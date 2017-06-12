Is Tom Cruise in ‘slow motion career meltdown’ following ‘The Mummy’?

This weekend’s big release was The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis, with Sofia Boutella playing the Scary Girl Mummy. As predicted, the film did not do well critically or domestically. The Mummy sat at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes throughout the weekend, with reviewers falling all over themselves to make bad puns about “burying” Tom Cruise, or raising the dead. Universal always knew that they could sell this sh-t overseas, but hopefully the studio is doing a double-take about just how badly The Mummy did in North America.
One of Hollywood’s most iconic monsters was no match for an Amazonian princess-turned-superhero at the North America box office over the weekend. Universal’s The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, opened to a withering $32.2 million domestically from 4,035 theaters, a dismal start for summer event film that launches Universal’s new Dark Universe of interconnected monster movies. The movie fared far better overseas with a winning $141.8 million from 63 markets, Cruise’s best international opening.
In the U.S., The Mummy was relegated to second place behind Warner Bros.’ box-office sensation Wonder Woman, which fell a scant 45 percent in its second weekend to $57.2 million from 4,165 theaters. That’s one of the lowest drops ever for a superhero tentpole. Generally speaking, a superhero film can fall 60 percent.
The Mummy, costing $125 million to make after rebates, is a rough start for Universal’s monsters-themed Dark Universe. Plagued by withering reviews and a B- CinemaScore from audiences, The Mummy opened behind any of the openings for the Mummy films starring Brendan Fraser, as well as for spin-off The Scorpion King. Unlike those movies, the reboot decided to fashion itself as an action pic set in modern times.
The big wild card is the international box office, where Cruise still enjoys major star status. Universal notes that the movie’s global debut of $174 million is also a best for the actor. All told, it opened No. 1 in 46 markets. China led with $52.2 million.
“…Costing $125 million to make after rebates”?? Those must be some very special rebates because Deadline suggested that Universal actually spent something close to $300 million, all told, on The Mummy. If you’re putting $300 million into something – a movie starring Tom Cruise, in 2017 – and you only make $32 million domestically, it’s time to reassess your strategy. Box office analysts were already low-balling the domestic box office, saying that conservative estimates would have The Mummy opening with around $40 million. And this was supposed to be the opening salvo in what Universal hoped would be a “Monsters Universe.”
Variety also did an interesting analysis of what they called Tom Cruise’s “slow motion career meltdown,” meaning that he keeps trying to do these franchises and few people are even interested in them, and he’s getting progressively worse in every effort.
It’s too bad for his two females co-stars, who looked good in the previews. Sofia Boutella has been in quite a few movies lately, though, so hopefully this won’t affect her career much.
I saw this and actually Tom Cruise was the best thing about the movie. He does know action. I guess I shouldn’t be ageist and say he’s getting old for this kinda thing.
Annabelle Wallis actually sucked. Her performance was so wooden I wondered if she had too much botox or something. Her face did eventually move though. LOL
Sofia Boutella was ok. There was a lot of villainess preening that seemed a little awkward. I blame the director.
The movie was just ok. The Mummy remake with Brendan Fraser was a lot more fun. This film had all the elements, hero, love interest, sidekick, super villain and even Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. It kinda felt like the director couldn’t be bothered to make all these elements sing. Cruise did his thing. He’s highly competent. I don’t let my feelings about Scientology cloud my opinion of his performance.
They set up a sequel (with Cruise) at the end and I assume since Dark Universe is underway it’s gonna happen. They really need better scripts and directors going forward.
I’m 64. You are not ageist; you are truthful. As I say below, I think he is ridiculous because he won’t let go of a persona he created 25 years ago.
Saw it. The directing did seem bad for everyone, but tom. And yea, he does action well. Like, he does well when out of breath, using stunt doubles, special effects, and not really speaking.
It made me rewatch the 1st mummy movie, though and that was fun.
Annabelle Wallis looked so odd that it distracted me. I don’t intend to be mean, but there was something very weird about her face. Sophie Boutella looked more normal, despite having two pupils and tattoos all over!
Actually I hold Cruise’s Scientology views against him, so I won’t be seeing this movie. When his movies start to bomb and he can’t afford his cult dues anymore, maybe he’ll wake up and realize how Co$ separates families – including his own. Besides the fact, I’d rather see Wonder Woman again. 🙄
Aw, too bad they stunk. Sorry to hear that. I agree about Cruise – he almost always delivers a good performance and is capable of great performances.
How was Jake Johnson? I love him (but not enough to sit through The Mummy).
I think men like Tom Cruise movies though. I have several male friends who regularly go along to see his latest. I stopped watching him years ago.
I was going to say this too. I was at some party and we were talking movies. Someone mentioned Tom and the vast majority of the guys said they liked a Tom Cruise movie. They don’t care what is said on gossip sites and what critics say. I don’t get why they hired Tom for this.
Interesting. Maybe that’s why they hired Tom for this…appealing to men now instead of women. I think Tom has possibly burnt most of his female fans with his antics.
And clearly these guys have been coming out in droves for him.
I also would like to point out, the Xenu stuff isn’t just ‘celebrity gossip’. It’s been the subject of a major HBO documentary. It’s been reported on by many news sources. Frankly, if Cruise were an athlete and this was reported in Sports Illustrated, it wouldn’t be considered gossip.
There’s a significant difference between “I like some of his movies” and “i’m buying my ticket to see his latest right now”. Outside of Mission Impossibe, this is Cruise’s 2nd franchise misfire – Jack Reacher was terrible (Tom Cruise as a 6’6″ vigilante?) and now this. You don’t hire someone for Tom Cruise kind of salary hoping that people are going to want to catch his movies on Redbox when they come out. Opening weekends matter – the movie studio pockets a significantly higher percentage of the gross, so they need to open Big to offset costs.
This. My husband and his friends will occasionally go to Tom Cruise movies. But it’s not like “oh boy, Tom Cruise!” it’s more of “eh, what’s in this week? Over dramatic stunts and explosions? Sure!” For them a TC movie is more of a guarantee of an ‘alright’ popcorn flick that will keep their interest, despite any ridiculous plot holes.
They ARE however wising up to how insane Co$ is – though it was largely talk about the guy who played Chef in South Park that got them into the whole thing – and TC is an easy target to mock.
Even taking Xenu out of the equation, the reality is that there are already so many movies marketed to men. It’s a crowded field.
In the end it will probably break even or maybe even make a few bucks, thanks solely to the overseas market. But they were so little buzz about this movie here in the US, you just knew it was not going to do well.
And I can’t work up an ounce of sympathy for Cruise.
It’s not doing well in this part of “overseas”.
The reviews here in Germany (that I read) trashed the film, if they bothered to review it at all – as there were no press screenings before the release. Those that didn’t review just mentioned it came out, together with speculating how bad the movie must be if Universal was afraid of screening it. WW still was on # 1 here this past weekend.
agree lucy2, this movie had little buzz in the US, prob because they knew what a piece of crap it is.
the other mummy movies worked because, while somewhat scary, they didn’t take themselves TOO seriously and had some good comic relief worked into the script and the action sequences. Cruise always takes himself SO SERIOUSLY (Tropic Thunder was a pleasantly surprising departure from his normal “I’m a serious action star” crap…but it apparently was a one-off).
plus, there was also NO NEED for yet another mummy movie.
as for Cruise’s “slow motion career meltdown”, I’d say it started with the Jack Reacher movies…and continued with his desperate-grab-for-a-hit MI series. and I also have zero sympathy for him. If he were to leave and denounce that cult he’s a part of, I’d probably become a fan again.
More than a third of the international BO comes from China (and studios only get 20 – 25 %) and Transformers, which is massive in China, comes out next week. Which probably means that no one will care about that movie a week from now.
It looked dumb AF but even if it didn’t, I don’t give money to Tom Cruise and the “Church” of Scientology.
Agree.
I agree. I won’t see his films.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👊
Same.
Ditto
+100000
+1
I actually thought the trailer looked good but I’m not here for Tom and it also deeply annoys me that he insists on having 20-something love interests when he’s 55 for crying out loud. I’m not giving any dollars to support that misogyny.
Too early to tell. If the next Mission Impossible film does horribly, then maybe some of these articles will have some backbone to them. His film just got beat by a better film, it does not mean his career is in the decline.
These studios never learn. Why would they waste $300 million dollars on something like this? Even the conservative $125 million is too much. Maybe this is dumb to think this, but if they set realistic budgets and said no to cgi in every shot and also worried more about the quality of the script, they would make more money. CGI can only go so far if the script sucks. People do notice if the script does not make any sense. We aren’t babies who are easily distracted by bright and shiny toys.
Totally agree with the point of production costs. I can remember how everyone freaked out over Waterworld costing $175 million dollars in 1995. Back then it was basically unheard of to spend that much on a movie. Now that is probably an average budget.
Yes please! Tell me a good story. Develop some characters I feel something about. Focus more on this and way less on the CGI.
Who asked for this?
David Miscavige
Exactly! Ole Tommy is just a cash cow for Scientology now. This is why he just makes movies and has no life! Paying to see one of his movies, is donating to COS.
WW is still doing well despite the second week big drop. It has already made over 435 mill worldwide.
I will see the Mummy but not in the theaters. My next movie outings are WW for the third time and then Spiderman Homecoming.
Wonder Woman had one of the best (if not the best, depending on actuals) domestic second weekend drops for a superhero movie ever. That’s stunning!! Hopefully international audiences will keep discovering the movie and stop lapping up whatever garbage is tossed their way just because it stars Tom Cruise or Vin Diesel.
Is Tom Cruise playing the mummy?
I actually never associated Tom Cruise as an action star.
My memories of him are in dramas like Jerry Maguire, A Few Good Men, Fourth of July, Magnolia, e.t.c. Hell, even Cocktail!
I think Cruise sticking to these action franchise stakes is down to the ‘Mission Impossible’ effect.
They are probably the kind of roles that are lucrative for him now.
I don’t feel as if he has the life experience to take on nuanced dramatic roles at this point. Let’s face it, he lives in a bubble of yes-man multi millionaire superstardom that is itself within a bubble of Scientology, where he is revered as some kind of demigod that can do no wrong. He would have no clue how to play the role of a regular guy his age dealing with any realistic life events, like say Matthew McConaughey or Christian Bale can do, nor does he have any sense of humor or timing such that he could play tragi-comedic roles like Steve Carrell or Will Ferrell can. This is a guy that would have no clue what is funny.
Given his earlier work, I think he could do drama (eg. Magnolia) now but I don’t think he wants or cares to do so. Action movies are an easy paycheque for him I think. No personality required. No drawing on emotions. No personal interviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, Jerry Maguire. Back then, the guy I had the hugest crush on took me to that movie.❤💘💝
Not interested in seeing Tom Cruise play the same roles over and again either…Mission Impossible, Jack Reacher, the Mummy and the list goes on…… As for the Dark Universe thing, dont know who came up with the idea but the whole thing sounds dumb.
It’s really bad when this reboot opened lower than the 3rd mummy movies with Brendan Fraser and no Rachel Weisz because that sequel was absolute shite. Having said that, I enjoyed Mr. Scientology Lifts in Edge of Tomorrow.
That “his biggest worldwide opening ever!” is such a joke. It’s an illusion. His past openings would not have included China and the market overall is smaller. It’s really not that impressive, particularly if the international audience realizes it’s terrible in week 2. It won’t bomb internationally but this is a disastrous start for the “shared universe” (so stupid) and a blow to Cruise’s rep.
For the first time I can remember the media is pointing out he’s a 54 year old trying to play roles meant for 30-something year olds, opposite love interests young enough to be his daughter. Your desperation is showing Mr. Xenu.
exactly! This guy is desperate. And it is creepy to watch an actress of that age play against him.
Good
Good movie?
I actually liked it!
I will see The Mummy in the theatre. I am in for Universal’s Dark Universe. I am looking forward to Luke Evans as Dracula. Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s monster sounds good, I wonder who will be Frankenstein. Apparently Wallis is in all the movies.
Another Dr. Jekyll movie is going to be coming out with Chris Evans as the lead that will compete with Universal’s – if both get made.
Have you read something recent in the trade papers on Luke Evans returning as DRACULA? My reading indicates that he is unlikely to be part of future movies. As I say below, I love Luke, but I do not think this is happening. There is a picture of all the monster actors together. No Luke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Normally for any actor with similar money/past success I’d agree, but not in Cruise’s case. He’s required to prop up his cult for one and they need a LOT of money. Plus he has no other identity than massive massive global worldwide totally huge (!!!!) star. He’s desperate to maintain that. You think he’d be fulfilled doing an incredibly meaningful but small off-Broadway play? I suppose he could go off and be an attentive and present father to his youngest chil….HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Sorry, I still can’t say that with a straight face.
I doubt “memories” matter to Cruise or any other actor. “You are only as good as your last role’ is one of the laws of show business. I have never been a fan, but he did make some good films. As others have said, his problem is his insistence on playing the cocky young guy at 54. Here in the US, other than MISSION IMPOSSIBLE, he is irrelevant to younger audiences.
Exactly! He’s trying to play a “cocky young guy” at (almost) 55 years old. Not only that but opposite a love interest 22 years younger than him! She could have easily been his daughter in real life so trying to act like her “peer” just makes him look even more ridiculous.
Even worse, the paparazzi caught a kiss from the next Mission Impossible (more run around and jump off stuff) between he and Vanessa Kirby, who is almost 25 years younger! Pathetic. Also, he should be the head of that spy organization by now, unless he really sucked at his job! 😏
I think he would be concerned because he has to constantly shovel money at CoS. They won’t be happy if the gravy train stops.
Will the international market *please* make us stop seeing Cruise trailers? Lord knows we’re not seeing the movies…
Priceless comment 😀
No one asked for this remake. Perhaps Cruise will be okay internationally, but domestically fatigue has set in.
Hopefully, Universal will reexamine this crazy idea of creating a “Dark Universe” with monster/horror movie classics (http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/la-et-entertainment-news-updates-may-1495481404-htmlstory.html). It doesn’t make any sense and I don’t know how they think they can improve upon the old classic black & white films. Something’s are best left alone.
Universal wants a piece of the pie. Disney has Marvel and WB has DC Comics. Maybe The Mummy wasn’t the one to start with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They tried starting with DRACULA UNTOLD, and it was a disaster. Sorry for Luke Evans,whom I love.
Equal to Cruise’s obsession with staying young is Hollywood’s obsession with creating universes. The problem is a universe has to have stories and characters audiences want to see.
I agree with earlier poster re the movie with Emily Blunt- didn’t see it in a theater, but may do that for the sequel.
Tell me A Wallis isn’t the actress who played Princess Margaret in The Crown-read that somewhere. If yes, what happened to her?? She was gorgeous in that series. In the pics from these pressers, she just looks ragged and off. And I also loved The Mummy with Brendan Frazier and Rachel W- great pacing and humor.
Nope, Princess Margaret was played by Vanessa Kirby. Wallis is famous for…well not much? She was in King Arthur a few weeks ago! Ouch! Time to regroup.
Vanessa Kirby is going to be in the next Mission Impossible movie with Tom.
She was also in the Tudors (played Jane Seymour).
Tom looks worn out and puffy…age is catching up. Most men look better as they age…like Clooney….but Tom…not so much. He is likable when he’s on Fallen though…so it’s hard not to wish him the best in his career.
Fillers, maybe? I find everything about him repulsive.
He goes to South America for extensive plastic surgery.
I refuse to go to any of his movies since he donates it all to Scientology and mental abuse to his ex-wives Nicole and Kate.
Count this old lady in as saying he looks ridiculous with young, female co-stars.
No one has aged worse than Johnny Depp who has signed on to play the Invisible Man which is part of this series. Who is going to go see that?
Because this looked so terrible, we rented the Fraiser/Wiesz Mummy this weekend. It’s even better than I remembered. Funny, exciting – a real good time movie, like Indiana Jones. It’s well-paced and damnit, every character is so damn charming. The Mummy himself is perfectly menacing. Even the faces in the sandstorms were less silly to me. In sum: Universal, if you wanted to do your Dark Universe, start with a different monster, set the tone and expectations so when you drop your new Mummy, people aren’t nostalgic for an 18 year old movie that still holds up.
The Fraser/Weisz Mummy was perfect! Setting it in the 1920ies added an exotic flavor and made it visually delightful.
That’s not his first flop and perhaps not the last. He’ll be fine I think. I don’t believe that he’s in a meltdown over this.
If Cruise is bankrolling his own movies to get them made – and I suspect he is – this one’s gotta sting.
I haven’t read anything supporting your theory. I however have read:
http://disobedientmedia.com/2017/06/chinas-scandal-tinged-push-to-buy-up-hollywood-media/
I think that Cruise may not calculate so heavily with the US market but gambles a la Mark Wahlberg with his Big Wall on the asian one.
Now this movie was truly awful.
By the time the sequel comes out, Tom will be 56. Universal messed up signing all these aging men to their franchises.
The HULK was awful and then Iron Man came out. Maybe this is like the first pancake for Universal, the throw away and then they get tastier.
Wrong actors for the Hulk. It’s true, when Marvel got its “real” Avengers together and found a great villain, they were in business. What you say is certainly possible, but if Cruise’s aging “star power” failed, how are Bardem and Crowe [both fine actors] going to do? Depp, to me, is the unknown quantity. I am stunned that people still want to see him as Jack Sparrow.
I am not really Savvy on marketing and movie profits Etc. But I’m being told by several friends that are really big on movies that Wonder Woman should have put more effort into their International marketing and that International is where the money is these days. Apparently according to them the mummy actually beat out Wonder Woman in places such as China.
Yes Tom Cruise is still big in the international market so since we are supposedly all about the globalization I’m guessing he’s already on to making his next movie and not looking back.
I personally haven’t seen a Tom Cruise movie in years as I just will not give Scientology a penny of my money.
I feel for Sofia Boutella but I’m delighted that as a Country, we said NO to this Latest Geriaction Offering!
on that Note, I didn’t even want to watch Wonder woman ( cause the leads truly are made of Beige and Oatmeal as far as I’m concerned) But my gf and the Therapist made me promise to go do it… and JUST THE GP of sticking it to Claymation Belly Science God Over here propulsed me to go
MY.F*CKING. GOD.. I pretty much Bawled nonstop, I am not a super emotional person at all, but Seeing this movie, what it accomplished, what it featured, the themes?? Me and my gf ended rapturously voice noting each other in the car weepy as F*ck, texted all the girls to watch.. we couldn’t even sleep breaking this down, everything about it was truly perfect
So glad you enjoyed it. I burst into tears when Hippolyta said to Diana, “The world of men does not deserve you.” That’s pretty much what I feel about my petite but Amazonian daughter.
A MESSAGE AND A MINISTRATION!, A Word To Any Woman watching!, There were Black Women as the fiercest Amazons, without question/explanation/or disruption to the movie, That ALONE made me burst out crying It really did, we existed, we looked regal, Diana just handled every fight and every damned fighting scene it just seized me, Like .. My God We Adult women my age, have never even seen such a thing. so self assured, so well done just … I can’t believe this took so long to get done so well.
I bawled during the No Man’s Land scene. My 11 y.o. was looking at me weird and all I kept thinking was that as a little girl all I wanted to see in the movies was a strong female character like Diana (and Princess Leia). It took over 40 years, but Hollywood finally got it right with WW.
I wanted to go see Wonder Woman, in that way of planning to see it to support the movie but never actually getting around to seeing it. But now after reading your convo on here and seeing Qq’s endorsement I am most definitely going to take myself out on a date to go see it tomorrow!
Another big, loud, deeply stupid “action” film shoved down moviegoers’ throats so studios can rake in that foreign box office.
And yet another lesson that everything old is NOT new again, which applies to the film AND to Cruise.
Makes me shudder to contemplate that Top Gun reboot they keep threatening to make.
I remember a time when he cared about the quality of his movies and was committed to his craft. Now he just seems like an aging caricature, who only cares about churning out big-budget crap movies to support Zenu. Glad at least domestically he has little support.
He’s a Scientologist and I’m an SP why would I ever give him my money lol #TeamLeah
It’s curious what happened with The Mummy, really, because it did bad in the US and so good internationally. I think Tom Cruise is really a bigger international star than an American star. The US dislikes him for all his antics, but he’s loved in Latin America and Asia. So I don’t think his career is in “meltdown”, I’m sure the next Mission Impossible will be another hit, and so will be the planned Top Gun sequel if it ever happens. I think The Mummy’s problem wasn’t him, but the fact that the script was terrible and it could never decide if it was a horror movie or an action film.
I do wish Cruise went back to some serious dramas like he did in the 90s, he definitely shone in those.
He would look infinitely better if he went the silver fox route, but he’s so vain, hard to see that happening. He seems so empty and lacking in substance on screen. Just a cheesy smile and not much else.
I agree with Bethy upstream! I will not see a Tom Cruise movie due to his Scientology position. Too many lives destroyed or at the very least, damaged. Too many families torn apart while he lines the coffers of this ridiculous organization. No thanks.
I think Tommy overdid the filler. He’s looking rather chipmunk cheeked to me.
The only way I’ll watch a TC movie these days is for free. I’m not going to the theater, not paying to rent or stream it, not buying the blu_ray…all because of Scientology. That organization is horrible, and I refuse to give it any of my money. Eff them. And I’m saying this as a former TC fan.
