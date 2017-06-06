Meg Ryan in Christian Siriano at the CFDAs: nothing special or striking?

Meg Ryan accompanied designer Christian Siriano to the CFDA Awards and the photos of them together are just so cute! I do wonder what’s going on with his hair, it’s like he’s channeling Edna from The Incredibles, but he’s happy and seems proud of this gown, which he should be. It fits Meg like a glove, it’s an amazing pearl white and it shimmers beautifully. It’s a very classic cut and design and flatters her figure so well. Also, her face looks like it’s settled somewhat. (I know that sounds bad but I can’t help but notice.)

Meg has a little script tattoo under her left arm that says “Life is Short.” It’s not bad and is tasteful. Here’s a closer look in a paparazzi photo from last week, the photo agency WENN pointed it out.
wenn31634812

Brooke Shields was in a voluminous Sachin & Babi gown with a very high slit, deep v neck and a giant floral pattern. I really like this bold gown, it looks perfect for the event. From some angles I thought the skirt might be pants, but there’s a photo of her kicking her leg out to show that she has pants on underneath.

wenn31699992

Olivia Munn was ridiculous in floral Tanya Taylor with ruffles and cut out sides. She often looks ridiculous though, and this might be cute on someone else. Check out her red platform shoes. They’re not a bad choice for this dress I guess.

wenn31699984

Here’s Heidi Klum in Zac Posen, whose designs are hit or miss. This is a miss. I’m ending with Heidi as a contrast to Meg, who looked amazing and classy. This dress is too low cut, it looks cheap and she’s in need of some pasties. I would bet that Heidi had a hand in designing this, it’s a typical red carpet gown for her. Of course she’s wearing a belly chain.

wenn31688949

wenn31688920

It’s worse in motion.

Having so much fun at the #CFDAAwards with @ZacPosen! We know how to have a good time 😉 @CFDA

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Photos credit: WENN and Getty

 

37 Responses to “Meg Ryan in Christian Siriano at the CFDAs: nothing special or striking?”

  1. Sarah says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Meg’s dress is stunning.

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Meg looks the best she has in years.

    Reply
  3. Indira says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Looks like she stopped with the Botox and filler injections.

    Reply
  4. NtSoSclBtrfly says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Man, Heidi’s dress is so unflattering.

    Reply
  5. cindy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Meg really looks good, I will always have a soft spot for her because of When Harry Met Sally.

    Reply
  6. QQ says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Meg looks pretty good.. I actually not only do not mind Japanese Potatoes’ dress, it might be in fact my winner here

    Reply
  7. JEM says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Meg looks amazing – and so much like Olivia Newton-John. It’s eerie.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      June 6, 2017 at 11:09 am

      I thought the same thing @JEM. I don’t think Olivia went as far as Meg did when she became virtually unrecognizable, ala Jennifer Grey after the surgeries. Meg did her morphing I believe before it became more perfected. Olivia always looked like Olivia, while Meg became an Internet meme. But she is 55 now, and it seems like she looks more relaxed and better. It’s a shame though. All of these lovely ladies who go beyond tweeking and go full face lift, etc. Prime example, Courteney Cox. Harry would be disappointed in young Sallly’s choices, but if you look at him, he tried a bit too hard himself. Love yourself, flaws and all, and it works out better.

      Reply
      • holly hobby says:
        June 6, 2017 at 11:23 am

        No Olivia Newton John does not look the same. I saw a recent video of her in concert on Youtube. Her face looks painful. She couldn’t move it. Such a shame because she would still look beautiful without the work.

      • Nancy says:
        June 6, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        TBH I haven’t seen Olivia’s face in a long time. I just read that she again has cancer. Felt so bad for her. Meg’s nose looks like someone just pinched it, damn plastic surgeons really messed her up, but it doesn’t look like she tried to fix the damage and make it worse like a lot of them do. With Olivia’s current situation, can’t even make snarky comments. Her life matters more.

  8. tracking says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Brooke Shields and her Miss Scarlett-curtains dress is too much. Other than Meg, they’re all bad looks.

    Reply
  9. L84Tea says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I miss Meg Ryan’s face. She looks like Melanie Griffith now. :-(

    Reply
  10. huckle says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I think “ridiculous” is a little brutal for Olivia. Personally, I think she’s cute. I love her shoes! I don’t really know why she gets so much crap.

    Reply
  11. StormsMama says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:01 am

    OLivia Munn looks
    Um ridiculous? No. She looks amazing.

    Reply
  12. Dttimes2 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:04 am

    I have always coveted Meg Ryans hair….she can wear it so many ways and it always looks awesome.

    Reply
  13. holly hobby says:
    June 6, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Love Meg’s dress and yes her face looks almost back to normal
    .

    Reply
  14. bella says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Meg and Olivia look amazing! Love both of these dresses.

    Reply
  15. Aqua says:
    June 6, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I love Meg. I really have missed her on the big screen. Her movies always made me laugh and cry at the same time. She looks great!

    Reply
  16. Liz Simpson says:
    June 6, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    I love Brooks dress but that may be because I had a lounge suite in the 90′s in this same pattern. Loved it

    Reply
  17. Ozogirl says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    I can’t believe Meg Ryan is 55… She looks 70.

    Reply

