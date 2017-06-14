Diplo claims he doesn’t even remember having sex with ex-girlfriend Katy Perry

As we discussed several days ago, as part of Katy Perry’s Witness Live Stream – wherein Katy Perry live-streamed her life on YouTube for four solid days – Katy ended up “ranking” three of her ex-lovers. Her three last significant relationships were with John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo. The Diplo thing only lasted a few months, from what I remember, and it fell in between the Mayer nonsense and the Orlando stuff. Out of those three guys, the only one I would touch – but only after he was showered and de-loused – would be Diplo. John Mayer and Orly are both a giant “NO” for me, bang-wise. But Diplo is just my greasy, sleazy type for a one-night stand. Still, when Katy was asked to rank those three guys as lovers, Diplo came in last and John Mayer came in first. Katy tried to be nice about it, saying: “They’re all amazing lovers, and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”
So, long story short, Diplo felt the need to respond. And yes, “Young Ric Flair” is his current Twitter handle.
I don't even remember having sex
— young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017
I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics 🥉 pic.twitter.com/RD2PanuCue
— young ric flair 🌍 (@diplo) June 12, 2017
I know he’s trying to be funny and act like he’s not taking Katy seriously, but I loathe the response of “I don’t even remember having sex.” HATE IT. Katy was doing a silly thing with James Corden and she made it clear that she wasn’t saying Diplo was bad in bed, just that he wasn’t as good as Orlando Bloom or John Mayer (barf). I get that Diplo was insulted. But don’t act like you don’t even remember having sex with Katy Perry for the love of God. Katy probably doesn’t care though. If the d–k wasn’t good, she’s probably like “good riddance, whatever.”
Also: what is wrong with me that I would still shame f–k him?? I HAVE ISSUES.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yeah, Kaiser what is wrong with you . Of all those men, def Orlando Bloom, but only if he still had the Legolas wig.
Lol
I was so into him as Legolas
Lol shame fcuk. That is amazing.
It’s the suits.. He just looks good in clothes…. is shameful really how hard I’d ruin his life… I’m actually mortified I even typed this
He has a nice body and I genuinely find him attractive if he doesn’t speak. We’re terrible.
oh my lord…no…none of them. Katy Perry has the worst taste.
I find him sexy too .. (His response is pathetic though cleary he is bothered that he wasn’t number 1.)
That’s cold. What a jerk. I hope all of my exes remember being with me
I guess she is off his Christmas card list.
To be fair, I think I would be pissed too…
Why rank them in the first place?! Yes, she said they were all good lovers but surely she knew her comments were gonna be taken out of context eg ‘Diplo worse at sex blabla’. If any of the three guys had done that there would be major outrage but this is ok because it was all a bit of fun? Grow up, Katy.
Diplo does look dirty sexy. I have no idea who he is. In my alcohol soaked years I would of hooked up with all of them!! Recovery is a beautiful thing
Katie Perry’s entire media blitz has been one continuous cringe. Why are you doing this, girl?? I get maybe she wants to be more open and free but I think her team is not going about it in a smart way. It’s very tacky to be publicly rating intimate moments. I really don’t need or care to know how Diplo rates. I don’t blame him for snarking. It’s the principle. Shut up Katie.
THIS!
Like Qweenie23 said down thread I think he’s jokingly trying to save face. I find it very unfair that 1-she can “in good fun” publicly rate intimate partners and he can’t publicly respond on jest (or even seriously because that’s TACKY!) and 2-that if the genders were reversed people would be more up in arms. 😞
i saw that yesterday and thought it was so typical male. Not being able to handle a comment like that. If he would have taken the high road, none of us would have known that he apparently is very insecure about his abilities in the sack….not.smart.
but apparently there are enough ladies on this board happy to take him on.
I mean, he is pretty hot…
I get why he is would say something. She did mention him, and by mentioning him period she opened that up.
if any dude ranked his lovers you’ll be calling him all types of names.
Even if they were joking.
I do think he’s joking but no one would want..That to be out there about them.
Orlando every single time.
