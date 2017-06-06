George & Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Alexander & Ella, this morning

I’ve been feeling, for a few weeks now, that George and Amal Clooney would quietly have their babies and wait to announce the birth for days or perhaps even weeks. But it turns out that they announced it right away. Amal gave birth to the Clooney Babies this morning in England. George and Amal have been hunkered down at their English country home for several months, awaiting the birth and presumably nesting. I would guess that Amal gave birth in London, but no one is saying for sure. As for the names…
George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins, a rep confirms to PEOPLE.
“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new dad of two says in a statement.
Sources confirmed in February that the Oscar-winning actor-director and international human-rights lawyer were expecting. George, 56, Amal, 39, and their families are “all very happy,” a source said at the time.
Ella and Alexander. The names go together but it doesn’t feel matchy-matchy, like OMG TWINSIES. I love the name Alexander and derivations of Alexander, especially the Russian “Sasha.” Sasha Clooney sounds nice, right? But they’ll probably just call him Alex. Please don’t call him Xander Clooney. PLEASE. As for Ella… that name is everywhere, just like Emma, Bella, Sophia and Isabel and Isabella. I figured that George and Amal would not go for anything too wacky, but did they have to go for the 12th most popular name of the year? Hm. And Alexander is the 16th most popular boy’s name.
As for “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” I mean, it’s funny and probably true. But I would be a little bit pissed if my baby-daddy made the birth announcement all about him.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
nice names
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s their real names
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely announcement and lovely names. I’m not sure what you have against Xander but that’s perfectly acceptable too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son name is Xander, there is nothing wrong with that name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Xander as a name!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like the name but takes me directly to Buffy the Vampire Slayer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My son is also named Bort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband is an Alexander, but he is always called Xander. Don’t ever call him Alex – he will simply not respond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Incredulous – the Simpsons reference made me snort!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I actualy laught at the Geroge is sedated part. It’s funny and it’s not really taking the spotlight away from the partner. I am sure that it their dynsmic. She will probably be very calm and together, George will loose his shit for sure
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with all the sentiments. The names are cute and I laughed at the end of the announcement. Very cute. Congrats to them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to the family!
Smart move to have their babies in England…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely names. Congrats!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the names! And if they love them – despite their popularity – that’s all that matters. I also thought the birth announcement was cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love both names, and who cares if they are popular? Don’t get the snark. Call your kid Apple, people complain. Call them something normal/popular, people complain. Give me a break.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. We named my son and daughter names we liked. They both ended up being fairly popular names but there was a reason for that–they were both classic, non-trendy names. I didn’t care, we liked them and they will wear well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The announcement is very cute. And the names are fine; perfectly normal, which is what I’d expect from an attorney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the names. I did not realize they were quite so popular. Our daughter has an old fashioned name that never made a comeback. She has been fine with it always. But I read a study somewhere that kids actually like having a popular name, even if there are several in one class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As the most popular name in my decade, I hated it. So did all the other girls who shared the same name with me.
Maybe we were weirdos though, it did create a sort of my parents are super unoriginal bond?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re a good writer! And I’m dying to know your name now Jennifer Melissa Ashley Taylor ??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you look at the percentages, the most popular names aren’t as common as the most popular names 30 years ago anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have an old fashion name that never made a comeback and I was very relieved to find it very few times in my life in another person. Now that I’m pregnant I am looking forward to name my baby with a classic name (I’m not a fan of popular/new names)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my daughter has a unique name that is foreign to where we are, but feminine and I think, really pretty. She used to want to meet someone else with her name, but now she doesn’t, and hasn’t. We thought our older daughter’s name was unique, but she has had 2 other girls in her class at different times with the same name. I was bummed, she wasn’t really. I also told my husband not to call our kids by their real names when they were out so that no one else was inspired and took them ; ) I was a teacher and grew up in a class of 15, with 3 Nicoles and 2 Kellys, so I wanted them to have their own name.
I have an “older” name that isn’t classic, and isn’t beautiful, and I wanted something they could really like, so I hope they do! It’s funny to think of how much time goes into thinking up names that will identify a person forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats. I thought the announcement was funny and didn’t take away from Amal and the babies. The Daily Mail has some cute pictures of George and Amal before the birth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Announcement was tongue in cheek and funny(ish). This isn’t a JT level event.
Although buck up Georgie, I don’t think parenting ever gets easier than watching your wife carry and push those suckers out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute, funny announcement, sweet names. No shade here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree – they didn’t fame-whore it out and withhold the names for days/weeks. A nice, current announcement with name info + a bit of character to make us all smile. I think it’s sort of sweet how the names seem to ‘match’ with Amal (all names starting with vowel). A+ on the announcement and congratulations to Amal and George!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree, well done Clooney fam
None of that coy “my children’s names are to be kept a secret” crap a la Blake Lively/Ryan Reynolds
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the line” George is recovering” It’s a classic! Most first time dads are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! And great names, well done!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘gave birth’ hahahaha ive yet to see anyone carrying twins have the tiny bump she had at 5/6 months
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was TINY. Do you think it was a pillow pregnancy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A woman who works in my building is pregnant with twins. I didn’t know she was having twins and kept thinking she was around 8 months, close to 9. I then found out it was twins and she was only 4 months along. Poor thing, she’s going to be huge.
But having said that, I do believe Amal was pregnant and these aren’t pillow babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why, but I think she was pregnant too (although I was convinced Beyonce’s first pregnancy was a pillow pregnancy). Amal sort of disappeared for the last few months of her pregnancy so we didn’t get photos of her being huge. Maybe that’s because it was a pillow, or maybe she was just nesting and didn’t feel like putting her bump on parade. I also feel that with their humanitarian leanings, George and Amal would announce if they were using a gestational carrier. Regardless, babies are a cause for celebration!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter had twins. We were in an elevator and a grandmother of a young women who was about 8 – 9 months along (not very big) , pointed to my daughter (who was 4 months along at the time) and said “That’s what you should look like”. My daughter was devastated! I wonder what the birth weight was and if she was all baby and not a lot of excess fluid. Didn’t look like her feet were ever swollen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are no pictures of her from her last 2 months of pregnancy. Lots of tall, long-torsoed women carry small until the end when they suddenly explode. Let’s end this pillow baby conspiracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im tall and have twins. The pregnancy was much harder than a singleton one but not particularly bigger, and they didn’t come out as big as my singletons which is common. Didn’t get any more comments about “wow so big” than usual. Also it was harder as in low appetite so there wasn’t a lot of extra fat. All of my pregnancies I’ve lost appetite, and I usually have a pretty big one. Not every mom gets chubby in other spots, thats for sure. (But this is not a boast, I did gain weight post partum- lack of sleep plus BF equals my regular appetite and then some.) anyways I don’t think a small bump is indicative of pillow gate. But who knows
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it was a pillow pregnancy. Her body looked fuller, particularly her face. I have to say she looked glowing and pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My bosses wife carried two healthy babies and never showed more than a burrito both times. She was positively tiny. All women are not created equal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I knew someone years ago who carried the same.
Congrats to them! I don’t know why but love that they had the babies outside the USA. Expected Italy but England is lovely too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a bump like that. I’m tall, have a long torso, and didn’t gain anything but baby weight. Even in the last month I had a smaller bump than a lot of women who were only having one. The babies were bigger than average too.
People carry so differently. I know short women who looked 6 months along at 6 weeks and tall women who looked like they just had a food baby right up until the last couple of weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most weight gain and bump size is in the last couple of weeks. I’m tall and skinny and had a tiny bump with my first one also (second one stretched out more, but still way less than some).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amal is tiny and these are her first babies. I wore regular size 10 jeans (not maternity) at my baby shower (at 8.5 months) (now I wear size 14 and only have a food baby ). Not all woemn carry big.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have 7 month old twins and I was gigantic. I carried to 38 weeks and my belly measured 52 weeks pregnant, combined they were 14 pounds. It is very common to have twins early. Being a twin mom I am curious as to how far she carried them, not many make it to 38 weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My second was 11 pounds 1.6 ounces and I pushed him out
My friend had twins and when she was 8 months pregnant she was smaller than I was at 6 months lol. She had healthy boys that weighed about 5 each.
Anyway you def don’t want to be the “concern” troll saying she could not have carried twins. Ugh please. There is no reason to think she didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Babies are my business. Specifically, obstetrics. That said… She looked pregnant. And Bey’s bump looked like dress fabric with maybe a pillow to enhance the curve. Which is a thing. I’m not kidding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!! Such lovely names.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big congratulations to them! So happy everyone is well and love the names. (I hope we get to see them soon!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy for them, simple yet lovely human names …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AWESOME names! My whippet girl was named Ella and my current boy dog is Alex! Tee-hee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the names. Glad they didn’t give them strange, silly names like many celebrities do
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them. But the never ending hypocrisy between men and woman once again is palpable. When Halle showed up looking pregnant, it was all about her being 50 and too old. Well, statistically women live longer, and George is 56 and I haven’t read a single comment anywhere about him being too old, or when his children graduate from high school, he will be 74. Not saying he doesn’t have the right to have children late in life…..just saying he can do it without the shade women receive. Somehow it’s easier to swallow with George than it is with the donald at 70 having an eleven year old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 100% about the way older men get treated when they reproduce. Thing is, he won’t die in child birth where as an older woman could potentially (and often do) have life threatening complications. That is the big difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
The double standards. Look at all the flack Janet Jackson got for having a baby at 50. Personally, I would not want a child in my 50′s because I would think about how old I would be as they grow older. It happens all the time in Hollywood. A man in his 60′s could have a baby and people won’t bat an eyelash. They’ll just break out the cigars and say congrats. I do understand women carry the children so you have to consider health risk. But whether it’s a man or woman becoming a parent at 50, it’s old. The parent will be in his or her 70′s when it’s grown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree there’s more trolling against older mothers than fathers, but I’m reading a lot of negative comments about George being a 1st time father at 56 on other sites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats, love the names.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
grats…i look forward to George’s smarmy dumb dad jokes for years to come
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how much Hello or People will pay for the first photos.
Congrats to the Cloonys🙂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope they don’t sell the photos. Its such a tacky mercenary thing to do to your own kid. There’ll be a papaprazzi race for the first pics so either cut them off by posting a family pic on social media or just ride out the temporary paparazzi attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They sold their wedding photos so I think the babies are up next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could be Ella is a family name on one side or the other. I like both names (and wouldn’t mind xander.) Glad they are all healthy. He’s going to be a very old daddy. Cute announcement though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or for Ella Fitzgerald.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the names and I like them.
The announcement was funny, very tongue in cheek à la Clooney.
I definitely don’t get the “me me me” vibe here.
He was not trying to steal her thunder.
He’s no Timberlake…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to the new parents, and good job on the names! So what if they’re popular names, at least they didn’t name them Moon Unit or Dweezil etc.
(Also I really don’t get the thing about names being ‘too popular’ or whatever, but that may be because most modern western names sound to me like things a lot of people have. Unless it’s a legitimately rare name like Romola or a very antique-sounding one like Phyllis)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I think of antique-sounding names, Ethel, Meryl, Edith type names come to mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My grandmother’s name was Ella! She’d be 115 if she was still living
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for them! A boy and girl – yea!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the names. There is a reason why these names are so popular. They’re timeless and beautiful and not try-hard like most celeb baby names.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lovely names. Not sure how well they fit together… Alexander is like a proper, full name. But Ella is more like a nickname. They should be Alexander and Elizabeth aka Alex and Ella…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How nice to have celebs call their kids sensible names that won’t embarrass them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to them, I honestly thought I’d never see the day then George would be married much less have a family. As far as the names go, as long as the parents like them that’s all that matters. Congrats, again and I’m glad everyone is doing well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See Keanu! Clooney is 56, its not too late to be a daddy.
Whether Alexander or Ella is a CEO, doctor or lawyer in their future their names will still look suitable on a resume. I never understood why some celebrities give their child such out there names as if their kids will always be in some hollyweird bubble. I couldn’t even look a police officer or judge or army corporal named Apple or Rainbow and not laugh my butt off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have known lawyers and doctors named something like Candy and Bear , no big deal, teach your kids to look at the character of a person instead of being superficial and judging someone based on something as stupid as a name.
What’s in a name…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it’s pretty late, actually. People were plotzing over the idea of Halle Berry being a new mom at 51, so there’s that.
But whatever, it’s a done deed, the kids will be rich and loved and very well cared for. They could have worse lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is rude. Why should Keanu be a parent? Not everyone wants kids. Look at how some of the celebs kids like the Smith kids or the uneducated Jolie-Pitt kids have turned out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lauren: In one of his recent interviews, Keanu said he was too old to have kids. I think that’s what Elsa was addressing…
ps: Keanu had a daughter (stillborn) named Ava
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Jolie-Pitt kids are uneducated?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! she was probably resting up the last months. She has a long torso and small hips, also, the size of the parents at birth is to influence the size of the babies.
Good for them they have their hands full.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the names–they will still be lovely when the twins are adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have a 19yo Ella. Given long before it became so popular. It is both a family name and the name of my favorite jazz singer. I would consider Ella to be a proper name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Ella and Alexander wonderful lives.
PS. I’m partial to ‘Sasha’ too, haha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it was very nice and low key. I bet they stay that way, too. The names are very nice – unexciting but very nice. Which is actually a good sign for a life led outside the spotlight.
It’s interesting how the interest in these two has dropped to a drip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice to see some happy simple news. Trump has made me appreciate and be grateful for any small bits of joy when I open social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen to that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Err…my name is Ella. Havent seen my name dissected this much!!! The 12 th most popular name eh? Now wouldnt you know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids will want for nothing. That’s all I’ve got. The Clooneys seem so yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for them. Twins are a handful but it is cute watching them in their tandem world. Sometimes they create their own ways of communicating. I don’t know if she is nursing them but she will ALWAYS be hungry. Sweet names.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Julia Roberts must be all – “ah boy and girl twins, I did it first”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to them both. I don’t think they’re going to last much longer as a couple, sad to say. Now that the twins are here, the honeymoon period is going to end quicker than they think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, Clooney wants to run for office soon I think. I think he only ‘married’ Amal because she fits what the Democratic party loves.
Not trying to put down her accomplishments. But its obvious Clooneys get more out of being married to her then she does to him.
The Dems in this country needs to stop pandering to celebs so much. I disliked how cozy the Obamas were with Hollywood stars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really doubt George Clooney will ever run for office. He’s said himself he ingested way too many substances, and that mullet photo! He campaigned for his father (who lost) and knows what it’s like.
I’m wondering if he’s going to pay off all those bets he made about getting married and having kids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats Grandpa….um I mean George!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They “welcomed” the babies, and nothing about how Amal is doing after delivering twins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse