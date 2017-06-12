Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors at the Tony Awards: cute or dated?

The annual Tony Awards were last night, and as everyone predicted, Dear Evan Hansen came out the big winner in what was called an especially “dark season” for American theater. You can read more about the Tony Awards here. We’ll just be covering some of the fashion photos from the event. Here’s Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors. Several of you have pointed out that Melania Trump is actually influencing the latest lines, especially when we see the comeback of shoulder pads and big statement belts. Maybe that’s true. This Michael Kors look does seem like something Melania would wear. So… yeah, I don’t love it.

Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors. This is not the look for Olivia. Which is weird – she’s tall, slender and she could wear just about anything. But not this. Plus, it feels like her hair and makeup is not helping out the look at all.

Bette Midler in Michael Kors. I love the Divine Miss M, but doesn’t she look like Joy Behar with her hair like this??

I feel like Candice Swanepoel misread the room/event. This Prabal Gurung dress is pretty/sexy, but most women don’t go for sexy/see-through at the Tonys.

Alek Wek in Oscar de la Renta. BOOTS. The LBD is boring. But look at the boots!

Allison Janney, killing it in Cristina Ottaviano. Janney is FIRE.