Brandi Glanville details how LeAnn Rimes allegedly stalked & harassed her

2016 NBCUniversal Summer Tour

Brandi Glanville already got press this week for talking about Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes. It’s been, what? Eight years of this. That was when Eddie and LeAnn’s affair began, and that was when – let’s just say it – LeAnn became obsessed with Brandi. LeAnn wanted what Brandi had and has. LeAnn wanted Eddie. LeAnn wanted Brandi’s clothes. LeAnn wanted Brandi’s children. LeAnn wanted Brandi’s life. Brandi said earlier this week that Eddie is only staying with LeAnn until he can cash out in a divorce. But now Brandi is saying that LeAnn and Eddie are still joined together in making her life miserable. And she gets very specific about how LeAnn has single-white-femaled her this whole time.

Brandi Glanville claims LeAnn has been “copying her life” and using her employees to “harass” her online.

She said: ‘Over the past few recent years I have really made an effort to take the higher road with Eddie and LeAnn for the sake of my boys in an attempt to have a more positive co-parenting situation. I honestly do prefer peace. During these years I’ve dealt with her obsession with me in the form of her copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years. I let all of this go in hopes that it would soon come to an end.’

‘However, just recently I was invited to attend a party for a magazine and just three hours prior to the event was called and told that Leann & Eddie asked that I be uninvited or they would not attend. Honestly, who does that? We are all adults here. I’ve had to deal with harassment online by her employees for years and these are people she pays- her music producer, hairstylist, and former road manager to be specific. I did not react to these recent things I tried to turn a blind eye.’

The My Kitchen Rules star claims she reached a “breaking point” last month when LeAnn allegedly “hurt and tormented” her by using her two sons “as pawns”.

She continued in a lengthy statement first obtained by TheDirty.com: ‘My last straw was a couple of weeks ago when her and her assistant watched my boyfriend’s Snapchats several times over the course of a few hours and just happened to show up where we said we would be to celebrate step-Mother’s Day (a day early). They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns. I’ve done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics but bringing my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop. As with any mother, all I wish is for my boys to have the peaceful family life they deserve. I am in a great place with both love and work and I’d like to be left to live it out without this nonsense.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The kind of behavior that LeAnn has engaged in for eight years is really gross. I believe Brandi. I believe Brandi because we’ve been able to see it with our own eyes over the years, the million different ways she’s copied and stalked and harassed Brandi. And I believe it’s still happening too. And it’s pathetic.

LeAnn Rimes Performing at Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

55 Responses to “Brandi Glanville details how LeAnn Rimes allegedly stalked & harassed her”

  1. PIa says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Even as someone who watches RHoBH, I am so tired of the LeAnn/Brandi drama, moratorium anyone?

    Reply
  2. holly hobby says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Ugh seriously grow up ME-Ann. She already has the prize (Eddie – ha!). Isn’t that enough?

    Reply
  3. QueenElisabeth says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:07 am

    It’s sad that after so many years, Brandi has to even say this. They should have been all past this nonsense. But once again, I place the blame entirely at Eddie’s door. He has co-signed off on Leanne’s crazy…so I think it’s ultimately his fault

    Reply
  4. ok says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Brandi seems to think that Leann spending time with the kids = using them as pawns against her. I’m no Rimes fan (or a fan of anyone in the equation, really) but Leann has been their stepmother for years at this point. Brandi needs to stay off of social media if it bothers her that much. When is Brandi going to move on? She continues to say hateful and disgusting things about her kids’ step-parent in public, which no doubt confuses and hurts them. She is so unbelievably selfish and weird.

    Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Hi Leann. There is no way you could read how Leann stalks her and copies her, and somehow think this is Brandi’s fault for not “moving on.”

      Reply
    • chaine says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:21 am

      “confuses and hurts” bwahahahaha. as a step-child, i have to say my own experience with a step-parent is, you ENDURE them. you PUT UP with them. you grit your teeth and bear dealing with them, because they are the gateway to the parent to whom they are married, and you don’t want them to turn that parent against you. you are in no way confused and hurt when your other parent says anything mean about the step-parent, rather, you want to jump and give high fives. i realize that not every step-child feels that way, maybe they just looooove Leann soooo sooo much and she’s their BFF and they hate when their real, actual, biological mother says something mean about Leann, but i want to give that counterpoint.

      Reply
    • MichLynn says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Seriously? Leann is the one that needs to move on and stop stalking Brandi and now her boyfriend. It’s Leann’s behavior that no doubt confuses and hurts Brandi’s boys. They are old enough to get a sense of what has been going on all these years. They did not look happy in the pictures at Nobu after the stunt Leann pulled. And Ed and Leann had Brandi disinvited from a party because they were going to be there! They are clearly the ones not moving on and still bothered by Brandi. They can’t seem to handle that she has a successful and supportive man behind her now that her boys love.

      Enough is enough and I’m glad she put It out there. Brandi only scratched the surface of Leann’s craziness over the years. There is a lot more she could of said. Eddie and Leann are both pathetic and take zero responsibility. Eddie is actually the worse of the two. He still can’t get over his bitterness and anger and doesn’t seem to care if it affects his kids. And I have no doubt that when Ed divorces Leann they will still somehow manage to make it B’s fault.

      Reply
    • NtSoSclBtrfly says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:41 am

      What part of stalking the boyfriend’s social media did you not understand? Also copying style and using the same professionals B uses? Yikes.

      Reply
    • Beth says:
      June 9, 2017 at 12:05 pm

      WHAT?! Brandi has to move on? LeAnn is the one who won’t stop the stalking, copying, and bothering. It’s been a long time and if LeAnn hasn’t stopped yet, she’s going to do this to Brandi forever. It’s time for her to get some help and leave Brandi alone

      Reply
    • why? says:
      June 9, 2017 at 12:20 pm

      Leann wasn’t spending time with Brandi’s kids. She was using Brandi’s son’s as weapons. She stalked Brandi’s boyfriend’s snapchat account and then showed up at Nobu with Brandi’s k wearing the same clothes that Brandi wore, only she had a flimsy shirt and short shorts with boots. Brandi isn’t the one who needs to move on.

      Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      June 9, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      Brandi MOVED on.

      Reply
  5. Ravenna says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:08 am

    The day Eddie decides to leave her (and you know that day will come sooner or later), LeAnn is gonna have a psychotic breakdown. I’d be scared if I was Brandi. Crazy knows no limits.

    Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      June 9, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      ITA.
      To add, the day Eddiot divorces her and gets half of what they have (who knows how much of how little), he wins and as her enabler, he should not win (not money, not “image”). They are both disgusting, but he is way more disgusting than her because she is doing the dirty work out in the open but he is doing the dirty work behind the scenes. Yes, she would have a psychotic breakdown, but he won’t. He will be celebrating.

      Reply
  6. AmyDZ says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Sickening…

    Reply
  7. Aims says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I also believe Brandi . I couldn’t imagine someone having an affair with my husband , as if that wasn’t enough she then marries him (not huge loss ). Proceeds to be overbearing with my kids, and then seems to replicate my life. That’s so crazy and I would be freaked out. Brandi is handling better then I would .

    Reply
  8. Izzy says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Brandi needs a really good SOB lawyer who will start the ball rolling on a parental alienation claim. Enough is enough. Those kids should not be exposed to that level of toxicity from a step-parent, and Eddie should not be allowed to bring his kids around LeAnn until he learns how to be a real father.

    Reply
  9. Marion says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:10 am

    It’s really no surprise. They still the husband, the kids, they copy the life but they still want you to be miserable and, for non specific reason, continue to be jealous of you no matter what…

    Reply
  10. Purple Nymphe says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I feel that Eddie’s hold over LeAnn is hinting at times or things he enjoyed with or liked about Brandi, and that’s what’s making her act so insecure and crazy. The guilt from how she got with Eddie is also holding her ransomed to the marriage, I imagine she’s mortified at the ridicule if she attempted to leave. I do believe she loves the boys, children are easy to love, but without the boys I believe she’d have more conviction to leave Eddie. I don’t believe she loves him still, I believe her insecurity, the fact that he actively makes her insecure, and the public ridicule she fears is whats holding her hostage.

    All my own assumption of course, but it seems plausible to me.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:25 am

      They both are likely in a catch-22 that keeps them in their union, which one portrays as over the top happy, and the other has described it as ‘functional’.

      Their reality show was a glimpse into the passive-aggressive competitiveness and particularly his sly role in it.

      Reply
  11. Christin says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:19 am

    This messy triangle, copycatting, etc., is how I found this site. For any new to it, the archives (especially pre-2014) are chock full of craziness.

    Reply
  12. Birdie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Honestly, get a restraining order or something. That is so disgusting, what a horrible situation to be in. Please document everything and file a report.

    Reply
  13. LeedaBird says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:22 am

    While I don’t think much of Leann, Brandi has been proven to be a liar time and time again so I can’t root for her either and this doesn’t sound like stalking to me. She reminds me of Farrah Abraham…if everyone seems to hate you then you might have to look at your own life and question why exactly that it.

    Reply
  14. Bridget says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Isn’t all of this just a part of LeAnn’s weird cycle? Obsessive tendencies and stalking?

    Reply
  15. nemera34 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:27 am

    SO this is still going on. Still a thing. Neither of these people are relevant outside of their drama. Do people really care at this point. I do remember when this back and forth was huge on this site. It looks like some are still interested in it. Are any of them working or doing projects.

    Reply
  16. someone says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Pretty interesting though that the magazine event chose to ask Brandi not to come because they were worried Eddie and Leann wouldn’t show up if she did……….

    Reply
    • why? says:
      June 9, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      Because Leann had her manager “donate” to the magazine. They weren’t about to lose that money. Leann and Eddie can’t even get invited to award shows, so it was very strange that this magazine would invite them. Darrell has been known to use money and his contacts to get Leann into events.

      Reply
  17. Jess says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:33 am

    LeAnn is insecure for a reason, and personally I think she knows Eddie wanted to stay with Brandi but she kicked him out and he had nowhere else to go. Her behavior doesn’t make sense otherwise since she “won” Eddie, if they are so happy and such soulmates filled with a love nobody else understands then they wouldn’t do petty crap like make a tv show bashing Brandi and have her uninvited to parties. I think LeAnn is truly mentally unstable and needs help, but I also think Eddie is the driving force behind a lot of her stalking, he probably gets her amped up and gives her lots of attention when she does these things, positive reinforcement. If either of them actually loved those children they would’ve respected Brandi from the beginning and gotten along with her instead of taunting her endlessly. I believe Brandi being more successful and now being in love with a handsome wealthy man has Eddie losing his mind, and LeAnn lost hers long ago, it’s sad really.

    Reply
    • MichLynn says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:47 am

      Agree with you 100%. Leann is mentally unstable and Ed manipulates her. They both love to punish Brandi. Ed does it because B kicked him out and Leann does it because she knows she got Ed by default and is jealous of her so she stalks and copies her. And you’re right, Brandi having a new man has ramped up their petty, crazy behavior.

      Reply
    • Relli says:
      June 9, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      Most definitely. I listen to her podcast and she has been very quiet about these events with subtle hints. Aside from her time on RHOBH and this drama I have started to appreciate her other projects. She really is great at interviewing people and connecting with her guests. This DJ guy seems to have angered a lot of people, like for some reason she doesn’t deserve happiness, which is odd. She had him on last week and apparently it isn’t just LeAnn attacking him there are many people out there who need get hobbies and find other channels for thier hate.

      Reply
      • Jess says:
        June 9, 2017 at 1:05 pm

        I know, for some reason people forget that Brandi was the victim here, her husband cheated on her and very publicly humiliated her by continuing his affair with LeAnn, and Scheana, then LeAnn immediately started using those boys to hurt their mother and posting non stop pictures. Brandi and her children are the only ones who deserve happiness and peace, they seem to have found it, and now have dj who obviously adores them and loves Brandi for who she is, Eddie is a serial cheater and a gold digging loser and men like that hate it when women move on from them!

    • Carrie says:
      June 9, 2017 at 1:09 pm

      I was writing a comment before seeing yours. Amen.

      Jess, some of us haven’t forgotten. It’s good to see Brandi has solid supporters and good true friends. I am so very happy for her success and finding happiness.

      Reply
  18. QQ says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:38 am

    This is both Trashy in the utmost Of all three of them Still this late in the game with with Petty stuff/one upsmanship etc, especially when all this gaggle of aged bimbos/himbo are tasked with raising young men, What type of reprehensible, thirsty, needy for attention, creepy sh*t are they modeling for those kids, and I bring up kids cause clearly Not one of the parties involved here has enough pride, common sense, decency to cut out the bullsh*t if for no other reason, to LIVE WELL and in a dignified fashion, Don’t @ me about Brandy either, that lady herself is half a trailer park mixed with fillers and Vodka sours held together by fillers, puppet wires and “sexy revenge” she is only very slightly better than her sleazy aging F*ckboy or his Desperate Homely pressed for attention creepy Sidepiece turned Main

    Reply
  19. SimKin says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    If this is true then Brandi should be talking to her lawyers not the press. When the first place you run is to blogs and press instead of the people who can genuinely help you it makes me question your story. So I hope Brandi has taken legal steps to prevent this continued harassment and stalking.

    Reply
  20. SoulSPA says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    I’m wondering whether Eddie will indeed leave Leanne after the 10-year mark. What is she worth? What will he gain from the divorce if he leaves her? And from what their relationship looks like now, will he have any grounds for a divorce? It all looks good now in their marriage, I think. Unless some cr*p will come out. Their relationship is basically shown online.

    Reply
  21. Carrie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    The only nice thing in this seems to be that Brandi has found love, definitely has moved on, and is doing well. I’m happy about all of that both for her sake and especially for her boys. Leanne seems to know she’s on borrowed time with Eddie which should wake her up to leave him if only for self respect.

    I’m a bit worried the damage to those boys is done. Even without them being consciously aware of how this has affected them, it’s going to play out later and Brandi will suffer more hurt. It’s a terrible thing to love a creep but worse to have kids with them I imagine.

    I hope people listen to Brandi on this and mature people intervene to stop this finally. The party hosts should have said no to Eddie. Taking sides in this case is not mature or healthy and will end badly eventually for everyone participating. At least Brandi is on higher ground, for sake of her boys and future… fingers crossed that helps them.

    Reply
  22. JenB says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Wow, LeAnn is straight up psycho. How can ANY relationship she has with those boys be healthy if she is this toxic? This whole situation is so twisted.

    Reply

