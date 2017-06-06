Meg Ryan in Christian Siriano at the CFDAs: nothing special or striking?

Meg Ryan accompanied designer Christian Siriano to the CFDA Awards and the photos of them together are just so cute! I do wonder what’s going on with his hair, it’s like he’s channeling Edna from The Incredibles, but he’s happy and seems proud of this gown, which he should be. It fits Meg like a glove, it’s an amazing pearl white and it shimmers beautifully. It’s a very classic cut and design and flatters her figure so well. Also, her face looks like it’s settled somewhat. (I know that sounds bad but I can’t help but notice.)
Meg has a little script tattoo under her left arm that says “Life is Short.” It’s not bad and is tasteful. Here’s a closer look in a paparazzi photo from last week, the photo agency WENN pointed it out.
Brooke Shields was in a voluminous Sachin & Babi gown with a very high slit, deep v neck and a giant floral pattern. I really like this bold gown, it looks perfect for the event. From some angles I thought the skirt might be pants, but there’s a photo of her kicking her leg out to show that she has pants on underneath.
Olivia Munn was ridiculous in floral Tanya Taylor with ruffles and cut out sides. She often looks ridiculous though, and this might be cute on someone else. Check out her red platform shoes. They’re not a bad choice for this dress I guess.
Here’s Heidi Klum in Zac Posen, whose designs are hit or miss. This is a miss. I’m ending with Heidi as a contrast to Meg, who looked amazing and classy. This dress is too low cut, it looks cheap and she’s in need of some pasties. I would bet that Heidi had a hand in designing this, it’s a typical red carpet gown for her. Of course she’s wearing a belly chain.
It’s worse in motion.
Photos credit: WENN and Getty
Meg’s dress is stunning.
yup, best she’s looked a while. and her face looks almost normal again. (don’t apologize CB, I couldn’t help but notice, either.)
Brooke should go with her natural curly hair; that slicked look doesn’t look good on very many people. and she’s not one of the few.
Meg looks a lot better than she has in the past, but her face is nowhere near “almost normal.”
Meg looks the best she has in years.
Yep, just as Nicole did at Cannes. I think their faces have settled and they’ve backed off the fillers – they look like themselves again.
+2 Yes, gorgeous! Would love to see her make a come-back.
She does–her dress and hair are lovely and her face looks less jacked. I’m happy for her.
Agreed! That dress is stunning and her face looks so good!
++ agree. It’s great to see her too. Love this look on her.
Looks like she stopped with the Botox and filler injections.
Man, Heidi’s dress is so unflattering.
Heidi has terrible taste. This isn’t even so bad for her!
This one is a personal favorite of mine:
http://www.aceshowbiz.com/images/wennpic/heidi-klum-mtv-ema-s-2012-04.jpg
What in the sweet Canadian tux hell…
I raise you this one
http://www.etonline.com/media/photo/2015/09/24180363/425_heidi_klum_489358726_092015.jpg
@lak, she’s taking it to the street. Sesame Street. 🤓
Meg really looks good, I will always have a soft spot for her because of When Harry Met Sally.
She does, and I love Christian Siriano and am happy to see his work continuing to appear on the red carpet!
Ditto. The rest of her movies can be burned, IMHO, but that is a classic.
Meg looks pretty good.. I actually not only do not mind Japanese Potatoes’ dress, it might be in fact my winner here
Yes, Olivia’s dress is cute. Now where do I get my hands on those magical Japanese potatoes??
Beverly hills, the Injectables dr of your choice, I’m sure
Meg looks amazing – and so much like Olivia Newton-John. It’s eerie.
I thought the same thing @JEM. I don’t think Olivia went as far as Meg did when she became virtually unrecognizable, ala Jennifer Grey after the surgeries. Meg did her morphing I believe before it became more perfected. Olivia always looked like Olivia, while Meg became an Internet meme. But she is 55 now, and it seems like she looks more relaxed and better. It’s a shame though. All of these lovely ladies who go beyond tweeking and go full face lift, etc. Prime example, Courteney Cox. Harry would be disappointed in young Sallly’s choices, but if you look at him, he tried a bit too hard himself. Love yourself, flaws and all, and it works out better.
No Olivia Newton John does not look the same. I saw a recent video of her in concert on Youtube. Her face looks painful. She couldn’t move it. Such a shame because she would still look beautiful without the work.
TBH I haven’t seen Olivia’s face in a long time. I just read that she again has cancer. Felt so bad for her. Meg’s nose looks like someone just pinched it, damn plastic surgeons really messed her up, but it doesn’t look like she tried to fix the damage and make it worse like a lot of them do. With Olivia’s current situation, can’t even make snarky comments. Her life matters more.
Brooke Shields and her Miss Scarlett-curtains dress is too much. Other than Meg, they’re all bad looks.
I miss Meg Ryan’s face. She looks like Melanie Griffith now.
I was thinking Kate Capshaw in that top pic. I can’t tell if she made her nose smaller along with all the fillers but there’s something else going on with her face other than just fillers I think.
I think “ridiculous” is a little brutal for Olivia. Personally, I think she’s cute. I love her shoes! I don’t really know why she gets so much crap.
OLivia Munn looks
Um ridiculous? No. She looks amazing.
I actually really like Olivia’s look. I would wear that dress and shoes in a heartbeat.
Meg looks great!
I have always coveted Meg Ryans hair….she can wear it so many ways and it always looks awesome.
Love Meg’s dress and yes her face looks almost back to normal
.
Meg and Olivia look amazing! Love both of these dresses.
I love Meg. I really have missed her on the big screen. Her movies always made me laugh and cry at the same time. She looks great!
I love Brooks dress but that may be because I had a lounge suite in the 90′s in this same pattern. Loved it
I can’t believe Meg Ryan is 55… She looks 70.
