelly Olynk. When I saw Kevin Love running of the court with his shoulder out of the socket, it was almost more than I could bear. I can’t stand the sight of him and every time we beat Boston, it makes me happy and we beat them a lot.
Can’t agree on everything. The fans of the Warriors are happy, while the Cavs fans are happy we won the Division, but I’m not anticipating a repeat, but still love my team as you love yours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because holding someone accountable instead of unconditionally forgiving is hating.
And no. I doubt he cares at all what he fans or not fans care. He’ll do something nice and the pr will capture it all. And all will be forgiven because he’s king James. A great player with all the knowledge, tech, and various advancements gained from all the games and players before him. And in a few more years a new player will surface better than him. Scandals will break. Circle of life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FLORC: Holding someone accountable for making a choice about their life and their career, seriously. Unconditionally forgiving?????? The man left one team for another. Did you ever change a job for more money, better benefits. Geez, we are fans of these men, not their agents. I give up, everyone have a great weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nancy
When he left it was pure betrayal in the hearts of fans. A hard economic hit.when he returned… whitewashed. And how he left… was able to leave… sketchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up in Akron and went to the same high school as LeBron- granted several years before he went there. I was highly irritated at all the fanfare around “The Decision”. If you’re leaving then just leave, their careers only last as long as their body can take a beating. But I blame his people for that, they marketed the crap out of his leaving. When he came back, as far as I was concerned (and 99% of the people I know) all was forgiven. I had to laugh when Shaq arrived here to “bring a ring to the king”. Pffffft. I’m glad I was sitting down for that one. He has done a lot for Cleveland but even more so for Akron, and we love him here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JustJen: Wow is it ever refreshing to read a post from someone from the neighborhood. Since LeBron is so high profile, people around the planet have their opinions and are entitled to believe as they choose. Unless you live in the community you can’t possibly know his deeds, and how much his family and fans mean to him and he to us. Can’t talk about the native son without his surrogate mothers, sisters, etc. coming to defend him. I guess I understand wanting to knock the king off the throne, it’s what the sports world does. Oh well Jen, thanks for your post…..had to be interesting to walk the same halls as Mr. LBJ! Yes I’m a stan!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No KD came into a proven Team who had one a championship that had a 73-9 record (Best Ever). One that he and Russel had up 3-1 in a conference championship and lost it to that very team. So please do not compare that to what Lebron D-Wade and Chris Bosh had to endure. The team that beats u one year u turn around and join them the next year C’mon now that’s weak. No comparison. KD hasn’t gotten no where near the criticism that Lebron received.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thunder fan who used to live in OKC here. I get it. As much as hate as he caught for it and as much as OKC fans love to hate him for it, no one is so naive that they can’t understand the appeal of NoCal and a ring versus Oklahoma and no ring. People from Oklahoma also mostly hate Oklahoma, they have just worked really hard to make OKC livable in the past 10 years. It is a boom or bust town with a state tax system that relies heavily on big oil money and natural gas companies. The economic impact of KD leaving does exist but it is peanuts compared to the state legislators who have created a 1.5 billion$ budget shortfall by doing favors for oil execs. It’s a sad state. Schools are crumbling to the ground. Real progress is being glossed over by bouge-y restaurants and music venues. The state lawmakers just continue to screw people over with glee and it has nothing to do with KD. Just look at what happened to the CEO of Chesapeake the day before he was going to testify. It’s a sketchy backward state w budget issues and myriad economic problems that have nothing to do w KD just to clarify. KD did a lot for OKC while he was here as does Wayne Coyne and other local names but unfortunately, the state fails again and again on a systemic and policy level. No matter how many people there are to pose for pictures or donate a little cash to different grassroots initiatives. I think he’s doing a lot in SF and Oakland too so I gotta give him some credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He re-signed with OKC the day LeBron left for the Heat. Now, after years of falling short of a title, he decided to do what made him happy. He has played for a while now and he is positioned to get his first ring. I say good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has zero obligation to stay in Oklahoma. He wanted to grow his career and you cant do that in Oklahoma city. Dirt hole town…lgo there all the time- it sucks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t think he could win a ring with OKC and well there’s no guarantee he would win a ring with GSW either but I really think it stems from him and Russell Westbrook just not gelling.
To KD’s credit he has managed to reinvent himself in a role for GSW they really are an unselfish team.
A shame the Warriors don’t really appeal to me. That being said I can’t stand LeBron at all so I rather see KD get a ring than LeBron.. again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna is one of those people you just know is going to be an awesome elderly. My gran had a super-soaker for ‘the cats and the brats’, she would have loved Ri.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woe is the guy that gets on the wrong side of badgalriri
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That applies to those on the right side as well I;d guess lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What….first round of finals?!?!
Will the same teams still play each other in each round?
I feel like a lot of sports in America have several rounds before the grand finale. I don’t know I get confused when it comes to sports that isn’t rugby or AFL
Do you guys not have quarter finals, semifinals?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Game 1 of potentially 7 of the finals. They play until a team wins 4. Last year the Cavs came back from a 3-1 Warrior lead. They even have a symbolic nod to it on their championship ring. The quarter and semi finals are best of 7 as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quarter finals, semi-finals, Conference Finals, Finals. All best of seven game series.. Golden State & Cleveland are the only two teams left. Playoffs began in early April.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Lindsey and lightpurple!
It is just strange to have quarters and semi with just the same 2 teams.
Basketball is not popular in Australia, it almost went bankrupt a few years back I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t with just the same two teams. There are two conferences. Sixteen teams made the playoffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read somewhere that she was pregnant? I had never heard that before. Has anyone else heard this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s speculation because she’s thicker now than she has been. But no, she’s probably not pregnant. She was spotted drinking and smoking at a film a dsy or two ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She heckled someone during a free throw, that’s not cute that’s the kind of behaviour that isn’t allowed court side. Don’t enable her, she’s too old to be still acting like a drunk high schooler at her first game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not allowed? In most basketball games free throw heckling is expected, even court side, bad manners or no. Some teams’ fans are known for their creativity while harassing other teams players and that’s not just BBall.
And these guys are professionals. They couldn’t careless what fans are doing when they’re on the free throw line.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, plenty of regular fans would give a limb to have the chance to be courtside and would be on their best behavior knowing what an opportunity it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ummm
heckling is a fans JOB when an opposing player is at the free throw line. basic 101.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not. It’s a display to bring attention to yourself. And that you lack faith in your own team to get the job done. It’s the fans JOB to support their team. Not to heckle. The rude fans will though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jack Nickolson would heckle and have on-going trash talk exchanges with players. So long as they aren’t disruptive, nothing happens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was clearly disruptive if he was glaring at her. This is the kind of thing he would hesitate to report because of the media furore it would trigger and the likely trolling that would ensue everytime he touched the ball. But no doubt she was disruptive to his game
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Riri didn’t disrupt Durant at all. He had 38 points and was pretty much unstoppable the entire game. Heckling can be motivation to someone like Durant. All those glares could be akin to saying “what are you going to chant now? I just destroyed your team.”
That’s the way I saw it at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine if Justin Bieber did the same exact thing? This post would be all about how he needs to grow up and stop being so immature.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you think what Riri did was bad you need to google spike lee trash talking. Man is a rabid knicks fan and would have heckled anyone to win. Screaming brick is far far from the worst thing he said or did to distract the opposing team’s players.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG! Spike Lee is hilarious. Google Paul Pierce blowing him a kiss after shooting a game-winning 3 in the playoffs in response to his trash talk. LeBron’s mom Gloria is also quite a courtside heckler and physically went after Kevin Garnett in one game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not an athlete, eh? Half of sports, probably more than half, is entertainment. Players, especially ballers, thrive on this stuff. I guarantee he has heard far worse over his career than Rihanna yelling brick from the sidelines. That just adds fuel to the fire and nothing is better than knocking one down and staring down a heckler:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm, you guys, I don’t want to dox myself but I was there. Heckling is encouraged by the organizers, that’s why they give the “audience” behind the baskets those oblong balloon things to beat together. There’s an enormous amount of noise in Oracle at any time, particularly during free throws by an opposing team. There’s no way KD heard Rhianna, or anybody, shout anything intelligible. Now, was he looking at her all night? That I believe. We all were.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pay attention to the game, not Rihanna, Kevin. Do your job. You don’t have a ring yet & you won’t get one if you give into sideline distractions. You can meet up with her later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I was wondering how much this was distracting him, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Judging by the fact his team WON the game, he doesn’t need advice from some random on a gossip site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His team hasn’t won the championship yet. Last year, they were up 3-1 and lost to this same team. He needs to maintain focus. And this random has sat courtside at a few NBA Finals games.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not? Dude gossip sites, oops sports blogs, have that all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
detritus, right on. The armchair coaching and managing of teams and players on sports blogs and even in the sports section of my hometown paper is EPIC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LP
Sitting courtside ain’t the same as you know…actually playing. It’s cute you think you’re that important though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They why do players listen to a coach?
It’s cute you don’t understand facts and stuff though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say it was, Jordan, but weird that you need to pretend otherwise. You do realize there is a whole multi-billion dollar industry around sports analysis, right? BTW, I want the Warriors to win this rubber match, which they won’t do if they’re all too busy staring at Rihanna instead of Kyrie. Now, bless your little heart and have a nice day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest to m that sounds like the beginning of a rom com
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does, doesn’t it? And it would be a fun one to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone write the hallmark channel! Except they’d have to reimagine the story with white people, because, you know, it’s hallmark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna and Beyonce LOVE Lebron and it is hilarious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theres a funny video of Beyonce and Jay Z watching Lebron play and everytime he made an impressive move, he would make eye contact with Beyonce. The gif is of Jay Z realising where Lebrons gaze is and his smile fading and then doing a double take just to be sure. Obviously Lebron was just messing with Jay but its still funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s funnier cuz she’s like a little school girl lusting after the star athlete. She seems to like rich successful men. Can’t blame her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this so much! Everybody knows Rih is the biggest Lebron fan ever so I find this hilarious
Report this comment as spam or abuse
KD you in danger. Don’t mess with Riri.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the friendly rivalry that starts with annoyance and ends with really really hot sex. Right?
Durant is all mad because she’s throwing off his game, but he’s really mad that’s he’s attracted to the most desirable woman on the court, he can’t escape her web. Rih is mad because this man is ruining her sport, he’s got no respect. She waits until after the game to say some choice words to him. Fin
She starts to read him right, and he just stares her down. She finishes, giving him the eye for his temerity, and he tells her he cares for none of that, she’s a goddess and she can’t come to his games because he’s overcome by her beauty and sass. He strokes her face gently, and moves in for a soft kiss. Rih figures he’s a fine piece of dick, even if he is a traitor, so why not. They have super hot sex that they video tape and release to the world for free viewing and Rih never calls him again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That made me laugh so hard!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahaha…I would definitely watch that!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this! They would be a fun summer fling couple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂 I nearly spit out my coffee! Now that is some hot fan fic I can get behind!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Durant had the best game of the night last night so she really didn’t make him worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I ship it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Boy, you in danger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Warriors have something to prove. Lebron and Kyrie are damn near unstoppable, but they gon’ learn today. As a SF girl, i’m team #CurryInTheKitchen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they stay focused this is their year. I’ll be there June 7th cheering them on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has beef with him because he went from one team to another? Is she a stakeholder in OK? I don’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a super fan of LeBron, so she roots for the Cavs by default. Durant plays for Golden State that’s why she heckled him. Just regular fan stuff when your team is playing another. It’s really not a big deal, it’s just kinda funny because it’s Rihanna’s mouth vs Kevin Durant’s stink eye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Got it. That makes way more sense than what was written in the intro. Thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s pregnant, maybe he’s the baby daddy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse