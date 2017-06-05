Liam Gallagher calls brother Noel a ‘sad f–k’ for not showing up for Manchester

If you were following the #OneLoveManchester hashtag on Sunday, you probably saw that there was a lot of love for Liam Gallagher during his special, not-so-surprise appearance during the concert. He performed several songs – including an emotional “Live Forever” – with Chris Martin, and everyone was really happy to see him. It would have been great to see Oasis reunite for charity, but it didn’t happen, because Noel and Liam Gallagher are as dysfunctional as they come. For what it’s worth, I was never an Oasis person and I always confuse Noel and Liam, and I also don’t have a side in their brother-beef. But I do appreciate that Liam couldn’t even get through one day with warm feelings without tweet-bitching at his brother for not being there.
Liam Gallagher attacked his brother and former bandmate Noel for seemingly snubbing the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where the Oasis frontman made a surprise appearance on Sunday. Liam, 44, performed at the concert organized by Ariana Grande following the terrorist attack at her concert two weeks ago to play the Oasis hit “Rock’n’Roll Star” and his solo single “Wall of Glass.” He also collaborated with Coldplay’s Chris Martin for a rendition of “Live Forever.” However, a hoped-for reunion with Noel was apparently not in the cards.
The English singer took to Twitter on Monday to praise the benefit gig.
“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever,” he wrote, before turning his attention to his brother.
“Oh and if anybody’s seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were,” Liam said. “Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe,” he continued. “Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—.”
Prior to the show, a spokesperson for Noel told The Independent that the Manchester native would not be making an appearance.
“Sadly, Noel will not be at the concert this weekend,” the representative said in a statement. “He’s been out of the country on a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced and is unable to attend. Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day.”
I’m choosing to be happy about this – this is normalcy in the face of atrocity, business-as-usual in the face of the appalling. There’s nothing that should unite Britain more than the Gallagher brothers beefing in public. I wonder what Noel will say in response?
Again, here’s Liam and Chris Martin doing “Live Forever.” This is still a really beautiful moment.
I have to say, this is standard northern banter – it’s not a huge deal or a massive fall out. The Gallagher brothers (and millions of lovely northerners) have been communicating like this (winding each other up, being awful to one another with love) for ever, mostly without bad feelings. Remember how Liam not long ago told everyone Chris Martin ‘looks like he’s in the tweenies’?
I also loved that Coldplay did Don’t look back in anger
Not sure how much fraternal love actually lies behind this particular beef but I concur that a bit of Britisher curmudgeonly swearing is reassuring to most of us, rather than off putting.
This is not brotherly love. The Gallagher brothers infamously hate each other.
I know that’s standard for those two but I can’t help wondering what would happen if two sisters had spent twenty years saying the types of things they say about each other publicly. Hell forget sisters, just imagine two female former band mates being so open about their loathing for each other. I don’t think it would be affectionately looked on as “just a Northerner thing”
Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine are a good example of two sisters who infamously hated one another and were quite shady. People thought and still do think it was entertaining.
I don’t even care so much about the gender thing. My older brother and sister who are 18 months apart stopped talking for years and it was really sad. They were best buddies when they were kids. Now they have made up, but I remember seeing the nastiness between them and vowing to never treat any sibling that way.
No, they used to argue all the time but they’d make up. It was a love-hate relationship. Now it’s a hate-hate relationship on Noel’s side. Noel wants nothing to do with him anymore.
The show was wonderful and I for one and thankful that there are now four certainties in life; birth, death, taxes, and the Gallagher brothers feuding.
LOL
^^^ This. Honestly this post brings a sense of calm to me. To have them arguing I feel like it’s the old days before Trump. We will return to who we use to be (yet, better and wiser) and I want the Gallagher brothers for reminding us what we are fighting for.
Someone on Twitter commented that “This is proof the terrorists will never win; Liam still thinks Noel is a t**t.”
Still a bit miffed at the lack of Factory Records acts…the ones that are still living, at least. Where were the Stone Roses, man?
My gosh, if the Stone Roses had been there, I would’ve cried twice as much; it would have been amazing!
I got myself in a real state, thinking that the Stone Roses would amble onstage & crash into Love Spreads Around, followed by Resurrection … can you imagine how INCREDIBLE that would have been? Although I doubt Ian Brown’s voice would sound as good as most of the others on the bill!
Pip, it would’ve still been epic. And given all the rowdy things Ian’s done in his life, his voice actually doesn’t sound too awful.
I’m still in awe of him even agreeing to be a part of this. But I do love that he did.
Liam would probably enjoy his life more and have less stress if he concentrated on what he feels he needs to do and let his brother do likewise.
I think you’ll find swearing at Noel IS Liam enjoying life and relieving his stress. He’d probably spontaneously combust if he stopped doing it.
Can I just say that I love bitchy British brothers? It warms my heart and reminds me of the great Fred and George Weasley.
The men in Mr Sixer’s family are like this. Forever feuding (although they do actually make up with each other, unlike these two). Two of his uncles had a swearing match once. In a church. At a funeral. Over who should look after the dead guy’s dog. They both wanted to.
Ahahah -that story is EVERYTHING, Sixer.
So was the language!
Sixer, i love that story about the shouting match over the hog so much.
Reminds me of the mother of one of my best friends, the mom of my friend and the mom of her husband had a shouting match about the flowers of the brides bouquet, in the middle of the ceremony, in a full Church.
It was quite funny when i think back 5years later, but that day both families where just not stopping anymore with finding fault at the other side.
The Pastor didn’t even managed to finish the Wedding ceremony.
What happend with the funeral and the hog, Sixer?
Um… as I recall, their wives shut them up in the church, they continued the row at the pub during the wake, one of them got the dog and, presumably, if I know him as well as I think I do, has moaned about having to walk it ever since!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, serves him right.
Thank you for this story Sixer! Just enjoyed the biggest laugh I’ve had in weeks playing that out in my head. Even managed to get my grumpy Scottish hubby reading beside me to crinkle up around the eyes & smile. ‘They both wanted the dog.’ ‘They both wanted the dog!’ All three kids shouted at us from their beds to hush up. We couldn’t. They both wanted the dog!
I was waiting for this. You know things are bad when you cannot even be in the same, huge venue with your brother, in your birthplace, for a charity concert.
Oh, these two.
Watch Pharrell with Miley. I don’t know if it’s me or not, but I could swear he sings that she’s too stoned to do what she’s sposed to do.
The Queen goes to a horse race, the Gallagher brothers fight, Britain carries on. When does Wimbledon start?
Life always goes on…
Exactly my thoughts. It’s so nice to know that some things don’t change. I’d be worried if the Gallagher brothers WEREN’T sniping at each other.
“Noels out of the f—ing country weren’t we all love get on a f—ing plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad f—” I lol’d.
I did, too. I really do enjoy their arguing.
hehe that was funny. But if Noel really was on a family vacation – not for a second do I blame him for putting his family first (who knows, they might be going through ruff times themselves). Liam did well on his own, there was no need for Noel to be there.
it would have been different if Noel forbade Liam from playing the Oasis songs. Which he did not, so everyone had the cake and got to eat it too.
me too, for some reason that bit was hilarious! oh, these two.
I much enjoyed Lisa Moorish tweeting about this about how Noel was busy taking care of his children, unlike Liam who has never even met his own daughter.
That’s not funny, that’s taking it too far. Imagine caring enough about a complete stranger that you’d drag their kids into defending them for absolutely no reason.
The concert was great, very emotional ( i loved that image of the policeman dancing with kids )
I was a bit dissapointed Noel didn’t show up tbh, i expected him to rise to the occasion tbh.
I think Ariana has handled this terrible tragedy with a level of maturity, strengh and compassion that i honestly never expected from her.
LOVE TRUMPS HATE!
Noel does not owe anyone any fucking thing. He wrote the music for the biggest band from Manchester ever. He has done enough for himself and the city. I was glad to see Liam perform though.
+1
Arianna is very intelligent and comes from a family of very powerful, and equally intelligent women.
I guess she prefers to play Cat-Lolita because that gives her money and fame, but she really isn’t a typical pop-star.
Liam definitely stole the show, If Noel was there too my head would’ve exploded.
Oh I love you ladies
The Gallagher brothers are idiots, but dammit I miss Oasis… Props to Liam, his performance was absolutely amazing.Like someone up thread said, where were the Stone Roses, is one allowed to have an event in Manchester without them performing? So much love and respect for Manchester.
Liam Gallagher performing with Chris Martin?
Truly this is a red letter day! Liam famously referred to Coldplay as “a bunch of bed wetters” in the 1990′s.
This is why I am sort of team Liam on this one. He managed to overcome his ego on this one and come together with people he probably doesn’t think much of. Noel on the other hand said that Adele ruins his breakfast and so on. He just said last week his cat could have wrote Harry Styles new song. Maybe I am wrong but it may be that he thinks he os above the level of all the musicians at the concert when in fact he is exactly half the reason we do not get to enjoy Oasis anymore. He is bitter and thinks he is above all these pop stars when in fact he can’t overcome himself for the music he himself claims is so great. And I agree. I loved Oasis back in the day but he ruined it with his bitter attitude.
Agree with much, but
…people are so delighted with Liam, this time, because it’s such a contrast to his past unpredictable a$$holery.
Say Noel had cut his family trip short and showed up? Liam could’ve just as easily picked a battle and left a much sourer taste in people’s mouths this morning.
People as chaotic as him are live wires.
God, the Gallagher brothers make me laugh. All is right with the world when they’re slagging each other off.
I read that Noel was celebrating his 50th birthday with his family.
Noel looks good for 50. I can’t believe he’s hit 50.
