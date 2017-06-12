Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors at the Tony Awards: cute or dated?

The annual Tony Awards were last night, and as everyone predicted, Dear Evan Hansen came out the big winner in what was called an especially “dark season” for American theater. You can read more about the Tony Awards here. We’ll just be covering some of the fashion photos from the event. Here’s Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors. Several of you have pointed out that Melania Trump is actually influencing the latest lines, especially when we see the comeback of shoulder pads and big statement belts. Maybe that’s true. This Michael Kors look does seem like something Melania would wear. So… yeah, I don’t love it.
Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors. This is not the look for Olivia. Which is weird – she’s tall, slender and she could wear just about anything. But not this. Plus, it feels like her hair and makeup is not helping out the look at all.
Bette Midler in Michael Kors. I love the Divine Miss M, but doesn’t she look like Joy Behar with her hair like this??
I feel like Candice Swanepoel misread the room/event. This Prabal Gurung dress is pretty/sexy, but most women don’t go for sexy/see-through at the Tonys.
Alek Wek in Oscar de la Renta. BOOTS. The LBD is boring. But look at the boots!
Allison Janney, killing it in Cristina Ottaviano. Janney is FIRE.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like Janney’s dress the best but what’s up with her hair?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allison looks amazing, the rest, not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alison’s dress would be fine if it was not wrinkled at the bottom.
I like everything about Alek’s outfit.
Bette’s wig is dated. I feel like she wore that wig in a movie she did with Dennis Farina back in the 90s. I loved that movie so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weird…NONE of those people (except Scarlet) look like themselves! Was it the lighting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think all the ladies looking lovely, although I agree that see through dress of Candice is not exactly Tony appropriate.
Allison Janney is stunning.
And Olivia Wilde looks divine in my opinion. Also 2 thumbs up for her wearing a Planned Parenthood pin! You go girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, she looks stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Alison in everything I’ve seen her in. She can be so badass in one thing – and completely hilarious in another. Mr. Sunshine- while canceled quickly was a decent, amusing show, and she owned her scenes. But she’s so incredibly powerful on L&O SVU – she can handle both ends of the spectrum so easily. And she looks pretty amazing here – the shade of red works.
Olivia would look great if that was a forest green or midnight blue, I think. For whatever reason, something is off.
I can’t decide on ScarJo. I kind of like it – and I kind of really don’t. It’s strange. She doesn’t look ‘bad’ really – but she looks super aged in that outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allison looks mostly great, but those shoes don’t gel with the rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alek’s dress is dull but the boots and purse are awesome!!
Not great overall but I do like Allison Janney’s dress.
Scarlett looks blah. I don’t know how else to describe it. It’s the hair maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scar Jo’s outfit looks like a throwaway from the Alexis Carrington collection.👎
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scarlett is young, and that dress isn’t. It’s like two separate dresses–business on the top, party on the bottom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scarlett looks awful, but again, I never understood the hype bout her looks, if not other because she pimps herself: is the attitude. She doesn’t have the face for short hair. Her facial features are too strong. The dress is a mess.
Olivia looks divine and because her body type she should never wear pants. Ever. Huge side-eye to her sleazy fiancee. I don’t trust him for some reason he gives me the creeps.
that’s it. That’s my salty comment for today.
ETA: Olivia is NOT tall.
Does anybody knows the designer of the incredible dress Robin Wright was wearing on stage for their House of Cards bit? It was AMAZING. I assume is a Claire Underwood dress? I haven’t finished the new season yet. And another related question: where does Robin Wright hides all her internal organs. Does she even has those? Damn, her waistline is tiny!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Scarlet needs longer hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olivia looks the best.. I just don’t like the style of the shoes. When you can’t see them the looks is perfect. She has the right body to pull off that looooowwww V’neck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Candice just had a kid. Yeah, she wanted to show off her svelte body. That dress served its purpose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those boots look great but don’t really go with the rest of the outfit or event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alek Wek looks fabulous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree The Decolletage and fabric on that dress IS the Point besides BOOTS!
Also I don’t Olivia ( any Olivia) but this is the best dress in that bunch TBH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was hot as hell in NY yesterday. These all look so uncomfortable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think short hair looks absolutely awful on Scarlett. I wish she’d change it up some. She’s had this look going for years now. (And I love short hair on many people…just not on her. She looks ugly to me with the short hair.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse