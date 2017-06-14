Kris Jenner: ‘Everybody can relate to somebody in my family’

This is Kris Jenner’s portrait from The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable for reality TV that consisted of Kris, Leah Remini, RuPaul, SallyAnn Salsano and W. Kamau Bell. CB pointed out that Kris’ was the only one to be photographed in black and white, probably at her insistence. I’m just shocked they were able to capture her image on film. CB wrote about Leah’s comments and Corey is reporting on RuPaul but I am going to talk about Kris Jenner, which is not something I ever thought I would say. For all the reasons to attack Kris, she did set out to establish this weird reality empire and she’s done it. She turned her family’s existence into a cash cow that refuses to be put out to pasture. So THR wanted to know, why? Why
can’t we get rid of do the Kardashians enjoy such celebrity longevity? According to Kris, because we see ourselves in them.
Why do you think your respective shows are striking a chord, and what does their success say about our culture today?
KJ:I think the reason we became something of a phenomenon is because there are so many of us. Everybody can relate to somebody in my family, whether you’re 7 or you’re 107. And people just got emotionally attached and invested in seeing this family evolve: They’re getting married, getting divorced, having babies.
Kris, you brought your younger daughters into this world early on. How did you prepare them?
KJ: We decided as a family that if we’re going to do this, we would just show everything. And one of the best decisions I made not only as a producer of the show but as one of the stars of the show was to say, “We’re not going to remove anything.” With that philosophy, I told the kids, “Don’t get on the internet.” Ryan Seacrest, my producing partner, had told [my daughter] Kim about this little thing called Twitter, which she might be interested in. There wasn’t Instagram or Snapchat or any of this other stuff then. Now, it’s so heightened and, you know, haters are gonna hate. You expect it now.
As a mother, how do you tell your daughters to tune that out?
KJ: Kim leads the pack, and she’s the queen of thick skin. She counsels everybody else. So if something happens in the family, she’s the first one you call. “What should I do? How should I handle this?” But it’s my grandchildren who I worry about because I have six of them; the oldest just turned 7, and my youngest is 6 months old, and they don’t have a choice. And I worry, I do, because it is such a bullying environment.
I have So.Many.Comments. Let’s start with the obvious, I do not relate to any one of the Kardashian/Jenner Klan. I can’t even pick one part of their personalities to which I could relate, with the only exception possibly being that I do love to travel. But even then, I rarely travel with my extended family and I choose very different activities. But Kris’ comments about how the family made the decision and how she worries about her grandkids? She doesn’t live in this dimension, does she? THR specifically asked about her younger daughters, Kendall and Kylie, who were 12 and 9 when the show started. There’s a reason parents still get to make decisions for kids at that age. Also, those decisions are supposed to be for the child’s welfare, not assigned a dollar value. And of course, she worries about her grandkids getting bullied, I honestly don’t doubt that but, uhm, Kris – how do you think they’re going to get in that line of fire?
The other questions asked of Kris were about Kim’s Paris robbery and how it has affected the family. She claimed that the videographers on hand when they arrived home were all Kayne’s doing. She also said that “they” made the decision to have Kim tell her story because, “So many people felt like they deserved the explanation of what happened because they had, for the last decade, followed every moment of her life.” Even if this was the actual reason they aired that, people may have felt they deserved an explanation, but they were not owed one. And Kris damn well knows this. Kris was also asked if her daughter’s traumatic event gave her, “pause about continuing with this show?” Without hesitation, Kris responded,“No.” Although she did add that now, if they go to Disneyland, they don’t post their photos with Dumbo until after they get home. Oh sure, I can totally relate.
Photo credit: The Hollywood Reporter and WENN Photos
Isn’t Khloe a big bully?
Yeah… no, I can’t relate to anyone in that family.
Me either – seriously….who am I supposed to relate to?
Bully Khloe?
Kinda mean and up her own arse Kourtney?
Blow up doll Kylie?
Dumb as a box of rocks Kendall?
Evil sold her soul to Satan Kris?
I can go on….and on….and no…
Very good lol.
What about Kim??!
Me neither. I cannot relate to a family of culture vultures who seem to have zero substance between the ears
I have absolutely nothing in common with them either
I’m a mom so I guess the closest would be Kris-but I’m disgusted and horrified by her by pimping out her kids and not parenting Kylie who now looks like a blow up doll. So probably not what she meant.
I miss the days when I was most annoyed by all of the Kardashian stories. What I wouldn’t give to go back to those days.
I cannot and do not relate to a single member of her extended family.
Disick! Don’t you relate to a bloated man boy who has never been forced to confront his addictions and immaturity…. ok maybe not
Khloe! Don’t you relate to having self confidence issues and just using surgery and intense diet and activity to change everything… ok not that one either
I could go on, or someone else should, but none of these immature people are relatable.
None of them are relatable by dint of their wealth, which insulates them from their problems and allows them to ignore of change the world instead of change for the better.
Kris is straight pandering. Their brand is aspirational, not relatable, and she knows her audience.
She certainly is in denial or is outright oblivious to reality. I can think of no one in the real world that could relate to any of them. Maybe teens wish they had cars and houses and everything at their fingertips like Kylie does, but again this is not reality. Kourtney chose to let her children on the show as opposed to Kanye who didn’t want to exploit his children; so Kim speaks of the kids but doesn’t have them on often. Kris herself allowed her two youngest on when they were still children. PMK achieved her and Seacrest’s goal of creating an empire stemming from the Kim/Ray J sex tape. Great mother, great role model….stop at nothing to achieve fame.
On his podcast Guy Branum told that he met PMK at a party and asked her what she´s gonna do when Kim gets too old and she in all seriousness replied that she had two young ones in the waiting to take Kim´s spot. It was at Kim´s prime, so Kylie and Kendall were just children back then and she already was counting the days and the money.
This woman has no humanity left in her.
No, hell no. I do not relate in any way to any member of the Kardashian family.
Wow, just when you thought the Kartrashians couldn’t get more deluded
I want to see a reality show where the Kardashian/Jenner clan have to go a month without accessing social media or using their phones unless it is an emergency ( getting Botox/filler or ass firming appointment is not an emergency)
The K-clan do not have any credibility. I don’t buy anything they say or do. It’s obvious that everything is a smart marketing ploy and it’s been like this from the beginning. I used to watch their show back in 2010 as guilty pleasure. Haven’t watched it since that year. Nor any of the spin-offs. But they’re everywhere in the media and social media. I have become desensitized at all Kardashian/Jenner. Only Kim’s second divorce, Caitlyn’s transition and Kim’s burglary were of some sort of interest to me. And I am still wondering about their continuous relevance. They’ve been in the spotlight for ages and they keep creating/hanging on every opportunity to stay relevant. But what’s they’re relevance? Who are their audience? Little girls hoping for stardom?
Sorry, I don’t relate to anyone in that family.
I get it-it would be awesome to be so rich that you literally could do anything you wanted and would never have to worry about money for the rest of your life. But they price she paid isn’t even a price SHE paid-she paid for it with her children. She pimped every single one of them out and made sure that they understood that their worth was directly based on what kind of press and attention they got for themselves and more importantly, her. I guess she gets some kind of kudos for knowing society’s thirst for the lowest form of “entertainment “, but it is kind of hollow praise. That kind of fame isn’t guaranteed and none of them have the skills to cope with the absence of it.
I have something nice to say about the Kardashains.
At least they are less evil than the Trumps.
No, it is not a nice thing to say — the bar is just so freaking low.
i think people here are being a little harsh. they’re individual people with individual personalities and experiences. have you ever been cheated on? you relate to one of them. have you ever had difficulty with fertility? you relate to one of them. have you ever felt like the overlooked, lesser person in your family? you relate to one of them. they aren’t robots.
Except with them all of that comes across as contrived and disingenuous. Manufacturered drama for a storyline. There’s nothing real about their “reality.”
I agree. People here hate them (I’m annoyed by them as well) but they are still real people with real experiences that we’ve experienced ourselves. Their lives just play out on TV and are edited for impact.
It’s also funny to me the question “Why won’t they go away?” Well the answer is; because we Celebitches and others all over the web click on articles about them.
And this site uses them as Click bait.
So no, they aren’t going away because you write about them and people like me read.
LOL Absolutely. They exist because of us. They didn’t force themselves on the world. It’s not them who deserve ALL the judgment, they wouldn’t be this insanely successful and rich without us. Without blogs like this one. Nobody has to like them but let’s not paint ourselves as innocent highbrow gossips. It’s so disingenuous.
EXACTLY!!! We aren’t innocent! Their “Haters” are literally making them rich (I’m ashamed of myself)
Sorry, I save my sympathy for people who really need it, not these people.
I don’t have any sympathy for them.I also never implied that, I was just calling out hypocrisy.
Do you not realize that this is a “scripted” reality show and that they film scenes many times. They have also been caught refilming scenes to make them look better (iirc, a scene in a limo right after the Kris Humphries debacle).
No-I don’t relate to them. Not now-not evah.
Sorry, I’m not a famewh*re. I’m not desperate for attention. I don’t look like a blow up sex doll. I’m not famous for a sex tape that my mother leaked. Nope, I can’t relate to anybody in this screwed up family.
I assure you Kris, no. Now go away.
I can relate to kim because since I’m pregnant, my ass became the fatest of the city. And I love Kanye. And we have the exact same floor as I discovered on their anniversary pics. Never watched the show or payed for anything Kardashian though (again, except Kanye)
I don’t think people watch the show because this family is relatable. No way! They watch it because it is a modern freak show.
It’s a major train wreck!
I just feel sorry for the poor grandchildren who never chose to be born in a family that exploits their lives for the whole world to see.
Its all scripted scenarios and edited af! Piss off Kris Jenner
She doesn’t even look like a human from the side. Wow.
Kris is the worst example of that family’s “the smaller, the better” nose jobs. None of them have noses that are proportional to their faces.
Oh? ROFL!!
Pure Trash with no humanity.
Hence the relatability. LOL
I cannot relate to anyone in that family. You could not pay me to watch their show or use the garbage that they sell.
Same. Never watched the show, so I technically can not tell if I — possibly — could relate to any of them BUT I can say that I don´t even care to relate.
