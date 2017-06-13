Megyn Kelly widely criticized for giving airtime to unhinged loon Alex Jones

Mediocre newsy lady Megyn Kelly’s new show, Sunday Night, has already debuted. There was a lot of manufactured hype about the show and about Megyn’s return to “journalism or whatever.” Her big debut did not go well – she interviewed Vladimir Putin and the reviews were pretty terrible. In defense of her mediocrity, I saw a clip and I think it would be tough to be “hard-hitting” via a translator. That being said, I don’t think Megyn really prepared for that Putin interview. She expected to show up and wow him with her blondeness. That didn’t happen. So instead of taking some time to grow into the role and putting more time and effort into learning “how to journalism,” Megyn has just leaned into every hacky, tabloid instinct. Because of course she has.

Megyn’s big interview for her June 18th show is none other than Alex Jones. I don’t even like to discuss anything about Alex Jones or his site, InfoWars. He’s an unhinged conspiracy theorist who destroys lives and spreads lies to already-ignorant people. Donald Trump regularly cited InfoWars stories on the campaign trail, which tells you a lot about both men. Alex Jones also believes that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a “false flag” operation conducted by the government and that no children actually died at that school. So, as you can imagine, people are asking Megyn Kelly why she’s giving Alex Jones a platform. Here’s a clip:

Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017

The condemnation came swiftly – why would NBC allow Megyn Kelly to sit there, smirking, as she gave Alex Jones free rein to say whatever he liked? When people started tweeting at her, telling her that this is the kind of thing that legitimizes Alex Jones, Megyn tweeted this:

POTUS's been on & praises @RealAlexJones' show. He's giving Infowars a WH press credential. Many don't know him; our job is 2 shine a light. https://t.co/5e88BJyqnz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017

Which… I mean, I understand that argument. It’s the “shine a light on all of these terrible f–king people and hope that normal folks will be outraged” argument. Bill Maher claimed he was doing something similar when he gave Milo Yiannopoulos free time on HBO. And while lurid, I can see understand that argument. Except this was a response from one of the Sandy Hook mothers:

Because this is what it looks like when you shine light on #AlexJones – they don't go away. They double down @megynkelly . #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/GjeBVpC6HR — Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017

That same mother gave an interview to the Washington Post too, describing the cruelty with which Alex Jones and his followers have treated her and other Sandy Hook families. Go here to read it.

So, at the end of the day… no. Don’t give him the platform. I understand the “shine a light” argument, but I will counter that argument with this: Megyn Kelly and NBC are actually “normalizing” this kind of buffoonery. They are causing actual pain to still-grieving parents by giving Alex Jones this platform. He’s a hate-monger and a loon. Enough. There’s a reason these people live under rocks and exist in darkness – no amount of light will cleanse them of their hate, cruelty and stupidity.

Two more pieces of info: one, JP Morgan is pulling their ads from Sunday Night. And Megyn has been pulled from hosting a benefit for the families of Sandy Hook.

NBC's Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones is shaping up to be a disaster https://t.co/QXu9BEd7yV pic.twitter.com/UKeyitdnkx — Policy Now (@NowPolicy) June 13, 2017