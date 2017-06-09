Brandi Glanville details how LeAnn Rimes allegedly stalked & harassed her

Brandi Glanville already got press this week for talking about Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes. It’s been, what? Eight years of this. That was when Eddie and LeAnn’s affair began, and that was when – let’s just say it – LeAnn became obsessed with Brandi. LeAnn wanted what Brandi had and has. LeAnn wanted Eddie. LeAnn wanted Brandi’s clothes. LeAnn wanted Brandi’s children. LeAnn wanted Brandi’s life. Brandi said earlier this week that Eddie is only staying with LeAnn until he can cash out in a divorce. But now Brandi is saying that LeAnn and Eddie are still joined together in making her life miserable. And she gets very specific about how LeAnn has single-white-femaled her this whole time.
Brandi Glanville claims LeAnn has been “copying her life” and using her employees to “harass” her online.
She said: ‘Over the past few recent years I have really made an effort to take the higher road with Eddie and LeAnn for the sake of my boys in an attempt to have a more positive co-parenting situation. I honestly do prefer peace. During these years I’ve dealt with her obsession with me in the form of her copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years. I let all of this go in hopes that it would soon come to an end.’
‘However, just recently I was invited to attend a party for a magazine and just three hours prior to the event was called and told that Leann & Eddie asked that I be uninvited or they would not attend. Honestly, who does that? We are all adults here. I’ve had to deal with harassment online by her employees for years and these are people she pays- her music producer, hairstylist, and former road manager to be specific. I did not react to these recent things I tried to turn a blind eye.’
The My Kitchen Rules star claims she reached a “breaking point” last month when LeAnn allegedly “hurt and tormented” her by using her two sons “as pawns”.
She continued in a lengthy statement first obtained by TheDirty.com: ‘My last straw was a couple of weeks ago when her and her assistant watched my boyfriend’s Snapchats several times over the course of a few hours and just happened to show up where we said we would be to celebrate step-Mother’s Day (a day early). They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns. I’ve done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics but bringing my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop. As with any mother, all I wish is for my boys to have the peaceful family life they deserve. I am in a great place with both love and work and I’d like to be left to live it out without this nonsense.’
The kind of behavior that LeAnn has engaged in for eight years is really gross. I believe Brandi. I believe Brandi because we’ve been able to see it with our own eyes over the years, the million different ways she’s copied and stalked and harassed Brandi. And I believe it’s still happening too. And it’s pathetic.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Even as someone who watches RHoBH, I am so tired of the LeAnn/Brandi drama, moratorium anyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Brandi is a nasty racist person (no one will ever make me forget her racist taunts on RHOBH) but no one should be stalked or harassed. She should take it to court and get a restraining order. But yes I agree I’m sick of seeing this play out at CB.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will all three of them just go away? Puhleese?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speak for yourselves, ladies! Personally, I would much rather read about D-list celebrity gossip than politics on Celebitchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. So sick of all the Emperor Orangly reporting. I’d rather see Leann’s face than his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh seriously grow up ME-Ann. She already has the prize (Eddie – ha!). Isn’t that enough?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s sad that after so many years, Brandi has to even say this. They should have been all past this nonsense. But once again, I place the blame entirely at Eddie’s door. He has co-signed off on Leanne’s crazy…so I think it’s ultimately his fault
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. He’s really disgusting. Who would let the mother of his children be treated this way by his current wife??? Wow-talk about a spineless POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They (E&L) both get negative reinforcement from each other and their actions toward B. He is incredibly bitter and immature, and she is batsh1t crazy. Those two narcissists deserve each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he is her enabler. I am sure LeAnn wouldn’t do half the shit she’s doing without his input and encouragement. It looks like he resents Brandi for not taking him back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi seems to think that Leann spending time with the kids = using them as pawns against her. I’m no Rimes fan (or a fan of anyone in the equation, really) but Leann has been their stepmother for years at this point. Brandi needs to stay off of social media if it bothers her that much. When is Brandi going to move on? She continues to say hateful and disgusting things about her kids’ step-parent in public, which no doubt confuses and hurts them. She is so unbelievably selfish and weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Leann. There is no way you could read how Leann stalks her and copies her, and somehow think this is Brandi’s fault for not “moving on.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“confuses and hurts” bwahahahaha. as a step-child, i have to say my own experience with a step-parent is, you ENDURE them. you PUT UP with them. you grit your teeth and bear dealing with them, because they are the gateway to the parent to whom they are married, and you don’t want them to turn that parent against you. you are in no way confused and hurt when your other parent says anything mean about the step-parent, rather, you want to jump and give high fives. i realize that not every step-child feels that way, maybe they just looooove Leann soooo sooo much and she’s their BFF and they hate when their real, actual, biological mother says something mean about Leann, but i want to give that counterpoint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? Leann is the one that needs to move on and stop stalking Brandi and now her boyfriend. It’s Leann’s behavior that no doubt confuses and hurts Brandi’s boys. They are old enough to get a sense of what has been going on all these years. They did not look happy in the pictures at Nobu after the stunt Leann pulled. And Ed and Leann had Brandi disinvited from a party because they were going to be there! They are clearly the ones not moving on and still bothered by Brandi. They can’t seem to handle that she has a successful and supportive man behind her now that her boys love.
Enough is enough and I’m glad she put It out there. Brandi only scratched the surface of Leann’s craziness over the years. There is a lot more she could of said. Eddie and Leann are both pathetic and take zero responsibility. Eddie is actually the worse of the two. He still can’t get over his bitterness and anger and doesn’t seem to care if it affects his kids. And I have no doubt that when Ed divorces Leann they will still somehow manage to make it B’s fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What part of stalking the boyfriend’s social media did you not understand? Also copying style and using the same professionals B uses? Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHAT?! Brandi has to move on? LeAnn is the one who won’t stop the stalking, copying, and bothering. It’s been a long time and if LeAnn hasn’t stopped yet, she’s going to do this to Brandi forever. It’s time for her to get some help and leave Brandi alone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leann wasn’t spending time with Brandi’s kids. She was using Brandi’s son’s as weapons. She stalked Brandi’s boyfriend’s snapchat account and then showed up at Nobu with Brandi’s k wearing the same clothes that Brandi wore, only she had a flimsy shirt and short shorts with boots. Brandi isn’t the one who needs to move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi MOVED on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The day Eddie decides to leave her (and you know that day will come sooner or later), LeAnn is gonna have a psychotic breakdown. I’d be scared if I was Brandi. Crazy knows no limits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA.
To add, the day Eddiot divorces her and gets half of what they have (who knows how much of how little), he wins and as her enabler, he should not win (not money, not “image”). They are both disgusting, but he is way more disgusting than her because she is doing the dirty work out in the open but he is doing the dirty work behind the scenes. Yes, she would have a psychotic breakdown, but he won’t. He will be celebrating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sickening…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also believe Brandi . I couldn’t imagine someone having an affair with my husband , as if that wasn’t enough she then marries him (not huge loss ). Proceeds to be overbearing with my kids, and then seems to replicate my life. That’s so crazy and I would be freaked out. Brandi is handling better then I would .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100 couldn’t agree with you more
It’s extra crazy that it’s been going on for so long and Leann makes sure the whole world sees what’s going on. Leanns definitely a sicko
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eight years this psycho has been stalking and harassing Brandi. Eight. Freaking. Years. Poor sick, sad little child star can’t cope with adulthood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi needs a really good SOB lawyer who will start the ball rolling on a parental alienation claim. Enough is enough. Those kids should not be exposed to that level of toxicity from a step-parent, and Eddie should not be allowed to bring his kids around LeAnn until he learns how to be a real father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She needed a good lawyer five years ago. She either couldn’t afford it, or she just wasn’t interested in ending it. I honestly, and I like Brandi, don’t understand why she didn’t go after her years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand, either. I would be very concerned for the kids being caught in the middle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really no surprise. They still the husband, the kids, they copy the life but they still want you to be miserable and, for non specific reason, continue to be jealous of you no matter what…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel that Eddie’s hold over LeAnn is hinting at times or things he enjoyed with or liked about Brandi, and that’s what’s making her act so insecure and crazy. The guilt from how she got with Eddie is also holding her ransomed to the marriage, I imagine she’s mortified at the ridicule if she attempted to leave. I do believe she loves the boys, children are easy to love, but without the boys I believe she’d have more conviction to leave Eddie. I don’t believe she loves him still, I believe her insecurity, the fact that he actively makes her insecure, and the public ridicule she fears is whats holding her hostage.
All my own assumption of course, but it seems plausible to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both are likely in a catch-22 that keeps them in their union, which one portrays as over the top happy, and the other has described it as ‘functional’.
Their reality show was a glimpse into the passive-aggressive competitiveness and particularly his sly role in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This messy triangle, copycatting, etc., is how I found this site. For any new to it, the archives (especially pre-2014) are chock full of craziness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, get a restraining order or something. That is so disgusting, what a horrible situation to be in. Please document everything and file a report.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. LeAnn is clearly not a safe person to leave your kids with and has severe mental health issues. Brandi does need a good lawyer and she needs to file a PO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I don’t think much of Leann, Brandi has been proven to be a liar time and time again so I can’t root for her either and this doesn’t sound like stalking to me. She reminds me of Farrah Abraham…if everyone seems to hate you then you might have to look at your own life and question why exactly that it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
whoooosh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
leann is the person who has no friends at all that aren’t employees. Brandi has friends from childhood on, friends from modelling, friends from children’s contacts and friends from her shows. Brandi has an active social life and leann has her free concerts.
i’m not sure what would seem like stalking to you. showing up at places where Brandi is, contacting her DR., Dentist, plastic surgeon and others sounds like stalking to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brandi isn’t lying, especially when Leann’s account appeared on the list of the people who had viewed Brandi’s boyfriend’s snapchat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t all of this just a part of LeAnn’s weird cycle? Obsessive tendencies and stalking?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did it to Piper Perabo after her bf (Andrew Keegan) left her for Piper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO this is still going on. Still a thing. Neither of these people are relevant outside of their drama. Do people really care at this point. I do remember when this back and forth was huge on this site. It looks like some are still interested in it. Are any of them working or doing projects.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty interesting though that the magazine event chose to ask Brandi not to come because they were worried Eddie and Leann wouldn’t show up if she did……….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Leann had her manager “donate” to the magazine. They weren’t about to lose that money. Leann and Eddie can’t even get invited to award shows, so it was very strange that this magazine would invite them. Darrell has been known to use money and his contacts to get Leann into events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LeAnn is insecure for a reason, and personally I think she knows Eddie wanted to stay with Brandi but she kicked him out and he had nowhere else to go. Her behavior doesn’t make sense otherwise since she “won” Eddie, if they are so happy and such soulmates filled with a love nobody else understands then they wouldn’t do petty crap like make a tv show bashing Brandi and have her uninvited to parties. I think LeAnn is truly mentally unstable and needs help, but I also think Eddie is the driving force behind a lot of her stalking, he probably gets her amped up and gives her lots of attention when she does these things, positive reinforcement. If either of them actually loved those children they would’ve respected Brandi from the beginning and gotten along with her instead of taunting her endlessly. I believe Brandi being more successful and now being in love with a handsome wealthy man has Eddie losing his mind, and LeAnn lost hers long ago, it’s sad really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with you 100%. Leann is mentally unstable and Ed manipulates her. They both love to punish Brandi. Ed does it because B kicked him out and Leann does it because she knows she got Ed by default and is jealous of her so she stalks and copies her. And you’re right, Brandi having a new man has ramped up their petty, crazy behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most definitely. I listen to her podcast and she has been very quiet about these events with subtle hints. Aside from her time on RHOBH and this drama I have started to appreciate her other projects. She really is great at interviewing people and connecting with her guests. This DJ guy seems to have angered a lot of people, like for some reason she doesn’t deserve happiness, which is odd. She had him on last week and apparently it isn’t just LeAnn attacking him there are many people out there who need get hobbies and find other channels for thier hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, for some reason people forget that Brandi was the victim here, her husband cheated on her and very publicly humiliated her by continuing his affair with LeAnn, and Scheana, then LeAnn immediately started using those boys to hurt their mother and posting non stop pictures. Brandi and her children are the only ones who deserve happiness and peace, they seem to have found it, and now have dj who obviously adores them and loves Brandi for who she is, Eddie is a serial cheater and a gold digging loser and men like that hate it when women move on from them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was writing a comment before seeing yours. Amen.
Jess, some of us haven’t forgotten. It’s good to see Brandi has solid supporters and good true friends. I am so very happy for her success and finding happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is both Trashy in the utmost Of all three of them Still this late in the game with with Petty stuff/one upsmanship etc, especially when all this gaggle of aged bimbos/himbo are tasked with raising young men, What type of reprehensible, thirsty, needy for attention, creepy sh*t are they modeling for those kids, and I bring up kids cause clearly Not one of the parties involved here has enough pride, common sense, decency to cut out the bullsh*t if for no other reason, to LIVE WELL and in a dignified fashion, Don’t @ me about Brandy either, that lady herself is half a trailer park mixed with fillers and Vodka sours held together by fillers, puppet wires and “sexy revenge” she is only very slightly better than her sleazy aging F*ckboy or his Desperate Homely pressed for attention creepy Sidepiece turned Main
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you!! All three of them need to grow up and move on so they can raise the boys. Brandi isn’t innocent in all of this because she continues to feed into the crazy and is just as bad as them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right. What a mess for those kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this is true then Brandi should be talking to her lawyers not the press. When the first place you run is to blogs and press instead of the people who can genuinely help you it makes me question your story. So I hope Brandi has taken legal steps to prevent this continued harassment and stalking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering whether Eddie will indeed leave Leanne after the 10-year mark. What is she worth? What will he gain from the divorce if he leaves her? And from what their relationship looks like now, will he have any grounds for a divorce? It all looks good now in their marriage, I think. Unless some cr*p will come out. Their relationship is basically shown online.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only nice thing in this seems to be that Brandi has found love, definitely has moved on, and is doing well. I’m happy about all of that both for her sake and especially for her boys. Leanne seems to know she’s on borrowed time with Eddie which should wake her up to leave him if only for self respect.
I’m a bit worried the damage to those boys is done. Even without them being consciously aware of how this has affected them, it’s going to play out later and Brandi will suffer more hurt. It’s a terrible thing to love a creep but worse to have kids with them I imagine.
I hope people listen to Brandi on this and mature people intervene to stop this finally. The party hosts should have said no to Eddie. Taking sides in this case is not mature or healthy and will end badly eventually for everyone participating. At least Brandi is on higher ground, for sake of her boys and future… fingers crossed that helps them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, LeAnn is straight up psycho. How can ANY relationship she has with those boys be healthy if she is this toxic? This whole situation is so twisted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse