George & Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Alexander & Ella, this morning

42nd Cesar Film Awards 2017 - Ceremony

I’ve been feeling, for a few weeks now, that George and Amal Clooney would quietly have their babies and wait to announce the birth for days or perhaps even weeks. But it turns out that they announced it right away. Amal gave birth to the Clooney Babies this morning in England. George and Amal have been hunkered down at their English country home for several months, awaiting the birth and presumably nesting. I would guess that Amal gave birth in London, but no one is saying for sure. As for the names…

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new dad of two says in a statement.

Sources confirmed in February that the Oscar-winning actor-director and international human-rights lawyer were expecting. George, 56, Amal, 39, and their families are “all very happy,” a source said at the time.

[From People]

Ella and Alexander. The names go together but it doesn’t feel matchy-matchy, like OMG TWINSIES. I love the name Alexander and derivations of Alexander, especially the Russian “Sasha.” Sasha Clooney sounds nice, right? But they’ll probably just call him Alex. Please don’t call him Xander Clooney. PLEASE. As for Ella… that name is everywhere, just like Emma, Bella, Sophia and Isabel and Isabella. I figured that George and Amal would not go for anything too wacky, but did they have to go for the 12th most popular name of the year? Hm. And Alexander is the 16th most popular boy’s name.

As for “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” I mean, it’s funny and probably true. But I would be a little bit pissed if my baby-daddy made the birth announcement all about him.

Amal Clooney arrives at Chatham House

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

93 Responses to “George & Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Alexander & Ella, this morning”

  1. sun says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    nice names

    Reply
  2. Turningvioletviolet says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Lovely announcement and lovely names. I’m not sure what you have against Xander but that’s perfectly acceptable too.

    Reply
  3. Miss M says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Congrats to the family!
    Smart move to have their babies in England…

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Lovely names. Congrats!!!

    Reply
  5. brooksie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I love the names! And if they love them – despite their popularity – that’s all that matters. I also thought the birth announcement was cute.

    Reply
  6. third ginger says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I like the names. I did not realize they were quite so popular. Our daughter has an old fashioned name that never made a comeback. She has been fine with it always. But I read a study somewhere that kids actually like having a popular name, even if there are several in one class.

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      As the most popular name in my decade, I hated it. So did all the other girls who shared the same name with me.
      Maybe we were weirdos though, it did create a sort of my parents are super unoriginal bond?

      Reply
    • Valois says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      If you look at the percentages, the most popular names aren’t as common as the most popular names 30 years ago anyway.

      Reply
    • TyrantDestroyed says:
      June 6, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      I have an old fashion name that never made a comeback and I was very relieved to find it very few times in my life in another person. Now that I’m pregnant I am looking forward to name my baby with a classic name (I’m not a fan of popular/new names)

      Reply
    • supposedtobeworking says:
      June 6, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      my daughter has a unique name that is foreign to where we are, but feminine and I think, really pretty. She used to want to meet someone else with her name, but now she doesn’t, and hasn’t. We thought our older daughter’s name was unique, but she has had 2 other girls in her class at different times with the same name. I was bummed, she wasn’t really. I also told my husband not to call our kids by their real names when they were out so that no one else was inspired and took them ; ) I was a teacher and grew up in a class of 15, with 3 Nicoles and 2 Kellys, so I wanted them to have their own name.
      I have an “older” name that isn’t classic, and isn’t beautiful, and I wanted something they could really like, so I hope they do! It’s funny to think of how much time goes into thinking up names that will identify a person forever.

      Reply
  7. astrid says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Congrats. I thought the announcement was funny and didn’t take away from Amal and the babies. The Daily Mail has some cute pictures of George and Amal before the birth

    Reply
  8. Nanc says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Cute, funny announcement, sweet names. No shade here.

    Reply
  9. Elisa the I. says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Congrats! And great names, well done!

    Reply
  10. Tia says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    ‘gave birth’ hahahaha ive yet to see anyone carrying twins have the tiny bump she had at 5/6 months

    Reply
    • MostlyMegan says:
      June 6, 2017 at 12:56 pm

      She was TINY. Do you think it was a pillow pregnancy?

      Reply
    • KiddVicious says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      A woman who works in my building is pregnant with twins. I didn’t know she was having twins and kept thinking she was around 8 months, close to 9. I then found out it was twins and she was only 4 months along. Poor thing, she’s going to be huge.

      But having said that, I do believe Amal was pregnant and these aren’t pillow babies.

      Reply
      • MostlyMegan says:
        June 6, 2017 at 1:22 pm

        I don’t know why, but I think she was pregnant too (although I was convinced Beyonce’s first pregnancy was a pillow pregnancy). Amal sort of disappeared for the last few months of her pregnancy so we didn’t get photos of her being huge. Maybe that’s because it was a pillow, or maybe she was just nesting and didn’t feel like putting her bump on parade. I also feel that with their humanitarian leanings, George and Amal would announce if they were using a gestational carrier. Regardless, babies are a cause for celebration!

      • swak says:
        June 6, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        My daughter had twins. We were in an elevator and a grandmother of a young women who was about 8 – 9 months along (not very big) , pointed to my daughter (who was 4 months along at the time) and said “That’s what you should look like”. My daughter was devastated! I wonder what the birth weight was and if she was all baby and not a lot of excess fluid. Didn’t look like her feet were ever swollen.

    • Jaded says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:18 pm

      There are no pictures of her from her last 2 months of pregnancy. Lots of tall, long-torsoed women carry small until the end when they suddenly explode. Let’s end this pillow baby conspiracy.

      Reply
      • fiorucci says:
        June 6, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        Im tall and have twins. The pregnancy was much harder than a singleton one but not particularly bigger, and they didn’t come out as big as my singletons which is common. Didn’t get any more comments about “wow so big” than usual. Also it was harder as in low appetite so there wasn’t a lot of extra fat. All of my pregnancies I’ve lost appetite, and I usually have a pretty big one. Not every mom gets chubby in other spots, thats for sure. (But this is not a boast, I did gain weight post partum- lack of sleep plus BF equals my regular appetite and then some.) anyways I don’t think a small bump is indicative of pillow gate. But who knows

    • minx says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      I don’t think it was a pillow pregnancy. Her body looked fuller, particularly her face. I have to say she looked glowing and pretty.

      Reply
    • Zuzus Girl says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      My bosses wife carried two healthy babies and never showed more than a burrito both times. She was positively tiny. All women are not created equal.

      Reply
    • Katie says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:32 pm

      I had a bump like that. I’m tall, have a long torso, and didn’t gain anything but baby weight. Even in the last month I had a smaller bump than a lot of women who were only having one. The babies were bigger than average too.

      People carry so differently. I know short women who looked 6 months along at 6 weeks and tall women who looked like they just had a food baby right up until the last couple of weeks.

      Reply
    • trillian says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:46 pm

      Most weight gain and bump size is in the last couple of weeks. I’m tall and skinny and had a tiny bump with my first one also (second one stretched out more, but still way less than some).

      Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      June 6, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      Amal is tiny and these are her first babies. I wore regular size 10 jeans (not maternity) at my baby shower (at 8.5 months) (now I wear size 14 and only have a food baby :-) ). Not all woemn carry big.

      Reply
    • JDub says:
      June 6, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      I have 7 month old twins and I was gigantic. I carried to 38 weeks and my belly measured 52 weeks pregnant, combined they were 14 pounds. It is very common to have twins early. Being a twin mom I am curious as to how far she carried them, not many make it to 38 weeks.

      Reply
    • StormsMama says:
      June 6, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      My second was 11 pounds 1.6 ounces and I pushed him out
      My friend had twins and when she was 8 months pregnant she was smaller than I was at 6 months lol. She had healthy boys that weighed about 5 each.
      Anyway you def don’t want to be the “concern” troll saying she could not have carried twins. Ugh please. There is no reason to think she didn’t.

      Reply
    • FLORC says:
      June 6, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      Babies are my business. Specifically, obstetrics. That said… She looked pregnant. And Bey’s bump looked like dress fabric with maybe a pillow to enhance the curve. Which is a thing. I’m not kidding.

      Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Congrats!! Such lovely names.

    Reply
  12. JenB says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Big congratulations to them! So happy everyone is well and love the names. (I hope we get to see them soon!)

    Reply
  13. Alexandria says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Happy for them, simple yet lovely human names …

    Reply
  14. GingerCrunch says:
    June 6, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    AWESOME names! My whippet girl was named Ella and my current boy dog is Alex! Tee-hee

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Love the names. Glad they didn’t give them strange, silly names like many celebrities do

    Reply
  16. Nancy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Good for them. But the never ending hypocrisy between men and woman once again is palpable. When Halle showed up looking pregnant, it was all about her being 50 and too old. Well, statistically women live longer, and George is 56 and I haven’t read a single comment anywhere about him being too old, or when his children graduate from high school, he will be 74. Not saying he doesn’t have the right to have children late in life…..just saying he can do it without the shade women receive. Somehow it’s easier to swallow with George than it is with the donald at 70 having an eleven year old.

    Reply
    • Zuzus Girl says:
      June 6, 2017 at 1:23 pm

      Agree 100% about the way older men get treated when they reproduce. Thing is, he won’t die in child birth where as an older woman could potentially (and often do) have life threatening complications. That is the big difference.

      Reply
    • Paige says:
      June 6, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      +1
      The double standards. Look at all the flack Janet Jackson got for having a baby at 50. Personally, I would not want a child in my 50′s because I would think about how old I would be as they grow older. It happens all the time in Hollywood. A man in his 60′s could have a baby and people won’t bat an eyelash. They’ll just break out the cigars and say congrats. I do understand women carry the children so you have to consider health risk. But whether it’s a man or woman becoming a parent at 50, it’s old. The parent will be in his or her 70′s when it’s grown.

      Reply
    • Kiwi Lime says:
      June 6, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      I agree there’s more trolling against older mothers than fathers, but I’m reading a lot of negative comments about George being a 1st time father at 56 on other sites.

      Reply
  17. minx says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Congrats, love the names.

    Reply
  18. QueenElisabeth says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    grats…i look forward to George’s smarmy dumb dad jokes for years to come

    Reply
  19. Sage says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I wonder how much Hello or People will pay for the first photos.

    Congrats to the Cloonys🙂

    Reply
  20. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Could be Ella is a family name on one side or the other. I like both names (and wouldn’t mind xander.) Glad they are all healthy. He’s going to be a very old daddy. Cute announcement though.

    Reply
  21. Mel says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I like the names and I like them.
    The announcement was funny, very tongue in cheek à la Clooney.
    I definitely don’t get the “me me me” vibe here.
    He was not trying to steal her thunder.
    He’s no Timberlake…

    Reply
  22. teacakes says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Congrats to the new parents, and good job on the names! So what if they’re popular names, at least they didn’t name them Moon Unit or Dweezil etc.

    (Also I really don’t get the thing about names being ‘too popular’ or whatever, but that may be because most modern western names sound to me like things a lot of people have. Unless it’s a legitimately rare name like Romola or a very antique-sounding one like Phyllis)

    Reply
  23. manda says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    My grandmother’s name was Ella! She’d be 115 if she was still living

    Reply
  24. Stacey Dresden says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    So happy for them! A boy and girl – yea!

    Reply
  25. trillian says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Love the names. There is a reason why these names are so popular. They’re timeless and beautiful and not try-hard like most celeb baby names.

    Reply
  26. Ninetta says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Lovely names. Not sure how well they fit together… Alexander is like a proper, full name. But Ella is more like a nickname. They should be Alexander and Elizabeth aka Alex and Ella…

    Reply
  27. spidey says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    How nice to have celebs call their kids sensible names that won’t embarrass them.

    Reply
  28. Aqua says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Congrats to them, I honestly thought I’d never see the day then George would be married much less have a family. As far as the names go, as long as the parents like them that’s all that matters. Congrats, again and I’m glad everyone is doing well.

    Reply
  29. Madpoe says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    See Keanu! Clooney is 56, its not too late to be a daddy.

    Whether Alexander or Ella is a CEO, doctor or lawyer in their future their names will still look suitable on a resume. I never understood why some celebrities give their child such out there names as if their kids will always be in some hollyweird bubble. I couldn’t even look a police officer or judge or army corporal named Apple or Rainbow and not laugh my butt off.

    Reply
  30. Ennie says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Congrats! she was probably resting up the last months. She has a long torso and small hips, also, the size of the parents at birth is to influence the size of the babies.
    Good for them they have their hands full.

    Reply
  31. Penelope says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I like the names–they will still be lovely when the twins are adults.

    Reply
  32. Aang says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    We have a 19yo Ella. Given long before it became so popular. It is both a family name and the name of my favorite jazz singer. I would consider Ella to be a proper name.

    Reply
  33. Sasha says:
    June 6, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    I wish Ella and Alexander wonderful lives. :)
    PS. I’m partial to ‘Sasha’ too, haha.

    Reply
  34. suze says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Yes, it was very nice and low key. I bet they stay that way, too. The names are very nice – unexciting but very nice. Which is actually a good sign for a life led outside the spotlight.

    It’s interesting how the interest in these two has dropped to a drip.

    Reply
  35. AnneC says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Nice to see some happy simple news. Trump has made me appreciate and be grateful for any small bits of joy when I open social media.

    Reply
  36. AMAZON says:
    June 6, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Err…my name is Ella. Havent seen my name dissected this much!!! The 12 th most popular name eh? Now wouldnt you know.

    Reply
  37. hmmm says:
    June 6, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    The kids will want for nothing. That’s all I’ve got. The Clooneys seem so yesterday.

    Reply
  38. Magnoliarose says:
    June 6, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Good for them. Twins are a handful but it is cute watching them in their tandem world. Sometimes they create their own ways of communicating. I don’t know if she is nursing them but she will ALWAYS be hungry. Sweet names.

    Reply
  39. Kate says:
    June 6, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Julia Roberts must be all – “ah boy and girl twins, I did it first”.

    Reply
  40. Sarah says:
    June 6, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Congratulations to them both. I don’t think they’re going to last much longer as a couple, sad to say. Now that the twins are here, the honeymoon period is going to end quicker than they think.

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      June 6, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Nah, Clooney wants to run for office soon I think. I think he only ‘married’ Amal because she fits what the Democratic party loves.
      Not trying to put down her accomplishments. But its obvious Clooneys get more out of being married to her then she does to him.
      The Dems in this country needs to stop pandering to celebs so much. I disliked how cozy the Obamas were with Hollywood stars.

      Reply
      • Elise says:
        June 6, 2017 at 9:32 pm

        I really doubt George Clooney will ever run for office. He’s said himself he ingested way too many substances, and that mullet photo! He campaigned for his father (who lost) and knows what it’s like.

        I’m wondering if he’s going to pay off all those bets he made about getting married and having kids!

  41. Barrett says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Congrats Grandpa….um I mean George!

    Reply
  42. Ellis says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    They “welcomed” the babies, and nothing about how Amal is doing after delivering twins.

    Reply

