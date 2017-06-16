Jada Pinkett Smith: Willow, 16, & Jaden, 18, are away for their careers

Jada Pinkett Smith is starring in Girls Trip, along with Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. It’s out on July 21st and is a raunchy women’s comedy about a group of old friends going to New Orleans and getting wild. It looks predictable but at least we’re getting more comedies featuring and aimed at women. She has a new interview with Haute Living and when I skimmed it I didn’t think it was that interesting as it sounded like stuff we’ve already heard from Jada, that women need to stick together and that we need to support our friends. Then I read US Magazine’s story that Jada and Will Smith’s two children: Willow, 16, and Jaden, 18, had moved out of the mansion and raised my eyebrows. It sounds just like something Will and Jada would do, but that’s not quite what she said. She said that Willow and Jaden are away working, which would sound plausible if After Earth didn’t exist. How is Jaden still getting acting jobs? (Why am I asking? His dad is Will Smith.) Here’s more of her interview.

On female friends
“[Girls Trip] shows that when shit hits the fan, you’ve got your girls there that have your back and how important that is in life. You need to have women that understand your challenges and obstacles and can simply be there to support you.”

On supporting other women
“We talk a lot about how society treats us and men treat us, but we don’t focus enough on how we treat each other. Rather than fighting each other and pushing each other down, we need to be promoting each other! As far as female empowerment goes, it’d be nice to pay a bit more attention to that.”

On Jaden and Willow being away
“It’s funny,” she laughs, “they’re not around, but they are!” With Trey living five minutes away from Jada and Will, and the others traveling around for work, you can guarantee to find the children at the Smith home when they’re in town. When they’re not with her, she can expect a phone call from them. “I don’t even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick,” she notes as the young star has been away filming Life in a Year up in Toronto.

[From Haute Living]

See that’s not so bad considering whom we’re discussing. These kids have done their own thing for years and they’re a bit older now. I hope Willow has some supervision when she’s away which is doubtful, but at least she calls her mom everyday. (I call mine every couple of days but I’ve been trying to remember to call her daily.) All the other stuff – about women being there for each other, that takes time. You have to keep in touch with your old friends, not just through facebook, and take the time and effort to know what’s going on in their lives. You have to be a good listener and not just focus on your own sh-t. Vacations with friends are nice as long as they’re about three to five days long. Anything longer than that and I need a break from the person. A trip like this would make me wonder why I bothered.

26th Annual Environmental Media Awards (EMA)

39 Responses to “Jada Pinkett Smith: Willow, 16, & Jaden, 18, are away for their careers”

  1. darkladi says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:14 am

    She’s beautiful. Life is unfair

  2. nemera77 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Will’s older son is gorgeous. He has the look for Entertainment. In regards to what she said about the kids. I’m not surprised.

  3. Raina says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I gotta admit; I would have thrived having them as parents. Better than a controlling henpecking mother.

    • QQ says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:39 am

      SAME! My mom Just facetimed me to tell me she is reorganizing my kitchen drawers unsolicited Mind you a solid week after telling me ” I can’t get a new bedroom set cause mine is fine to her” ..Like… what manner of Helicopter ass mess Maam!?!?

    • me says:
      June 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

      I know right? I grew up with super strict parents. I was not allowed to do ANYTHING. I had a passion for fashion and art but settled on a “normal career”. I was told I must got to university…it was not even an option. Having parents nurture you and your real interests is amazing…this is how a child thrives. Controlling parents take note !

  4. Chelly says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:20 am

    It would of been so nice to read “they’re away at school” but, yeah…..no

  5. Anya says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Sure Jada, you and Will did such a good job with your kids.
    Good thing daddy has money.

  6. Lolo86lf says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Okay so they are all beautiful and rich. I am jealous.

  7. Nancy says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I just love her as Fish on Gotham. What I never realized before is how beautiful she is. Not here to talk about her mothering skills, just the fact that she is lovely and proves a woman can be gorgeous at any age.

  8. Keely says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Jada is a beautiful woman, never paid much attention to her until she did the freedom project – sex trafficking in America documentry on CNN. I have lots of time for famous people that give their time, money and lend their fame/ influence & to worthy causes and few are as worthy as the trafficking of children & educate themselves in the proces.

    I however have zero opinion on her as a parent. I know nothing about her kids, other than her son seems pretty ignorant and doesn’t seem to know what ricotta is.

  9. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:56 am

    There’s such a double standard when it comes to reports on this family. So much shade. I’m the last to say they’re normal or even role models but the family seems warm, positive and comfortable pushing boundaries and exploring traditional concepts of marriage, family and identity. And are we going to pretend that Dakota and Elle Fanning, Miley and Noah Cyrus, Kate and Oliver Hudson, Jenna and Barbara Bush, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cara and Poppy Dellavigne etc etc weren’t running around as teens doing whatever they wanted to do without 24/7 parental supervision?etc etc

  10. Svea says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Can have no comment about the kids, too young. Time will tell if they regret the lack of formal education. I certainly regret a lot at this point. Do not care for Jada. Am still annoyed about her striking the Oscars over Will not being nominated when he was mediocre in the role. With so many talented actresses out there, I am surprised she continues to get these big roles. Is it the Sci connection?

  11. wheneight says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:23 am

    They seem like good people but bad parents.

  12. Wilma says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I really enjoyed Jaden in The get down, much more than I expected.

  13. Almondjoy says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I love them. Jada has inspired me since A Different World (as a kid from the hood not far from where she grew up at I just KNEW I was gonna attend HIllman College when I got older) I’ll complain when Willow stops advocating for women and girls through her music and social media accounts or when Jaden stops telling young people to defy stereotypes and be themselves. When I hear stories about them fighting, causing trouble (and I don’t mean complaining about cheese at a restaurant), being rude to fans etc. THEN I’ll start to question the Smith’s parenting skills. But for now… those kids are flourishing and they’re inspiring others and they seem to have kind hearts. Leave them be.

  14. lucy2 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I think 16 is too young to go off on their own to film sets. Willow seems like a good kid, but I think a parent or guardian should be on set, or at least in the same city, with child actors.

  15. bap says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Jada is a Good Woman!

  16. Bxhal says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I can see why Tupac loved her. And why she’s still with Will. She’s just a laissez-faire kinda person and her beauty shines through. She isn’t controlling and will let you be you and support you through it. I was raised in a controlling environment and even though that’s not who I want to be, I find myself exhibiting the same characteristics and it really disappoints me and scares me off having kids.

    Also, she is so beautiful!
    She’s obviously into healthy eating. I love that, unlike goop, she doesn’t shove it down peoples throats.

