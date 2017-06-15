Jared & Ivanka Trump aren’t 100% kosher, & they go golfing on Shabbat

Far be it from me to question the state of Precious Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s faith. I take them at their word that they are devout, and that they believe strongly in a modern take on Orthodox Judaism. We know from experience that Jared and Ivanka observe the Shabbat, a time when Orthodox Jews withdraw from work commitments. Jared and Ivanka regularly leave work on Friday and are “incommunicado” with the president and everyone else. Which has led to some hilarious stories about Donald Trump’s weekly tantrums when Jared and Ivanka aren’t around. We also heard that Ivanka and Jared had to get a “rabbinical pass” to fly on Shabbat. So, they are observant. Except when it comes to golfing. And eating non-kosher food.

President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law don’t let their religious practices interfere with their love of the links at his Bedminster country club. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner follow the Jewish prohibition on Sabbath business transactions by not paying the caddy who carries their golf bags on Saturdays until the next day, a club worker said. Their tips are generous — usually $100 on top of the $200-per-round, the worker said. But experts in Jewish law say that playing golf on Saturdays isn’t kosher — even without exchanging cash or using carts, which the couple shuns. The Rabbinical Assembly, part of Judaism’s Conservative movement which is less strict than the Orthodox tradition embraced by Jared and Ivanka, ruled against Sabbath golf in 2015 — because golfers can create divots on the fairway. “Both the digging and the repair of the hole . . . constitute melakhot [forbidden work],” according to the ruling. Ivanka and Jared have also been spotted dining at non-Kosher restaurants in DC.

[From NY Post]

It’s interesting from a religious and legal standpoint that they take pains to follow the letter – but not the spirit – of Jewish law. I mean, do you think Precious Jared and Precious Ivanka go out of their way to follow the spirit but not the letter of other laws too, hm?? I find it interesting that they would go out of their way to pay their caddy the next day, and yet ignore the fact that creating divots is melakhot. Maybe they don’t fill in the divots and that’s how they get away with it? As for not staying kosher… eh. I’m sure a lot of observant Jews have trouble keeping 100% kosher all the time.