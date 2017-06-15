Rep. Steve Scalise wounded in a shooting at GOP baseball team’s practice

Yesterday morning, the news broke on Twitter that there was a major shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. The shooting was at the Congressional baseball teams’ practice. The Republican team was trying to get their game together to defend their title (?) from last year, because 2016 was the first time the Republican team had won in eight years. Shots rang out, and Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip. Four other people were wounded. Since Scalise – as a high-ranked member of Congress – has a security detail of Capitol Police, there was already law enforcement on site and the shooter was taken down after he unloaded something like 50 rounds.
The shooter was identified several hours later as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old white man, a Bernie Sanders supporter with a long history of alcohol abuse, violence and domestic abuse. Hodgkinson was wounded in the shootout with police, and he later died from his wounds. His social media is still being pored over, and he had a history of writing disturbing things about Trump and other Republicans. Despite his long rap sheet, he owned his guns legally. Bernie Sanders made a statement about the shooting – go here to see.
I understand from reading the comments in yesterday’s links post that some people think we didn’t cover the Alexandria shooting because the victims were Republicans. We understand how that might occur to people but want to assure you that’s not the case at all. If you’re familiar with our site, you know that we don’t cover those kinds of breaking-news stories as that’s not our focus, we’re a celebrity site and we cover politics that aren’t tragic and devastating. We didn’t cover the Gabby Giffords shooting, we never devoted a stand-alone post to the Pulse shooting (the one year anniversary of which just happened this week), we never wrote about the Sandy Hook massacre or the Boston terrorist attack or many other huge, breaking news tragedies that have happened over the years. The recent exception we made was the coverage of the Manchester and London terrorist attacks because there was a strong celebrity angle with Ariana Grande’s involvement (and even then, I was gutted and crying as I wrote those posts). But, for the most part, on these stories, we stay the hell away. Here are some of our reasons:
One, the first take is always the worst. You don’t want or need to read my hot-take on a crisis when the crisis is still unfolding.
Two, this site is not in the business of breaking-news real-news coverage. Please go to CNN or an actual news site. We cover celebrities, fashion, pop culture, media, gossip and (hopefully) thoughtful political commentary, if the politics involved aren’t completely tragic and devastating. I don’t want to add my hot-take because I don’t want to crowd out actual, important information about an unfolding event or, even worse, perpetuate misinformation about an event. If you need an escape from an unfolding tragedy, please come here and read about bangs trauma and how much I hate peplums and the color orange. If you want to figure out what’s happening during a shooting, go to CNN.
Three, I’m increasingly wary of performative social justice, in myself and others. This goes along with the first take being the worst take. In the first hours of a tragedy, I’m not going to perform my wokeness on social justice or gun control or the privilege of angry white dudes. It’s not the time, place or space for that. Give it 24 hours. Give it 48 hours. Then let’s have an honest discussion when all of the facts are in.
I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society. pic.twitter.com/ib2reH3ghQ
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 14, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Excellent post.
this.
+1, as always.
I second this. Standing ovation from my couch.
I totally get where you guys are coming from and respect the boundaries you’ve set for yourselves. It comes across as balanced to me, and I am so very grateful for the political posts as well.
I am a bit disgusted that going after the privileged white men is what is bringing both sides together in Washington.
It is really disheartening isn’t it? Gabby Gifford, Sandy Hook, etc….But let someone go after the privileged white males…..
I was thinking maybe this will be the thing that wakes someone up in the Republican Party about gun control. One of their own shaming them into common sense about gun control. Because that’s what gave us the Brady Bill which expired and didn’t go quite far enough but at least did something.
Will it bring both sides together? Not if the Republicans see it as another excuse to weaken gun control laws. Already, one of them said he’ll bring a gun onto the playing field next time. Because nothing says “gun control” like a weapon “accidentally” going off as the hitter slides into third base.
It was disturbing how quickly the responses blaming “violent liberal rhetoric” emerged. A lot of us commenting here have likely underestimated the extent to which “liberal” has been used in the right wing as a deeply pejorative term for years. To us, it may define open-mindedness and tolerance; to them, it signals just as much anger and ideological rigidity as their own – only opposite. And their media use it that way.
I’m saying this as someone who got an email from a friend, early in the week, said that in my providing factual knowledge about Russia, sanctions etc. I sounded “angry,” that she never heard of half these things, and that I must have gotten them from the “liberal media.” First she ever did this – well-off, educated Clinton voter married to a self-styled ‘libertarian’ Trump voter – and to me, it says the propaganda continues and battle lines are being drawn.
Thank you Kaiser. Stand with you 100%
“If you need an escape from an unfolding tragedy, please come here and read about bangs trauma and how much I hate peplums and the color orange” … if you could just add my hatred for spray tans and kitten heels and the site would be complete
You forgot the phrase “young and fresh” or “fresh and young”.
Ditto. Excellent post, Kaiser. What I read in yesterday’s complaints was unrepentant trolling. The complainers didn’t want to understand why this tragic incident wasn’t immediately covered. One had the nerve to come back with a childish, nasty retort to a CBr’s reasonable response.
This is your site, and you’re absolutely free to set the boundaries that you choose. You shouldn’t feel the need to explain that, but thanks for clarifying anyway.
I know I need all the safe spaces online that I can get. I’ve been known to spend an hour reading reviews of make up and beauty stuff, or looking at celeb fashion, or whatever, because actual news sources are so troubling. Seems frivolous, but it’s so necessary.
Thank you for providing a safe haven for many of us.
I personally prefer the one day delay – it gives me time to research events and determine my own opinions before checking in with the squad.
I have found my people, and they is us.
Excellent post. Why anyone would suggest bias because the shooting involved Republicans is bizarre. This is a celebrity gossip site not a news site. Thanks Celebitchy for making this a haven in the midst of all the crazy going on.
Well said.
I agree with Mr. Bernie Sanders, violence is unacceptable in our society no matter if it’s perpetrated on Democrats or Republicans or any other party out there. It always seemed to me the writers of this website waited for violent events like this shoot out to unfold before they started to post about them. So those people who think that Celebitchy is biased against Republicans being attacked are in my opinion wrong.
Well stated. The attack was condemned on both sides yesterday.
However the irony is not lost on me that yesterday they were supposed to hold a vote on whether to make it easier to purchase silencers. And that this particular Congressman voted to allow people to open carry in parks.
He also was one of those key in the AHCA position that gun shot wounds are preexisting conditions for which insurers can refuse a person coverage.
This is why it is important that our elections be free, fair and without any taint of tampering, whether by gerrymandering, hacking, or obstruction. Politicians need to be removed at the ballot box, not by violence.
I agree with that. But I’m not going to fall over myself for these guys when they offer parents of dead children sympathy while making it easier for their attackers to continue to purchase guns.
Plus the GOP does everything they can to suppress the vote. Not an equal playing field
You don’t see me Alex, but my Church Fan is up as I cosign with a STRONG HALLEELLOOOOOO, cause that’s where I’m at, This person described himself in public and in print as: “David Duke without the baggage”.. And a Black man took a shot protecting him So TBH I have NOTHING in my purse for their thoughts and prayers and calls for Unity… Kids being killed in school didn’t move anything in them… this moves next to nothing in me
Agreed @QQ- sorry, not sorry for a flaming white supremacist. They’ll maintain their delusions and things will get worse, not better.
It was one of Bernie’s radicals that did the deed. But he won’t address THAT or THEM. He’s encouraged and enabled what they are today.
And the GOP also rolled back the Obama legislation regarding the mentally ill having access to weapons.
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-set-overturn-guns-mental-health-regulation-557237
Sometimes we reap what we sow.
YES to all of the above! This guy is very pro-gun and boasted about his A+ Status with the NRA.
I’m curious why he had 2 armed bodyguards and why they were not successful in protecting him. After he was shot they went into action. I don’t know the details but the guy was not a sniper a mile away.
I made that exact comment on DM yesterday and got chastised for it. LOL.
JFC you posted on the DM? Brave woman.
Truthfully, this is one of the few forums where we can acknowledge this without getting screamed at by the Right. This shooting was a gift to them, like the Kathy Griffin photo and they are milking this tragedy for all that it’s worth.
What happened yesterday morning was awful AND it is a reminder that the GOP cares not for the safety and well-being of Americans.
@Belle Epoch, he had a security detail because he is Majority Whip. The whip always gets security but from Capitol Police, not Secret Service. The shooter came at them sniper style and hid behind structures, using a high-powered weapon. Had those officers not been there, more would have been shot and many killed. But, if the NRA scenario of everyone having a gun were in play, many of them would have been shot by their own hysterical shooting and crossfire.
Mr. Scalise was one of trump’s earliest supporters, like sessions. Also spoke to a White Supremacist group during a campaign and later claimed he did not know they were a hate group. Of course not.
Certainly not reasons to get shot, but it’s good to know one’s background.
“people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment”
Thank you so much, Celebitchy!! And my family thanks you for saving my post-#45 sanity…seriously…
Same.
I rely on this forum; the bloggers, the commenters SO much. I would be losing my mind if I didn’t have you guys.
Right there with y’all. I dont comment very often but I check in every day. I can always rely on this forum for intelligence, wit and honesty. Thank you ❤
Right there with BengalCat2000! I rarely comment, but spend time here every day chortling at the hilarity that frequently ensues! Plus, I love the thoughtful commentary from posters world wide. This site is a breath of fresh air that I love visiting on the regular!
Couldn’t have said it better,Kaiser. I honestly don’t need those post,this site is the perfect balance of what I love in a site,it’s what keeping me sane during this difficult time. I hope the man who got injured will have a speedy recovery and that the republicans will start doing something about gun control.
Team Celebitchy!
+ 1,000,000
CB, you’re keeping us on the side of sanity these days.
Standing ovation, Kaiser.
Prayers for all those harmed in yesterday’s shootings, both in Alexandria and San Francisco. Also for those in the tragic fire in London.
With is history of violence, Hodgkinson should never have had legal access to a gun, especially not the high powered one he had – and he appears to have had it LEGALLY. What is also getting lost in the coverage is that he hated Hillary Clinton as much as he hated Trump – this was not a “typical liberal” as many of the alt-right are trying to portray him. We, as a society, need to address the atrociously high levels of gun violence in our nation. I pray that this motivates Congress to do something finally but sadly, I don’t think it will. These same people knew and worked with Gabby Giffords and did nothing.
I’m glad you added that he was also a HRC hater. That’s not being mentioned as far as I’ve heard, allowing the youknowwhos to go to town.
Don Lemon on CNN carried it.
What a day yesterday. I wonder about Congress, too. Seeing Paul Ryan’s fiery speech made my blood boil. I don’t know why I would be at all surprised that his only expression of outrage about a shooting would come only when members of his own party in Congress were the targets.
And seeing Joe Barton start crying on the PBS Newshour also left me incredulous and beyond pissed off. It was really hard to muster any sympathy for the guy when he and his GOP colleagues have had none for anyone affected by the heinous gun problem in our country, including Gabby Giffords, as you said. I was shocked and disappointed that Judy Woodruff was so soft on him.
I’m convinced that Paul Ryan is not human. Very invasion of the body snatchers with that one.
Seeing as you mentioned the London fire, I hope no one here was near or harmed by it. Or lost anyone in it. That was a horrific thing to see.
Thanks for mentioning the fire, my lovely. West London is where I was born and brought up. I don’t have any words and I feel as though it’s almost some kind of last straw. My country is completely broken and I don’t know how we are going to mend it.
Kaiser – all the backing from me.
It means very little from a far-away stranger you will never meet, but I am so sorry you are going through all of this. You are one of my favorite voices on here, and I always rush to read what you’ve written.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
It does feel like it’s one thing after another. It’s heartbreaking.
Hugs, Sixer.
I feel so bad for the deceased and the survivors. What a hell to have to live with. How do you get past that?
The world I’ve known for 50 years is changing and not for the better. Brexit, Trump, refugees drowning by the thousands, animals and forests disappearing, pick a pollution, it’s available and probably a whole long heartbreaking list of change for the worse. Welcome to the bright shiny 21st century, y’all.
Men, domestic violence and guns. The holy trinity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly.
I disagree. One of the congressman’s detail was a woman who pulled herself back off the ground after being shot so she could continue to return fire. My take from this is: Women can be every bit the warrior a man can be. And the only reason this wasn’t a flat out massacre, is there were trained gun carriers on the scene.
Let us have our guns if we are trained to use them properly, and so many of these other shooting massacres would have had a different outcome.
First of all, I share bernie’s sadness and disgust over this latest gun massacre . My political standing is identical to mr. Sanders and am sickened by this violence . Anyone who knows and understand Bernie’s views know that this is the opposite of his message . He shouldn’t be blamed for a madman.
As far as the gun debate goes , I don’t believe that if we are all loaded with guns , somehow violence will be stopped . Guns are in the hands of some very sick people who do very disgusting things. I don’t know a lot about the screening process regarding guns, but I believe there should be a psychological test as well . At my work , it only takes 2 hours to get a gun. That’s the background check . 2 hours ! !! The vast majority of gun owners are responsible , trained owners , but it the few out there who are very sick that can be lethal . I just can’t stress it enough . We needs some serious psychological testing to see who should be able to own a weapon that can kill.
They were more than “trained gun carriers, they were police officers. To think that every single person with a gun would be trained to that high degree — with annual updates and physicals and gun checks — is ridiculous. In addition, many innocent people are wounded by stray police gunfire. Finally, it’s doubtful that every “trained gun carrier” would have taken an oath to put his or her life on the line to protect others. They’re more likely to be selective, assuming they can even THINK in those crisis situations. It’s insulting to the police officers who put their lives on the line to suggest that every schlub who can buy a gun without passing strict background checks and training could behave the way they did. Might as well pull in the same schlubs to give you open-heart surgery.
I don’t understand this argument at all. You really think 1 bn guns in your country would make things better? Would it? Fighting fire with fire never works. WHEN has it ever worked? In theory it sounds nice but there are so many factors that go into a situation like this. What does “trained properly” mean? I live in Germany where owning guns is extremely rare and subject to a ton of restrictions. I have a friend who was in the military and participates in tournaments so he owns guns and has to practice at least once a month or he loses his license. He told me that IF he was allowed to carry a gun he wouldn’t. Because he is in no shape – despite his training – to discharge a gun in an attack situation in a hysterical crowd. Recipe for disaster. His words, not mine.
I’m absolutely biased because as I said, guns are extremely rare here and I see no downside to that. That’s a “freedom” we don’t need. But that’s a cultural thing I guess. Nobody will ever convince me that the situation in the US is worth the so-called freedom of owning a firearm.
I share your view, littlemissnaughty. We have rigid gun control here in Canada, too. A lot of people have shot guns for hunting, but other than that, a licensed gun carrier is rare and I prefer it that way. This however, in no way changes my stance on the fact that restraining orders against violent offenders should come with a gun and lessons.
These are the officers who prevented a massacre:
http://www.thedailybeast.com/the-hero-cops-who-prevented-a-congressional-massacre?source=twitter&via=mobile
Thanks for posting this!
Thank you. Shared.
These two black cops help save a man who described himself as David Duke without the baggage.
I know.
Yup. Did anybody see the Young Turks video about this? It’s EXCELLENT.
I don’t know if this link works, but it’s about the Left treating Scalise shooting the way RW media treated Eric Garner and Michael Brown: https://www.facebook.com/TheYoungTurks/videos/10154747079194205/
That has not been lost on me. At all. And the media should me ashamed of themselves for whitewashing this evil, evil, man. He is a full blown racist who has made it his political mission to jail black people and to make sure cops in Louisiana are protected in murdering them. The media should be ashamed of themselves.
Thanks. And no tweet of concern from the president. Nor about the people killed in San Francisco.
Aw, Kaiser, I feel bad that you felt the need to defend yourself from the trolls yesterday. But I love what you wrote, thank you. “Performative social justice” is why I’ve been having a harder and harder time with FB for a while now.
When I stumbled across Celebitchy over 10 years ago, I knew immediately it was different — smarter and more thoughtful along with being humorous and insightful — than some of the other blogs I had read. I’ve never looked back and I thank you and your team for creating such a supportive community of readers. You do an amazing job.
I wonder when Madly and Sara will show up to say thanks for today’s post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for this thoughtful post, Kaiser.
My honest answer:
I’m really upset with Hodgekinson, not only because he inflicted violence on other humans, but because he played right into the hands of the GOP. Let’s be real here. He made them into martyrs, and there are already members of the GOP using this as an excuse to say, “I really hope democrats will tone down the rhetoric and finger-pointing,” as if that’s the reason this happened, not because this man was an extremely disturbed individual.
Shambles, this is what I was agitated about all day yesterday, too. We discussed this a little bit in regards to Kathy Griffin’s stunt. The internet yesterday was full of people screaming about how democrats and/or liberals have encouraged and incited violence. Never mind that Trump actually said someone, “second amendment people,” should do something about Hillary. It was sickening to see unfold.
Exactly this. I did see a post yesterday where the author rightfully blamed Donald Trump for stoking the fires of hatred in this country, which created the necessary environment for this tragedy to happen, but it won’t be enough. I’m just waiting for the orange anus himself to tweet about how Dems are so mad they lost the election bigly that they’ve started shooting people
donald trump, “I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and still be elected.” Cheers from his people. The same ones going crazy on twitter.
These people are nothing without their hypocrisy.
What’s interesting to me is that the focal point of the coverage of Hodgekinson has been that he was a Bernie supporter – not, as was noted above, that he (a perpetrator of domestic violence who pointed a gun in someone’s face several years ago) was only able to obtain a gun and carry out this act of violence thanks to the lax gun control laws in this country. Yet when a Republican or white nationalist is involved in a mass shooting (like Dylan Roof or Robert Dear), the Republicans are either silent or blame mental illness (which they plan to do nothing about). I have never seen the Republicans take responsibility for their divisive, dangerous lies and rhetoric that drive people to violence, but they are quick to blame liberals for someone like Hodgekinson.
Dems and the MSM need to start talking about the fact that the Republican ideology itself is divisive and dangerous. They are the problem, not liberals (who have always condemned violence and want to enact sensible gun control). Republican policies these days are *based on* their divisiveness (e.g., the transgender bathroom bill in NC, or the Muslim ban). The Republicans can only get people to vote for them if they divide and create fear. If we continue to allow them to do that freely, we’re going to see a lot more violence.
That was a bit rambling, but I’m just so frustrated that Republicans are always allowed to play the victim when they are the ones responsible for the mess we’re in.
Thanks.
And as someone on Twitter (so many opinions, so little time) pointed out, the Republicans push Second Amendment ‘gun rights’ so that Americans can defend themselves against a tyrannical government…but they never seem to think that the tyrants could be *them.*
It confirms my own opinion that the “gun rights” argument has long been built around the white man’s fear of slave uprising and the “tyrannical government” means the Yankees.
So twisted when today’s African-American cops are wounded protecting politicians who care very little about their protectors’ rights and safety.
APPLAUDS THIS POST LOUDLY.
Shocking that it took a white man in power getting shot to make other white men in power care about white men in power who get shot.
Also–the republican response to this makes me think of those kids on soccer teams that are taught to fall down dramatically to get their opponents fouled–where was this outcry when nooses with Obama figures were being hung or when their dear leader was talking about punching people or shooting people? seriously, they protest too much.
I get confused honestly on what’s covered for Drump on here and what’s not. Thanks for acknowledging and discussing rather than ignoring.
He was, is and will always be a celebrity. There should be no debate why he is covered here.
If he did the shooting, or if he himself were shot, it would probably be covered but not right away. His saying he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it…that type of thing would be covered right away (I don’t know if it was).
I am send all the positive thoughts and optimistic recovery to Officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey and the friends and families of these total badasses. They are the true heroes in this situation.
Nothing but respect for you, Kaiser, and the Celebitchy policy as a whole. Was wondering how you would approach this event and support your approach 100%. I think someone was lurking in the background resentful of all the ‘flaming liberal bias’ on this … celebrity blog?!!! … and just waited for an opening. The lines between trustworthy news outlets and all the rest have become far too blurry over the past few years. We were warned, and probably it was inevitable, but here we are.
By the way, due to the normal changes of aging, older adults have a particularly hard time with context and sourcing of information. This is probably making everything worse for that voting demographic. I’ve seen it in the older not-conservative-in-middle-age people I know … getting “information” from all kinds of strange and ridiculous right-wing newsletters that have no business landing in their inboxes. This goes well beyond Breitbart et al.
Thank you for this thoughtful post. This shooting, like the other mass shootings that took place yesterday, is horrible and unacceptable in a civil society. I dream of a world without weapons. I dream of a country with full healthcare for all so that mental illness can be diagnosed and treated properly. I dream of a world where men will heal each other of toxic masculinity and live peacefully with women, children and nature.
I wish politics would not be covered period. I am middle of the road. I did not vote for trump. I think he was not the best choice, however name calling is stupid. And please quit talking about white people all the time. I work with a diverse group of people and we can discuss racism calmly, without shouting
I, for one, will not stop talking about racism until it’s no longer an issue in our society. I don’t yell or name-call, and I value the discussions here because they tend to be well-reasoned and focused on making things better, rather than lashing out.
We’ll quit talking about white people when they quit stealing from us, raping us, locking us up and killing us.
There are, at this very moment, fourteen celebrity threads posted today. And we’re not even to the links thread yet. The only celeb threads I’ve peeked at are Clooney and BC and avoided the rest. You could do the same with the polutical threads, all four of the.
And, BTW, trump and his criminal administration have a greater impact on the world than a celeb’s foibles, as fun as they might be.
I do not believe in violence, even for the worst people. Scalise is a racist jerk, but I hope he’s okay.
That being said, this is the result of Republicans demonizing everyone who doesn’t agree with them. Hell, just last see Eric Trump was calling everyone against his father “not even human”. That attitude is only going to create the us vs. them mentality that leads to violence.
But sure, GOP, it’s all the liberals’ fault.
Thank you. I come to your site daily fro a bit of light-hearted media before the chaos and disaster of CNN and BBC etc.. start posting for the day (your twitter feeds are fab too!) I’ve been following for 9 years and I check your website daily through the work week. Keep up the wonderful work.
The fox-tards or whatever the thing is people call them were quick to blame the entire democrat party for the shooting. My friend who I could see years down the road being a political figure (he went to school for political science) said it can’t be democrats fault because one it was one man who did it with his own agenda and two he was mentally unstable and Trump made it easier for anyone really to get their hands on fire arms, especially the military or police only should be having grade. How can we blame democrats who clearly want gun control laws to go into affect because they see mental illness is a problem in America when it’s the republicans who just think everyone should have a gun? What will it take for republicans to see the big picture? I swear some of them are so blind and ignorant it scares me.
Thank you. We don’t need more hate, violence and sadness. I for one enjoy coming here to laugh and b!tch at inconsecuential news like Bendy’s new Mercedes contract and Melania’s refusal to hold her husband’s hand.
