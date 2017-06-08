Mary Kay Letourneau always wanted Vili to ‘man up & take responsibility’

As we learned one week ago, Mary Kay Letourneau and her husband/abuse victim Vili Fualaau have separated and will probably divorce. They met when she was 34-years-old and he was 12. They were together through two kids and 20 years – they have only been married for 12 years, but the “20 years” figure is from the start of Mary Kay’s abuse of Vili in 1996. So, I don’t know, I’m feeling rather “spare me the pity party, Mary Kay.” I said last week that there’s always been a “not right” vibe from her, so much so that I actually feel a twinge of… not quite sympathy, but just general emotion about her being not-right in the head. But that doesn’t mean that I’m looking to cast her as “the victim” in this situation. People Magazine is hoping someone’s buying that narrative though.
During their 12-year marriage, Vili Fualauu and Mary Kay Letourneau lived quietly together in a modest home near Seattle. To those who knew them, the couple seemed disconcertingly normal considering that they began a sexual relationship when Fualauu was a 12-year-old sixth grader and Letourneau was his 34-year-old teacher.
He worked at a home improvement store and as a part-time DJ on the side. She was a paralegal. They raised their two daughters, Audrey and Georgia, now 20 and 18 years old, and they largely avoided the national spotlight after years of making headlines. But like every marriage, there were issues. Last month, Fualaau filed for legal separation from Letourneau, apparently putting an end to a relationship that lasted for more than 20 years.
News of the split has surprised many friends who have known the couple for years. But one friend of Fualaau’s, who also works as a DJ, says Letourneau, 55, sometimes seemed unhappy with her 33-year-old husband — and vice versa.
“He complained about her sometimes, but all guys complain about their wives,” says the friend. “He said she nagged a lot. She always wanted him to man up and take responsibility. She was making the money, and he was trying to get his career as a DJ to take off, so he would spend a lot of time working on that. He said that she would be pissed off that he wasn’t doing as much around the house as she was.”
The friend says that Letourneau sometimes did the lion’s share of housework: “She handled everything — like the money, the chores, all of it.”
This was a source of friction between them, according to the friend.
“She would get on him when he wasn’t doing his part,” the friend says. “She’d want him to be more involved in the raising of the kids, like go to their shows and things.”
Neither Fualaau nor Letourneau have spoken publicly about their separation, and the final breaking point, if there was one, remains unclear. His friend says there were bright spots in their coupling as well as conflicts.
“He complained like guys complain about their wives, but he loved her,” the friend says. “They usually got along. He didn’t complain when she’d show up to the clubs. He seemed happy to see her.”
Again, she started abusing him when he was 12 years old. She forced a teenager to become a father. And now she’s being cast as the sympathetic estranged wife who had to “nag” her husband to do some housework. You know why they split? Because he was 12 years old when their relationship began! Because he has arrested development from being abused. Spare me the “woe is Mary Kay Letourneau” stories.
No, I don’t see how he could man up and take responsablity in this kind of relationship.
Such a mess.
I think leaving her is part of his manning up process.
YES. I am sad for their daughters, but so much yes.
I can’t stand the way this is being reported like this was a consensual relationship! He was 12! He didn’t even have a childhood and now she expects him to grow up when she’s the reason he never had a childhood. This woman makes me sick!
I know. She really is not right in the head.
I say this on every MKL post-She was his second grade teacher. She started grooming him at 7.
This whole going to People thing and trying to normalize a rapist makes me vomit. This needs to be repeated over and over again. This is NOT some great love story or some celebrity that didn’t work out. She’s a rapist.
And a pedophile. If she were a man, she would still be in prison. But society doesn’t seem all that concerned about the rape of a boy, unless done by a man.
She took his maturing into a man process away from him, she does not have the right to complain. Poor Vili.
Seriously, if you want a man, don’t choose a 12 year old boy and expect miracles. Disgusting.
Poor pedophile, life is so rough. I hate this beyotch so much, she took his childhood away from him. Can you imagine if a man did this? Disgusting.
Exactly. The ‘normalization’ of this twisted relationship really makes me sick. One of my sons turned 13 today so this really hits home. This woman is a pedophile.
One of my kids is 13 too-there are no words for how vile this woman is.
Has anyone seen the documentary Holy Hell? A man started a “self encounter group” via yoga, and manipulated/abused dozens of young men, some of whom stayed with him for over 20 years. The L/F relationship feels Stockholm syndrome-ish to me as well; all young people need to know about mind control.
My son turned 13 last month. all he wants to do is hang with his friends and play video games. So this “woman” is nothing but a predator. Really???? WTF could a grown woman and a child have on common. Obviously something is wrong with her. Shame on the system that let her get away with it and shame on People for making this woman and her FU relationship a subject of fame.
Gross
My son is nearly 12 and finishing up grade 6. He is a child. She raped a child. Repeatedly. F*** her. Good for him for escaping his rapist and abuser. She can rot.
I think about the daughters and the ick factor of having a father who is 13 and 15 years older than you. And knowing what your mother did.
Yes, this makes me sad for them, as well. Lots of therapy in their futures.
There was an article on Jez by a person who’s parents got together like this. It was conflicted, and conflicting.
http://fusion.kinja.com/seeing-my-mother-in-mary-kay-letourneau-1795851954
Well, when you start grooming and abusing a child and making them a child-parent, don’t be surprised if you end up having an immature partner and co-parent. Duh.
Congratulations to him for freeing himself from his abuser and rapist.
As for her line that she wanted him to man up and do more chores around the house, why it almost sounds like the 34 year adult was in a parent/child relationship with her 12 year old abuse victim.
PEOPLE magazine disgusts me. I’ll never look at it again after they promoted Josh Duggar celebrating his kid’s birthday and now THIS? Pedophiles as celebrities??? Vomit.
They’ve really gone down hill since the rise of online celeb gossip. But I agree-promoting the Duggars and this pedophile-beyond the pale.
12 is when she began a sexual relationship with him but she met him when he was 8 and I truly believe that she had been influencing this child since he was her student. I will always have a large amount of disgust for Mary Kay and a large amount of sympathy for Vili. She forced him to become a father at an age where he had no concept of what that responsibility meant and the continued emotional manipulation while she was in prison. I hope that he is finally free from her and that they can just co-parent in a healthy way which should be easier since both the girls are adults now.
Take responsibility for what? For being raped? Man up? If you wanted a man, maybe you should have stayed with the actual MAN you had married instead of raping a child and arresting his development. You got what you groomed, lady. BTW, do you ever see your other kids?
I have a hard time imagining that they would want to see her at all.
The situation is gross but Peoples piece sounds like a made up piece. It hits all of the expected points (differing maturity levels, control) but uses information already in the public dormain (Villi told us about the DJ job in his last interview). Story isnt sourced either. People has shown over the last year that they will make up a story as long as it stays in line with the general accepted narrative. On the other hand, Villi is on record for saying he is trying to get his marijuana license but cant while married to her because of her criminal record. People saw a “harmless” way to push magazines this week and took it.
Yes, he has been quoted as saying they are still very much together and in love and a divorce won’t change that. I had hoped he had finally escaped this sick situation, but it really doesn’t seem to be the case.
The woman is pure garbage and the poor victims are Vili who was let down by his own family, system and her daughters who have probably been brainwashed into thinking the whole family is normal. Vile human being.
According to a newspaper article the separation is based on a Vili setting up a new business selling legal pot..you can’t get a licence to sell if you or your spouse have been convicted of a criminal offence obviously Mary Kay has a criminal record.
If that was the case why would she go to court to file papers to stop the separation.
Why do I get the feeling something nasty is waiting to come to the surface? Mary Kay can no longer control her husband/abuse victim and he has grown up. She lost a lot(her own doing) so she is not going to let him go that easily. This will get ugly
They say an abuse victim is never in more danger than when he/she leaves. And this woman his bunny-boiler written all over her.
What’s up with People and sexual abusers (and their enablers)? Josh Duggar, Donald Trump, Mama June and now this woman. What’s next? A sit-down, down-to-earth interview with Bill Cosby? A cover with Ted Bundy?
People Mag has worked the hell out of this story for two decades. For the sake of the two daughters, I really wish they would stop.
She HAD a man. She left him for a child. What does she expect?
No sympathy. That woman is a rapist. Yeah she better be doing all the housework.
She’s a sexual predator. She gets absolutely no sympathy. She married the child she abused. It’s no better than the 11 year old girl in Florida forced to marry her rapist.
This was never an adult functioning relationship and it’s reprehensible that it’s being normalized and treated as such. No. No no no. I’m so glad he got away from her. I hope he gets the girls and keeps them safe from their sick sick mother.
People magazine should be ashamed of themselves, pushing pedophiles like Josh Duggar and this awful b*tch.
He should sue her and the media should block her.
I read online that they’re not really separating. They’re only getting a divorce so he can pursue a medical marijuana venture. Mary Kay is a convicted felon so he wouldn’t be able to obtain a loan for said venture. So I don’t think they’re actually breaking up. I read this on Radar Online in a direct statement from Vili.
Unfortunate because I’d like to see him break free from that abuse and try to have a life of his own.
So according to People Magazine”they began a sexual relationship when he was a 12 year old sixth grader…”
So when children are sexually abused they are really “beginning a sexual relationship” GMAFB
Not only is she a pedophile rapist, but she’s a pushy “wife”?? Wow. Talk about evil. You raped him, stole his youth, ruined his life…and still have the audacity to tell him to “man up”?!?!?!?!?! WTF. Disgusting abuser at her finest. Really, I hope this guy and his daughters (who are beautiful) can one day escape the retches of this wench one day. They all deserve happiness, an uncontrolled kind…the kind Mary could never and will never be able to provide.
As a mother of three sons I can’t express enough my disgust for this woman. My oldest worked at an evening coffee bar one summer. A woman kept showing up and flirting with him, until the evening she slipped him her phone number. So he asked her how old she was and she said 35. He then asked her how old she thought he was and she said “I think you’re old enough”. He then told her he was 17. She left very quickly after that. So he came home and told us and I was livid! I can’t even imagine what I would have done if he had been 12, but I can guarantee that it would have been very unpleasant for her.
TLDR: I hate Mary Kay and all pedophiles.
What does a rapist expect when their victim wants to live their childhood? If she wanted him o man up she should have woman up/wise up and leave the then child alone. You can’t be a sexual predator and be the victim as the same time. Maybe he finally is breaking free from the Stockholm Syndrome. I read he wants to open a weed venture, if it’s true well.. I dunno
If I was his mother I would’ve whooped her a** for what she did to my son. That man didn’t get to have a childhood because of her gross a** and she want to play the victim she can go F*** herself I hope he follows through with the divorce.
I think all pedophiles should be stoned as old time as that sound but they deserve it. To prey on a child and try to act as if it’s normal disgusting.
Wait… I thought this was already exposed that this a sham divorce, because he can’t start a weed business if he has a spouse with a criminal record…
She groomed, raped, and continuously abused Villi, forcing him to be a father as a child, so she even abused him reproductively.
She also destroyed her first family, damaged her other students (I’m sure the dynamic between her and Villi was uncomfortable for the other kids, and it must have been devastating and confusing when it became public), manipulated Villi’s mother, and put their daughters in the untenable position of knowing how the “relationship” began, and being parented by a messed up teenage “man.” Not to mention, young female teachers (as I used to be) were suddenly suspect for years after the scandal, so we had to go out of our way and be extremely careful and even stand-offish to our male students to avoid any appearance of impropriety or encouraging a crush, and even gross fathers would make gross comments when they could.
Woman up, MK! All this is your fault! I hope you fall into a bottomless pit!
Well she had an equal partner that was an actual adult man but chose to leave him to abuse and developmentally stunt a child so no sympathy from me. I cannot believe anyone would try to change the narrative.
Expecting a child to “MAN UP”. Maybe wait for him to become a man first.
I do wonder why Vili has stuck around for all these years–Stockholm Syndrome? Even when she was in jail for seven years and they had little to no contact, he ran right back to her once her sentence was over and married her. What kind of hold did she have over him?? I wonder if he did it because by that time they had two daughters together. Well the daughters are both of age now and presumably going to college to start their own lives and there isn’t anything tying them together anymore. I wonder with his daughters gone he realized just how little he has in common with Mary Kay or for the first time he encountered freedom, being saddled as a father at such a young age and finding he no longer has to be responsible for his daughters. And now he wants that freedom without Mary Kay which I do not blame him for. Hopefully he can move on with another woman eventually around his own age and learn what it’s like to start off a relationship as equals.
She disgusts me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t you just hate it when you RAPE a child and then your VICTIM’s development — cause, again: child — gets stunted and makes it so that he doesn’t help you with housework? I mean, husbands, amirite?
🤢
This happens when you prey a child, he will not have the chance to mature and develop by himself and you will always have to look after him like a mother. I am glad to read that was the case and I hope karma is hard on her.
He never got a chance to “man up” since she raped him and stole his childhood.
It always surprises me how people who do horrible stuff constantly choose words that highlight their crimes. Like they subconsciously need to point at it. I mean raping a child than marrying him you’d think you’d stay away from phrases like “Man up”.
That’s rich, considering she STOLE his childhood because of own selfishness and mental illness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow this is disgusting, she began a relationship with a 12 year and now wants him to “man up”. Clearly there is likely some psychological and emotional damage to Vili. Run Vili and don’t look back.
Any other couple I would probably agree with the woman that the man needs to grow up and take responsibility for his actions. BUT big but- she ruined his life , raped and molested him from a young age so his growth was stunted. It’s so sad. I feel sooo bad and sad for villi… Mary Kay is a monster and our society makes it seem like she’s normal and okay and their “love story” is epic..
I hope he can get away from her but I get the feeling that she probably threatens suicide and the kids are in danger because she might harm one of them to get to him
That’s probably one reason why it’s hard for him to leave her sorry ass
Btw, they actually first met when he was in her second grade class.
A great way to find a husband who will “man up” is to get with an ACTUAL ADULT MAN instead of a 12 year old.
