Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions’

You know what Gwyneth Paltrow needs to be criticized about? No, not the fact that she’s “considered beautiful,” and beautiful, thin, white women have it so much harder than uggos and fatties. We already yelled at her about that. Most people give Gwyneth a pass for saying wildly different sh-t about her diet and exercise regimen depending on what outlet she’s speaking to. She either gorges on French fries and dirty martinis regularly, or she regularly goes on seven-week goat-milk-only cleanses. She either works out when she can and never when she’s traveling or on vacation, or she’s an anal-retentive exercise obsessive who devotes three hours a day to fitness like clockwork. She honestly says different sh-t every month. So it is with her new interview with Australian Women’s Health. You know what this cover looks like? It looks like Gwyneth borrowed her daughter’s gym clothes and was like “OMG they fit!” Some highlights from the interview:
When she feels her best: “I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise. But it depends on the day — I definitely don’t always feel like doing it. I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it.”
Her business partner: “I’ve been a Tracy Anderson fanatic for over a decade, I’m an investor in her company, so yeah, I go [to the gym] every morning. I drop the kids at school, work out, go to work. I’ve been supplementing it a bit with lifting heavier weights lately, to deal with some lower-back-pain issues. You can’t bottle a great workout.”
She says words about modalities: “I’m really interested in the impact of heavy metals and parasites on our bodies. I think they’re two of the biggest culprits in terms of why we feel bad. I’m knee-deep in figuring out ways to clear them from the body, looking at all sorts of potentially weird modalities.”
So humble-braggy, much wellness: “When you’re at the forefront of something that’s new, people can get really reactive: ‘This is crazy! Why are you doing this?’ Then, five years later, everyone’s fine with it. Also, when someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you. It’s a blessing to be liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions of you. It’s part of wellness, working at that. I’ve gotten to a point where I like myself. I do my best as a person. I also have nothing to hide.”
As we now know, Gwyneth is all about “wellness” now. She’s even doing a print magazine about wellness, because (as I keep saying) she knows from first-hand experience that wealthy white women will literally buy anything. If you genuinely have concerns about parasites, health and heavy metals, then by all means, consult your physician. But please don’t go to Gwyneth Paltrow and expect her to fix you. Gwyneth is not your girlfriend. She is trying to sell you some hokey fake-holistic sh-t. As for having nothing to hide… girl, I see you. I remember what happened when you got with your current boyfriend when you were both still married. You have sh-t to hide.
As if on cue, Goop.com published an article called (I sh-t you not) “It’s Not Your Fault You’re a Narcissist.” Who’s fault is it? Mommy and daddy. Mommy and daddy complimented you too much and didn’t give you proper boundaries. This explains so much about Gwyneth.
Cover courtesy of Women’s Health Australia, photos courtesy of WENN.
Sure, Jan.
A.K.A. “I am a white rich privileged woman and you are all beneath me”.
She doesn’t care what other people didn’t think….she’ll say it again, she doesn’t care what other people think…did you hear her? She doesn’t care what other people think….maybe you didn’t hear her so she’ll say it louder, she doesn’t care…really…she doesn’t…are you listening? WHY ARENT YOU LISTENING?!?!?…but I mean, it’s not like she cares.
Riiiiiggggghhhht.
Has GOOP done any features on desperate, raging insecurity and denial? I’m guessing no.
I yearn to be liberated from the chains of Gwyneth Paltrow’s expectations.
That quote was only marginally less clueless than Ivanka’s latest book telling the ladies they don’t have to be “slaves” to time management – after quoting Toni Morrison on actual, you know, enslavement.
From the looks of these photos, Gwenyth is being liberated from her original face.
And body! And any remaining ounce of selflessness! Total liberation!
Photoshop is a hell of a drug.
Goodness, this woman is so lacking in self-awareness.
She’s talked about having suffered depression in the past and having therapy. It didn’t appear to help with her self-absorption issues.
This woman is ridiculous. Having said that for some unknown reason, I find her hilarious. I get that she is a terrible human with terribly ill-conceived ideas who is now bordering on being a snake-oil saleswoman, BUT, she makes me laugh. She is a walking parody at this point.
Classic sign of a narcisst is that they never take the blame for anything that goes wrong in their lives, it is always someone else’s fault. But, there may be a small, tiny, teeny bit of truth in the article. I am not going to read it but if someone else does, report back with cliffsnotes, please.
She makes me laugh too and I just cant be mad at her while I laugh at her. I’ve seen a bunch of celebrities on talk shows referring to her advice and how useful they found it. The most recent one was Judd Apatows wife, who I otherwise know as the actress with the squeeky voice from his movies. I laugh at them too. As they say “a fool and his money are soon parted”. Very entertaining people.
I don’t understand why, with all of her attention to health and fitness, she still has such terrible posture? Her body looks great as far as muscle tone goes, but how good can a fitness regimen be if it doesn’t work the muscles that you need to hold yourself upright?
And that’s honestly all I have to say about her, and it’s the exact same thing I said years ago whenever it was that she won her Oscar award.
Awful isn’t it? I remember seeing some pics of her on a RC a couple of years ago in a very short dress, and she’s obviously pigeon-toed, but she was standing so awkwardly it looked like she was nearly wetting herself.
It’s on purpose to make herself look smaller
She also appears to have been liberated from the bottom half of her shirt.
I’m so glad we have her on the case to solve the problem of heavy metals. You know, not all the actual doctors, researchers, and other medical professionals who know what they’re talking about.
Spot on.
Everytime I read her interviews I find her more stupid and delusional. The heavy metals and parasite stuff, really? How stupid is that? She is a NOBODY. I bet her “project” involves some kind of a cleanse. ED much?
A cleanse you can purchase on her website for a mere $750!
Okkkkkkkkkkk I wish I was liberated from your BS
IMO her BS made a name for itself: GS.
Come on, Universe. Let her enroll at a good university for a degree in biology or any other science. Let her mind be blown by facts, let her professors delight in seeing her mind blown. And let a bus load of people from Carmel, Indiana show up at her next vag cleansing picnic looking for their Tracy Anderson refunds.
C’mon Universe. We need something to smile about.
Oh God, one of my friends moved to Carmel, Indiana.
If Hoosiers don’t blow your mind, nothing will. [Husband from Northern Indiana.]
Tell them to ask people about it.
The people of Carmel, Indiana are trying to get the pronunciation of the name changed…it used to be pronounced like the candy, now they want it to be like the town in Cali. #richpeopleproblems There’s your Hoosier news for today
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
She’s so exhausting. Off screen, at least. I hate to admit it, but she does kind of have a presence onscreen (or she did). Margo in The Royal Tennenbaums is one of my favorite GP performances. Oh well…
She’s looking so old in the last pic. That’s a face with fillers and not enough fats.
Oh, no, she isn’t. She’d like the huddled masses to believe it, but if she was truly unfazed she wouldn’t feel the need to make that same declaration twice weekly.
She wants people to know that she’s a misunderstood genius because she doesn’t care what people think, okay?
This !
I wonder when she’ll switch to being into parasites. It’s a controversial treatment for crohns, ulcerative colitis and ibs. That’s going to be her target market like whoa. And bonus woowoo points, was also historically used for weight loss.
She’s knee-deep in something, I’ll give her that.
Into something very smelly, and not in a pleasant way, right?
People who are worried about the toxic effects of heavy metals on the body are either a) rich, think and eating too much sushi, or b) fighting like hell to fix the water pipes in Flint, Michigan (and similarly afflicted cities) and donating money and legal expertise to that cause.
She is an idiot. I don’t understand why she gets so much media attention. Nothing special about her except her money.
Geez, she’s so exhausting. In theory, it should be a dream to be her – privileged, rich, pretty, successful without trying and completely delusional (Gwynesaurus: “liberated from the chains of other people’s perceptions”), but she tries so hard and puts so many restraints on her life that even reading about it is tiring. “I’m knee-deep in figuring out ways to clear [heavy metals and parasites] from the body” – I’m sure she’s busy hiring the worst charlatan she can find to prepare another unnecessary cleanse as we speak instead of doing something actually helpful and donate money for scientific research or water cleaning.
Why would she need other people to suck the joy out of her life when she can do it herself?
Also, when someone doesn’t like something you do, or doesn’t share your interest in something, that doesn’t have anything to do with you.”
Truly, the age of narcissism we live in now. It gives us toxic, delusional people like Gwyneth Paltrow to Trump and puts them in high positions they don’t merit or deserve.
Gwenyth Paltrow is a first-class grifter and a dangerous charlatan.
Now, this is a NY Post article, but it provides some good insight into America’s celebrity grifter movement. http://nypost.com/2017/06/11/inside-gwyneth-paltrows-ridiculous-goop-summit/
Thanks for the article! 😱 My word. So much real investigation in need of $$$ and she’s doing… that.
From your article, this was hilarious: “Gwyneth Paltrow’s inaugural health-and-wellness summit on Saturday kicked off just as you’d expect: well-groomed women wearing yoga pants and expensive handbags hooking themselves up to IVs and oxygen tubes in a parking lot, experiences otherwise associated with the glamour of getting triaged at a disaster site.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
The ten-minute face lift was terrifying. The fact that she uses her platform to espouse nonsense and enrich herself is downright Trumpian.
Oh dear Goooooood, will you just STAAAAAAHP Gwynnie!!!
It must be exhausting be her “friend”.
For someone so liberated, she sure can’t shut up about it. Thank you for calling her out on the cheating/home wrecking! Did she cheat on Brad Pitt, too? I can’t remember the story there.
She must be empowered
So I read the Goop article. What in God’s name is a psychological astrologer?
You know, psychology is an actual proffesion where you need to put in years of hard work to complete your education and it infuriates me that these idiots just use it when they feel like it.
