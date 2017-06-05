The Queen was a brooch-wearing ray of sunshine at Epsom Downs this weekend

Here are some photos of Queen Elizabeth II at the Investec Derby Day 2017 at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday. Since it’s slow today, I thought maybe you guys would enjoy these photos of Queen Liz looking like a literal ray of sunshine. Part of her sunniness is that she just seems to radiate from within. And she looks extra happy in these photos because she gets so much joy from being around horses. Seriously, she’s always absolutely delighted to be at a racetrack or derby or whatever, as long as it involves horses. From the smile on her face as she was watching the races, I have to think that her horse came in. I wonder how much she bet.

I’m assuming that the Queen’s suit is by her long-time personal dresser, Angela Kelly. The hats are specially made to match the suits, and of course no outfit is complete without one of the Queen’s brooches. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen this brooch before – it doesn’t come up on the list of the Queen’s favorite brooches, but I seriously doubt this is a new piece. The Queen likely has enough brooches to wear five brooches every day for a year and never repeat one.

Meanwhile, there’s a minor-ish piece of gossip about the Queen’s mother, the late Queen Mum. “Royal diarist” Sir Roy Strong said in a recent interview that the Queen Mum was quite racist in real life, and he claims that during one lunch, “The Queen Mother leant over me and said ‘beware the blackamoors’. I thought, ‘I can’t put that down, it’s too awful’. But one knows she was colour prejudiced.” Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me. To be fair, I don’t think QEII is racist at all. Her husband is, but QEII doesn’t seem to be very prejudiced whatsoever.