Sean Spicer took questions from Russian media but not CNN, WaPo or Politico

There’s been less reporting about White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his daily gaffe machine. Personally, I thought “Holocaust Centers” should have been the turning point, but Spicer continued on as press secretary, even though his tenure has been increasingly fraught. Since Emperor Bigly’s bigly nine-day overseas trip, Spicer has been doing fewer on-camera briefings to the White House press corps though. He does smaller briefings, on and off the record, in his office or in other meeting rooms. The press corps has had enough though, especially after yesterday’s shenanigans. Spicey decided to do an off-camera, off-the-record briefing for journalists and… well, I’ll just let CNN’s Jim Acosta explain:

Other reporters pointed out that Spicer also refused to take questions from the Washington Post and Politico. So, not on camera, not on the record, and Spicey wouldn’t take questions from WaPo, Politico or CNN. Ridiculous. In case you couldn’t tell, Spicey won’t hold this job much longer. Politico reports that Spicey will likely be moving to an off-camera position, possibly crouching in some bushes, probably still in WH Communications, just not press secretary:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is leading a search for his own replacement on the briefing room podium as part of a larger plan to shake up the White House communications operation, according to two people with knowledge of the effort. Last week, Spicer and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus reached out to Fox News contributor Laura Ingraham about the role of press secretary and Daily Mail editor David Martosko about the role of communications director, according to a White House official.

Spicer and Priebus have had preliminary discussions with Ingraham, and Martosko met with chief strategist Steve Bannon last week, according to the White House official. Ingraham declined to comment. In a phone call, Martosko said “I can’t hear you,” and then hung up. He did not respond to an email inquiry.

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was considered for press secretary during the transition, is not interested in the position and has not been interviewed, according to the people familiar with the effort.

The search for new members of the White House communications team comes after Mike Dubke resigned from the communications director job last month, and Spicer once again took on dual roles as the White House faces numerous scandals, including the deepening Russia probes.

Ha, I totally forgot that Mike Dubke resigned as Communications Director. Makes sense: would you want to work in any kind of communications/PR for Donald Trump? It also goes along with this recent WaPo story about how no one in the GOP wants to work for their administration, and that’s why this White House always seems to short-staffed and half-assed. It’s because they are.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

25 Responses to “Sean Spicer took questions from Russian media but not CNN, WaPo or Politico”

  1. TheOtherOne says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Just put Spicey out of his misery. I’m surprised Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn’t take the press secretary role full time.

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:45 am

    This is so he can claim those papers and channel are only telling us “fake news.” Spicer definitely won’t be there much longer

    Reply
  3. Tate says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:46 am

    How much longer can this go on?? FFS….. 😡

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I think something huge is going to hit the fan in the very near future. The White House is just circling the wagons and trying to figure out how to handle the press when it does drop.
    Sean Spicer is not the one to handle the situation and he will be out of this job by the end of the month

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 20, 2017 at 9:04 am

      Spicer may stop doing the press briefings, but he will continue to work at the White House. He knows way too much to be fired. Trump can’t risk him talking to Mueller, the press, or writing a tell-all.

      Reply
      • Mumzy says:
        June 20, 2017 at 9:25 am

        We wish he knew too much. While that would ordinarily be the case, I don’t think any of them know much…because it changes by the minute. It looks as though the spokespeople are told what to say (not why) and are not allowed to say, or know, anything else. They are not allowed to do their job, which should include first being fully informed and then having interactive/spontanenous interactions with the press. Trump feels that only he himself should speak…he doesn’t want a communications team, he wants a ventriloquist doll.

  5. lizzie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Jim Acosta is v. handsome

    Reply
  6. Alex says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Short staffed is putting it mildly. There are hundreds of positions open and people need to wake up to what that means.
    We are lacking ambassadors
    Lacking AGs since Obama’s lawyers around the country were fired and not replaced
    We are lacking military heads including the SecNav which could have saved 7 lives this weekend
    People are stepping down from committees that are devoted to research across many fields
    Intelligence is in flux

    This is all dangerous. People should be worried

    Reply
  7. anniefannie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Ohh holy hell! Spicers press conferences served as my daily schuadenfruad fest! His gaffe prone adventures were limitless…
    I predict they’ll have difficulties finding a willing victim to fill his shoes…

    Reply
  8. Honey says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Spicer always looks scared, nervous, and about to cry. I’m surprised he’s lasted this long. We’re not believing his excuses when he says “he hasn’t talked to the president”, or that “the president will tell us himself. “

    Reply
  9. boredblond says:
    June 20, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Not surprising..his job is to please fox news and russia..his comments have been joke fodder from day one

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:01 am

    According to The Atlantic, Bannon said Spicer is off camera because “Sean got fatter”.

    http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/338541-steve-bannon-on-disappearing-white-house-press-briefings-sean

    Reply
  11. Lolo86lf says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:43 am

    For Sean Spicer to get sacked is a blessing in disguise! I can only imagine just how very awful it must be for him to make up excuses to justify Emperor baby fists lies on a daily basis ugh. Ignoring CNN and the others when briefing the media only shows what fascist style of governing Trump is enforcing.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Wow! It was just announced Spicer is giving an on camera briefing today

    Reply

