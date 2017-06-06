George & Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Alexander & Ella, this morning

I’ve been feeling, for a few weeks now, that George and Amal Clooney would quietly have their babies and wait to announce the birth for days or perhaps even weeks. But it turns out that they announced it right away. Amal gave birth to the Clooney Babies this morning in England. George and Amal have been hunkered down at their English country home for several months, awaiting the birth and presumably nesting. I would guess that Amal gave birth in London, but no one is saying for sure. As for the names…

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins, a rep confirms to PEOPLE. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new dad of two says in a statement. Sources confirmed in February that the Oscar-winning actor-director and international human-rights lawyer were expecting. George, 56, Amal, 39, and their families are “all very happy,” a source said at the time.

[From People]

Ella and Alexander. The names go together but it doesn’t feel matchy-matchy, like OMG TWINSIES. I love the name Alexander and derivations of Alexander, especially the Russian “Sasha.” Sasha Clooney sounds nice, right? But they’ll probably just call him Alex. Please don’t call him Xander Clooney. PLEASE. As for Ella… that name is everywhere, just like Emma, Bella, Sophia and Isabel and Isabella. I figured that George and Amal would not go for anything too wacky, but did they have to go for the 12th most popular name of the year? Hm. And Alexander is the 16th most popular boy’s name.

As for “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” I mean, it’s funny and probably true. But I would be a little bit pissed if my baby-daddy made the birth announcement all about him.