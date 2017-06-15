Jared & Ivanka Trump aren’t 100% kosher, & they go golfing on Shabbat

Far be it from me to question the state of Precious Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s faith. I take them at their word that they are devout, and that they believe strongly in a modern take on Orthodox Judaism. We know from experience that Jared and Ivanka observe the Shabbat, a time when Orthodox Jews withdraw from work commitments. Jared and Ivanka regularly leave work on Friday and are “incommunicado” with the president and everyone else. Which has led to some hilarious stories about Donald Trump’s weekly tantrums when Jared and Ivanka aren’t around. We also heard that Ivanka and Jared had to get a “rabbinical pass” to fly on Shabbat. So, they are observant. Except when it comes to golfing. And eating non-kosher food.
President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law don’t let their religious practices interfere with their love of the links at his Bedminster country club. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner follow the Jewish prohibition on Sabbath business transactions by not paying the caddy who carries their golf bags on Saturdays until the next day, a club worker said. Their tips are generous — usually $100 on top of the $200-per-round, the worker said.
But experts in Jewish law say that playing golf on Saturdays isn’t kosher — even without exchanging cash or using carts, which the couple shuns.
The Rabbinical Assembly, part of Judaism’s Conservative movement which is less strict than the Orthodox tradition embraced by Jared and Ivanka, ruled against Sabbath golf in 2015 — because golfers can create divots on the fairway.
“Both the digging and the repair of the hole . . . constitute melakhot [forbidden work],” according to the ruling.
Ivanka and Jared have also been spotted dining at non-Kosher restaurants in DC.
It’s interesting from a religious and legal standpoint that they take pains to follow the letter – but not the spirit – of Jewish law. I mean, do you think Precious Jared and Precious Ivanka go out of their way to follow the spirit but not the letter of other laws too, hm?? I find it interesting that they would go out of their way to pay their caddy the next day, and yet ignore the fact that creating divots is melakhot. Maybe they don’t fill in the divots and that’s how they get away with it? As for not staying kosher… eh. I’m sure a lot of observant Jews have trouble keeping 100% kosher all the time.
What a shocker (not). That pic of baby fists checking out his daughter’s rack is making me dry heave.
Hmm it seems to me he is looking down at the desk but who knows.
If I was a caddy, I will make busy work or walking the other way when they are coming my direction.
And this not paying for services the day of, why is that acceptable. It is rude and they are an embarrassment for doing it. If it was me and they pulled that crap, their clubs would been at the bottom of the lake.
Speaking as a non-practicing Jewish, there are ways around the rules. Can’t turn on lights during Sabbath? Get timers. Can’t handle money but know you’re golfing on Saturday, pay beforehand. The kosher thing? No way around it, you are or you’re not. I say this as I digest my yummy brown sugar sausage links.
I doubt that the caddy feels that way. The caddy gets paid the next day and paid well. Do you really feel caddies at that level live so close to the edge they aren’t willing to wait a day for a good customer? It’s called a business negotiation. If it were crucial, someone else would just pay and get reimbursed later.
For the record, $100 (even if it’s $100 per bag per 18 holes) isn’t especially generous, especially in those circles. My bf makes a good living as a caddy and that’s what an average golfer at his course tips the caddies per round–the actually generous pay more.
Or maybe the divot thing is silly
Most parts of all religions are silly. But how can a person call themselves religious though if they decide themselves what they follow and don’t follow, and what’s silly and what’s not silly? “Cafeteria Catholics” and Jews and Muslims and Buddhists and etc etc who pick and choose are full of themselves.
So people should be fundamentalists or atheists?
You can’t decide for someone else how to practice their religion. You’re also assuming that religious faiths have completely rigid rules that are never changing. That just isn’t how it works. I’m familiar with different flavors of Jews and also Roman Catholics, and the rules for both groups constantly shift and are always subject to interpretation, re-interpretation, and adaptation. Jews in particular consult with rabbis for guidelines, but different rabbis (and different rabbinical organizations) will give different answers. Judaism is not generally considered a dogmatic religion. Calling this normal process “cherry-picking” is trivializing the role of individual conscience in any living faith and also the fact that words are always subject to re-interpretation as time marches on and cultures and languages change. This is even true with religions considered dogmatic. Change is normal and continuous.
And I see no evidence that Jared and Ivanka are following the letter of the law but not the spirit of the law. It’s exactly the opposite according to what is reported. Following the spirit of the law means doing what they actually apparently are doing, adjusting to current situations considering the intent of any traditional rules. Look up the phrase — it’s being misused here.
You can always find someone who assumes that their particular interpretation of the rules for their nominal religion is the only one possible and everybody else is a hypocrite. They can be quite loud and insistent. Doesn’t make them right.
I don’t think it’s odd for religious people not to keep all parts of their faith-I know I don’t. It does become odd though when they make such a big deal about making it known that, for example, they got permission from their Rabbi to travel. I don’t think we would be commenting on it if it hadn’t been made a ‘thing’ by them
It’s cherry picking. And lots do it. It’s not a full and true sacrifice of daily modern life for your faith. That’s difficult. Especially if with most faiths you wish to still operate in the modern world, acquire wealth and hold materialism within your values.
And no, this wouldn’t be an issue until they shined a spotlight on it multiple times to justify their behavior and for their pr image to thrive. Justification for absences.
So… yea.
As long as they aren’t tying to To convert me….I don’t care what their religion is, whether or not they follow it to the letter or anything else about their practice of faith. No one owes me an explanation for their practice of faith, nor do I owe anyone an explanation of mine.
Looking at you, Pence.
Jews don’t believe in that-so you’re clear.
No different than the Christians that cherry pick the Bible.
They are 100% full of shit, that’s for sure.
Seriously? I’m no ivanka apologist but this post is laughable.
Yes, it’s pointless. As for non-kosher restaurants – I worked with a very observant Orthodox Jew and he had no problem eating at “non-kosher” restaurants. He simply ordered things that were kosher by default. Guess what, vegans eat at non-vegan restaurants too… it’s what you eat, not where you eat that matters.
The divot thing is easy to work around if needed. Just have a non-Orthodox person do it. We don’t even know if that’s their particular belief, though.
I don’t know why people keep picking at these two about religion. They’re obviously serious about it but don’t yell on street corners trying to convert others. Lots of real stuff to criticize them for, but religion isn’t one of them.
Because they use their religion as a shield against criticism. Papa Orange touts them as their great Jewish advisors who can fix all the problems in the Middle East with their Jewishness and don’t you dare claim they’re anti-Semitic because look at those Jews in the family. Everyone in DC knows the Orthodox crap they put on is mostly fake.
I would laugh this off except for the big deal they made for getting a pass to travel but then golf on the shabat
But DID they get a pass to travel? I read somewhere that their rabbi hadn’t heard from them since the inauguration and gave them no pass
I mean, isn’t this par the course (pun VERY MUCH intended) for this family/their kind? NOTHING they will & want to do is *inconvenienced* by LAW, religion, diplomacy, etc
Pampered prince and princess.
Did anyone actually believe they were legit? They’re trumps. Follow the rules are for peons.
I’m a reform Jew who loathes this family-but I’m not going to criticize how they practice their faith.
