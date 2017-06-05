The Queen was a brooch-wearing ray of sunshine at Epsom Downs this weekend

Here are some photos of Queen Elizabeth II at the Investec Derby Day 2017 at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday. Since it’s slow today, I thought maybe you guys would enjoy these photos of Queen Liz looking like a literal ray of sunshine. Part of her sunniness is that she just seems to radiate from within. And she looks extra happy in these photos because she gets so much joy from being around horses. Seriously, she’s always absolutely delighted to be at a racetrack or derby or whatever, as long as it involves horses. From the smile on her face as she was watching the races, I have to think that her horse came in. I wonder how much she bet.

I’m assuming that the Queen’s suit is by her long-time personal dresser, Angela Kelly. The hats are specially made to match the suits, and of course no outfit is complete without one of the Queen’s brooches. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen this brooch before – it doesn’t come up on the list of the Queen’s favorite brooches, but I seriously doubt this is a new piece. The Queen likely has enough brooches to wear five brooches every day for a year and never repeat one.

Meanwhile, there’s a minor-ish piece of gossip about the Queen’s mother, the late Queen Mum. “Royal diarist” Sir Roy Strong said in a recent interview that the Queen Mum was quite racist in real life, and he claims that during one lunch, “The Queen Mother leant over me and said ‘beware the blackamoors’. I thought, ‘I can’t put that down, it’s too awful’. But one knows she was colour prejudiced.” Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me. To be fair, I don’t think QEII is racist at all. Her husband is, but QEII doesn’t seem to be very prejudiced whatsoever.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

45 Responses to “The Queen was a brooch-wearing ray of sunshine at Epsom Downs this weekend”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:29 am

    She looks fabulous for 90 years old. And pulls off bright colors like nobody else!

    Reply
  2. JennyJenny says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:31 am

    She does look amazing! And always with serious hat game.
    I’d love to go the the Kentucky Derby with the Queen!

    Reply
  3. Catherine says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:31 am

    £1 bets? Her steady presence is a blessing. Homegirl loves the track 🐎🐎🐎🐎👑

    Reply
  4. Dlo says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I dearly love this lady

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Doing her job. Her country is in political turmoil and been the target of multiple terrorist attacks. Whst’s a queen to do? Put on some bright colors, a big smile, and show yourself calmly carrying on to encourage others to do the same.

    Reply
  6. CleaK says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Here’s info on the brooch, if anyone was curious: http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.com/2012/10/the-gold-filigree-brooch.html

    That’s an excellent site for all your QEII jewelry identification needs.

    Reply
  7. MinnFinn says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I love the mint green and bright yellow colors combined in the print of her dress.

    Reply
  8. COSquared says:
    June 5, 2017 at 9:49 am

    The coat is by Stewart Parvin and her hat is by Rachel Trevor-Morgan. Here’s the brooch: http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.co.ke/2012/10/the-gold-filigree-brooch.html?m=1

    Reply
  9. susanne says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:01 am

    She looks amazing, for any age. Her makeup artist loves her dearly. I would love to see the dress underneath- the pattern looks amazing.
    I could never pull this off…maybe in 30 years…a woman can dream.

    Reply
  10. Zaratustra says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The fabric looks cheap / roughened and not smooth.
    The cut is boring.
    The white gloves with that yellow dress are awful colourwise. Even more awful are black patent leather shoes with a bright yellow dress.
    And a gold brooch on a bright yellow dress? Seriously? A small flower bunch would have looked very nice. A brooch in summer colours would have looked fresh and nice.

    There was a recent terror attack. Surely some kind of showing compassion would have been nice? There are red poppies sold for veterans. But what about terror attack victims. Should the queen as head of state and as the symbol of the unity of Britain be the one who introduces such a symbol?

    Reply
  11. susanne says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:03 am

    This may be the best I’ve ever seen her look. I can almost smell her! Lavender, lily of the valley, gardenia…one of those, but just a hint.
    Fangirling on TQ. Huh! I can think of worse Mondays.

    Reply
  12. Zaratustra says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:11 am

    She really does nothing except roll out of bed and wave and shake hands. And occasionally she signs government papers which are often legal papers. Does anybody seriously believe that a Queen without any kind of meaningful educational degree is capable of reading legal texts? When she signs those legal texts I claim she doesn’t understand what she signs.

    Reply
  13. Ally says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    A member of the British monarchy is racist?!? I’m shocked! Shocked, I tell you. I think I’d be more surprised to find they weren’t.

    Reply
  14. Odette says:
    June 5, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Here’s the thing though: If you’re married to a “known” racist, doesn’t that kinda make you a racist by default?

    Reply
  15. raincoaster says:
    June 5, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Yes, the Queen Mum was racist. She was a Hitler sympathizer until it became politically impossible. Thank god her daughter doesn’t feel the same way.

    Reply

