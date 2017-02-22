Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from his editor position at Breitbart News

As we discussed yesterday, Milo Yiannopoulos is no longer welcome at the “cool conservatives” table. When I say “cool conservatives,” I mean the conservatives who embrace and accept violent misogyny, transphobia, Islamophobia, the Alt-Right and general racism. As it turns out, we’ve found the “bridge too far” for that group, and it’s a guy talking about how it should legal for older men to groom young boys for sex. Milo made the comments last year in a live stream, and the comments were widely circulated over the weekend… by conservatives. As in, it feels like certain elements in the far-right wanted a reason to oust Milo and this was it. This was not a liberal conspiracy, this was an internal power struggle within the far-right.
So, Milo’s dumb book will no longer by published by Simon & Schuster and CPAC canceled Milo’s scheduled talk. I mentioned in yesterday’s post that there were many rumors within the media that Breitbart employees wanted Milo out of his job there, where he served as Technology Editor. In the end, Breitbart News didn’t fire Milo though – they let him resign in an impromptu (?) press conference. I have no interest in excerpting from Milo’s resignation speech, but just trust me for someone with a well-documented disdain for victims and victimhood, Milo was certainly working hard to paint himself as a victim on multiple levels.
So, what’s next? Matt Taibbi at Rolling Stone had an interesting take, which is that Milo will likely stick around and continue to act like he’s the biggest free-speech/hate-speech martyr around. You can read Taibbi’s piece here. Meanwhile, Slate’s hot take is that Milo is now “useless to conservatives.” I think Slate is wildly underestimating the far-right’s ability to wallow in cognitive dissonance.
This whole 72-hour downfall could possibly be credited to Bill Maher, because Maher bravely invited this bridge troll onto his HBO show and then barely challenged him. Except that as I said, Milo’s downfall was mostly an internal power struggle for the soul of the Alt-Right. Still, Maher gave a self-congratulatory interview to the NYT yesterday where he literally said “you’re welcome,” as in Maher believes he brought Milo down. You can read the NYT piece here.
And finally, this is what Leslie Jones had to say. Remember, Milo was kicked off Twitter for harassing her. When he went on Real Time with Bill Maher, Milo was still calling her a “dude” and saying she was “uneducated” or whatever. This is Leslie’s classy, didn’t-even-use-his-name tweet:
You guys are giving him to much energy. I was done the day I blocked him & got his ass banned. Been done and moved on. He has no space here!
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) February 21, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m sure there’s a position at The White House for him.
They’ll wait for the furor to die down and then invite him in.
oh god no.
Under Trump’s new EO on immigration, Yiannopoulos should be immediately deported. His HB1 visa is no longer valid since he quit his job.
Milo getting deported would be sweet irony.
F*ck it.. Build that Wall … around Milo.. in a way we’d be siloing his toxicity from the public at Large, I want his sexist racist gross typhoid Mary ass to give the ny Post in a weeks’ time an exclusive about his new life as a social pariah back in 4 Chan, unable to touch up those sh!tty highlights of his
I’m sick of hearing that little rat’s name.
+10000 I’ve noticed that when he is speaking, he never looks direct to the person….he always avoids eye contact.
@placebo
May be true, but that’s a nervous thing, not a giant shitbag thing. They just happen to go hand in hand with him.
Bye, bitch.
I’m sure Steve Bannon loves this. A flamboyant gay man who is pro-pedophelia. This gives him and Alex Jones and all of their disgusting disciples an excuse to say, “See?! Gay mean bad!!”
Milo is terribly harmful to the LGBTQ community and I hope he stays in the hole from whence he came. Be gone
What are you talking about. Bannon MADE Milo in the US. He loves him for being able to hit millenials with the hate message. He hates that Milo has done the one thing he should never have done…..give establishment conservatives a reason to back away. I guarantee you Bannon hates this. Bannons utility to Trump is afterall built around being able to mobilise younger and more engaged supporters than the usual hate filled republican.
If you watch the full press conference he gave, Milo is actually asked if he spoke to Bannon after the story broke. He says no but then he goes on to say that he is in the process of setting up his own media unit making it clear that he intends to rival Breitbart. So I think Milo and Bannon may actually have to go to war with each other; which will be a hoot because either way, we win.
Milo is a professional troll and provocateur who intentionally says crazy stuff to get a reaction, and then he has the nerve to inflict a victim complex on himself and whines that his free speech is under assault when the blowback comes his way. He needs to be ignored.
The scary thing is that he is not contrite at all. In fact, he said that he was sorry he had apologized and that it was a conspiracy by the mainstream media to bring him down. And the Breitbart loonies agreed with him. He is also apparently launching his own media outlet (a la Breitbart), so, no, he’s not going anywhere.
Cognitive dissonance is a real thing for the conservatives. How they can deride equality for all and champion this fool, is beyond me.
Their cognitive dissonance is also on full display when people who are constantly screaming about free speech and the right to offend are led by a man who just apologised to the world and acknowledged that there are red lines. Which is it, you can say whatever you want and private institutions should not blacklist you for it OR there are things that are reprehensible and off bounds? But his followers are too stupid to see the contradictions.
This guy’s face is even more punchable than Miles Teller’s, and he’s far, far more deserving of one.
I’m glad he’s fallen. He’ll rise again via his filthy awful fandom, but it’ll be hard for him to get it all back. Good.
But, as I keep saying, Milo is not an isolated individual. He’s the face of a recruiting network. Bill Maher is an idiot who has helped to amplify a single Nazi whose fall will exacerbate and add to the supremacist sense of grievance held by his followers. The whole episode will have radicalised and recruited more people to the cause. Yeah, big win Bill. Not.
Sixer- normally, I would say if the media found some smoking gun on him and then struck while he’s in the spotlight, then he could be taken down. But Trumpsters have this habit of explaining the smoking guns away. So yeah, Milo will probably just get more power. Unfortunately.
PLEASE let this be the last of this asshole.
Buh bye, Felicia!
1. Maher more than left a lot of what he said unchallenged. He agreed with him that trans people are “weirdos” and more. He was more than happy to try to find common ground with a Nazi.
2. Milo’s Princess Diana puppy dog affectation (head bowed, eyes up) is exceptionally annoying.
This isn’t the last of this idiot. But I’m enjoying the temporary fall of grace.
Unfortunately I have all the faith that the assholes in the WH will invite him for something soon
A bit of karma to this. Bannon didn’t mind Milo helping to push the lie about Hillary being involved in a pedophilia ring … which many Trump supporters actually believed. Bannon probably is secretly hating to see Milo and his flair for propaganda go. Maybe he will emerge as Trump’s new press secretary in future.
Everyone is talking about how at least the GOP found at least ONE line they were unwilling to cross. I think this gives them way too much credit-all we’ve discovered there is a line that haven’t yet found a way to dance around. If they had been able to exploit this and keep him front and center, they would have.
As it turns out, the alt right now has a conservative martyr and someone else will give him another book deal and press as soon as this dies down. The far right and their supporters have sunk to an irretrievable low in their quest to drown out the opposition.
There is more dirt on this disgusting walking pile of slug shit. The media smells blood and they are going to keep digging into this faux human’s past. There will be more stories coming
It doesn’t matter. His followers will simply dismiss them as fake news.
Theres so much on Milo just on this subject alone. The most egregious ones are these three but there are others.
1) like he organised a conference in which the wall behind the podium speakers was lined with framed photos of boys who look in their early teens in the process of undressing. No, I am not joking. And just like the Rogan tape and the livestream, this has been in the public domain for awhile.
2) like he claimed on the Rogan interview to have personally attended a Hollywood party in which he witnessed adult men raping underage boys. He neither stopped it nor reported it. He refused to name the party host. None of the useless reporters at his press conference asked him about it. His supporters are trying to douse that flame by claiming he has no legal obligation to stop the crime or name names….lets see how the general public feel about that. Someone in the MSM needs to take up this angle.
3) Milo is on record in a different interview from the now famous two, saying that boys seduce their female teachers and that in those cases of underage sex the female teacher is the real victim.
I don’t think this is far-right infighting. I think this is the opening shot in a war between traditional conservatives and the alt-right. Trump’s approval ratings would be acceptable after the mid-term mark in a second term, but for them to be this low right out of the gate is a problem for Republicans in Congress.
This is, of course, a mess of their own making. Republicans let the Tea Partiers run amuck in the House to block Obama’s agenda, but the party swung too far to the right and got stuck with Trump. Their only hope is to pull Trump towards the middle and that will only happen if, and it’s a big if, they succeed in ousting Bannon.
It bears repeating: He has such a punchable face. I could knock him out with my pinky. What a waste of skin that rancid little turd is.
I want to help!
I’m hoping that HR McMaster has the stones to put Bannon back in the box with the conspiracy theorists and xenophobes.
Small victories please!
I read that Bill Maher interview, and ugh. His picture should be in the dictionary under “insufferably smug.”
And Leslie Jones is right. Giving these chronic attention junkies like Milo a lot of attention has been going on too long and really hasn’t made this country a better place. Maybe it’s time to stop rewarding the toddlers for smearing the contents of their diapers on the wall and claiming it’s just another point of view.
Correct me if I am wrong but isn’t the Vatican filled with paedophiles? And these conservatives are mostly hardcore christians and have no problem with what is happening over there?
fyi, the Vatican is Catholic.
Most “Christians” in America are not Catholic and many of the evangelical persuasion actually despise Catholics on principle (hence it was a big deal when JFK became President).
Good riddance.
The President of the US threatened to cut funds to a major university for this man
Yes.
Let’s not forget that.
It’s important to keep saying that Milo is not being denied the right of free speech: he’s being denied the continued opportunity to be rich and famous.
