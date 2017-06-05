Liam Gallagher calls brother Noel a ‘sad f–k’ for not showing up for Manchester

One Love Manchester benefit concert

If you were following the #OneLoveManchester hashtag on Sunday, you probably saw that there was a lot of love for Liam Gallagher during his special, not-so-surprise appearance during the concert. He performed several songs – including an emotional “Live Forever” – with Chris Martin, and everyone was really happy to see him. It would have been great to see Oasis reunite for charity, but it didn’t happen, because Noel and Liam Gallagher are as dysfunctional as they come. For what it’s worth, I was never an Oasis person and I always confuse Noel and Liam, and I also don’t have a side in their brother-beef. But I do appreciate that Liam couldn’t even get through one day with warm feelings without tweet-bitching at his brother for not being there.

Liam Gallagher attacked his brother and former bandmate Noel for seemingly snubbing the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where the Oasis frontman made a surprise appearance on Sunday. Liam, 44, performed at the concert organized by Ariana Grande following the terrorist attack at her concert two weeks ago to play the Oasis hit “Rock’n’Roll Star” and his solo single “Wall of Glass.” He also collaborated with Coldplay’s Chris Martin for a rendition of “Live Forever.” However, a hoped-for reunion with Noel was apparently not in the cards.

The English singer took to Twitter on Monday to praise the benefit gig.

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever,” he wrote, before turning his attention to his brother.

“Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were,” Liam said. “Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe,” he continued. “Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—.”

Prior to the show, a spokesperson for Noel told The Independent that the Manchester native would not be making an appearance.

“Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend,” the representative said in a statement. “He’s been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend. Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day.”

[From People]

I’m choosing to be happy about this – this is normalcy in the face of atrocity, business-as-usual in the face of the appalling. There’s nothing that should unite Britain more than the Gallagher brothers beefing in public. I wonder what Noel will say in response?

Again, here’s Liam and Chris Martin doing “Live Forever.” This is still a really beautiful moment.

One Love Manchester benefit concert

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Liam Gallagher calls brother Noel a ‘sad f–k’ for not showing up for Manchester”

  1. Clare says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I have to say, this is standard northern banter – it’s not a huge deal or a massive fall out. The Gallagher brothers (and millions of lovely northerners) have been communicating like this (winding each other up, being awful to one another with love) for ever, mostly without bad feelings. Remember how Liam not long ago told everyone Chris Martin ‘looks like he’s in the tweenies’?

    I also loved that Coldplay did Don’t look back in anger :)

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      June 5, 2017 at 10:20 am

      Not sure how much fraternal love actually lies behind this particular beef but I concur that a bit of Britisher curmudgeonly swearing is reassuring to most of us, rather than off putting.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      June 5, 2017 at 10:23 am

      This is not brotherly love. The Gallagher brothers infamously hate each other.

      Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      June 5, 2017 at 10:25 am

      I know that’s standard for those two but I can’t help wondering what would happen if two sisters had spent twenty years saying the types of things they say about each other publicly. Hell forget sisters, just imagine two female former band mates being so open about their loathing for each other. I don’t think it would be affectionately looked on as “just a Northerner thing”

      Reply
      • Millie says:
        June 5, 2017 at 1:37 pm

        Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine are a good example of two sisters who infamously hated one another and were quite shady. People thought and still do think it was entertaining.

        I don’t even care so much about the gender thing. My older brother and sister who are 18 months apart stopped talking for years and it was really sad. They were best buddies when they were kids. Now they have made up, but I remember seeing the nastiness between them and vowing to never treat any sibling that way.

    • Alyse says:
      June 5, 2017 at 11:16 am

      No, they used to argue all the time but they’d make up. It was a love-hate relationship. Now it’s a hate-hate relationship on Noel’s side. Noel wants nothing to do with him anymore.

      Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:06 am

    The show was wonderful and I for one and thankful that there are now four certainties in life; birth, death, taxes, and the Gallagher brothers feuding.

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I’m still in awe of him even agreeing to be a part of this. But I do love that he did.

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Liam would probably enjoy his life more and have less stress if he concentrated on what he feels he needs to do and let his brother do likewise.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I was waiting for this. You know things are bad when you cannot even be in the same, huge venue with your brother, in your birthplace, for a charity concert.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Oh, these two.

    Reply
  7. susanne says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Watch Pharrell with Miley. I don’t know if it’s me or not, but I could swear he sings that she’s too stoned to do what she’s sposed to do.

    Reply
  8. Lightpurple says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The Queen goes to a horse race, the Gallagher brothers fight, Britain carries on. When does Wimbledon start?

    Reply
  9. ok says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:30 am

    “Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—” I lol’d.

    Reply
  10. Monsy says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:32 am

    The concert was great, very emotional ( i loved that image of the policeman dancing with kids )

    I was a bit dissapointed Noel didn’t show up tbh, i expected him to rise to the occasion tbh.
    I think Ariana has handled this terrible tragedy with a level of maturity, strengh and compassion that i honestly never expected from her.

    LOVE TRUMPS HATE!

    Reply
  11. jun says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Liam definitely stole the show, If Noel was there too my head would’ve exploded.

    Reply
  12. Nicole Savannah, GA says:
    June 5, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Oh I love you ladies

    Reply
  13. Keely says:
    June 5, 2017 at 11:44 am

    The Gallagher brothers are idiots, but dammit I miss Oasis… Props to Liam, his performance was absolutely amazing.Like someone up thread said, where were the Stone Roses, is one allowed to have an event in Manchester without them performing? So much love and respect for Manchester.

    Reply
  14. Michibe says:
    June 5, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Liam Gallagher performing with Chris Martin?
    Truly this is a red letter day! Liam famously referred to Coldplay as “a bunch of bed wetters” in the 1990′s.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      June 5, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      This is why I am sort of team Liam on this one. He managed to overcome his ego on this one and come together with people he probably doesn’t think much of. Noel on the other hand said that Adele ruins his breakfast and so on. He just said last week his cat could have wrote Harry Styles new song. Maybe I am wrong but it may be that he thinks he os above the level of all the musicians at the concert when in fact he is exactly half the reason we do not get to enjoy Oasis anymore. He is bitter and thinks he is above all these pop stars when in fact he can’t overcome himself for the music he himself claims is so great. And I agree. I loved Oasis back in the day but he ruined it with his bitter attitude.

      Reply
      • Shiba says:
        June 5, 2017 at 8:35 pm

        Agree with much, but
        …people are so delighted with Liam, this time, because it’s such a contrast to his past unpredictable a$$holery.
        Say Noel had cut his family trip short and showed up? Liam could’ve just as easily picked a battle and left a much sourer taste in people’s mouths this morning.
        People as chaotic as him are live wires.

  15. Kath says:
    June 5, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    God, the Gallagher brothers make me laugh. All is right with the world when they’re slagging each other off.

    Reply
  16. perplexed says:
    June 5, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I read that Noel was celebrating his 50th birthday with his family.

    Noel looks good for 50. I can’t believe he’s hit 50.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment