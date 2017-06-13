Megyn Kelly widely criticized for giving airtime to unhinged loon Alex Jones

Mediocre newsy lady Megyn Kelly’s new show, Sunday Night, has already debuted. There was a lot of manufactured hype about the show and about Megyn’s return to “journalism or whatever.” Her big debut did not go well – she interviewed Vladimir Putin and the reviews were pretty terrible. In defense of her mediocrity, I saw a clip and I think it would be tough to be “hard-hitting” via a translator. That being said, I don’t think Megyn really prepared for that Putin interview. She expected to show up and wow him with her blondeness. That didn’t happen. So instead of taking some time to grow into the role and putting more time and effort into learning “how to journalism,” Megyn has just leaned into every hacky, tabloid instinct. Because of course she has.
Megyn’s big interview for her June 18th show is none other than Alex Jones. I don’t even like to discuss anything about Alex Jones or his site, InfoWars. He’s an unhinged conspiracy theorist who destroys lives and spreads lies to already-ignorant people. Donald Trump regularly cited InfoWars stories on the campaign trail, which tells you a lot about both men. Alex Jones also believes that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a “false flag” operation conducted by the government and that no children actually died at that school. So, as you can imagine, people are asking Megyn Kelly why she’s giving Alex Jones a platform. Here’s a clip:
Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017
The condemnation came swiftly – why would NBC allow Megyn Kelly to sit there, smirking, as she gave Alex Jones free rein to say whatever he liked? When people started tweeting at her, telling her that this is the kind of thing that legitimizes Alex Jones, Megyn tweeted this:
POTUS's been on & praises @RealAlexJones' show. He's giving Infowars a WH press credential. Many don't know him; our job is 2 shine a light. https://t.co/5e88BJyqnz
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017
Which… I mean, I understand that argument. It’s the “shine a light on all of these terrible f–king people and hope that normal folks will be outraged” argument. Bill Maher claimed he was doing something similar when he gave Milo Yiannopoulos free time on HBO. And while lurid, I can see understand that argument. Except this was a response from one of the Sandy Hook mothers:
Because this is what it looks like when you shine light on #AlexJones – they don't go away. They double down @megynkelly . #SandyHook pic.twitter.com/GjeBVpC6HR
— Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) June 12, 2017
That same mother gave an interview to the Washington Post too, describing the cruelty with which Alex Jones and his followers have treated her and other Sandy Hook families. Go here to read it.
So, at the end of the day… no. Don’t give him the platform. I understand the “shine a light” argument, but I will counter that argument with this: Megyn Kelly and NBC are actually “normalizing” this kind of buffoonery. They are causing actual pain to still-grieving parents by giving Alex Jones this platform. He’s a hate-monger and a loon. Enough. There’s a reason these people live under rocks and exist in darkness – no amount of light will cleanse them of their hate, cruelty and stupidity.
Two more pieces of info: one, JP Morgan is pulling their ads from Sunday Night. And Megyn has been pulled from hosting a benefit for the families of Sandy Hook.
NBC's Megyn Kelly's interview with Alex Jones is shaping up to be a disaster https://t.co/QXu9BEd7yV pic.twitter.com/UKeyitdnkx
— Policy Now (@NowPolicy) June 13, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Chase has pulled its ads. Time to pressure the other sponsors.
http://twitter.com/klemkau/status/874224702067281920
She thought she could host a benefit for Sandy hook families while also interviewing and taking selfies with Alex Jones….? Who made that bright decision?
My thoughts exactly. Like WTF Megyn?? I have no (coherent) words.
I know, I didn’t realize that until just now, too. That’s f^cking insane. I really, really hope they decide not to give any airtime to this piece of garbage.
Because she’s an entitled white lady? She has made really gross, racist comments before too. Glad people are calling out this nonsense.
Annoying all around. Ugh.
She is the living embodiment of white privilege.
While she SHOULD be criticized, it is NBC who deserves harsher criticism for pandering to this lunatic and his minions under the guise of “shining a light” on what he’s about. We all know what he’s about and have for quite some time. NBC would have recognized that at one time. Now they’re just a shill for the extreme right for ratings. There is no hard hitting story here-this is exactly why they hired her and she is performing as expected.
I hope they (and she) crash and burn for their greed.
You nailed it with your comment. They are totally catering crazy conspiracy theories to the far-righted trumptards who will have these stories. I am glad to see it backfired.
She’s disgusting…and NBC knew what they were getting when they hired her. There’s a reason that NBC is my father’s second favorite source of news after FOX.
The only thing I watch on NBC is L&O. 20+ year habit. I loathe the Today show.
Alex Jones should be treated like a pariah…he is a hateful, disgusting lunatic. How anyone can believe what he says is beyond comprehension. The Sandy Hook parents have suffered enough and don’t need ignorant, hateful people spewing their vile invective towards them
As to NBC, the NBC News chief Andy Lack is the problem. He’s the obstacle to Lawrence O’Donnell’s contract renewal. He has steered MSNBC to a decidedly more conservative slant. He hired Greta Van Susteren from Fox News. He’s brought on several conservative hacks such as George Will, Nicolle Wallace and Hugh Hewitt to “add balance & perspective.”
Thankfully Lawrence is staying. They renewed his contract but it was because Rachel had something to do with it. Some of the conservatives I don’t mind because I don’t really want only one perspective but only if they are reasonable and actually have something interesting to say. Steve Schmidt and Nicolle I don’t mind. A few others too. But Hugh and Greta NOPE. Megyn Kelly is the reason Tamron Hall is no longer there.
I can’t stand Hugh Hewitt!! And I don’t particular care for Nicole Wallace. Steve Schmidt is resonable. Glad Lawrence is staying : )
Nicole and Steve hate Trump, so they are OK with me. They also spilled the beans on Palin after the 2008 election.
Hugh Hewitt is horrible as well as spineless.
You can send comments through the NBC website. It is easy to do. I cannot imagine being treated this outrageously in grief as have the parents of Sandy Hook. Shame on NBC. As for White Santa Megyn, she’s still that stupid sensationalist from Fox. She just doesn’t care.
i stopped watching nbc when the today show did a series of prison interviews with jerry sandusky after he was convicted. like – what was the point of that? what was the point of giving air time to a man who was convicted of serial child rape? what more is there to say? what does he deserve to say? i feel the same way about alex jones. a woman went to jail last week for harassing the family of a victim in sandy hook. he’s not just spouting crazy theories he is encouraging his listeners to act and commit crimes on his behalf. as far as i’m concerned he should be in a cell next to charles manson – who didn’t commit crimes himself but urged equally unstable lunatics to do it for him in the name of a conspiracy theory. in the past the alex jones’s of the world were relegated to HAM radios in their mother’s basements shouting their trash to the open airwaves. now they get sunday night primetime? disgusting.
I forgot about the Sandusky thing. That is low.
Sandy Hook deniers are the lowest of the low – sick a-holes. Hopefully she challenges his claims and he can fade into obscurity.
So heres the problem – Alex already has millions of viewers. One of his followers is the most powerful man in the world. He is a modern day Rasputin and most of the country is clueless on who he is. Interviewing him doesnt endorse him anymore than it endorsed the murdering Vladimir Putin or the corrupt Donald Trump. It just provides citizens with a glimpse behind the curtain. I’m actually of the view that anybody newsworthy, anybody affecting my world should not be off limit to journalists. That goes for this guy, El Chapo, David Duke and the rest of them demon souls.
The ONLY way this is remotely OK is if she rips him into tiny pieces and leaves him (metaphorically) bleeding on the floor. Period. There is no neutral, no detached journalist position to take with this monster. If she sits there nodding and flipping her hair she is complicit. The facts are readily available to destroy this guy and while I know a sad number of Americans in particular are too stupid to realize it, that is the only reasonable goal in interviewing him.
Sadly it sounds to me like she’d interview Hitler and give him a platform to “explain about the camps” without doing the work to destroy him as any true journalist would do. Get the list of advertisers and prepare to start calling. Shut this stupid piece of trash and her show down ASAP.
“The ONLY way this is remotely OK is if she rips him into tiny pieces and leaves him (metaphorically) bleeding on the floor.”
Sure. Theres an interview show on BBC called HardTalk in which the interviewer will drag up every single problematic thing about a guest and drill down past PR answers in the most uncompromising manner possible. For some reason world leaders still sign on and most leave exposed. That would be a great format for Alex Jones and the rest. Nonetheless, hoping that Rasputin will suddenly disappear if you ignore him long enough has evidently failed. It failed so miserably that he is a big part of why Trump won having built a huge online army of theorists and trolls and now he has the ear of the President. All while we were pretending he didnt exist. Let the country see what they are dealing with.
Disgusting. As a mother! Where is the compassion?
1000 % agree
Wow. Sandy Hook was staged. The government was involved in Oklahoma City and 9/11, the moon landing was fake, Michelle Obama is a man. This is Alex Jones’ world. He calls himself a truther, but is a deceitful, crazed madman. So Miss Megyn thinks she got herself a good one here, Jesus H. You can take the woman out of Fox, but can’t take the fox out of the woman. Obviously, she hasn’t changed and he never will. God bless America, it’s going in the crapper.
As a black woman I have noticed that it is always the one who isn’t in the position to be affected directly by these nutjobs that always want to “shine a light.” If you truly want to shine a light how about having the parents who have been attacked by this deranged lunatic on. If you want to shine a light on islamaphobia or racism or sexism how about actually inviting victims of these systems on to discuss the realities of living in this country and dealing with this crap. Give me a damn break.
“If you truly want to shine a light how about having the parents who have been attacked by this deranged lunatic on.”
*CLAPPING*
EXACTLY what I was thinking. talk to the people who have been VICTIMS of this P.O.S.
That would be fair, but not the freak show Kelly wants.
If Megyn spent half the time preparing that she does choosing her wardrobe she might rise to the level of being insipid. On Fox she stood out as the smartest of the blondes, a dubious achievement. On NBC her mediocrity comes through loud and clear. Maybe if her show tanks Bigly will get her to replace Spicey. I would love to see her try to handle the Washington press corps!
This is also why i don’t watch NBC either. They are trash and have been for a while.
I don’t know why people are surprised. Kelly is no “hero feminist” she’s still the same Faux News shill she was before but she managed to be slightly less crazy during the election. Now she’s back to normal.
You get what you paid for. And NBC paid for pandering to the deplorables
Alex Jones is sick. His own lawyers have admitted that his shtick is an act. That he plays a character. And Megan Kelly is gross for having him on. And on Father’s Day, no less. Imagine how the Sandy Hook fathers must feel.
One of the few positive sides of having her on NBC news is that her outrageous mediocrity is exposed to the world. She was the brightest ‘journalist’ on a network full of conspiracy theorists and clueless bimbos. Nothing to boast about.
